Is this the next Russian UFC megastar? — RT Sport News

On Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, Russia’s Islam Makhachev will be aiming to fulfill a prophecy when he fights Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280.

For several years, the Dagestan-born Makhachev has been cited as the only real successor to his friend and sparring partner Khabib Nurmagomedov, with some even claiming that the arsenal of weapons Makhachev boasts supersedes that of the undefeated icon. Khabib Mixed Martial Arts.

But for the prophecy to come true, Makhachev must pass the toughest test of his career to date when he tangles with Brazilian submission artist Oliveira – perhaps the only man in the UFC who has the references to pose serious problems for the Russian on the mat.

Oliveira also has his own ideas about greatness, having captured the lightweight title vacated by Khabib and then defending it, only to be stripped of the crown on the scales ahead of his final trip to the Octagon in May.

The desire burns inside the Brazilian to rectify this perceived injustice, as Makhachev aims to emerge from under the wings of his mentor ‘The Eagle’ and forge his own history.

Put the different pieces together and you’ll have a fight between two of the world’s best competitors battling to follow Khabib as their division’s next dominating champion.

How did Makhachev earn his shot at UFC gold? Won. Lots of wins. Makhachev, 31, is 22-1 in his mixed martial arts career to date and has a UFC record of 11 wins against just one loss. But with fighters like Makhachev, it’s not just the outcome of his fights that needs to be considered, but more how they were fought. Simply put, the Russian has been successful in the majority of his competitions in the world’s elite MMA organization – and on the contrary, he seems to be getting better with age. Makhachev’s last four fights were all finished before the final bell, showing a killer instinct that took him to the dawn of world title prominence, with the likes of Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Thiago Moises and Drew Dober unable to handle the heat which the Russian star brought with him into the cage. If he can extend that winning streak by one fight, he will become world champion and even more UFC gold will be heading to Dagestan.

What role did Khabib play in Makhachev’s rise? A crucial. Khabib, who is one of the most dominant champions in UFC history, would rarely let an interview pass without talking about his friend’s rise – but more than that, he has forged a path that has allowed Makhachev to follow. Both fighters were strengthened under the tutelage of Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and grew up testing each other’s skills as they took their first steps into combat sports. It quickly became apparent that the duo stood out from many of their peers for their intense determination to succeed. Makhachev would then join Khabib on the mats at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose, California, where head coach Javier Mendez would become their US-based coach and oversee their two respective developments as they were making a name for themselves in the UFC. Mendez was so impressed, in fact, that he says Makhachev has the tools to eclipse even Khabib’s accomplishments in the cage – mostly due to his more robust striking arsenal. “The difference between Islam and Khabib is when Khabib was training in Dagestan at Abdulmanap Gym – his father’s gym – Khabib was only training with me reallyMendez told US outlet MMA Junkie. “He wouldn’t really practice standing up with anyone. He would train with me. So his time on strike was very limited, while Islam was smart enough to train with other people and he has great trainers at home working with him. “So with him, his strike is more advanced than Khabib’s only because Islam was working all year round on his strike..” Today, Khabib’s influence on Makhachev has come full circle and he is seen as a crucial cog in his friend’s training routine, while Makhachev himself says he is aware of the advantage that will feature someone of Khabib’s expertise in his corner. “Yes, there will be Khabib and Javier Mendez [in my team]. We’ll see who else. If Khabib is in the corner, it’s +10 for wrestling, for striking, for tactics. Makhachev said.

The man standing in his way On paper, Charles Oliveira’s recent record rivals even that of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib has won his 13 UFC fights, but Oliveira will tie that run with a victory over Makhachev in the United Arab Emirates this weekend (even though he has suffered eight losses in his long UFC career). But again, it’s not just the string of wins, but how the 33-year-old Oliveira got them. If you look at some of Khabib’s major wins, the comparisons are stark. Khabib took one and a half rounds or 6.5 minutes over two rounds to defeat American fighter Justin Gaethje; Oliveira did the same in just over three minutes. Khabib needed the best game of three rounds, over 12 minutes to dispatch Dustin Poirier. Oliveira? It took a minute less to arrive at the same result, despite having been shaken along the way. Oliveira also holds a commanding win over Tony Ferguson – the man who has been heralded for so long (rightly or wrongly) as Khabib’s potential biggest test in the cage. READ MORE:

UFC title challenger Makhachev ‘at his peak’, Khabib warns Stylistically speaking, it couldn’t be much harder for Makhachev. The Russian is considered one of the best grapplers of his generation, but he may face the the greatest submissions specialist the sport has ever seen in Oliveira, the all-time record holder for most submissions in UFC history (16).

Is there cold blood between the two camps? While we won’t approach Khabib-McGregor levels of chatter, it’s clear this fight will take place in a charged atmosphere. Oliveira noted that he felt a certain disrespect from Makhachev’s camp when it was suggested by Khabib that Oliveira wouldn’t even show up in Abu Dhabi before the fight, insinuating that the Brazilian would fabricate a reason to escape the fight one way or another.



“It’s my personal opinion, some people might not like it, but I’m just giving my opinion.” the former champion recently told UFC Russia. “People say it’s disrespect, but I don’t see any disrespect here. On October 22, we just want to beat him. Makhachev also suggested that Oliveira was trying to dodge him after the Brazilian raised his hand for potential fights with Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz – another accusation which has been denied by Oliveira who, so far at least, has confronted all comers. at 155 pounds. The McGregor fight and ensuing payday will likely be there for either man to pursue once business is done this weekend.

How will the fight go? That’s the million dollar question. Makhachev fights tend to follow a similar pattern of forward aggression in pursuit of a takedown, and then from there the fight exists entirely in his wheelhouse. But this presents an opportunity for Oliveira. He’s adept at fighting on the back foot and inviting foes into his web of spidery submissions, but has recently shown vastly improved prowess in stand-up play, with Michael Chandler, Jared Gordon and Nik Lentz among his knockout victims.



Gaethje, for example – a man known for putting his head in situations where others wouldn’t put a blacksmith’s anvil – said he had never been hit harder than by Oliveira earlier this year , as if Oliveira possesses some strange power that can only be truly understood by feeling it firsthand. Makhachev will likely only go to the ground in scenarios in which he feels he has the advantage, so don’t expect him to test Oliveira’s jiu-jitsu prowess too often, or until he has inflicted damage beforehand. But ultimately, that’s what makes the fight so appealing. There are realistic scenarios that would give victory to either combatant, but it is suspected that the winner will be the one who manages to implement their strategy first. Makhachev and his team have also indicated that they view Abu Dhabi as a “home” venue, which also adds another wrinkle to what appears to be an even fight.