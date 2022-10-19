India urges citizens to urgently leave Ukraine as war escalates

Ukrainian cities have also been hit in recent days by drones and missiles.

India issued a notice on Wednesday asking all its citizens to avoid traveling to Ukraine, citing the “deteriorating security situation” in the country.

“Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are urged to leave Ukraine at the earliest through available means,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement posted on its Twitter account.

The advisory came as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday introduced martial law in four Ukrainian regions he says Russia has annexed, while some residents of the occupied city of Kherson left by boat following warnings from an imminent assault.

Footage of people fleeing Kherson was broadcast by Russian state television which described the exodus – from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro – as an attempt to rid the city of civilians before it became a combat area.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed local administration, made a video call after Russian forces in the area were pushed back 20-30 km in recent weeks. They risk being stuck against the west bank of the 2,200 km long Dnipro river, which crosses Ukraine.

In a move that seemed intended to help Russia strengthen its grip on the Ukrainian regions it partly occupies – including Kherson – Putin told his Security Council that he was introducing martial law there.

Beyond the much stricter security measures on the ground, it was unclear what the immediate impact would be.

Kyiv, which does not recognize Moscow’s so-called annexations of the four regions, derided the move.

“The application of ‘martial law’ on the territories occupied by Russia should only be considered as a pseudo-legalization of (the) plunder of the property of Ukrainians”, tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser.

“It doesn’t change anything for Ukraine: we are continuing to liberate and disoccupy our territories.”

Eight months after being invaded, Ukraine is waging major counter-offensives in the east and south in an attempt to take as much territory as possible before winter after routing Russian forces in some areas.

The conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized Ukrainian cities, shaken the global economy and reignited Cold War-era geopolitical fissures.

Putin also issued a decree restricting movement in and out of eight regions bordering Ukraine and ordered the creation of a special coordination council under Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to step up the failing war effort.

Kherson is the largest population center that Moscow has seized and detained since the start of its “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, accused Russia of staging a propaganda broadcast there.

“The Russians are trying to scare the people of Kherson with fake newsletters about the bombardment of the city by our army, and also organize a propaganda broadcast with evacuation,” Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian towns have also been hit in recent days by drones and missiles, and Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv’s mayor, said the capital’s air defenses were back in action on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskiy, who said a third of his country’s power plants had been hit by Russian strikes, discussed the security of power supply facilities with senior officials on Wednesday.

“We are working on creating mobile power points for critical infrastructure in cities and towns,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“We are preparing for various scenarios of possible consequences. Ukraine will defend itself. No matter what the enemy plans and does.”

In Kherson, Stremousov said the city and especially its right bank could be shelled by Ukrainian forces, adding that residents leaving would be accommodated in Russia.

“I ask you to take my words seriously and interpret them as a call to evacuate as quickly as possible,” he said.

“We don’t plan to surrender the city, we will hold out until the last moment.”

The Russian leader of the Kherson region, Stremousov’s boss, said about 50,000 to 60,000 people would be evacuated in the next six days. The city of Kherson had a pre-war population of around 280,000, but many of them have since fled.

“The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a full-scale offensive,” Vladimir Saldo, the official, told state television. “Where the army operates, there is no place for civilians.”

Saldo, who said Russia had the resources to hold Kherson and even counterattack if necessary, also said he was banning civilians from entering the area for seven days.

Personnel from the Russian-backed administration in Kherson were also transferred to the left bank of the Dnipro, he said.

The calls for evacuation followed a grim assessment of Russia’s prospects in the region by General Sergei Surovikin, the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine.

"The situation in the 'special military operation' zone can be described as tense," Surovikin told public news channel Rossiya 24. "The situation in this (Kherson) zone is difficult."