Iranian Elnaz Rekabi returns to Tehran after competing abroad without hijab

LONDON — Iranian mountaineer Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after gaining worldwide attention for competing abroad without wearing a hijab, which is mandatory for female athletes representing the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency filmed Rekabi’s arrival and briefly interviewed her at Imam Khomeini International Airport, southwest of the capital. Other videos shared online reportedly showed large crowds gathered outside to welcome home the 33-year-old professional athlete, chanting her name and calling her a “heroine”.

State media footage captured Rekabi, wearing a black hoodie over a black baseball cap covering her black hair, as she walked into one of the airport terminals, where she received flowers from a fan, then repeated to reporters an explanation posted earlier on Instagram. for why she competed without the Islamic headscarf at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Asian Championships in Seoul on Sunday.

“It was completely unintentional,” Rekabi said. “I was called up unexpectedly and had to compete. I was busy putting on my shoes and technical gear, and it made me forget to put on the hijab I had to wear. Then I went to compete .”

“Fortunately, I came back to Iran with peace of mind, even though I went through a lot of tension and stress,” she added. “So far, thank God, nothing has happened.”

In this image taken from video by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, Iranian mountaineer Elnaz Rekabi speaks to reporters at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2022. IRNA via AP

A state media reporter then said, “Rumour was that no one knew where you were for 24 or 48 hours. Such strange rumors circulated.

Rekabi replied, “No, that didn’t happen. We came back to Iran according to plan. Up to this time, everything went according to plan.”

However, critics of the Iranian government believe Rekabi’s explanation was “forced” and that she could still face serious consequences.

“What can happen to her is first to be sent to prison,” Iranian women’s rights activist Mahya Ostovar, an Iranian women’s rights activist and lecturer at the University of Galway, Ireland. “She may be forced to confess on camera on national television.”

The Iranian Embassy in Seoul has confirmed in a statement posted on Twitter that Rekabi had left Seoul for Tehran on Tuesday morning.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all fake news, lies and false information regarding Ms. Elnaz Rekabi,” the embassy added.

Iranian mountaineer Elnaz Rekabi competes in the women’s bouldering final of the International Federation of Sport Climbing Asian Championships in Seoul, South Korea, 16 October 2022. Rhea Kang/International Sport Climbing Federation via Getty Images

Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, women have been required to wear the hijab in Iran. They must also abide by the mandatory rule outside Iran when officially representing the country abroad. Iranian women who do not cover up in public are routinely arrested by the country’s vice squad.

Large-scale protests have swept across Iran in recent weeks, sparked by the death of a young woman detained by morality police for breaking the strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody in Tehran on September 16, three days after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her state-mandated hijab too loosely. Iran requires women to don the garment in a way that fully covers their hair when out in public.

Iranian police have denied that Amini was abused. They said she suffered a heart attack at the police station and died after being in a coma for two days. Amini’s family said she had no history of heart problems and was barred from seeing her body before her burial, according to The Associated Press.

Protesters in Iran were seen removing their headscarves and cutting their hair to show their solidarity with Amini. The movement has drawn worldwide attention, with people around the world taking to the streets in support of Iranian protesters.

Protesters attend a rally in support of Iranian mountaineer Elnaz Rekabi outside the Iranian embassy in Seoul, South Korea, October 19, 2022. Ahn Young-joon/AP

Widespread protests in Iran have been met with a brutal crackdown by authorities, who disrupt internet access and reportedly use excessive and lethal force. Nearly 8,000 protesters have been arrested and at least 240 have been killed, including 32 children, according to US-based human rights monitor HRANA.

Rekabi first appeared in a hijab at the annual week-long Asian Championships in the South Korean capital, but then only wore a black headband in the final competition on Sunday. She finished in fourth place.

The Iranian Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation announced the result on its website along with an undated image of Rekabi wearing a hijab. Rekabi did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment on Monday, while phone calls to Iran’s climbing federation went unanswered. However, on Tuesday, an Instagram account in Rekabi’s name posted a statement in Farsi, saying, “Due to the sensitivity of the finals and the unexpected call to climb the wall, my hijab inadvertently went wrong.”

Iranian protesters set their headscarves on fire while marching on a street on October 1, 2022 in Tehran, Iran. Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian, have continued to escalate despite a crackdown by authorities. The 22-year-old Iranian fell into a coma and died after being arrested in Tehran by vice squad for allegedly breaking the country’s hijab rules. (Photo by Getty Images) Getty Images

Rekabi is believed to be one of the first Iranian female athletes to disobey the hijab requirement – a move widely hailed by social media observers as “historic”, “bold”, “courageous” and “powerful”. Sadaf Khadem, 27, was bareheaded and wearing shorts when she became the first Iranian boxer to win a fight abroad in April 2019. Khadem intended to return to Tehran after the competition but was forced to stay in France, after Iranian authorities reportedly issued an arrest warrant for his dress code violations.

In December 2019, Iranian chess player Mitra Hejazipour removed her hijab during the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in Moscow while competing under the flag of the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Chess Federation later expelled her. The 29-year-old is now said to be competing in a private capacity and living in France.

Amid growing concerns for Rekabi, the International Sport Climbing Federation (IFSC) released a statement on Tuesday saying it was monitoring the matter and supporting the athletes.

“There is a lot of information in the public sphere regarding Ms. Rekabi and as an organization we have tried to establish the facts. We have also been in contact with Ms. Rekabi and the Iranian Climbing Federation,” said said the IFSC. “Our understanding is that she is returning to Iran, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops upon her arrival. It is important to stress that the safety of the athletes is paramount to us and we support all efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation.The IFSC fully supports the rights of athletes, their choices and the expression of free speech.