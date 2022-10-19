News
IndusInd Bank posts Q2 profit above expectations, supported by loan growth
Bengaluru:
Indian private lender IndusInd Bank reported a bigger-than-expected jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, buoyed by strong loan growth and lower provisions for bad debts.
The company’s stand-alone profit, which excludes the results of the Bharat Financial Inclusion unit, jumped 60.5% to 17.87 billion Indian rupees ($215.2 million) in the three months ended September 30.
Analysts had expected a profit of 17.42 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Provisions fell 33% in the quarter, the Mumbai-based lender said in an exchange filing.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans – a measure of asset quality – fell to 2.11% at the end of September, from 2.35% at the end of June.
Earlier this month, IndusInd said its quarterly net advances rose 18% year-on-year and 5% sequentially.
Indian lenders are expected to report strong second quarter figures as lending picked up even amid a series of central bank rate hikes. Last week, leading private lender HDFC Bank announced a 20% increase in profits.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 34 candidates
SENATE DISTRICT 34
Karen Attia
- Age: (Candidate information not available)
- Party: R
- City: Champlin
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a Minnesotan, mother, business owner, healthcare professional with a lifelong passion to help & care for others. I am organized, self-motivated, diligent and work with integrity. An experienced leader in the private sector. Just as I strive to achieve the best outcomes for my patients, I will dedicate myself to returning our state to health!
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Bring safety back to communities, support law enforcement
Lower income tax rates & eliminate tax on SS income, Restore excellence in K-12 education, Stand with parents, give parents options with school choice, Strengthen election laws, Return fiscal responsibility-Government needs to be held accountable for how they spend our hard-earned dollars
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Get to know those I will be working beside and seek a healthy working relationship. On issues, keep an open mind, listen to opposing views, remain focused on the subject at hand, avoiding placing blame. Remain respectful. Be certain of the facts, avoiding propagating misinformation. Look for common ground and what’s best for my constituents.
- Website or contact: www.AttiaForSenate.com
John Hoffman
- Age: 57
- Party: DFL
- City: Champlin
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I pride myself in the ability to work across the political parties to get the job done delivering real results that benefit families, businesses and seniors. I am the Current Lead on the Human Services Reform Policy and Finance Committee, Chair of the Permanent School Fund Commission, member of the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? In this last session I was a co-author of the Senate Tax bill that eliminated Social Security Taxes and provided tax relief to our middle class. I will be a bipartisan leader getting that tax bill introduced again right away. I have a track record of working across the aisle and will continue to set aside finger pointing and blaming.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I have always believed in the common good and common ground. Do we agree all the time? No. Working from where we CAN agree is the Minnesota Way. I have worked hard to assure all my work is bipartisan, increasing every year and assuring that over 90% of my work last year was bipartisan.
- Website or contact:www.johnhoffmanmn.com [email protected]
Meghan Markle answers the biggest misconception about her
Meghan Markle doesn’t let anyone else’s view of her define who she is as a person.
While discussing the success of his podcast, Archetypeswas to break down harmful stereotypes placed on women, the Duchess of Sussex has exposed some of the biggest misconceptions people have about her.
“I think what happens, looking from the outside, when there’s so much noise, is you get dehumanized,” she shared in an interview with Variety published on October 19. “But if you remember someone is a human being, then you don’t treat them, talk about them, look at them the same way.”
Meghan said she hoped her podcast would inspire people to think, “‘Oh! She’s a real person! She laughs, asks questions and approaches things with curiosity.’”
Many misconceptions arose for the former actress when she was a member of the royal family. Although she and her husband Prince Harry decided to leave this life across the pond in 2020, people still have their misconceptions about the Duchess and her family.
Hurricane Ian increased flesh-eating bacteria infections among Florida residents: NPR
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Parts of Florida hardest hit by Hurricane Ian are seeing nearly double the normal number of infections caused by a flesh-eating bacteria that thrives in brackish floodwaters.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has seen 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths from the bacteria in 2022. Lee County, where Ian made landfall on September 28 as a Category 4 storm, accounts for 45% of the cases.
What is Vibrio vulnificus?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Vibrio vulnificus lives in warm seawater and is a type of foodborne illness-causing bacteria called a ‘halophile’ because it needs salt to survive. .
The population of bacteria increases during the hottest summer months and can also increase after sewage discharges into coastal waters, as was the case during Hurricane Ian.
The storm brought more than 17 inches of rain to west-central Florida, driving surges of up to 12 feet.
Infections can lead to rashes and ulcers
Vibrio vulnificus infections can be caused by eating undercooked oysters and shellfish.
But following a hurricane, infections usually begin when open wounds, cuts, or scrapes come into direct contact with hot brackish water. Skin lesions and ulcers follow.
Serious illness of Vibrio vulnificus infections are rare. This is the first time Florida’s case count has topped 50 since 2008, when the Florida Department of Health began reporting infection data.
But for those with weakened immune systems from medication or a chronic illness, the infection can become fatal if the bacteria enters the bloodstream, leading to symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, fever and chills.
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Contact with flood water remains a significant risk
When it comes to preventing infections, the Florida Department of Health reminds residents to remember that “water and wounds don’t mix.” He advises residents not to wade in standing water and to avoid eating or drinking anything that has touched the floodwaters.
Those who come into contact with the flood waters should immediately wash and clean all wounds. You should see a doctor if infections show signs of infection such as redness, oozing, or swelling.
The overall risk will decrease as Vibrio vulnificus the population declines in late October, when Florida’s warm weather subsides.
A Florida Department of Health spokesperson told CNN that the number of reported infections has already begun to decline since the hurricane first passed through.
Trump is expected to appear for questioning in the trial of E. John Carroll
ANALYSIS:
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear for deposition Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought by former E. magazine columnist Jean Carroll.
A federal judge said Mr Trump had delayed the case and had to appear for questioning because he “shouldn’t be able to run out of time”.
CNN reports that it is unclear whether Mr. Trump will answer questions since his lawyers did not return calls for comment.
Ms Carroll is suing Mr Trump because he denied his accusation of raping her in a department store in the 1990s.
Lawyers for the former president said the president responds to reporters in his role as president, so the Justice Department should be the defendant.
Naming the Justice Department as a defendant would quash the lawsuit because the government could not be sued for defamation, although an appeals court is questioning whether Mr Trump acted in the course of his government job when he made these comments.
Everything Mr Trump says in the defamation deposition could raise the stakes in a separate lawsuit Ms Carroll plans to file under a new New York state law that allows victims of sexual assault to file a complaint several years after an alleged incident.
Mr Trump has previously sat for deposition with the New York State Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating his business interests, and last year he sat for deposition related to a lawsuit filed by protesters who were injured outside Trump Tower during his 2016 presidential campaign.
The rise and rise of Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge is the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years. PTI
Mallikarjun Kharge made history on Wednesday by defeating Shashi Tharoor in the race for Congress President, becoming the first non-Gandhi party leader in 24 years.
Kharge emerged as the overwhelming winner, securing 7,897 votes to only 1,000 for Tharoor, while 416 votes were ruled invalid.
Tharoor, his rival for the top congressional post, immediately issued a statement acknowledging his defeat and congratulating the newly elected congressman.
“I believe the renaissance of our party really started today,” Tharoor said in his statement.
But who is Kharge? What do we know about him?
Let’s take a closer look:
Who is Mallikarjun Kharge?
Known as a Gandhi family loyalist, Mallikarjun Kharge, 80, is an eight-time MLA, twice Lok Sabha MLA and currently a member of Rajya Sabha.
Kharge, a Dalit community leader, has remained aloof from controversy and maintained a clean image throughout his decades-old political career.
Born on July 21, 1942, to a poor family in the Gulbarga district of Karnataka, Kharge studied law and practiced for some time before joining the Congress in 1969, in accordance with Indian Express.
Kharge ventured into electoral politics in 1972 and four years later became a minister for the first time in the Devaraj Urs government.
He won nine consecutive Karnataka Assembly elections in his home constituency of Gulbarga between 1972 and 2008.
After that, he moved into national politics and won two successive Lok Sabha polls (2009 and 2014) from the Gulbarga seat.
In 1994, Kharge was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, a role he resumed in 2008.
Kharge has served as a minister in six different governments in Karnataka, but missed out on the post of chief minister three times – in 1999, 2004 and 2013.
In 1999, he lost the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka to HM Krishna and had to settle for the national portfolio.
Dharam Narayan Singh was appointed Chief Minister in 2004. According to News18, Kharge’s supporters had begged him to express his displeasure with Sonia Gandhi and decline the ministerial post. However, the seasoned leader had rejected their demands, saying he would never go against the Gandhis and would not embarrass them.
In 2013 Congress returned with an overwhelming majority in Karnataka and Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister.
Working as Chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in 2005-2008, Kharge provided the Congress with the most seats against the then ruling BJP and JD(S) alliance, notes The Hindu.
He worked as a Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh government – first as Minister of Labor (May 2009-June 2013) and then as Minister of Railways (June 2013-May 2014).
From 2014 to 2019, he was the leader of the Lok Sabha Congress.
Kharge, known as ‘solillada saradara’ (an undefeated leader), suffered the first defeat of his election career in 2019 when he was beaten by BJP’s Umesh Jadhav in Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 95,452 votes.
However, the Congress leadership brought him back to Parliament through the Rajya Sabha route and he was elected unopposed to the Upper House in June 2020 from Karnataka.
A follower of Buddhism, Kharge is the founding chairman of the Siddharth Vihar Trust which built the Buddha Vihar complex in Gulbarga, according to India time.
Kharge played a significant role in granting special status to six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371J of the Constitution under the second UPA government, reports The Hindu.
The veteran leader became the sixth from South India to hold the highest post in Congress after independence.
The other leaders are B Pattabhi Sitaramayya, N Sanjiva Reddy, K Kamaraj, S Nijalingappa and PV Narasimha Rao.
Kharge will become Karnataka’s second politician to lead the grand old party after Lingayat community leader S Nijalingappa, who served as Congress speaker from 1968 to 1969.
A rewarding and profitable opening night as Heat’s Haywood Highsmith cashes in
While the anticipation of opening night can provide its own reward, the stakes have been higher for Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith.
Unlike the rest of his teammates, it also meant the opportunity to cash in.
Of the 14 players under standard contract to the Heat, only one entered the preseason without a fully guaranteed deal.
Now, the 25-year-old developmental forward has taken another step toward cashing in on his first full season of NBA salary.
As part of the three-year deal Highsmith signed in March, after initially being called up on a COVID emergency deal and then retained on 10-day contracts, four target dates were put in place on his $1.75 million salary this season.
The first was a $50,000 guarantee on July 1 that assured his appearance at summer league, where he thrived. Now that guarantee is up to $400,000 by being on the opening-night roster, with the Heat on Wednesday night’s hosting the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. Next, the guarantee goes up to $700,000 if he is on the roster on Dec. 1. Then, as with all NBA contracts, his salary for 2022-23 becomes fully guaranteed if not released before Jan. 10.
“I mean, I really don’t think about it too, too much,” Highsmith told the Sun Sentinel. “But it is nice to know that once you get past a certain date, I’m getting a little more guaranteed money.
“It just shows that I’m putting in the right steps, doing the right thing to stay on the team and trying to prove myself and establish myself in the NBA.”
Each of Highsmith’s three 10-day contracts last season paid $86,000, with a prorated portion of the league minimum following when he was signed for the balance of the season.
Of course, as a matter of perspective when it comes to Highsmith’s guarantee, also consider that in earning $37.653,300 this season, Jimmy Butler earns $459,000 per game. So it also all is relative.
Until the Heat finalized their regular-season roster, Highsmith stood with the lone contract that could have been offloaded in favor of a replacement without putting the Heat into the luxury tax.
So the steps not only have come in terms of salary, but also in terms of confidence from the front office and coaching staff. As part of the deal signed last season, Highsmith also is under contract for 2023-24, provided he is guaranteed by July 15.
“Coming from where I came from, small school,” said the undrafted product out of Division II Wheeling University, “sometimes I couldn’t imagine being in the NBA, that it would be a tough road for me. But I’ve taken the steps. It’s been a journey. But I’m proud of myself and I’ll just keep going, keep pushing, and pushing to my goals to be a full-time NBA player.
“It was a two-way contract before, so trying to become a full-time NBA player. So I’m just putting in the work and just letting everything flow.”
Working in Highsmith’s favor is the apparent preference by coach Erik Spoelstra to play small at times at power forward, similar to the approach taken last season with P.J. Tucker, who departed in the offseason to the Philadelphia 76ers.
“A smaller four next to Bam [Adebayo] is definitely a lot of speed in the lineup. So that definitely could work,” Highsmith. “I’m just going to create my own path to get minutes and keep working that way.”
To a degree, Highsmith finds himself following in the footsteps of teammate Caleb Martin, who went from two-way contract to Heat rotation playing role to $20 million free-agent contract this offseason.
“Caleb was undrafted, worked his way up with the Hornets, had a great couple seasons there, now he’s here, went from a two-way to a great contract,” Highsmith said. “So he’s motivation. I definitely look up to him a lot.”
With respect already earned from Martin.
“I could see how they would look at that, where Haywood would kind of simulate me in terms of just being a small-ball four,” Martin said. “He’s made a name for himself. He’s going to create his own narrative.
“But I can see in terms of the similarities, in terms of the journey coming here, and the way he’s sticking.”
