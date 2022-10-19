Ftx Sends 50,000 Ethereum To Voyagar, Ftx Token Witnesses Pump And Dump

In a recent report, FTX sent 50,000 Ethereum worth about $65 million to Voyager Digital’s main wallet. The CEO of Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, Alex Svanevik, confirmed the transaction in a tweet.
Due to the crypto winter, some crypto firms struggled with insolvency. This bearish market even pushed some crypto companies off the industry. Some companies even massively slashed their staff strength, while others stopped operations. Coinbase is amongst the firms that dropped 20% of its employees due to liquidity issues.
But among the companies that later halted operations is Voyager Digital. A source noted that the company stopped all transactions on its platform, including withdrawals, deposits, and rewards. Also, it later filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July.
As Voyager threw open its door for asset auctioning last month, FTX emerged as the winner. By outbidding its competitor, Binance, FTX acquired about $1.4 billion worth of Voyager assets. The company has subsequently transferred some funds to the crypto lending firms.
FTX Transfers 50K Ethereum Without Court Approval
Recently, Voyager Digital declared an auction to sell its assets attracting several firms, including the crypto exchange, Binance. However, FTX US outbid other firms on September 26 and won the acquisition of Voyager assets.
The FTX US is to receive crypto assets valued at $1.4 billion for the completion of its acquisition. Voyager is expected to present the asset purchase agreement with FTX US for the necessary approval. The presentation was slated for October 19 to the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
But without the court’s approval of the asset purchase agreement, FTX transferred 50K ETH to Voyager. The transfer is suspected to be linked to the $1.4 billion asset acquisition. This includes $60 million in earn-outs, incentives, and an extra $51 million cash payment.
Regulators Object To Asset Acquisition Amid FTX Token Dump and Pump
Some regulatory bodies have raised objections to sell Voyager assets to FTX US. These include the Texas State Securities Board and the Texas Department of Banking.
According to reports, the regulators are investigating FTX US, FTX Trading, and some executives, including the CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The watchdogs cited that they offer unregistered securities to US residents.
Additionally, the regulators think FTX US provides yield-bearing accounts similar to Voyager’s yield-bearing depository accounts.
Also, FTX is restricted through the objection in limiting the Debtor’s liability. Finally, following the FTX transfer of 50K ETH news, the FTX token, FTT, has experienced a dump and pump effect.
Veteran Writer, Producer, and Voice-Actor Joins Previously Announced Executive Producers Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ExileContent–Kevin Shinick has been named showrunner for Exile Content Studio’s Lil’ Heroes animated television series, it was announced today by Daniel Eilemberg, co-founder and CEO of Lil’ Heroes and Stephen Davis, Exile Kids and Animation Executive Producer, and former CCO of Hasbro, whose past credits include Transformers, My Little Pony and Power Rangers, among many others. Shinick joins NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, who along with his producing partner and co-founder of Creative 7, Asani Swann, serve as executive producers on the series, with Anthony also voicing one of the characters. The Lil’ Heroes franchise was launched in January 2022, beginning as a NFT collection created by Spanish artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio, the film, television, audio, and digital production house founded by Isaac Lee and now a part of Candle Media.
Best known for his work as a writer, producer, and voice-actor on Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken” and for penning the best-selling YA novel, “Star Wars: Force Collector,” Shinick is an industry veteran who began his career as the host and Squadron Leader of the popular PBS series, “Where In Time Is Carmen Sandiego?” Later, Shinick went on to become an Emmy® Award-winning writer, a No. 1 bestselling author, and a celebrated comic book creator, as well as an actor, director, and multiple Annie Award-winning producer.
Eilemberg said, “Kevin has had a part in the creation of some of the most iconic brands in entertainment and it’s a privilege to have him as the showrunner of the Lil’ Heroes animated series. In Kevin’s capable hands, and with our partners, Melo, Asani, Edgar, and Stephen Davis, we are sure we will have a popular series to further propel the franchise, ultimately enabling us to reach new audiences across multiple mediums and markets.”
“I am overjoyed at the opportunity to collaborate with someone of Kevin’s stature in the industry as we begin to bring my original artistic vision to life,” said Plans. “Kevin’s unique combination of incredible talent, creativity, and experience will enable us to more fully create the Lil’ Heroes universe as an animated series that lets us all imagine a universe full of heroes fighting for what’s right in the world.”
Davis said, “Every creative session with Kevin is a joy ride. Our Lil’ Heroes are in for the time of their lives, and so are our fans. I, for one, can’t wait to jump on board as well!”
“As a fan of both Exile and Edgar Plans, the opportunity to play an important role in their unprecedented journey to create an animated TV series based on the Lil’ Heroes characters is irresistible,” said Shinick. “I’ve had the pleasure to create pop culture that lives on via books, TV, and more, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be tied to a franchise that heralds what’s next in entertainment.”
Shinick has worked alongside such legendary names as George Lucas (“Star Wars: Detours”), Stan Lee (Marvel’s “Spider-Man”), the rock band KISS (“Scooby-Doo” and “Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery”), and MAD Magazine, which he adapted into the Emmy®-nominated animated series known simply as “MAD.” He has written for both Marvel and DC Comics and has the distinction of being the only person to have written “Spider-Man” for the comics (“Avenging Spider-Man”), the stage (“Spider-Man Live!” at Radio City Music Hall), and the screen (the Emmy® nominated animated series “Marvel’s Spider-Man ” on Disney+). Shinick’s other writing credits include the Netflix live-action-comedy series, “Disjointed,” Comedy Central’s “Ugly Americans,” the CW’s “Beebo Saves Christmas,” and the “Star Wars” children’s book, “Chewie and the Porgs.” As an actor, Shinick has performed in over half a dozen Broadway plays, plus numerous films and television shows, including “Masters of Sex” and “Grimm,” and voiced the role of Bruce Banner across Marvel’s animated universe, along with many others.
About Exile Content Studio
Exile Content Studio creates content in Spanish and English for a global audience across multiple platforms — TV, Film, Audio, and Digital. Exile’s team has led content production for the largest Spanish-language media companies in the world with responsibility for film studios, OTT service, broadcast and cable networks, music, news, and digital. The company’s current slate includes award-winning talent across genres and formats. To stay up to date on Exile’s projects, follow @ExileContent on Twitter and Instagram.
Exile Content is a part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises built for the digital age. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle was founded by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.
About Lil’ Heroes
Lil’ Heroes is a brand and entertainment franchise created by Spanish artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio. It was launched in January 2022 as an NFT collection, which serves as the basis for an entertainment franchise with multiple touchpoints with its fans and audience. These include NFTs, but also merchandise and licensing, an animated show, events, publishing, gaming and more.
The Aptos (APT) launch has become one of the most chaotic launches in recent crypto history. The digital asset had made its way to the mainnet and the centralized exchange listings had poured out soon after. However, the project was soon inundated with inquiries about the tokenomics and how the community was supposed to get the tokens since there was no Initial Coin Offering (ICO). Cue a rushed airdrop that was worth thousands of dollars at launch.
The Aptos Airdrop
Hours before the Aptos (APT) token was meant to go live on leading exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance, and FTX, crypto Twitter had begun to ask important questions about the project. First was that the exchange listings were being announced without the tokenomics being made public. This led to a post from the project announcing the tokenomics.
Next came the inquiries about how members of the community were supposed to get the 51% of the token supply that was allocated for the ‘Community.’ Due to suspicions that investors in the project already had the tokens ready to dump on retail, users had begun to brand the launch as a pump-and-dump scheme. Furthermore, the community bemoaned the lack of an airdrop or at least an opportunity for users to get APT tokens before the exchange listings.
What would follow would be one of the most unexpected airdrops in the history of crypto. The retroactive airdrop was announced to reward “early network participants with APT tokens.” The stash for each participant came out to around 150 APT tokens each, which were worth thousands of dollars at one point.
Time To Sell APT Tokens?
The APT airdrop has now made the rounds and a majority of eligible participants are expected to have claimed their tokens already. Data from crypto exchange Binance shows a 24-hour high of almost $60 for the digital asset, which would make the 150 Aptos tokens claimed from the airdrop worth approximately $9,000 at one point.
APT price trending at $8.12 | Source: APTBUSD on TradingView.com
The price of APT has since declined more than 85% since then and the current price of the altcoin is now trending at $8. This would put the value of the APT airdrop tokens at $1,200 at the time of this writing. For some, this may not be an attractive price level to sell out.
However, over the years, the data has continued to point against holding on to airdropped tokens. A Messari study back in the first quarter of 2022 actually showed that it was more profitable to flip airdropped tokens as soon as they are received. While there are some outliers that have made more money over the long term, the overwhelming majority have been more successful selling right away.
APT is less than 24 hours old on the market, which means there could be more dumps coming after the current pump. If this happens, then airdrop holders could see the value of their tokens decline rapidly. Aptos is also reportedly going to carry out another airdrop which will likely require different criteria than the first.
Technology Industry Veteran Joins Digital Flare Mitigation® and Clean Cloud Pioneer as CPO
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) today announced that Tara Green has joined the company as Chief People Officer. In her new role, Green will be responsible for leading Crusoe’s team and systems related to organizational structuring, recruiting, training and development, employee engagement, compensation, diversity and inclusion, team culture, and enhancement of overall people and HR processes. Green brings more than 25 years of experience in people strategy and operations to Crusoe Energy.
Prior to joining Crusoe, Green was the VP, Head of People at Aurora, a rapidly scaling autonomous vehicle startup with operations across the U.S. In this capacity, she led the People organization to scale and support the company’s evolution through major events, including the pandemic and an acquisition that nearly tripled the company’s workforce. She also previously was the SVP and Chief People Officer at Originate, a technology and design innovation studio, and held executive positions at a number of startups and enterprises including Node.io, Wickr, Google, eBay, and [email protected]
“I’m thrilled to join a company with a mission that is so inspiring and accessible, allowing for material impact today and limitless global impact in the future,” said Tara Green, Crusoe’s new Chief People Officer. “I’m excited to spend my days with talented, passionate, growth-minded people who are collectively engaged in reshaping and harmonizing the critical needs of our climate with awesome opportunities emanating from our digital world. As the company expands and scales, I look forward to leading the team with intention to evolve our culture and curate employee experiences that decade upon decade will be highly motivating, learning-oriented, respectful and tuned-in.”
Crusoe captures stranded and wasted energy resources such as flaring natural gas and excess renewable power to power modular data centers. In April, Crusoe closed a $350 million Series C equity from notable climate and technology venture capital funds, securing new capital to accelerate and scale Crusoe’s deployments. Recently, Crusoe was ranked as the No. 1 best small company to work for in Colorado by The Denver Post. The company’s full time workforce consists of approximately 300 individuals across Colorado, California, North Dakota, Montana, Illinois, New York, Louisiana and Oklahoma with expansion into additional states underway.
“We are honored to welcome such an experienced and capable people leader to the Crusoe team,” said Crusoe’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cully Cavness. “Tara brings a wealth of experience, relationships and business knowledge to this role and is already making an impact as a member of our leadership team.”
Later this year, Crusoe will fully launch CrusoeCloud™, the company’s High-Performance Computing (HPC) cloud offering powered by carbon-reducing energy sources, following its successful alpha rollout earlier in 2022. CrusoeCloud™ will enable HPC users to both reduce the costs of cloud computing as well as the environmental impacts of computing workloads such as artificial intelligence model training, graphical rendering and scientific computing.
About Crusoe Energy Systems LLC
Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. They are the pioneers of clean computing infrastructure that reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power crypto, cloud, and data centers, they are creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them. The world’s appetite for computation, energy, and progress will never stop growing. Crusoe is here to bring energy to ideas in ways that are aligned with the needs of our climate.
To learn more, visit www.crusoeenergy.com and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and Twitter.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a multinational investment firm providing solutions to the top most important corporations, governments and institutions. Despite the bear market, JP Morgan hired a candidate for the role of Head of Crypto regulatory policy. It is none other than, Aaron Lovine, the former executive of Bankruptcy Celsius company.
Hiring and firing have become very common in the crypto industry due to the market crash. But still, the investment giant decided to provide a regulated crypto policy in the digital space. Thereby it promotes high standards for JP Morgan amidst high regulations and downtrend.
Lovine served his eight months period in the crypto lender Celsius serving as head of policy and regulatory affairs. Unfortunately, the bankruptcy issue on Celsius is still filed in the U.S court for further approvals.
New Head of Crypto for JP Morgan
In detail, Lovine was initially working with Cross River team, a crypto friendly regional lender. He served for three years in the company leading the policy and regulatory affairs. Following in developing his career, Celsius hired Lovine in the start of the year 2022. Last month Lovine resigned his job thereby serving almost eight months in Celsius after the bankruptcy filing.
In depth the reason for this new hiring by JPM is because the CEO Jamie Dimon stated that digital assets are “decentralized Ponzis.” Besides, Dimon and other executives of JPM have been vocal critics of the cryptocurrencies.
Moreover, witnessing a bearish state, all the cryptocurrencies are lacking its value. Thus, being an investment firm, JPM finds very little demand for these assets as a payment platform.
Additionally, There are few more positions yet to open on the JP Morgan hiring portal. But the requirement for a Digital Asset Counsel- Corporate & Investment Bank position is open this month.
In a recent announcement, Yield Monitor, a multi-chain portfolio tracker for DeFi investors, revealed that the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain has been integrated into the Yield Monitor database. This is the platform’s second non-EVM mainnet integration. When it comes to providing users with access to decentralized financial apps and services, DeFiChain is unrivalled as the leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network.
Yield Monitor now includes DeFiChain with other networks like Algorand (ALGO), Avalanche (AVAX), Binance (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM), and Polygon (MATIC).
Yield Monitor’s CEO Christophe Dupont stated:
“We’re thrilled to be building a relationship with the DeFiChain organization. The community is very dedicated and supportive of the various builders and creators bringing value to the ecosystem. It’s a privilege to be adding DeFiChain to our database and we’re eager to begin building long-term, collaborative relationships with DFI investors and existing teams in the coming months.”
Users will be able to better understand DeFiChain’s on-chain data thanks to this integration. The DeFiChain blockchain will enable investors and developers to track the whereabouts of assets stored in wallets and to route cross-chain transactions in order to achieve optimal pricing and throughput.
Mark Pedevilla, DeFiChain Ambassador and News Anchor stated:
“We were excited to see the progress Yield Monitor has made in a short amount of time, especially with a small team. This speaks to the quality of their product and their dedication towards building a powerful database infrastructure foundation. We are excited to see the features they are preparing for DeFi investors and their utility in building a truly accessible, multi-chain DeFi community — one in which DeFiChain will play a large role.”
DeFiChain is an open-source blockchain project working toward fast, smart, and transparent decentralized financial services for all users. It is made up of a core group of contributors from all around the world, with help from an even larger community of developers. Due to the fact that DeFi transactions on DeFiChain are non-Turing complete, they go without hiccups, at low gas costs, and with little chance of smart contract error.
Stephen Graham Jones, Kevin J. Anderson, and Linda D. Addison among the talents contributing stories
BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#community—Random Games, the innovative startup behind the Unioverse entertainment franchise, today announced a partnership with independent sci-fi and horror genre publishing company Hex Publishers to create a Unioverse tie-in fiction anthology of short stories and poetry, as well as a comic book series.
The Unioverse is an epic original science fiction story, videogame series and platform for user-generated creativity launched this year by a team of gaming and entertainment industry veterans behind titles such as Grand Theft Auto, Donkey Kong Country and Crackdown. Set in the near future, the Unioverse story centers around a technology discovered on Mars that allows anyone to instantly transport their consciousness across galaxies. The narrative direction of the Unioverse is led by Brent Friedman, a master storyteller whose previous credits include writing on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Walking Dead, Call of Duty, and Star Trek: Enterprise.
Stories of the Reconvergence, edited by Angie Hodapp and Joshua Viola, will showcase short stories and poetry set in and inspired by the Unioverse from some of today’s most popular genre-fiction writers, including:
Stephen Graham Jones, New York Times bestseller, Bram Stoker Award winner, Ray Bradbury Prize winner (Earthdivers, My Heart is a Chainsaw, The Only Good Indians)
Linda D. Addison, Bram Stoker Award winner, Horror Writers Association (HWA) Lifetime Achievement Award winner (Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda, Classic Monsters Unleashed, Predator: Eyes of the Demon)
Kevin J. Anderson, National and international bestseller (Dune, Spine of the Dragon, Star Wars, X-Files, Zombie P.I.)
A full list of all 27 authors writing Stories of the Reconvergence can be found below.
Each story will also feature its own original Unioverse artwork created by concept artist Stuart Jennett (Battlestar Galactica, Star Citizen, Warhammer), and the book will have cover art by Aaron Lovett (Cyber World, Inkbound, Monster Train). Stories of the Reconvergence will be published in Summer of 2023.
“A franchise as ambitious as the Unioverse is ripe for multi-platform storytelling,” said Joshua Viola, Founder of Hex Publishers and Editor, Writer and Creative Director on the Unioverse anthology and comics. “The anthology will deepen the lore of the Unioverse and open it up to diverse storytelling, while the comic books provide rich art and a perfect starting point for fans just beginning their Unioverse journey.”
In addition to the anthology, Hex is leading the creation of a series of six comic books that introduce the initial five Unioverse heroes that people will be able to play in Unioverse videogames. The series is written by Hex Publishers Founder and Colorado Book Award winner Joshua Viola and Angie Hodapp, Director of Literary Development at Nelson Literary Agency, with interior art by Ben Matsuya (Cryowulf, Jupiter Jet), cover art by AJ Nazzaro (Hearthstone, Overwatch) and a variant cover by Tyler Kirkham (DC, Marvel). The first comic, titled Unioverse: Reyu, will be available digitally in Spring of 2023.
“This anthology and comic series are just the beginning for Unioverse storytelling,” said Tony Harman, Co-Founder and CEO of Random Games. “Not only will we develop more stories with established authors and artists, the Unioverse platform will help us discover and promote the next generation of talent.”
This partnership with Hex Publishers follows the recent launch of the Unioverse and Random Games, which announced last month $7.6 million in seed funding led by Resolute Ventures and Asymmetric, with participation from IGNIA, 2 Punks Capital, ID345, Polygon and notable game-developer David Jones (Lemmings, Grand Theft Auto).
To find out more about the Unioverse and stay up-to-date on the anthology and comic books, visit UNIOVERSE.com, follow @TheUnioverse on Twitter and join the Unioverse Discord server.
About Random Games
Founded by gaming industry veterans Tony Harman and Wyeth Ridgway, Random Games (https://random.games/) is a development studio spearheading an entirely new concept in videogames and franchise entertainment through a combination of community empowerment and blockchain technology. The company’s first franchise, The Unioverse, is a sci-fi epic that will span across video games, comic books, novels and more. At the same time, the Unioverse community will be encouraged and equipped to create their own stories, games and more with official high-quality artwork and other assets available as royalty-free downloads. To join the robust Unioverse community, visit the Unioverse Discord server.VERSE.com, follow @TheUnioverse on Twitter and join the Unioverse Discord channel.
About Hex Publishers
Hex Publishers (https://hexpublishers.com/) is an independent publishing house owned and operated by Joshua Viola, proudly specializing in genre fiction: horror, science fiction, crime, dark fantasy, comics, and any other form that awakens the imagination. Hex features numerous national and international bestselling authors, as well as Hugo, Nebula, and Bram Stoker Award winners. The press values both the author and the reader, with an emphasis on quality, diversity, and underrepresented voices.