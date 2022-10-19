Connect with us

News

Kakao co-CEO steps down after massive outage locks out 53 million users

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

Kakao Co-Ceo Steps Down After Massive Outage Locks Out 53 Million Users
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Whon Namkoong, co-chief executive of Kakao Corp., speaks during a news conference in Pangyo, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Namkoong resigned after a widespread outage ended service Korea’s most popular messaging and social media platform. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A senior executive from Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea’s leading mobile messenger KakaoTalk, will step down. His resignation comes after a data center fire caused a massive outage over the weekend and disrupted services for his messenger’s 53 million users worldwide.

Co-CEO Namkoong Whon apologized after the outage and announced he would step down.

“I feel the heavy burden of responsibility for this incident and will step down as CEO and lead the emergency disaster task force that oversees the aftermath of the incident,” Namkoong told a conference. press at the company’s office on the outskirts of Seoul. Wednesday.

“We will do our best to restore our users’ trust in Kakao and ensure that such incidents never happen again,” he said, according to a CNBC translation.

Namkoong was named CEO in March, according to the company’s website. Kakao reported 47.5 million monthly active users in Korea during the second quarter. This represents more than 90% of South Korea’s population of 51.74 million, as of November 1, 2021.

Hong Eun-taek, who led the company alongside Namkoong as co-CEO, will remain the sole head of the company, according to a company filing.

“We sincerely apologize to everyone who suffered disruptions during the outage,” Hong said as he bowed alongside Namkoong.

Shares of the company were up 4% in the morning session in Korea ahead of the news conference.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.

cnbc

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

We ‘must take climate change seriously’ to protect Florida from hurricanes

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

We 'Must Take Climate Change Seriously' To Protect Florida From Hurricanes
google news

Democratic Rep. Val Demings (FL), who is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in this year’s Senate race in the Sunshine State, says politicians must fight ‘climate change’ to protect Florida hurricanes.

WPBFit is Todd McDermott kicked off Tuesday night’s debate between the two candidates by asking a leading question about hurricanes and climate change – a favorite narrative of the far left.

Identifying Hurricane Ian as “a of the five more powerful storms at Craft landfall in the United States,” the moderator asked, “What federal stock is necessary departure now at protect Florida of sea levels projected at ascend a foot Where After in less that 30 years, while After frequent freak storms threaten our Lives and livelihoods? »

“I grown up at the top in Florida, then I to know everything too well youhe devastating effects this hurricanes box cause on our state,” Demings said, saying that “Number a, we have obtained at obtain serious on climate change.”

“Climate change is real. IF we don’t do Something on this, and were Go at Pay a terrible the price for this. After intensestorms As we have seen. As the waters in the ocean Continue at warm at the top, After intense storms, After flood, After just devastation,” she explained, without explaining how, exactly, Democratic policies would help control the weather.

“The federal government has obtained at Craft Of course this FEMA has the Resources this this Needs at adequately answer. But we obtained at obtain serious on climate change,” she said, without offering any real solutions.

As Breitbart News reported, hundreds of hurricanes have hit the US coast throughout history. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reveals that more than 300 have struck the United States since the government began recording this data in 1851:

While Hurricane Ian will certainly go down in history as an extremely devastating storm, it is not the first, despite suggestions from the left.

For example, NOAA identifies the “Labour Day Hurricane” of 1935 as a record storm, with the lowest central pressure when it made landfall in the United States on the Florida Keys.

Hurricane Katrina in 2005 caused the strongest storm surge on record, and Hurricane Galveston Texas of 1900 – 122 years ago – is recorded as the deadliest hurricane to specifically hit the United States, as the storm category 4 has caused between 8,000 and 12,000 deaths, according to NOAA data.

It’s still unclear exactly how Democrats plan to effectively alter extreme weather.

Breitbart News

google news
Continue Reading

News

Golden State Warriors receive 2021-22 NBA championship rings, with 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Golden State Warriors Receive 2021-22 Nba Championship Rings, With 16 Carats Of Yellow And White Diamonds
google news

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The Golden State Warriors received their 2021-22 NBC championship rings in a special ceremony ahead of their home opener Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors executive co-chairmen Joe Lacob and Peter Guber presented last season’s players with huge diamond-covered rings made by Jason of Beverly Hills.

According to team officials, the ring features 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds to represent the Warriors’ 16 wins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. It’s the first championship ring made primarily of yellow diamonds. The ring also features seven carats of cushion-cut yellow diamonds for the team’s seven championships, while 43 baguettes represent Stephen Curry’s 43-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

And that’s not it. The ring also has a secret compartment on top that reveals the trophies earned by each player. It is only accessible by a lever designed in the architectural features of the Chase Center.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The video in the player above is unrelated to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel lets you see the news throughout the day.

Some additional features include seven ringside championship trophies to represent the franchise’s seven NBA championships and the team’s “Just Us” mantra.

Go here for the latest Golden State Warriors news and videos.

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

ABC7

google news
Continue Reading

News

Bouncer fatally shot at Uptown Minneapolis bar identified as St. Paul man

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Bouncer Fatally Shot At Uptown Minneapolis Bar Identified As St. Paul Man
google news

A St. Paul man was shot to death Sunday night at a bar in Minneapolis’ Uptown entertainment district, officials say.

Gabriel Victor Mendoza-Cordova, 23, was working security at Fire House Uptown at Lagoon and Fremont avenues about 11:45 p.m. when he was shot, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister.

Police who responded to the scene found Mendoza-Cordova lying in the back of the bar and administered first aid, but he died before paramedics arrived, a news release issued by the Minneapolis Police Department said. The Hennepin County medical examiner reported Mendoza-Cordova died of a gunshot wound to his neck.

No arrests have been made in the killing, police said.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Radja Nainggolan ‘indefinitely suspended’ by Royal Antwerp after former Inter Milan and Roma star was caught smoking on bench ahead of Belgian Pro League game

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Radja Nainggolan 'Indefinitely Suspended' By Royal Antwerp After Former Inter Milan And Roma Star Was Caught Smoking On Bench Ahead Of Belgian Pro League Game
google news

Radja Nainggolan has been suspended indefinitely by his club Royal Antwerp after he was caught smoking in the dugout before a Belgian league match.

The 34-year-old was named as a substitute in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Standard Liege, which saw Antwerp give top spot to rivals Genk.

The 34-year-old was pictured with his e-cigarette ahead of Antwerp’s game against Standard Liege

It was a day to forget for the former Roma midfielder who was caught in the act of puffing his e-cigarette before kick-off, with cameras and photographers catching his antics.

Nainggolan has been no stranger to controversy since returning to his native country in 2021 after spending his entire professional career in Italy.

He was recently arrested by Belgian police for driving without a license and his new offense appears to have angered club bosses.

Antwerp released a statement on the club’s website saying: “The club has had a conversation with Radja Nainggolan about his general behavior and how this affects the club and the team.

“The club has decided to exclude Radja from the A team for an indefinite period. Neither the player nor the club will comment further on this matter.”

The former Belgium international was introduced at half-time despite his pre-match actions but was unable to inspire his side to a comeback.

Radja Nainggolan

Nainggolan was best known for his extravagant haircuts and his four-year stay in Roma

PRESSURE

Arsenal set to ‘collapse’ after Christmas with Gunners branded as ‘boring fly’

TROLLED

Liverpool striker Nunez brutally mocked by Specsavers after Ballon d’Or ranking

CROWN

Benzema beats De Bruyne, Mane and Salah as Real Madrid star wins first Ballon d’Or

ARDENT

‘Doesn’t stack’ – Jordan hits back at claims over Man City and Liverpool net spend

opinion

Pochettino said he would be ‘very lucky’ to replace Gerrard as Aston Villa boss

WARNED

Woods tells Drake to ‘support Spurs instead’ after cursed rap wears Arsenal shirt


Antwerp face a top-flight clash against Genk at the weekend and their experienced midfielder looks absent from what will be a crucial game against the current league leaders.

Nainggolan has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea during his spell in Serie A, where he will be best remembered for his four-year stint at Roma.

He also represented Piacenza, Cagliari and Inter Milan where he won his only trophy – the 2021 Serie A title.

OFFER OF THE DAY

Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE

Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org

PRESSURE

Arsenal set to ‘collapse’ after Christmas with Gunners branded as ‘boring fly’

TROLLED

Liverpool striker Nunez brutally mocked by Specsavers after Ballon d’Or ranking

CROWN

Benzema beats De Bruyne, Mane and Salah as Real Madrid star wins first Ballon d’Or

ARDENT

‘Doesn’t stack’ – Jordan hits back at claims over Man City and Liverpool net spend

opinion

Pochettino said he would be ‘very lucky’ to replace Gerrard as Aston Villa boss

WARNED

Woods tells Drake to ‘support Spurs instead’ after cursed rap wears Arsenal shirt


!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

News

Yankees celebrate ‘for a second’ before turning attention toward Astros

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Yankees Celebrate ‘For A Second’ Before Turning Attention Toward Astros
google news

The Yankees celebrated their 5-1 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians for about 20 minutes Tuesday night. Maybe even 30. They popped the champagne in the clubhouse, they went out to the field to take a photo and salute the fans, and by the time they headed back inside, they were ready to face the Houston Astros.

Even coming through the tunnel to return to the clubhouse, several players were yelling to the group, “We have a game to play to play tomorrow!” It was more of an excited reminder than a warning, but it showed that club is eager to move forward into the next round.

It’s a quick turnaround with the ALCS beginning Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Yankees have less than 24 hours before they face the team that eliminated them in the ALCS in 2017 and 2019, which is why their postgame celebration was somewhat subdued.

“That’s what we needed to do,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “It was only a couple minutes and we understand what we just did, we acknowledge it, and then know we’ve got work to do tomorrow — quick.”

This was a huge win for a team that was on the brink of elimination over the weekend. The Guardians had a chance to eliminate them in Game 4 but a gutsy performance by Gerrit Cole sent it back to New York. Game 5 was originally scheduled for Monday, but a storm eliminated that possibility and forced the teams to play the day before the start of the next round.

The Yankees are hoping to preserve the adrenaline from the Game 5 win and take it into Game 1 in Houston. If there is a chance to build some momentum, they’ll take it.

“It’s been an interesting few days, but we’ve got to use it to our advantage any way we can,” Stanton said. “Just roll it on because we’ve go to keep it going.”

Coming into the day, the team was hyper-focused. They’d like to stay that way for Game 1 against the heavy World Series favorite. The Astros have owned the Yankees in the ALCS recently, heightening the pressure around this particular matchup.

“We were locked in today,” outfielder and AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge said. “From the very first pitch that Nestor threw, this team was locked in. We were on a mission and we went out there and completed it. Now it’s time to celebrate for a second and lock it back in for this next journey we’re about to go on.”

There was nothing that needed to be said by anyone in the group. There were no leaders that stepped up to let everyone know that the party would end at a reasonable hour because they felt nothing needed to be said. A “sense of professionalism” was long ago established in the clubhouse and eliminated the need for any speech about not partying too hard, according to Cole.

And if you’re expecting shindig to continue on the flight to Houston, think again.

“I’m hoping we do some scouting reports on the plane so we can sleep in,” Cole said.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

5 takeaways from the Celtics against the 76ers, as the Jays leave early in the season

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

5 Takeaways From The Celtics Against The 76Ers, As The Jays Leave Early In The Season
google news

Celtics

Tatum and Brown finished with 35 effective points apiece in an impressive double-digit win.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shoots Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Celtics started their 2022-23 season with an impressive 126-117 win over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Here are the takeaways.

1. Perhaps the most encouraging conclusion for the Celtics on Tuesday was the performance of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In the third quarter, Tatum scored in every way imaginable – going out in transition (and taking advantage of the NBA’s new foul rules), burying 3 points from the rebound and getting to the edge and the line. Tatum finished with 35 points on 13-for-20 shooting. Brown dropped 35 points on 14-for-24 shooting.

Stars are always stars, and they’ve shown every sign of being ready for the tough road ahead.

Perhaps the second most encouraging? Tatum didn’t play for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, and the Celtics still built their lead before returning for the remainder of the period. If they can stay healthy, it’s a deeper and stronger Celtics team than the one that pulled out of the Finals a few months ago.

2. The Celtics defended Joel Embiid the way they usually defend him – with a big, plentiful defense to throw him off balance. Al Horford picked up a pair of early fouls, and Noah Vonleh really struggled to deal with Embiid at the start.

But the Celtics solidified in the paint and the Sixers didn’t really seem to adapt much. In the second half, Horford came back and teamed up with Embiid again. Grant Williams gave a good few minutes to get Embiid off the edge. Even Vonleh seemed better placed as the match progressed. The Celtics even limited James Harden a little better in the second half, and the lead jumped to double digits.

3. Meanwhile, the Celtics maintained their beef with Embid.

The call was a foul and a technique on Smart, which seems a bit harsh considering the move Embiid tried to make with Smart’s hand stuck.

4. The Celtics outshot the 76ers 24-2 in quick points. They made it a point to play fast and they reaped the rewards against a Sixers side not always known for their ability to come back.

5. Malcolm Brogdon made his debut and looked like everything the Celtics hoped he would be with 16 effective points and four assists. His presence makes the Celtics’ second unit incredibly dangerous, and lineups with Brogdon, Tatum and Brown have the potential to be explosive.

We will have more takeout later in the evening.

if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,

fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}

Boston

google news
Continue Reading

Trending