Connect with us

Blockchain

FTX Sends 50,000 Ethereum To Voyagar, FTX Token Witnesses Pump And Dump

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

Ftx Sends 50,000 Ethereum To Voyagar, Ftx Token Witnesses Pump And Dump
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

In a recent report, FTX sent 50,000 Ethereum worth about $65 million to Voyager Digital’s main wallet. The CEO of Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, Alex Svanevik, confirmed the transaction in a tweet.

Due to the crypto winter, some crypto firms struggled with insolvency. This bearish market even pushed some crypto companies off the industry. Some companies even massively slashed their staff strength, while others stopped operations. Coinbase is amongst the firms that dropped 20% of its employees due to liquidity issues.

But among the companies that later halted operations is Voyager Digital. A source noted that the company stopped all transactions on its platform, including withdrawals, deposits, and rewards. Also, it later filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July.

As Voyager threw open its door for asset auctioning last month, FTX emerged as the winner. By outbidding its competitor, Binance, FTX acquired about $1.4 billion worth of Voyager assets. The company has subsequently transferred some funds to the crypto lending firms.

FTX Transfers 50K Ethereum Without Court Approval

Recently, Voyager Digital declared an auction to sell its assets attracting several firms, including the crypto exchange, Binance. However, FTX US outbid other firms on September 26 and won the acquisition of Voyager assets.

The FTX US is to receive crypto assets valued at $1.4 billion for the completion of its acquisition. Voyager is expected to present the asset purchase agreement with FTX US for the necessary approval. The presentation was slated for October 19 to the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

But without the court’s approval of the asset purchase agreement, FTX transferred 50K ETH to Voyager. The transfer is suspected to be linked to the $1.4 billion asset acquisition. This includes $60 million in earn-outs, incentives, and an extra $51 million cash payment.

Ethereum falls below $1,300 on the chart l ETHUSDT on Tradingview.com

Regulators Object To Asset Acquisition Amid FTX Token Dump and Pump

Some regulatory bodies have raised objections to sell Voyager assets to FTX US. These include the Texas State Securities Board and the Texas Department of Banking.

According to reports, the regulators are investigating FTX US, FTX Trading, and some executives, including the CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The watchdogs cited that they offer unregistered securities to US residents.

Additionally, the regulators think FTX US provides yield-bearing accounts similar to Voyager’s yield-bearing depository accounts.

Also, FTX is restricted through the objection in limiting the Debtor’s liability. Finally, following the FTX transfer of 50K ETH news, the FTX token, FTT, has experienced a dump and pump effect.

Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Kevin Shinick Named Showrunner for Exile Content Studio’s Lil’ Heroes Animated TV Series

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Kevin Shinick Named Showrunner For Exile Content Studio’s Lil’ Heroes Animated Tv Series
google news

Veteran Writer, Producer, and Voice-Actor Joins Previously Announced Executive Producers Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ExileContent–Kevin Shinick has been named showrunner for Exile Content Studio’s Lil’ Heroes animated television series, it was announced today by Daniel Eilemberg, co-founder and CEO of Lil’ Heroes and Stephen Davis, Exile Kids and Animation Executive Producer, and former CCO of Hasbro, whose past credits include Transformers, My Little Pony and Power Rangers, among many others. Shinick joins NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, who along with his producing partner and co-founder of Creative 7, Asani Swann, serve as executive producers on the series, with Anthony also voicing one of the characters. The Lil’ Heroes franchise was launched in January 2022, beginning as a NFT collection created by Spanish artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio, the film, television, audio, and digital production house founded by Isaac Lee and now a part of Candle Media.

1666200338 99 Kevin Shinick Named Showrunner For Exile Content Studios Lil Heroes

Best known for his work as a writer, producer, and voice-actor on Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken” and for penning the best-selling YA novel, “Star Wars: Force Collector,” Shinick is an industry veteran who began his career as the host and Squadron Leader of the popular PBS series, “Where In Time Is Carmen Sandiego?” Later, Shinick went on to become an Emmy® Award-winning writer, a No. 1 bestselling author, and a celebrated comic book creator, as well as an actor, director, and multiple Annie Award-winning producer.

Eilemberg said, “Kevin has had a part in the creation of some of the most iconic brands in entertainment and it’s a privilege to have him as the showrunner of the Lil’ Heroes animated series. In Kevin’s capable hands, and with our partners, Melo, Asani, Edgar, and Stephen Davis, we are sure we will have a popular series to further propel the franchise, ultimately enabling us to reach new audiences across multiple mediums and markets.”

“I am overjoyed at the opportunity to collaborate with someone of Kevin’s stature in the industry as we begin to bring my original artistic vision to life,” said Plans. “Kevin’s unique combination of incredible talent, creativity, and experience will enable us to more fully create the Lil’ Heroes universe as an animated series that lets us all imagine a universe full of heroes fighting for what’s right in the world.”

Davis said, “Every creative session with Kevin is a joy ride. Our Lil’ Heroes are in for the time of their lives, and so are our fans. I, for one, can’t wait to jump on board as well!”

“As a fan of both Exile and Edgar Plans, the opportunity to play an important role in their unprecedented journey to create an animated TV series based on the Lil’ Heroes characters is irresistible,” said Shinick. “I’ve had the pleasure to create pop culture that lives on via books, TV, and more, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be tied to a franchise that heralds what’s next in entertainment.”

Shinick has worked alongside such legendary names as George Lucas (“Star Wars: Detours”), Stan Lee (Marvel’s “Spider-Man”), the rock band KISS (“Scooby-Doo” and “Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery”), and MAD Magazine, which he adapted into the Emmy®-nominated animated series known simply as “MAD.” He has written for both Marvel and DC Comics and has the distinction of being the only person to have written “Spider-Man” for the comics (“Avenging Spider-Man”), the stage (“Spider-Man Live!” at Radio City Music Hall), and the screen (the Emmy® nominated animated series “Marvel’s Spider-Man ” on Disney+). Shinick’s other writing credits include the Netflix live-action-comedy series, “Disjointed,” Comedy Central’s “Ugly Americans,” the CW’s “Beebo Saves Christmas,” and the “Star Wars” children’s book, “Chewie and the Porgs.” As an actor, Shinick has performed in over half a dozen Broadway plays, plus numerous films and television shows, including “Masters of Sex” and “Grimm,” and voiced the role of Bruce Banner across Marvel’s animated universe, along with many others.

About Exile Content Studio

Exile Content Studio creates content in Spanish and English for a global audience across multiple platforms — TV, Film, Audio, and Digital. Exile’s team has led content production for the largest Spanish-language media companies in the world with responsibility for film studios, OTT service, broadcast and cable networks, music, news, and digital. The company’s current slate includes award-winning talent across genres and formats. To stay up to date on Exile’s projects, follow @ExileContent on Twitter and Instagram.

Exile Content is a part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises built for the digital age. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle was founded by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

About Lil’ Heroes

Lil’ Heroes is a brand and entertainment franchise created by Spanish artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio. It was launched in January 2022 as an NFT collection, which serves as the basis for an entertainment franchise with multiple touchpoints with its fans and audience. These include NFTs, but also merchandise and licensing, an animated show, events, publishing, gaming and more.

Contacts

H+M Communications

Alexandra Correa Crespo

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Aptos (APT) Ranges Just Above $8, Is It Time To Dump Those Airdrop Tokens?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Aptos (Apt)
google news

The Aptos (APT) launch has become one of the most chaotic launches in recent crypto history. The digital asset had made its way to the mainnet and the centralized exchange listings had poured out soon after. However, the project was soon inundated with inquiries about the tokenomics and how the community was supposed to get the tokens since there was no Initial Coin Offering (ICO). Cue a rushed airdrop that was worth thousands of dollars at launch.

The Aptos Airdrop

Hours before the Aptos (APT) token was meant to go live on leading exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance, and FTX, crypto Twitter had begun to ask important questions about the project. First was that the exchange listings were being announced without the tokenomics being made public. This led to a post from the project announcing the tokenomics.

Next came the inquiries about how members of the community were supposed to get the 51% of the token supply that was allocated for the ‘Community.’ Due to suspicions that investors in the project already had the tokens ready to dump on retail, users had begun to brand the launch as a pump-and-dump scheme. Furthermore, the community bemoaned the lack of an airdrop or at least an opportunity for users to get APT tokens before the exchange listings.

What would follow would be one of the most unexpected airdrops in the history of crypto. The retroactive airdrop was announced to reward “early network participants with APT tokens.” The stash for each participant came out to around 150 APT tokens each, which were worth thousands of dollars at one point.

Time To Sell APT Tokens?

The APT airdrop has now made the rounds and a majority of eligible participants are expected to have claimed their tokens already. Data from crypto exchange Binance shows a 24-hour high of almost $60 for the digital asset, which would make the 150 Aptos tokens claimed from the airdrop worth approximately $9,000 at one point.

APT price trending at $8.12 | Source: APTBUSD on TradingView.com

The price of APT has since declined more than 85% since then and the current price of the altcoin is now trending at $8. This would put the value of the APT airdrop tokens at $1,200 at the time of this writing. For some, this may not be an attractive price level to sell out.

However, over the years, the data has continued to point against holding on to airdropped tokens. A Messari study back in the first quarter of 2022 actually showed that it was more profitable to flip airdropped tokens as soon as they are received. While there are some outliers that have made more money over the long term, the overwhelming majority have been more successful selling right away.

APT is less than 24 hours old on the market, which means there could be more dumps coming after the current pump. If this happens, then airdrop holders could see the value of their tokens decline rapidly. Aptos is also reportedly going to carry out another airdrop which will likely require different criteria than the first.

Featured image from Boxmining, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Tara Green Joins Crusoe Energy Systems as Chief People Officer

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
google news

Technology Industry Veteran Joins Digital Flare Mitigation® and Clean Cloud Pioneer as CPO

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) today announced that Tara Green has joined the company as Chief People Officer. In her new role, Green will be responsible for leading Crusoe’s team and systems related to organizational structuring, recruiting, training and development, employee engagement, compensation, diversity and inclusion, team culture, and enhancement of overall people and HR processes. Green brings more than 25 years of experience in people strategy and operations to Crusoe Energy.

Prior to joining Crusoe, Green was the VP, Head of People at Aurora, a rapidly scaling autonomous vehicle startup with operations across the U.S. In this capacity, she led the People organization to scale and support the company’s evolution through major events, including the pandemic and an acquisition that nearly tripled the company’s workforce. She also previously was the SVP and Chief People Officer at Originate, a technology and design innovation studio, and held executive positions at a number of startups and enterprises including Node.io, Wickr, Google, eBay, and [email protected]

“I’m thrilled to join a company with a mission that is so inspiring and accessible, allowing for material impact today and limitless global impact in the future,” said Tara Green, Crusoe’s new Chief People Officer. “I’m excited to spend my days with talented, passionate, growth-minded people who are collectively engaged in reshaping and harmonizing the critical needs of our climate with awesome opportunities emanating from our digital world. As the company expands and scales, I look forward to leading the team with intention to evolve our culture and curate employee experiences that decade upon decade will be highly motivating, learning-oriented, respectful and tuned-in.”

Crusoe captures stranded and wasted energy resources such as flaring natural gas and excess renewable power to power modular data centers. In April, Crusoe closed a $350 million Series C equity from notable climate and technology venture capital funds, securing new capital to accelerate and scale Crusoe’s deployments. Recently, Crusoe was ranked as the No. 1 best small company to work for in Colorado by The Denver Post. The company’s full time workforce consists of approximately 300 individuals across Colorado, California, North Dakota, Montana, Illinois, New York, Louisiana and Oklahoma with expansion into additional states underway.

“We are honored to welcome such an experienced and capable people leader to the Crusoe team,” said Crusoe’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cully Cavness. “Tara brings a wealth of experience, relationships and business knowledge to this role and is already making an impact as a member of our leadership team.”

Later this year, Crusoe will fully launch CrusoeCloud™, the company’s High-Performance Computing (HPC) cloud offering powered by carbon-reducing energy sources, following its successful alpha rollout earlier in 2022. CrusoeCloud™ will enable HPC users to both reduce the costs of cloud computing as well as the environmental impacts of computing workloads such as artificial intelligence model training, graphical rendering and scientific computing.

About Crusoe Energy Systems LLC

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. They are the pioneers of clean computing infrastructure that reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power crypto, cloud, and data centers, they are creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them. The world’s appetite for computation, energy, and progress will never stop growing. Crusoe is here to bring energy to ideas in ways that are aligned with the needs of our climate.

To learn more, visit www.crusoeenergy.com and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and Twitter.

Contacts

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

JP Morgan Hired Former Celsius Executive as Its Crypto Policy Head￼

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Jpmorgan Ceo Jamie Dimon Warns Of An Impending Economic Hurricane
google news

59 mins ago |