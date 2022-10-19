Newsletter Sign-Up
Owhipped sand, gray seas, people sitting in beach huts under blankets with hot water bottles, donuts, bare trees, hot chocolate, strolls on the empty pier: there’s a special flavor to a British seaside town off season that few places can match. A melancholy specific to the peas and the packaging of the condom that, personally, I adore.
But the news that coastal areas now have three times more Airbnb listings per listing than non-coastal areas threatens the very future of these places, not to mention the lives of their residents. Housing campaigners point out that the sheer number of “whole places” listed on the website shows how landlords have been drawn to short-term vacation rentals precisely when people need affordable homes. They’d rather rent out their spare house — you know, just that other house they have — to 50 wealthy families for the weekends rather than one local family for the year.
Last weekend my partner and I went to Bournemouth to stay in the kind of hotel where you hope there is at least one semi-aristocratic murder, to be solved by a stocky little European pain in the ass or a knitter nosy of St Mary Mead. Just a little vile thing in the billiard room. We actually arrived to find a freshman party in one of the conference rooms, which meant the place was on fire with local teenagers in neon Lycra and plastic sunglasses, vaping furiously in a cold salty wind. I saw more goosebumps than in my previous six months of outdoor swimming.
Which is exactly as it should be. The towns and cities lucky enough to be ravaged by this particular British combination of fierce weather, greasy chips and portable speakers must, above all, be homes for their year-round residents. I may not have spent my childhood by the sea, but I grew up in a city where about 20% of the population are students and in the summer tourists flock to town like sugar on cornflakes. I know what it’s like to live in a place where locals are pushed off the sidewalks by passing visitors. I have seen what it can do to homes, town halls, recreation centers, schools and shopping streets.
A city needs long-term citizens in order to maintain the kind of infrastructure that makes it a city, rather than an unloved collection of empty houses, phone accessory shops, and fancy penguin-shaped trash cans. You need space to maintain bus services, libraries, chip shops, cafes, dentists, playgroups and football pitches during the off season, so that there is something worth keeping. be visited in the sun.
No one is saying beach towns should shut down tourism; rather that tourism should never be just one of many local industries instead of swallowing up a whole place. And a very direct and extremely effective way of doing that would be to ban second home ownership altogether. I know, it sounds crazy, but imagine: you could have a house and you would live there. All the time. And someone else could buy and live in the spare house you use as a cash-generating storage facility. If I was in charge (and we’re all probably lucky I’m not), I’d make it illegal to own more than one property. I should arrest my own mother, of course, but hey ho.
During an absolutely immersive stint in the city, outside the Court Royal Hotel in Bournemouth, I was reminded of what makes off-season British seaside towns so appealing. A man with a microphone and a mobility scooter sang Whitney Houston’s The Greatest Love of All alongside a Bible band; the beach – which is indeed open to dog poo from October 1 to April 30 – was full of people chatting and exercising in raincoats; co-workers ate in shed-sized restaurants while gazing across the road at patios dappled with disco lights. It was fun and it was quiet and felt like I was at a house party after most people had gone home.
Then we ended up on Sunday waiting over an hour for a rail replacement bus service to Eastleigh as all trains had been canceled at short notice. That’s what happens when you put profit before people.
Five students from Watertown Elementary School were taken to hospital with minor injuries on Wednesday morning after their school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
Watertown police say there were 44 elementary school students on the bus at the time of the crash on Belmont Street. Students who were not injured were reunited with their parents and guardians.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
“We believe solar glare was a factor in this collision,” police said. “Please be aware of solar glare while driving and be careful.”
While the anticipation of opening night can provide its own reward, the stakes have been higher for Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith.
Unlike the rest of his teammates, it also meant the opportunity to cash in.
Of the 14 players under standard contract to the Heat, only one entered the preseason without a fully guaranteed deal.
Now, the 25-year-old developmental forward has taken another step toward cashing in on his first full season of NBA salary.
As part of the three-year deal Highsmith signed in March, after initially being called up on a COVID emergency deal and then retained on 10-day contracts, four target dates were put in place on his $1.75 million salary this season.
The first was a $50,000 guarantee on July 1 that assured his appearance at summer league, where he thrived. Now that guarantee is up to $400,000 by being on the opening-night roster for the Heat’s Wednesday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. Next, the guarantee goes up to $700,000 if he is on the roster on Dec. 1. Then, as with all NBA contracts, his salary for 2022-23 becomes fully guaranteed if not released before Jan. 10.
“I mean, I really don’t think about it too, too much,” Highsmith told the Sun Sentinel. “But it is nice to know that once you get past a certain date, I’m getting a little more guaranteed money.
“It just shows that I’m putting in the right steps, doing the right thing to stay on the team and trying to prove myself and establish myself in the NBA.”
Each of Highsmith’s three 10-day contracts last season paid $86,000, with a prorated portion of the league minimum following when he was signed for the balance of the season.
Of course, as a matter of perspective when it comes to Highsmith’s guarantee, also consider that in earning $37.653,300 this season, Jimmy Butler earns $459,000 per game. So it also all is relative.
Until the Heat finalized their regular-season roster, Highsmith stood with the lone contract that could have been offloaded in favor of a replacement without putting the Heat into the luxury tax.
So the steps not only have come in terms of salary, but also in terms of confidence from the front office and coaching staff. As part of the deal signed last season, Highsmith also is under contract for 2023-24, provided he is guaranteed by July 15.
“Coming from where I came from, small school,” said the undrafted product out of Division II Wheeling University, “sometimes I couldn’t imagine being in the NBA, that it would be a tough road for me. But I’ve taken the steps. It’s been a journey. But I’m proud of myself and I’ll just keep going, keep pushing, and pushing to my goals to be a full-time NBA player.
“It was a two-way contract before, so trying to become a full-time NBA player. So I’m just putting in the work and just letting everything flow.”
Working in Highsmith’s favor is the apparent preference by coach Erik Spoelstra to play small at times at power forward, similar to the approach taken last season with P.J. Tucker, who departed in the offseason to the Philadelphia 76ers.
“A smaller four next to Bam [Adebayo] is definitely a lot of speed in the lineup. So that definitely could work,” Highsmith said. “I’m just going to create my own path to get minutes and keep working that way.”
To a degree, Highsmith finds himself following in the footsteps of teammate Caleb Martin, who went from two-way contract to Heat rotation playing role to $20 million free-agent contract this offseason.
“Caleb was undrafted, worked his way up with the Hornets, had a great couple seasons there, now he’s here, went from a two-way to a great contract,” Highsmith said. “So he’s motivation. I definitely look up to him a lot.”
With respect already earned from Martin.
“I could see how they would look at that, where Haywood would kind of simulate me in terms of just being a small-ball four,” Martin said. “He’s made a name for himself. He’s going to create his own narrative.
“But I can see in terms of the similarities, in terms of the journey coming here, and the way he’s sticking.”
Press play to listen to this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday imposed martial law in the four regions of Ukraine illegally annexed by Kremlin forces, amid mass deportations of Ukrainians to Russia and as Moscow sets the stage for further territory losses .
Kremlin-backed authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson plan to “relocate” around 50,000 to 60,000 people to Russian territory, Moscow-based regional governor Vladimir Saldo said in a television interview on Tuesday.
Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, called it “a new manifestation of genocide in the occupied territories”, adding that Russia is planning a “forced deportation of an entire city” while claiming to “protect the people of hostilities”. in an attempt to create an outpost of the “Russian world” in southern Ukraine.
Similar mass forced deportations have been reported in other Russian-held regions of Ukraine, with Kremlin-installed authorities appearing to be particularly focused on removing Ukrainian children.
Under international humanitarian law, the forced mass deportation of people during armed conflict is considered a war crime. The “forcible transfer of children” is classified as genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention, which prohibits attempts to destroy national, ethnic, racial or religious groups as a result of the Holocaust.
When asked if the EU planned to recognize that the mass deportations of Ukrainians, especially children, to Russia constituted genocide, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Wednesday “it is not not for us to call it genocide,” adding that it would be for an “international forum to do so.”
Putin’s introduction of martial law in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, which were illegally annexed by Russia, is seen as a largely symbolic move, as the Kremlin’s fortunes on the battlefield declines amid the loss of large tracts of territory to Kyiv. counteroffensive.
Kremlin Commander-in-Chief overseeing the war on Ukraine Sergey Surovikin on Tuesday evening laid the groundwork for a Russian withdrawal from Kherson ahead of a planned Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region, announcing the need to make “tough decisions during his first major media appearance. since he took office earlier this month.
Since Putin appointed Surovikin as the new commander-in-chief, Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on civilian targets and infrastructure in cities around Ukraine, including Kyiv, using suicide drones from Iran as well as missiles and rocket strikes to terrorize Ukrainians.
These Florida lotteries were drawn on Tuesday:
Cash4Life: 15-25-47-53-56, Silver Ball: 4
Fantasy 5: 15-22-24-29-31
Triple Game Jackpot: 10-13-23-43-44-46
Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
Mega Millions: 01-15-20-44-67, Mega Ball: 23, Megafolder: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $30,000,000
Choose 2 evenings: 7-3, Facebook:
Choose 2 noon: 8-3, Facebook: 4
Choose 3 evenings: 0-7-7, Facebook:
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Choose 3 noon: 4-9-0, Facebook: 4
Choose 4 evenings: 6-6-3-8, Facebook:
Choose 4 noon: 6-5-0-1, Facebook: 4
Choose 5 evenings: 0-9-1-3-9, Facebook:
Choose 5 noon: 4-5-5-0-4, Facebook: 4
Estimated Powerball Jackpot: 508,000,000
Debris is piled up at the end of a cove following high winds and storm surges from Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Barefoot Beach, Florida. Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year, primarily due to an outbreak in the county hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday, there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares to 34 cases and 10 deaths reported for all of 2021. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Bengaluru:
Indian private lender IndusInd Bank reported a bigger-than-expected jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, buoyed by strong loan growth and lower provisions for bad debts.
The company’s stand-alone profit, which excludes the results of the Bharat Financial Inclusion unit, jumped 60.5% to 17.87 billion Indian rupees ($215.2 million) in the three months ended September 30.
Analysts had expected a profit of 17.42 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Provisions fell 33% in the quarter, the Mumbai-based lender said in an exchange filing.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans – a measure of asset quality – fell to 2.11% at the end of September, from 2.35% at the end of June.
Earlier this month, IndusInd said its quarterly net advances rose 18% year-on-year and 5% sequentially.
Indian lenders are expected to report strong second quarter figures as lending picked up even amid a series of central bank rate hikes. Last week, leading private lender HDFC Bank announced a 20% increase in profits.
