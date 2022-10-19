Kevin Shinick Named Showrunner for Exile Content Studio’s Lil’ Heroes Animated TV Series

Veteran Writer, Producer, and Voice-Actor Joins Previously Announced Executive Producers Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ExileContent–Kevin Shinick has been named showrunner for Exile Content Studio’s Lil’ Heroes animated television series, it was announced today by Daniel Eilemberg, co-founder and CEO of Lil’ Heroes and Stephen Davis, Exile Kids and Animation Executive Producer, and former CCO of Hasbro, whose past credits include Transformers, My Little Pony and Power Rangers, among many others. Shinick joins NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, who along with his producing partner and co-founder of Creative 7, Asani Swann, serve as executive producers on the series, with Anthony also voicing one of the characters. The Lil’ Heroes franchise was launched in January 2022, beginning as a NFT collection created by Spanish artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio, the film, television, audio, and digital production house founded by Isaac Lee and now a part of Candle Media.

Best known for his work as a writer, producer, and voice-actor on Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken” and for penning the best-selling YA novel, “Star Wars: Force Collector,” Shinick is an industry veteran who began his career as the host and Squadron Leader of the popular PBS series, “Where In Time Is Carmen Sandiego?” Later, Shinick went on to become an Emmy® Award-winning writer, a No. 1 bestselling author, and a celebrated comic book creator, as well as an actor, director, and multiple Annie Award-winning producer.

Eilemberg said, “Kevin has had a part in the creation of some of the most iconic brands in entertainment and it’s a privilege to have him as the showrunner of the Lil’ Heroes animated series. In Kevin’s capable hands, and with our partners, Melo, Asani, Edgar, and Stephen Davis, we are sure we will have a popular series to further propel the franchise, ultimately enabling us to reach new audiences across multiple mediums and markets.”

“I am overjoyed at the opportunity to collaborate with someone of Kevin’s stature in the industry as we begin to bring my original artistic vision to life,” said Plans. “Kevin’s unique combination of incredible talent, creativity, and experience will enable us to more fully create the Lil’ Heroes universe as an animated series that lets us all imagine a universe full of heroes fighting for what’s right in the world.”

Davis said, “Every creative session with Kevin is a joy ride. Our Lil’ Heroes are in for the time of their lives, and so are our fans. I, for one, can’t wait to jump on board as well!”

“As a fan of both Exile and Edgar Plans, the opportunity to play an important role in their unprecedented journey to create an animated TV series based on the Lil’ Heroes characters is irresistible,” said Shinick. “I’ve had the pleasure to create pop culture that lives on via books, TV, and more, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be tied to a franchise that heralds what’s next in entertainment.”

Shinick has worked alongside such legendary names as George Lucas (“Star Wars: Detours”), Stan Lee (Marvel’s “Spider-Man”), the rock band KISS (“Scooby-Doo” and “Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery”), and MAD Magazine, which he adapted into the Emmy®-nominated animated series known simply as “MAD.” He has written for both Marvel and DC Comics and has the distinction of being the only person to have written “Spider-Man” for the comics (“Avenging Spider-Man”), the stage (“Spider-Man Live!” at Radio City Music Hall), and the screen (the Emmy® nominated animated series “Marvel’s Spider-Man ” on Disney+). Shinick’s other writing credits include the Netflix live-action-comedy series, “Disjointed,” Comedy Central’s “Ugly Americans,” the CW’s “Beebo Saves Christmas,” and the “Star Wars” children’s book, “Chewie and the Porgs.” As an actor, Shinick has performed in over half a dozen Broadway plays, plus numerous films and television shows, including “Masters of Sex” and “Grimm,” and voiced the role of Bruce Banner across Marvel’s animated universe, along with many others.

About Exile Content Studio

Exile Content Studio creates content in Spanish and English for a global audience across multiple platforms — TV, Film, Audio, and Digital. Exile’s team has led content production for the largest Spanish-language media companies in the world with responsibility for film studios, OTT service, broadcast and cable networks, music, news, and digital. The company’s current slate includes award-winning talent across genres and formats. To stay up to date on Exile’s projects, follow @ExileContent on Twitter and Instagram.

Exile Content is a part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises built for the digital age. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle was founded by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

About Lil’ Heroes

Lil’ Heroes is a brand and entertainment franchise created by Spanish artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio. It was launched in January 2022 as an NFT collection, which serves as the basis for an entertainment franchise with multiple touchpoints with its fans and audience. These include NFTs, but also merchandise and licensing, an animated show, events, publishing, gaming and more.

