Blockchain

Kanye West All Set To Acquire Social Media Platform 'Parler'

41 seconds ago

Kanye West All Set To Acquire Social Media Platform ‘Parler’
  • West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were banned earlier this month.
  • Parler estimates that the deal will be finalized in the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

While appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience in October 2020, Kanye West, who is no stranger to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, lauded the technology. Known for his outspoken music and backing of former U.S. President Trump. Kanye West has agreed to buy the social media platform Parler, the company claims.

In more recent times, a picture of Ye donning a “Satoshi Nakamoto” cap has gone viral online. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were banned earlier this month for what the networks deemed “antisemitic comments.” He will no longer have to worry about this with his own platform, Parler.

Free Speech Alternative to Twitter

Parler estimates that the deal will be finalized in the third or fourth quarter of 2022. It will include continuing technical assistance from Parler’s parent business, Parlement Technologies.

The social media platform stated:

“Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform. The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

Parler, which debuted in September 2018, bills itself as a “free speech” alternative to Twitter. In the wake of the capital riots on January 6, Parler was taken down from both the Google Play and Apple App stores. Amazon Web Services (AWS) also banned Parler for failing to adequately police offensive and disturbing material.

On February 15, 2021, Parler services were restored with new content filters. On May 17, 2021, the app was available again on the Apple App Store, and on September 2, 2022, it was available once again on Google Play.

