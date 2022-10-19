Khalil Herbert’s missed opportunity led to a sleepless night for the Chicago Bears RB: ‘I’m focused on what I can do better’

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The clock moved past 1 a.m., then 2 then 3 on Friday, and Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert still was stirring, still restless, still obsessing over one play.
The Bears’ 12-7 prime-time loss to the Washington Commanders wasn’t sitting well, in particular because of the golden scoring opportunities the Bears let slip. Most notably for Herbert, a fourth-and-goal play from the 1 in the second quarter left him agitated.
Five hours after the game, Herbert jumped out of bed and went for his tablet, compelled to review the sequence one more time. Then twice. Three times.
Rewind and repeat.
Taking a handoff from Justin Fields, Herbert charged up the middle toward the goal line. But the offensive line’s push wasn’t substantial enough, and somewhere in a swarm of bodies, his momentum was swallowed inches shy of the end zone.
Instead of a touchdown for a 6-0 lead, it was a turnover on downs. Commanders ball.
That was one of three trips inside the red zone Thursday night in which the Bears failed to score, one of 11 snaps from the Commanders 6-yard line or closer that they failed to take into the end zone.
Hours later, Herbert remained frustrated.
“I’m still thinking about the play,” he said Tuesday. “Really I’m just trying to figure out what I can do differently if I’m presented that situation again. How can I get in?”
For a moment or two, Herbert thought of Bears great Walter Payton and all those over-the-top leaps for touchdowns.
“That’s what I was thinking in my head as I kept watching the play,” Herbert said. “Might try and do that next time.”
Admittedly, though, that’s not his forte.
“I’ve never been a hurdle or jump guy,” Herbert said. “I feel like I’m better with both my feet on the ground. So that wasn’t my first thought. But watching that play over and over again, I might have to add that in the bag.”
For a 2-4 team that hasn’t won in October and heads to Gillette Stadium for a “Monday Night Football” clash against the New England Patriots, the Bears have been doing a lot of solution seeking in recent days. Herbert is trying to take care of his share, looking for any individual tweak or improvement to energize a Bears offense that ranks 28th in the NFL in total yards (293.7 per game), last in passing yards (122.8) and 31st in scoring (15.5 points per game).
Herbert is having an encouraging second season. He leads the Bears in rushing with 403 yards through six games. His 6.4 yards per carry leads all NFL running backs with at least 40 attempts. His 64-yard explosion on the first play of the Bears’ third possession Thursday was the longest run of Herbert’s career and the Bears’ longest play from scrimmage this season.
“The O-line just did a good job of letting me get to the second level,” Herbert said. “Once there, it’s our job to make that last guy miss. The whole cutback lane really just opened up and I was able to see it and hit it.”
Off he went, all the way down to the Commanders 3-yard line.
But when asked Tuesday to identify areas of his 2022 season to date that he’s pleased with, Herbert cut in a different direction.
“Honestly, I don’t really have too much that I’m pleased with,” he said. “I’m more focused on what I can do better, what I need to improve to help us win, to find ways to get the ball in the end zone.”
Herbert stressed the need to become more reliable in pass protection, to become a better receiver out of the backfield and to make the first tackler miss more consistently. He again emphasized helping the Bears reach the end zone and lamented that second-quarter play last week that fizzled.
“The play is designed to go where it’s designed, and you’ve just got to hit it and hope guys get a push and that you’re able to get in,” Herbert said. “I don’t really have too much time to sit there and decipher where I’m going to go. You’ve just got to get the ball and go.”
Next time, Herbert believes he’ll figure out a way to finish. And he’s hopeful that his continued production can lead to more opportunities.
Coach Matt Eberflus vowed Tuesday to continue splitting backfield time between David Montgomery and Herbert. The Bears rushing attack has been one of their strengths this season. Eberflus also offered this: “We’re just going to go with the hot hand.”
Herbert will continue working to turn up the temperature of his game to make the Bears offense more potent. He knows the urgency — and will sacrifice sleep if it helps.
()
A shocking Oklahoma poll on Monday shows incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt trailing his rival by seven points.
A survey by Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action and KOKH-TV shows Stitt with 42% support from likely voters and Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister leading the race with 49% support.
Another 8 percent of likely voters in Oklahoma remain undecided.
Hofmeister is ahead thanks to strong independent support.
The poll found that 69% of likely independent voters supported Hofmeister, while only 22% were for Stitt.
A shocking Oklahoma poll on Monday shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister (left) seven points ahead of incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt (right)
A survey by Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action and KOKH-TV shows Stitt with 42% support from likely voters and Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister leading the race with 49% support.
Hofmeister is ahead thanks to strong independent support. The poll found that 69% of likely independent voters supported Hofmeister, while only 22% were for Stitt.
One in five likely Republican voters also said they planned to support Hofmeister, who served as the state’s representative. Superintendent of Public Instruction since 2015.
Meanwhile, just 4% of Democrats said they would cross party lines to vote for the incumbent governor.
Hofmeister switched sides a year ago to run against Stitt for governor.
Eighty-nine percent of Oklahoma Democrats said they plan to vote for her.
Of course, in deep red Oklahoma, Republican voters outnumber Democrats.
However, Hofmeister supporters believe she has cross-party appeal.
While former President Donald Trump endorsed Stitt’s run in March, Hofmeister has tried to lure parties less committed to MAGA from the Republican Party.
She also expressed her support for maintaining the legality of abortion.
“I don’t support extremism on either side of this issue. More importantly, this is a health decision between a woman and her doctor, and it should stay that way,” he said. she said in March.
In the same interview, she said “difficult subjects” like the Tulsa Massacre should be taught in schools.
Hofmeister, an educator who ran a tutoring business in Tulsa, made education politics central to her campaign.
She threw cold water on a Stitt-backed proposal to provide education vouchers for families to spend on private school tuition and other education expenses.
Hofmeister called it a “rural school killer,” a message that apparently resonated with voters.
“I think what surprised me the most was the rise of Hofmeister in some rural areas,” Ascend Action partner Hudson Talley told KOKH-TV.
The poll was conducted between October 10 and 12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9%.
And although Hofmeister’s lead is outside the margin, Talley said he believes Stitt could make gains and overtake her over the next three weeks.
“I feel like maybe Joy is at her ceiling and maybe this is Stitt’s race to lose,” he said.
Oklahoma has not elected a Democratic governor since 2006, when voters gave Democratic Governor Brad Henry a second term.
Advertising
dailymail us
Tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m., Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen will face off in a debate inside a Rochester TV studio.
It’s only one of two debates left in the race, which pits Walz, a first term Democrat from Mankato, against Jensen, a family physician and former state senator from Chaska.
It doesn’t appear either debate will be televised in the Twin Cities, but both will be livestreamed.
One link to watch tonight’s debate, hosted by KTTC, is via that station’s website — kttc.com/livestream/ — as well as its feeds on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, the station says.
The event will also be broadcast on several other greater Minnesota stations owned by Gray Television in communities ranging from Fargo to Duluth. Another livestream option is KVLY’s Valley News Live feed at valleynewslive.com/livestream/.
No Republican has won a statewide election in Minnesota since former Gov. Tim Pawlenty was re-elected in 2006. But recent polls have the Walz-Jensen race close, and with the historical headwinds faced by the party in power during non-presidential years, Republicans believe they have a chance to take back control of state government. Currently, only the state Senate is in Republican hands.
Dan Wolfe, an anchor for Northern News Now, will moderate a panel of questioners that includes him and three other anchors from southern Minnesota stations. There will be no live audience, so you ‘ll have to take to social media if you’re more interested in reactions.
The last debate will be Oct. 23, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio.
Lucas in Paris? More like Lucas in Heaven.
Lucas Bravo is no stranger to being the object of desire – we’ve all seen it in Emily in Paris– but its role in ticket to paradise provoked a task that would make any idol sweat: kissing julia robert.
Before shooting the moment, “I couldn’t really sleep,” the 34-year-old exclusively told E! New. “I must have used a lot of mints and Listerine for the scene. You don’t want to ruin this one.”
Fortunately, Julia created a “safe environment” and was a very kind partner, he revealed: “She really made my life very comfortable. She broke the ice.”
In the film, Julia plays Georgia, who travels to Bali alongside her ex-husband David (George Clooney) after their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) is considering marrying a man she just met.
Since his breakout role on Emily in Paristhe film marks Lucas’ second foray onto the big screen, following July’s Mrs. Harris goes to Paris.
Entertainment
Despite strife and uncertainty throughout the short preseason, Patrick Williams will start Wednesday for the Chicago Bulls in their season opener against the Miami Heat.
Coach Billy Donovan announced the decision after practice Tuesday as the Bulls prepared to depart for Miami ahead of the opener. Williams will start alongside DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević and second-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu.
The Bulls listed Zach LaVine as questionable as he continues to ease back from left knee surgery over the summer, but he’s expected to start if available.
The decision quieted a weeks-long debate over whether Williams would be replaced by power forward Javonte Green, who stepped into the starting lineup last season and throughout the preseason.
“I just want Patrick to be himself,” Donovan said.
The debate surrounding Williams’ inclusion in the starting lineup seemed unlikely entering his third season. Williams was the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft. Although his second season was marred by injury, he began 2021-22 as a clear starter whose future with the team remained an emphasis for the front office.
But Donovan’s decision to pull Williams from the preseason starting lineup raised questions about whether the young power forward had permanently lost the role.
Green surged during Williams’ extended injury absence last season, averaging a career-high 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
The preseason told a similar story. Williams was inconsistent and underwhelming — averaging 11 points on 42.1% shooting and 3.8 rebounds — while Green stood out with 15 points per game on 71.4% shooting and five rebounds per game.
Despite Donovan’s rotation of Green and Williams, Bulls players and coaches downplayed the competition for the starting spot throughout the preseason.
“I don’t think it’s a battle between them,” DeRozan said Monday after practice. “It’s two guys competing to make the team better, bringing whatever they can to this team to make us successful.”
Despite continuing to build his physical stature — now 6-foot-7 and 231 pounds — Williams still struggles to consistently assert himself around the rim. Donovan expressed confidence in the 21-year-old’s ability to compete at his position, but the Bulls seek consistency from Williams.
For now, however, Williams is the starter. Donovan emphasized that Williams’ position isn’t guaranteed, and he will continue to manipulate rotations throughout the opening weeks of the season to find the most efficient use of both forwards.
The Bulls understand the gravity of Williams’ performance this season. Without making major acquisitions in the offseason, his projected improvement could be one way the team keeps pace with a vastly improved Eastern Conference.
But despite the necessity to develop Williams, Donovan feels the Bulls can’t sacrifice their style of play. This season’s growth will rely on Williams taking initiative.
“We need to help them play to his strengths,” Donovan said. “You can’t get into a situation where you’re trying to manipulate or just thrust this guy for his development. You’ve got to read the game too. We want him to be aggressive and pick his spots. This is an area he’s got to grow into.”
()
Entertainment
If you happen to stumble upon a Boston film set in the next month, keep your eyes peeled for Liam Neeson.
The veteran actor is in town to film ‘Thug,’ a crime thriller in which Neeson plays an ‘aging San Pedro mobster’ who ‘tries to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes of his past’ but is met with resistance from the underworld, by Deadline.
“Thug” took to the streets of Boston starting this week, shooting scenes in Allston on Sunday and filming footage Monday night in the North End. Originally slated to shoot in Los Angeles, “Thug” is expected to wrap filming in the Boston area before Thanksgiving, according to a source familiar with the production.
“Thug” reunites Neeson with director Hans Petter Moland, who filmed the 2019 revenge thriller “Cold Pursuit,” in which Neeson plays a grieving snowplow driver chasing drug dealers who killed his son.
“Thug” represents a return to the Bay State for Neeson, who filmed the 2020 crime thriller “Honest Thief” in Worcester and surrounding towns in late 2018.
Liam Neeson and the ‘Honest Thief’ cast shared their fond memories of filming in Worcester
Neeson has cornered the market for aging action star roles in recent years, leaning heavily on the on-screen persona made famous by “Taken” in 2008. As of 2020, the actor plays a hitman (” Memory”), a government agent with a dark past and a target on his back (“Blacklight”), a trucker on the ice road on an “impossible rescue mission” (“The Ice Road”), a rancher/gunner elite on the US-Mexico border protecting a young boy from cartel killers (“The Marksman”), and a master bank robber who tries to get straight to the woman he loves (“Honest Thief”).
“Thug” doesn’t have an announced release date yet, and it’s unclear whether it will be released theatrically or go straight to streaming.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
Nets star Kyrie Irving pushed back on the notion he is attempting to change the narrative surrounding him as a bad teammate.
Even though he said that narrative cost him on Media Day.
One day after starting center Nic Claxton said Irving “is ready to change the narrative on himself,” the All-Star guard said there’s a “very small level of focus over here, if any, on changing the narrative.”
“My focus is not there,” he told reporters at Nets practice on Tuesday. “I can’t even pour energy into that. The reality is that we’re here, and for the last year, you guys asked my teammates a bunch of questions about me, specifically, and why I’m not here. Now that I’m here, we get to see the consistent effort I would have put forth last year and the year before that if everyone started off the season healthy and we had a good start from the beginning.
“So, I’m appreciative of the comments. The respect level extends both ways. I understand the position that I’m in, and I carry It with the humble responsibility of being able to lead by example and not just being a person who comes up with a bunch of fancy words, but actually acts on it. Just figuring that out daily is not a perfect job or easy job. and it’s not meant to be a solo act. I got a lot of help with these guys out here.”
The narrative, to be clear, is that Irving is not fully invested in being a basketball player and would sooner prioritize other things than being with his teammates. It’s a train of thought that became popular after Irving declined the COVID-19 vaccine and thus was unable to make his debut last season until January, 30-plus games into the year.
“I didn’t appreciate how me being (un)vaccinated all of a sudden came to be a stigma within my career that I don’t want to play, or I’m willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless,” Irving said back on Sept. 26. “And which I will stand on here and say that, that wasn’t the only intent that I had, was to be the voice of the voiceless: It was to stand on something that was going to be bigger than myself.
“I gave up four years, 100-and-something million deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision with the contract: get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there’s a level of uncertainty of your future, whether you’re going to be in this league, whether you’re going to be on this team,” he continued. “So I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision.”
Nets head coach Steve Nash used the words “unbelievable” and “incredible” to describe Irving’s approach so far in training camp and preseason. It was the presence the Nets sorely missed to start last season, when Irving’s status as unvaccinated rendered him ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center (and away games until the second leg of the season).
Nash didn’t feel it was his place to say Irving is a different leader than he’d been in the past.
“But I guess it’s kind of inevitable in some respects,” he said. “I think from his opening press conference where he felt like there was a narrative around him, that implies that he wants to change that, but all I can judge is his effort and his attitude and both have been exceptional. His application, but also his leadership. He’s done a great job mentoring our young players trying to bring the group together and those components are invaluable.”
Nash said everyone except Joe Harris (foot soreness), Seth Curry (ankle surgery rehab), and TJ Warren (foot injury rehab) will be available for Wednesday’s season-opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Daily News reported Harris will likely be on a minutes restriction, playing in “a little bit of a limited capacity” when he does make his return.
Nash said Curry played four-on-four last week with the hope being he scrimmages again on Wednesday or Thursday. Reserve combo guard Edmond Sumner has also healed from his hip strain and could challenge second-year guard Cam Thomas for Curry’s open minutes.
Second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe has visibly put on muscle mass that will help him battle bigger centers this season. Asked how much weight he put on, Sharpe said he doesn’t know how exactly the team tracks body mass.
“They’re always telling me different formulas and stuff, so I really don’t know the numbers,” he said. “But I know I look good.”
()
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing