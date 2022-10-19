Hex Publishers to Expand the Unioverse with Tie-In Anthology and Comic Book Series

Stephen Graham Jones, Kevin J. Anderson, and Linda D. Addison among the talents contributing stories
BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#community—Random Games, the innovative startup behind the Unioverse entertainment franchise, today announced a partnership with independent sci-fi and horror genre publishing company Hex Publishers to create a Unioverse tie-in fiction anthology of short stories and poetry, as well as a comic book series.
The Unioverse is an epic original science fiction story, videogame series and platform for user-generated creativity launched this year by a team of gaming and entertainment industry veterans behind titles such as Grand Theft Auto, Donkey Kong Country and Crackdown. Set in the near future, the Unioverse story centers around a technology discovered on Mars that allows anyone to instantly transport their consciousness across galaxies. The narrative direction of the Unioverse is led by Brent Friedman, a master storyteller whose previous credits include writing on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Walking Dead, Call of Duty, and Star Trek: Enterprise.
Stories of the Reconvergence, edited by Angie Hodapp and Joshua Viola, will showcase short stories and poetry set in and inspired by the Unioverse from some of today’s most popular genre-fiction writers, including:
Stephen Graham Jones, New York Times bestseller, Bram Stoker Award winner, Ray Bradbury Prize winner (Earthdivers, My Heart is a Chainsaw, The Only Good Indians)
Linda D. Addison, Bram Stoker Award winner, Horror Writers Association (HWA) Lifetime Achievement Award winner (Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda, Classic Monsters Unleashed, Predator: Eyes of the Demon)
Kevin J. Anderson, National and international bestseller (Dune, Spine of the Dragon, Star Wars, X-Files, Zombie P.I.)
A full list of all 27 authors writing Stories of the Reconvergence can be found below.
Each story will also feature its own original Unioverse artwork created by concept artist Stuart Jennett (Battlestar Galactica, Star Citizen, Warhammer), and the book will have cover art by Aaron Lovett (Cyber World, Inkbound, Monster Train). Stories of the Reconvergence will be published in Summer of 2023.
“A franchise as ambitious as the Unioverse is ripe for multi-platform storytelling,” said Joshua Viola, Founder of Hex Publishers and Editor, Writer and Creative Director on the Unioverse anthology and comics. “The anthology will deepen the lore of the Unioverse and open it up to diverse storytelling, while the comic books provide rich art and a perfect starting point for fans just beginning their Unioverse journey.”
In addition to the anthology, Hex is leading the creation of a series of six comic books that introduce the initial five Unioverse heroes that people will be able to play in Unioverse videogames. The series is written by Hex Publishers Founder and Colorado Book Award winner Joshua Viola and Angie Hodapp, Director of Literary Development at Nelson Literary Agency, with interior art by Ben Matsuya (Cryowulf, Jupiter Jet), cover art by AJ Nazzaro (Hearthstone, Overwatch) and a variant cover by Tyler Kirkham (DC, Marvel). The first comic, titled Unioverse: Reyu, will be available digitally in Spring of 2023.
“This anthology and comic series are just the beginning for Unioverse storytelling,” said Tony Harman, Co-Founder and CEO of Random Games. “Not only will we develop more stories with established authors and artists, the Unioverse platform will help us discover and promote the next generation of talent.”
This partnership with Hex Publishers follows the recent launch of the Unioverse and Random Games, which announced last month $7.6 million in seed funding led by Resolute Ventures and Asymmetric, with participation from IGNIA, 2 Punks Capital, ID345, Polygon and notable game-developer David Jones (Lemmings, Grand Theft Auto).
To find out more about the Unioverse and stay up-to-date on the anthology and comic books, visit UNIOVERSE.com, follow @TheUnioverse on Twitter and join the Unioverse Discord server.
Complete list of Stories of the Reconvergence writers:
Mario Acevedo • National bestseller, Colorado Book Award winner
Killing the Cobra, The Nymphos of Rocky Flats, X-Rated Blood Suckers, University of Doom
Linda D. Addison • Bram Stoker Award winner, Horror Writers Association (HWA) Lifetime Achievement Award winner Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda, Classic Monsters Unleashed, Predator: Eyes of the Demon, The Place of Broken Things
Kevin J. Anderson • National and international bestseller
Dune, Spine of the Dragon, Star Wars, X-Files, Zombie P.I.
Andy Baker • The 7th Portal, The Accuser, The Backstreet Project, House of the Dead
Carina Bissett • Colorado Book Award winner HWA Poetry Showcase, Shadow Atlas, Upon a Twice Time
Kenneth W. Cain • Splatterpunk Award finalist
Darker Days, Embers, A Season in Hell, Tales from the Lake
Kevin Dilmore • Amazing Stories, Famous Monsters of Filmland, Rainbow Bright, Star Trek, The Village Voice
Sean Eads • Colorado Book Award finalist, Lambda Literary Award finalist, Shirley Jackson Award finalist Classic Monsters Unleashed, It Came from the Multiplex, Lord Byron’s Prophecy, Nightmares Unhinged, Shadow Atlas
Brent Friedman • Call of Duty, Halo 4, League of Legends, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Walking Dead
Maxwell I. Gold • Rhysling Award nominee
Bleeding Rainbows and Other Broken Spectrums, Oblivion in Flux, Shadow Atlas
Warren Hammond • Colorado Book Award winner Denver Moon, It Came from the Multiplex, KOP, Nightmares Unhinged, Shadow Atlas, Tides of Maritinia
Angie Hodapp • Colorado Book Award finalist
Cyber World, False Faces, It Came from the Multiplex, Shadow Atlas, Tooth & Claw
Jamal Hodge • Vanguard Award winner
Chiral Mad 5, Penumbric Magazine, Space and Time Magazine
Akua Lezli Hope • Elgin Award winner, Writer’s Digest Award winner NOMBONO, Otherwheres, Them Gone
Gabino Iglesias • Bram Stoker Award nominee, Locus Award nominee, Wonderland Book Award winner
Zero Saints, Coyote Songs
Stephen Graham Jones • New York Times bestseller, Bram Stoker Award winner, Ray Bradbury Prize
Earthdivers, My Heart is a Chainsaw, The Only Good Indians
Matthew Kressel • Nebula Award finalist, World Fantasy Award finalist King of Shards, Queen of Static
Lee Murray • Bram Stoker Award winner
Grotesque: Monster Stories, The Path of Ra, The Taine McKenna Adventures
Wyeth Ridgway • Game Developer
Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, South Park, Terminator
Jeanne C. Stein • bestselling author of the Anna Strong Vampire Chronicles
Joshua Viola • Denver Post bestseller, Colorado Book Award winner, Splatterpunk Award nominee
The Bane of Yoto, Blackstar, Classic Monsters Unleashed, Cyber World, Denver Moon, It Came from the Multiplex, Nightmares Unhinged, Pirates of the Caribbean, Shadow Atlas, Target: Terror
Tim Waggoner • Bram Stoker Award winner, Shirley Jackson Award finalist
Jane Yolen • Nebula Award winner, World Fantasy Award winner
The Devil’s Arithmetic, Lost Girls, Owl Moon, Sister Emily’s Lightship
Alvaro Zinos-Amaro • Hugo Award finalist, Locus Award finalist Equimedian, Traveler of Worlds: Conversations with Robert Silverberg, When the Blue Shift Comes
About Random Games
Founded by gaming industry veterans Tony Harman and Wyeth Ridgway, Random Games (https://random.games/) is a development studio spearheading an entirely new concept in videogames and franchise entertainment through a combination of community empowerment and blockchain technology. The company's first franchise, The Unioverse, is a sci-fi epic that will span across video games, comic books, novels and more. At the same time, the Unioverse community will be encouraged and equipped to create their own stories, games and more with official high-quality artwork and other assets available as royalty-free downloads. To join the robust Unioverse community, visit the Unioverse Discord server.
About Hex Publishers
Hex Publishers (https://hexpublishers.com/) is an independent publishing house owned and operated by Joshua Viola, proudly specializing in genre fiction: horror, science fiction, crime, dark fantasy, comics, and any other form that awakens the imagination. Hex features numerous national and international bestselling authors, as well as Hugo, Nebula, and Bram Stoker Award winners. The press values both the author and the reader, with an emphasis on quality, diversity, and underrepresented voices.
XRP’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.44 to maintain its bullish run.
XRP continues to struggle as bearish divergence appears on the daily timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent.
The price of XRP continues to trade below the 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as 50 EMA acts as support on the daily timeframe.
The price of Ripple (XRP) in the past few weeks has seen more traction as the price showed strength rallying from its weekly low to a high of $0.52. Despite so much uncertainty that befalling the crypto market in the past few weeks as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets like Ethereum (ETH) saw a slight setback in their price movement, the price of Ripple (XRP) showed strength as it produced green moments for traders who invested into this asset. (Data from Binance)
Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The price of Ripple (XRP) in recent weeks showed some great price movement, with so many traders and investors becoming interested after winning its law case that had dragged the price of XRP to the downside from a high of $2 to a weekly low of $0.3.
XRP’s price rallied from the weekly low of $0.3 to a high of $0.54, showing some great price action before facing resistance to breaking above this region. A break and close above $0.54 would send the price of XRP to a high of $1.
The price of XRP failed to flip this region, acting as resistance, and has since struggled to hold above $0.44. If the price of XRP breaks below $0.44, we could see the price retesting the low of $0.36, acting as support for the XRP price.
Weekly resistance for the price of XRP – $0.54.
Weekly support for the price of XRP – $0.36.
Price Analysis Of XRP On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of XRP continues to trade below key resistance after forming a bearish divergence as the price was rejected from a region of $0.55, preventing the price from breaking higher.
The formation of the bearish divergence on the daily timeframe for the price of XRP suggests a potential trend reversal to the downside.
If the price of XRP rejects the downside of price, the price at $0.44 will act as support corresponding to the 50 EMA.
Daily resistance for the XRP price – $0.55.
Daily support for the XRP price – $0.44-$0.38.
On-chain Analysis Of XRP
The XRP price from the on-chain analysis looks more decent despite a fall of over 50%. XRP produced a reasonable return on investment (ROI) of 24% over the past three months compared to other crypto assets.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Messari
The Taco app has integrated the energy-efficient, Tezos blockchain
Support for Tezos NFTs has been added to Shopify through the Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation Tool
Software development firm Taco Labs Inc. recently announced their programme “Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation” now supports Tezos NFTs on Shopify and has incorporated the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain.
Taco assists companies in deepening their relationship with consumers via Web3-enabled loyalty incentives, gamification, and ownership, enhancing customer engagement and retention. Using Tezos and without the need for any coding, the platform offers a comprehensive end-to-end Web3 automation solution for rewarding client loyalty with NFTs that unlock premium goods, services, and experiences.
Edward Adlard, Commercial Director, Trillitech stated:
“The Taco app’s recent integration of Tezos gives Shopify stores around the world a new way to engage with customers and plug into the rapidly growing Tezos NFT ecosystem. More and more brands are choosing to deploy their NFTs on Tezos due to its low gas fees and energy efficiency, creating a rich environment for innovation.”
Tezos has attracted a large and diversified NFT community from all over the globe because of its lower transaction fees and minimal energy requirements during the minting and transaction of NFTs. More and more companies are opting to develop their products on Tezos since it is home to significant NFT platforms like Objkt.com, one of the largest NFT art marketplaces.
-James McCombe, Director, Future Kimonos stated:
“We loved how easy it was to airdrop Tezos NFTs at the flograppling ADCC world championship; with Taco’s shopify integration, we were able to instantly add utility and reward members with exclusive giveaways and prizes. We did this all in record time without having to write any code.”
Exclusively via crypto wallets, AGIA International plans to sell 60 ultra-luxe pavilions and villas on Great Exuma Island as NFTs in collaboration with global design firm Oppenheim Architecture, renowned home builder JFB Ltd, blockchain incubator Unchained Partners, and hospitality operator The Setai Group.
NASSAU, Bahamas & GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an unprecedented step for Web 3.0 and real estate, AGIA International Ltd officially announced today that it plans to sell 60 ultra-luxurious pavilions and villas to be built atop the Bahamas’ Great Exuma Island via a series of upcoming non-fungible token (NFT) mints on the Ethereum blockchain.
Set to be the only community strictly sold via NFTs, AGIA International’s development is radically recreating land used by the infamous Fyre Festival in 2017. Five years and tens of millions of dollars later, private spending is set to transform the site that now promises to house the most exclusive enclave in the Caribbean.
“We bought this property because we saw its future, not its past,” said Erik Sanderson, Co-founder of AGIA International, whose team’s prior projects include The Setai in Miami Beach and Amanyara in Turks and Caicos. “We saw 60 acres of secluded, undeveloped land in the cul-de-sac of a beautiful island whose current government has allocated tens of millions to invest in its transportation, telecommunications and infrastructure throughout the island. Constructing this project will create more than 150 jobs and operating it will mean 125 long-term hospitality jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities.”
Bringing real value to local communities is a priority for AGIA. “When the public buys one of the 60 homes here via their crypto wallets, they’re not only buying into a wealth of oceanfront experiences, they’re also bringing economic vitality to the Bahamas. We are committed to growing the local economy and creating sustainable jobs. Our AGIA Foundation will assist the island’s educational and healthcare needs. It will build awareness around climate change by preserving the island’s natural beauty and environmental resources, along with promoting the importance of agriculture throughout Great Exuma. AGIA’s main objective is leaving a positive footprint throughout the southern Bahamas for generations to come.”
Grounded in the aesthetic of the Greek Mediterranean and designed by world-renowned residential architect Chad Oppenheim, each construction-ready homesite is located on the Caribbean island’s beachfront, oceanfront or inner harbor; and each home design—which ranges from 1,000 to 6,500 square feet—features a private pool and deeded private floating boat slip.
During a recent founders’ launch, multiple properties were minted. In addition to private residential opulence, AGIA will feature a marina for superyachts as well as resort-style amenities, such as a marina village with restaurants, bars and boutique stores. There will also be the Bahamas’ first-ever dry-storage facility and service center featuring 125 fully enclosed units to protect vessels up to 50 feet year round.
“This is the first time an entire real estate development has been exclusively for sale on the blockchain,” said Matthew Salnick, Chief Strategy Officer of Unchained Partners, AGIA International’s blockchain developer. “There’s never been a 100% tokenized resort-style community.”
“For buyers and sellers, this has tangible benefits,” said Unchained Partners CEO Hunter Williams. “It means: easily traceable ownership, faster buying-selling across borders; and, among other benefits, Bahamian residency and access to its sophisticated offshore banking system.”
Earlier this year, the Bahamas’ prime minister, the Honourable Philip E. Davis, declared his intentions to make his nation the leading crypto hub in the Caribbean by announcing his government’s White Paper on the Future of Digital Assets in the Bahamas. Alongside his administration, including the Bahamas Investment Authority, the Prime Minister has greenlit AGIA’s vision.
“The Bahamas is not only open and ready for business but moving to the forefront of the most exciting era in digital assets innovation. If the world of cryptocurrency is where you see your possibilities, then the Bahamas has a place for you,” said the Honourable Philip E. Davis.
AGIA plans to announce the date of its General Mint later this month. Interested buyers can sign a waitlist today by visiting their website at https://www.agialiving.com.
About AGIA
Located on the Island of Great Exuma, The Bahamas, just north of Emerald Bay, AGIA is the only community in the Bahamas and the Caribbean available for purchase via an ETH wallet. Developed and managed by AGIA International Ltd., all residences are located directly on the beach, oceanfront or inner harbor. The community will feature a Superyacht Marina, Marina Village, easy proximity to Great Exuma’s FBO as well as a new $65 million international airport currently under construction. There will also be a dry-storage facility and service center featuring 125 fully enclosed units to protect vessels up to 50 feet, all year round. AGIA is where innovation and luxury meet, and where fortune truly favors the brave. Unlike any luxury community built before – and an astonishing standard bearer for communities to come – it urges all explorers to heed its call. Welcome to life in the new world. Welcome to AGIA.For more information about AGIA: visit https://www.agialiving.com
Bullish XEC price prediction is $0.00005053 to $0.0001679.
The XEC price will also reach $0.00036 soon.
XEC bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.00003329.
In eCash’s (XEC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about XEC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
eCash Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of XEC is $0.00003765 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,051,711 at the time of writing. However, XEC has decreased nearly 0.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, XEC has a circulating supply of 19,201,147,423,303 XEC. Currently, XEC trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, DigiFinex, Bybit, and MEXC.
What is eCash (XEC)?
ECash (XEC) is the rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), itself a fork of Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). It called itself a cryptocurrency that is designed to be used as electronic cash. XEC is not an ERC-20 token, it is its own blockchain similar to Bitcoin (BTC). The developers of eCash (XEC) intend the coin to support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatibility and to be interoperable with the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector on Ethereum (ETH).
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2022
eCash holds the 64th position on CoinGecko right now. XEC price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.
Currently, XEC is in the range of $0.00003765. If the pattern continues, the price of XEC might reach the resistance level of $0.00004645, $0.00005997, and $0.00009357. If the trend reverses, then the price of XEC may fall to $0.00003610.
eCash (XEC) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of XEC.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of XEC.
Resistance Level 1
$0.00005053
Resistance Level 2
$0.00006889
Resistance Level 3
$0.00010462
Resistance Level 4
$0.00016079
Support Level
$0.00003329
The charts show that XEC has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XEC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.00016079.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XEC might plummet to almost $0.00003329, a bearish signal.
eCash Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of XEC is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of XEC lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the XEC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, XEC is in a bearish state. Notably, the XEC price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of XEC at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XEC is at level 36.67. This means that XEC is nearly in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of XEC may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
eCash Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at eCash’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of eCash. Currently, XEC lies in the range of 39.8590, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of XEC. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of XEC lies below the 50 levels, indicating low volatility. In fact, XEC’s RSI is at 36.67 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of XEC with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and eCash.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC and XEC is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and XEC also increases or decreases respectively.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, eCash (XEC) might probably attain $0.00050 by 2023.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, eCash (XEC) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, XEC might rally to hit $0.00093 by 2024.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2025
If eCash (XEC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.0010.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2026
If eCash (XEC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.0062.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2027
If eCash (XEC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, XEC would rally to hit $0.014.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2028
If eCash (XEC) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, XEC would hit $0.078.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on eCash (XEC) , it would witness major spikes. XEC might hit $0.15 by 2029.
eCash (XEC) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the eCash ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in eCash (XEC) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, eCash (XEC) might hit $0.30 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the eCash network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for XEC. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of eCash in 2022 is $0.0001679. On the other hand, the bearish XEC price prediction for 2022 is $0.00003329.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the XEC ecosystem, the performance of XEC would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $0.00038001 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.00036 if the investors believe that XEC is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is eCash?
eCash (XEC) is the rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), itself a fork of Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). It called itself a cryptocurrency that is designed to be used as electronic cash.
2. Where can you purchase XEC?
XEC has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, DigiFinex, Bybit, and MEXC.
3. Will XEC reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the XEC platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of eCash?
On September 4, 2021, XEC reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.00038001.
5. Is XEC a good investment in 2022?
eCash (XEC) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of XEC in the past few months, XEC is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can eCash (XEC) reach $0.00036?
eCash (XEC) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then eCash (XEC) will hit $0.00036 soon.
7. What will be the XEC price by 2023?
eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.00050 by 2023.
8. What will be the XEC price by 2024?
eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.00093 by 2024.
9. What will be the XEC price by 2025?
eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.0010 by 2025.
10. What will be the XEC price by 2026?
eCash (XEC) price is expected to reach $0.0062 by 2026.
NFT sales rate was over $12 million with more than 35K buyers, in the last 24 hrs.
Four belong to the Ethereum platform and one is based on the Solana network.
The top 5 NFT collections ranked on the CryptoSlam based on the sales volume are as follows Sorare, CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and DeGod. Among them, four belong to the Ethereum platform and the other one is based on the Solana network.
NFT sales rate at the time of writing was over $12 million with more than 35K unique buyers. The total number of transactions carried out in the last 24hrs is around 145,224. The number of sellers involved in the transactions was 33,586.
Sorare
Sorare has 600,000 registered users from more than 170 nations. Trading cards for football players are available from Sorare. On the site, users can organize teams to compete against one another and take part in tournaments with friends. The sales were made for $1,492,619, with a 45.39% increase in the last 24hrs. The volume of transactions has grown by 27.71%.
CryptoPunks
The CryptoPunks are a group of 10,000 dynamically produced characters. There are no two exactly alike, and each one can be claimed as the sole owner of the Ethereum blockchain.
The sales of the punks are determined by their background, no active bids for punks with a blue background, the red-background punks are for sales, and there is an active bid on punks with a purple background. The sales were made for $1,068,456, with a 29.73% increase in the last 24hrs.
Bored Ape Yacht Club
The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs and other digital collectibles that live on the Ethereum blockchain.
Celebrities including NBA player Stephen Curry, musicians Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and late-night talk show presenter Jimmy Fallon all own BAYCs, which are regarded as prestige symbols. The sales were made for $923,802, with a 45.73% increase in the last 24hrs.
Azuki
A collection of 10,000 avatars that grant you entry to “The Garden” as a member. Beginning with exclusive streetwear collaborations later developed to NFT launches, live events, and much more. The sales were made for $580,239, and the volume of transactions has dropped by 70.48%.
DeGod
DeGods is a digital art collection and global community of creators, developers, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, experimenters, and innovators. The only NFT in the top 5 built over the Solana blockchain. The sales were made for $446,540, with a 163.50% increase in the last 24hrs. The volume of transactions has grown by 152.17%.
PBT is an open-source token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on the Ethereum blockchain.
As per Azuki, everyone is free to use the PBT standard to authenticate, verify, and build experiences.
Azuki, the anime-based non-fungible token (NFT) project has recently launched a physical backed token (PBT), which is an open-source token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on the Ethereum blockchain. According to the announcement from the Azuki team, the PBT enables brands and creators to generate next-generation storytelling and community experiences.
Azuki stated:
The PBT standard is a solution which enables decentralized authentication and tracking of the full ownership lineage of physical items, all completely-chain and without a centralized server. This introduces trustless authentication.
The team furtherly added that everyone is free to authenticate, verify, and develop experiences with this technology.
Benefits of PBT
As per Azuki, the BEAN Chip, a physical cryptographic chip that generates an asymmetric key pair on-the-fly, will be used in the PBT’s initial implementation. The combination of the PBT and the BEAN Chip demonstrates a feature known as “scan to own” in the project.
The NFT project added:
Scanning the chip with your phone allows for the PBT to be minted or digitally transferred to the owner’s wallet. This allows the current owner of a physical item to also own the PBT, which verifiably authenticates the item and ties the item to a digital token in the wallet of their choosing.
The announcement additionally conveys that the PBTs will enable the use of physical goods to produce digital experiences, ushering in a new era of narrative and experiences. Holders can create a collection that includes both digital and physical items, trade authenticated goods or take part in genuine quests.
Moreover, Azuki claimed that the holders can build a collection that captures both the digital and physical worlds, trade authenticated items, and take part in real-world quests.