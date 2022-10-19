News
Intel’s Mobileye targets $15.9 billion valuation at IPO
Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua poses with a Mobileye driverless vehicle at the Nasdaq Market site in New York on July 20, 2021.
Jeena Moon | Reuters
IntelThe autonomous subsidiary of Mobileye, aims for an IPO which would value it at nearly 16 billion dollars. Intel said in a filing on Tuesday that it expects the offer price to be between $18 and $20 per share.
The valuation, which is lower than previous reports, is the latest sign that the IPO market has cooled significantly as interest rates rise and investors brace for a possible recession. Mobileye shares will trade on the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq Compound is down more than 30% since the start of the year.
Intel aims to raise up to $820 million to use for working capital and corporate purposes, it said in the filing.
Intel will retain control of Mobileye. He will own more than 750 million Class B shares which have 10 times the voting power of Class A shares.
Class A shares are what investors will buy in the IPO. Intel expects there to be 46.26 million Class A shares outstanding, with additional potential if underwriters decide to exercise their option to purchase additional shares.
In total, Intel expects there to be 796.26 million shares of Mobileye outstanding which, if valued at $20 at the high end of the range, would give the standalone division a valuation of up to $15.9 billion.
Intel bought Israel-based Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017. Mobileye, founded in 1999, builds chips, hardware and software for self-driving cars and advanced safety features like lane keeping and driver assistance.
Intel is currently going through a transformation of its core computer chip manufacturing business. He builds additional factories to become a manufacturer for other companies. But building and equipping new fabs is capital intensive.
Mobileye has partnerships with automakers including Audi, BMW and Volkswagen, and its technology is currently in 800 vehicle models, it said in the filing.
The record shows strong revenue growth for Mobileye, from $879 million in sales in 2019 to $1.39 billion last year.
Intel shares were down nearly 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading.
cnbc
News
St. Paul adds free winter futsal in the Sanneh Foundation dome
Winter soccer, anyone?
Through a partnership with the Sanneh Foundation, the city of St. Paul will offer six weeks of free youth futsal games inside the new Sanneh dome by the Conway Community Center, 2090 Conway St.
The new winter futsal league will feature five-on-five play — four players and a goalie — for boys ages 10-14 and girls ages 10-18. Participants can register individually and be placed on a team. Those interested in registering as a team should contact [email protected]
Hour-long games will take place between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturdays from Nov. 19 to Dec. 31. Register by Nov. 4 at StPaul.gov/YouthSoccer.
News
Cook County Basic Income Pilot Program Deadline Days Away – NBC Chicago
During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued to work as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of transmitting COVID-19 to her own children.
“I couldn’t take off,” she said. “I had to work.”
Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among thousands applying for the Cook County Promise guaranteed income pilot program, which will provide 3,250 residents with $500 a month for two years with no strings attached.
Franklin said she would like to use the extra income to complete the community college classes she is taking to transition into a new career while allowing the single mom to spend more time with her 3- and 7-year-old sons. . She quit her job as a phlebotomist and works part-time as a home health aide.
“I think that plays a big role — parents being home making sure the kids have a home-cooked meal, making sure we read to them, spending that quality time with your kids,” Franklin said. . “That’s the important thing because right now the things that are going on, a lot of kids are not getting love.”
She and her two sons were among nearly two dozen people at Quinn Center of St. Eulalia Parish in suburban Maywood who recently got help filling out applications. But their chances of being selected via a lottery could be slim.
Cook County received 184,000 applications Monday, according to county officials. The pilot, which is funded through the US Federal Bailout Act, is accepting applications online until 11:59 p.m. Friday.
A majority – 72% – of people who applied Monday identified as female, and 64% listed their race as black. About 24% of applicants identified as Hispanic and an additional 19% as white, according to Cook County officials.
Half of those who applied said they had been to the emergency room in the past year, county officials said. About 28% of claimants have delayed some form of medical care due to finances and about 22% do not have health insurance.
To apply, individuals must be 18 years of age or older and reside in Cook County for the duration of the program. Immigrants, including those who are undocumented, are eligible for the program, depending on the county.
An individual’s household income must be at or below 250% of the federal poverty level, which means $33,975 per year for a single person, according to Cook County. For a family of four, the household income must be $69,375 or less.
The online application will ask participants for an email or mobile number to reach them, although people can also provide contact details for a relative, friend or community organization instead. Applicants will also need to upload a government-issued ID card that includes their photo or a selfie.
Applicants can also – although they are not initially required to – upload documents to prove their residency and annual income. Selected entrants may also provide these documents after the lottery, depending on the county.
Kristen K. Mighty, executive director of the Quinn Center in St. Eulalia, and Romiesha Tucker of Housing Forward are hosting another application clinic while trying to counter misinformation about the program. Some people thought that everyone who applied would receive $500, although recipients were selected in a lottery.
The number of people online may illustrate the anxiety people are feeling about the ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic and inflation, Mighty said. The parish’s weekly pantry has seen an increase in demand.
“People are in a rush to be the first person in line because they’re afraid so many people need so much help that it’s going to run out,” Mighty said.
George Hicks, 70, of Austin, was among those who received help applying for the pilot. Hicks, who works part-time in retail, said he would like to use the $500 a month to pay his bills and for car maintenance.
Hicks said he wanted to try his luck in the lottery, although he knows the odds of being selected might be slim.
“I would just go day to day,” Hicks said of what he would do if not selected.
Craig Armstrong, 57, from Broadview, moved into his own flat in July after being homeless for years, he said. He would like to use the monthly allowance to furnish his house, buy basic necessities like clothes, and he wants to become a truck driver. For now, he is working to improve his health while receiving Social Security disability benefits.
“Sleeping outside destroys the human body – especially in the cold,” Armstrong said. “And now I’m trying to, well, I’m coming back.”
He said he felt “good” about his chances and liked the idea of a lottery.
“There’s one thing politicians can’t do – they can’t fix it,” Armstrong said.
In the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago, workers from Rush University Medical Center helped Luz Maria Corcoles and others fill out applications in the basement of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Corcoles, 74, said she would like to be selected because she is worried about how she will pay her property taxes and make repairs to her home in Pilsen. She and her husband live on a fixed income from Social Security benefits. An adult grandson recently moved in with them after his daughter died, she said.
“I have my windows which, with the cold coming, I try to figure out how to cover them so that the cold air does not enter,” Corcoles said in Spanish. “I can’t buy new windows; they are expensive, and I can’t pay for them. I have to find a way to make things better.
NBC Chicago
News
Family: Saudis sentence US citizen to 16 years over tweets
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American citizen has been arrested in Saudi Arabia, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States, his son said Tuesday.
Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old retired project manager living in Florida, was arrested last November while visiting family in the kingdom and was sentenced earlier this month, his son Ibrahim told The Associated Press, confirming details that were first reported by the Washington Post. Almadi is a citizen of both Saudi Arabia and the U.S.
There was no immediate comment from Saudi or U.S. officials.
It appeared to be the latest in a series of recent cases in which Saudis received long jail sentences for social media posts critical of the government.
Saudi authorities have tightened their crackdown on dissent following the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is seeking to open up and transform the ultraconservative kingdom but has adopted a hard line toward any criticism.
A Saudi court recently sentenced a woman to 45 years in prison for allegedly damaging the country through her social media activity. A Saudi doctoral student at Leeds University in England was sentenced to 34 years for spreading “rumors” and retweeting dissidents, a case that drew international outrage.
Ibrahim says his father was detained over 14 “mild tweets” sent over the past seven years, mostly criticizing government policies and alleged corruption. He says his father was not an activist but a private citizen expressing his opinion while in the U.S., where freedom of speech is a constitutional right.
President Joe Biden traveled to the oil-rich kingdom in July for a meeting with Prince Mohammed, in which he said he confronted him about human rights. Their meeting — and a widely criticized fist-bump — marked a sharp turnaround from Biden’s earlier vow to make the kingdom a “pariah” over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Ibrahim said his father was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Oct. 3 on charges of supporting terrorism. The father was also charged with failing to report terrorism, over tweets that Ibrahim had posted.
His father was also slapped with a 16-year travel ban. If the sentence is carried out, the 72-year-old would be 87 upon his release and barred from returning home to the U.S. unless he reaches the age of 104.
Ibrahim said Saudi authorities warned his family to stay quiet about the case and to not involve the U.S. government. He said his father was tortured after the family contacted the State Department in March.
Ibrahim also accused the State Department of neglecting his father’s case by not declaring him a “wrongfully detained” American, which would elevate his file.
“They manipulated me. They told me to stay quiet so they can get him out,” Ibrahim said, explaining his decision to go public this week. “I am not willing to take a gamble on the Department of State anymore.”
News
People who sleep 5 hours or less a night are at higher risk of multiple health problems as they age, study finds
Register for Newsletter Sleep, but better from CNN series. Our seven-part guide contains helpful tips for better sleep.
CNN
—
A large study published on Tuesday provides evidence that people aged 50 and over who sleep five hours or less at night have an increased risk of developing several chronic diseases as they age compared to their peers who sleep longer.
The study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, took a closer look at a group of nearly 8,000 civil servants in the UK who were chronically ill at age 50. The scientists asked the participants to report on how much sleep they got during clinical exams, which happened every four to five years for the next 25 years.
For those whose sleep was tracked at age 50, people who slept five hours or less per night had a 30% higher risk of developing several chronic diseases over time, compared to those who slept at least seven hours per night. night. At age 60 it was a 32% increased risk and at age 70 it was a 40% increased risk.
Diseases for which there was a higher risk included diabetes, cancer, coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, depression , dementia, mental disorders, Parkinson’s disease and arthritis.
Previous research has shown that adults who don’t get enough sleep — about seven to eight hours a night — are more likely to develop chronic diseases that also include obesity and high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States.
Unlike other studies, this one didn’t find that those who slept more than nine hours had health problems, but there were few people in the study who slept that much and that may have had an impact. on the results.
The study has some additional limitations. Most study subjects were white men – only about a third were women. The authors say civil servants also tend to be somewhat healthier than the general population. The study relied on self-reported data, which is considered less reliable than if people took part in a sleep study in which scientists could directly observe how the person slept.
“These findings support the promotion of good sleep hygiene in primary and secondary prevention by targeting behavioral and environmental conditions that affect sleep duration and quality,” the study concludes.
Cnn
News
Election 2022: Washington County Commissioner District 2
Washington County Commissioner District 2
Stan Karwoski
- Age: 65
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Commissioner since 2016, past Oakdale Mayor and Council member are excellent qualifications. Some results: Gold Line BRT; new [email protected] Interchange; Career Pathways Development; new Wildwood Library & Service Center development; new Bielenberg & 4th Bridges and County 12 thru Mahtomedi; Eight City Century Ave Coalition; pandemic response.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Smart Budgeting that Improves Washington County; Strong jobs, Workforce, and Business Environment; Affordable Housing – Correct shortage with long term solutions; Water – Protecting Clean Water Sources for Future Generations; Public Safety – Support Sheriff Starry and Attorney Magnuson to reduce crime and hold criminals accountable.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Public Safety – Work with Sheriff’s Office supporting strong policing and enforcement. Public safety is a top priority as my elected responsibility. Health – County provides safety net programs, emergency plans. Success leading county through pandemic. A safe, healthy community is essential for attracting and retaining businesses and residents.
- Website or contact: www.stankarwoski.com; [email protected]
Julie Ohs
- Age: 60
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I was elected to the Woodbury City Council in 2006 and served for 3 terms from 2007 to 2018. Prior to that I served on the Business Development Commission from 2004-2006. I have a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree. I was recently a finalist for appointment to the Metropolitan Council. I am the current chair of the Woodbury Yellow Ribbon Network.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Supporting law enforcement and focusing on maintaining a safe county in which to work and live. 2. Working on issues surrounding well-being, such as substance abuse, homelessness, food insecurity and mental health. 3. Increasing the number of jobs that pay a living wage.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Maintaining a safe community. Developing good policy. Promoting democracy and social justice. Responsible budgeting. Providing social services. Promoting economic development and employment opportunities. Ensuring a variety of housing types. Maintaining safe roads and multi modal methods of transportation.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
News
Washington GOP hopeful Tiffany Smiley slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks
SPOKANE, Wash. — In her first political campaign, Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is taking on Washington state’s most notorious institutions.
On the one hand, Patty Murray, the Democratic senator who has held the seat for 30 years and is seeking a sixth term. The Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks and the Seattle Times, big-name local organizations she dismisses as “woke companies” for not wanting her to use their logos in her ads. The city of Seattle, which she denounced as liberal and criminal.
Smiley’s wide range of targets exemplifies the combative approach she brought to her campaign, a strategy that may at first glance seem counterintuitive to her efforts to garner support from enough voters to oust Murray. .
The candidates have a formal debate scheduled to date, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
Whether Smiley’s efforts will work in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican to the Senate since 1994 remains to be seen.
Murray also ran a slew of negative ads against Smiley, claiming the Republican’s anti-abortion stance could threaten women’s rights and also trying to tie it to extremist elements within the GOP.
Cornell Clayton, a political scientist at Washington State University and director of the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Service and Public Policy, said that while people say they don’t like campaigns become negative, such ads work.
“Attack ads elicit stronger emotional responses from voters and are more effective at motivating behavior,” Clayton said in an email.
Murray, 71, took up the abortion issue following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year, saying the decision “created chaos and hurt patients.”
Murray also promoted Democrats’ achievements, saying President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill will rebuild roads, bridges and highways. She also noted that Democrats have passed medical enhancements for veterans, a bill to make more computer chips in the United States, and the Cut Inflation Act, which will help reduce the effects of the climate change and reduce the cost of prescription drugs.
Although Smiley personally opposes abortions, she said she would not push for a nationwide ban. Smiley said she thinks the issue is best decided by each state, and voters in Washington decided decades ago to approve abortions here.
“I accept the will of the voters,” Smiley said.
Smiley’s aggressive tactics echo those of Republican candidates across the country who are eager to take on the establishment while blaming Democrats for issues like rising crime rates.
Smiley hopes enough people are fed up with Murray, who was first elected in 1992, to give him the edge in November. She ran big, scathing ads accusing Murray of crime and inflation, especially high gas and grocery prices.
“We got worse on his watch,” Smiley said.
Smiley, who has made regular appearances on Fox News, highlighted his visits to all 39 counties in the state.
Murray warned that Republicans would seek to restrict women’s reproductive rights.
“Despite the clear outcry from across the country, overthrowing Roe was only their first step,” Murray recently told the Senate. “Republicans want to force my constituents to stay pregnant even when they don’t want to be and to sue doctors who provide abortion care.”
Money flowed in the race.
Murray raised more than $17.8 million by the September reporting deadline and had $3.7 million in the bank. Smiley had raised more than $12.8 million, far more than recent GOP Senate challengers in Washington, and had $2.4 million in the bank.
Highlighting problems in Seattle, the state’s largest city, is not a dangerous political strategy, said Caleb Heimlich, chairman of the Washington State Republican Party. “
“Seattle voters recognize that their leaders are failing them,” Heimlich said.
Murray was first elected in the “Year of the Woman,” motivated to run in part by Clarence Thomas’ controversial Supreme Court confirmation hearings. She served as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and is a member of the Democratic leadership.
Smiley recently tried to pin the blame for rising crime in Seattle, the state’s largest city, on Murray and the Democrats.
In a new TV commercial, Smiley stands outside a closed Starbucks coffee shop in Seattle and blames Murray for the rise in urban crime that led to the closure.
Murray replied, “We have seen an increase in crime and homelessness in every community in our state.”
For his part, Murray linked Smiley to former President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters.
Smiley said a photo of her standing with Trump that features in Murray’s ads was taken while she was advocating for better medical care for veterans.
Murray also pointed to the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising as something voters shouldn’t forget.
The state’s Democratic Party also warned that Republicans posed a threat to voting rights and said Murray would protect them.
“Our democracy is at stake,” said Tina Podlodowski, chair of the Washington State Democrats.
Smiley, 41, from Pasco, Washington, attempted to connect with voters by focusing on her personal story.
She is a former nurse who highlighted her past advocating for her husband, a military veteran who was blinded in an explosion while serving in Iraq in 2005.
Smiley said the big issues pushing her to run include the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly school closures.
“I am the mother of three young boys who have been excluded from school for a year and a half,” Smiley said.
Murray said her top policy priority over the next two years is to “protect women’s rights to make their own health care decisions.”
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
Intel’s Mobileye targets $15.9 billion valuation at IPO
St. Paul adds free winter futsal in the Sanneh Foundation dome
European Union To Introduce Blockchain Energy Efficiency Labels
Cook County Basic Income Pilot Program Deadline Days Away – NBC Chicago
Family: Saudis sentence US citizen to 16 years over tweets
New Report: Carbon Project Developers Could Lose $2.6B Due to Verification Bottlenecks By 2030
People who sleep 5 hours or less a night are at higher risk of multiple health problems as they age, study finds
Election 2022: Washington County Commissioner District 2
Washington GOP hopeful Tiffany Smiley slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks
Wild’s answer to 0-3-0 start is a day off. ‘Get away from hockey,’ coach says
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing