Florida Lottery Numbers for Tuesday, October 18

Parts of Florida hardest hit by Hurricane Ian are seeing nearly double the normal number of infections caused by a flesh-eating bacteria that thrives in brackish floodwaters.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has seen 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths from the bacteria in 2022. Lee County, where Ian made landfall on September 28 as a Category 4 storm, accounts for 45% of the cases.

What is Vibrio vulnificus?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Vibrio vulnificus lives in warm seawater and is a type of foodborne illness-causing bacteria called a ‘halophile’ because it needs salt to survive. .

The population of bacteria increases during the hottest summer months and can also increase after sewage discharges into coastal waters, as was the case during Hurricane Ian.

The storm brought more than 17 inches of rain to west-central Florida, driving surges of up to 12 feet.

Infections can lead to rashes and ulcers

Vibrio vulnificus infections can be caused by eating undercooked oysters and shellfish.

But following a hurricane, infections usually begin when open wounds, cuts, or scrapes come into direct contact with hot brackish water. Skin lesions and ulcers follow.

Serious illness of Vibrio vulnificus infections are rare. This is the first time Florida’s case count has topped 50 since 2008, when the Florida Department of Health began reporting infection data.

But for those with weakened immune systems from medication or a chronic illness, the infection can become fatal if the bacteria enters the bloodstream, leading to symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, fever and chills.

Contact with flood water remains a significant risk

When it comes to preventing infections, the Florida Department of Health reminds residents to remember that “water and wounds don’t mix.” He advises residents not to wade in standing water and to avoid eating or drinking anything that has touched the floodwaters.

Those who come into contact with the flood waters should immediately wash and clean all wounds. You should see a doctor if infections show signs of infection such as redness, oozing, or swelling.

The overall risk will decrease as Vibrio vulnificus the population declines in late October, when Florida’s warm weather subsides.

A Florida Department of Health spokesperson told CNN that the number of reported infections has already begun to decline since the hurricane first passed through.