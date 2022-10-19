News
Kharge is the second Dalit President of the Congress; first community party leader Jagjivan Ram challenged Indira Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge (L) has become the second Dalit Speaker of the Congress after Babu Jagjivan Ram (R). PTI/News18 hindi
Mallikarjun Kharge not only became the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years, but he also became the party’s first Dalit leader in 50 years.
As Kharge takes over the reins of the Congress, here is a look back at the life and career of Jagjivan Ram who was the Dalit face of the Congress for years and its first community leader between 1970 and 1971.
Like Kharge, Ram was also considered a Gandhi family loyalist until he revolted and formed his own party. But being president of Congress was far from Ram’s only achievement.
Born in Arrah of Bihar in 1908, Ram joined Congress during the freedom movement. After independence, he became a member of the country’s first cabinet led by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Jagjivan Ram supported Indira Gandhi during the emergency
After Nehru’s death, he supported his daughter Indira Gandhi’s candidacy to become Prime Minister.
Known for having a close working relationship with Gandhi, Ram held several ministerial portfolios in his cabinets. Most notably, he served as Minister of Defense during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Ram also supported Gandhi during the emergency (1975-77). Thus, it came as a major political upheaval after he and other leaders left Congress in 1977, just days after Gandhi announced that general elections would be held in the country.
Ram’s Party Congress for Democracy became part of the opposition Janata Party. The move would have taken Gandhi by surprise.
“I don’t understand why you resigned when elections were announced, most emergency restrictions were eased, press censorship lifted and political prisoners released,” Gandhi told Ram , according to a OPEN review report.
Ram forms his own party before the 1977 elections
Janata Dal served a landslide defeat in Congress in the 1977 election and it was then that Ram’s reasons for leaving Congress became clearer.
Ram had stood as a candidate for Prime Minister but faced stiff competition from Chaudhury Charan Singh and Morarji Desai. Ultimately, Desai became prime minister and Ram became defense minister.
In 1981 Ram left the Janata Dal alliance and formed a party called Congress (Jagjivan) which was dissolved after his death in 1986.
Throughout his political career, Ram managed to win consecutive Lok Sabha polls. However, her later years were marred by a family feud between her granddaughter Maydhaavi Qirti and her daughter Meira Kumar who later joined the Congress and became the first woman to speak Lok Sabha in India.
Coming to Kharge who is currently MP Rajya Sabha of Karnataka. Although he was an eight-time state deputy, Kharge was never chosen for the CM position when Congress won the state Assembly polls.
In 2014, Kharge was among the few Congress leaders who survived the Modi wave and were able to win in their constituencies.
However, Kharge lost the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 but was appointed to the Rajya Sabha by Congress in 2020.
There has been much speculation that the polls were unfair from the start and that Kharge was certain to defeat his competitor Shashi Tharoor.
Rahul Gandhi’s reference to Kharge as Congress speaker on Wednesday even before the results were announced only added fuel to the fire.
Will Kharge go the way of Jagjivan Ram?
Ahead of the elections, Kharge gave a bizarre response when asked by reporters whether he or Rahul Gandhi would be the party’s candidate for prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“I contest the election of the organization. There is a saying ‘Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge’. First, let these elections be over and let me become president, then we’ll see,” Kharge said.
Now that Kharge has won the polls, it remains to be seen whether he will take over as literal party leader or work in the shadow of the Gandhis.
However, his first statement after the win did little to indicate there will be change as the party struggles to gain a foothold ahead of the 2024 general election.
“I want to thank Sonia Gandhi on behalf of all party workers. She made personal sacrifices and served the party for 25 years with sweat and blood. Under his leadership, we formed our government at the Center twice. Her tenure (as party president) will go down in history,” Kharge said.
Dolphins have Jaylen Waddle’s status in question, cornerback injury concerns ahead of Sunday vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins have had quarterback, offensive tackle and cornerback injury concerns in recent weeks.
Add No. 2 wide receiver, who is top five in the NFL in receiving yards, to that list.
Jaylen Waddle’s status is in question this week ahead of the Dolphins’ Sunday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he had an apparent shoulder injury late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.
“I’m optimistic. I don’t expect to see much from him [Wednesday],” coach Mike McDaniel said ahead of the day’s drills. “He’s a tough competitor, a very tough kid. I’m very confident that, if he is able to [play], he will.
“He’s going to be working diligently. It’s important to him to play with his teammates.”
McDaniel noted Waddle’s competitiveness in how he tries to push through injuries to play.
“You really have to be in front of everything with him and be his own voice of reason because he likes to push stuff,” McDaniel said, “and we like guys like that because our medical staff can do their jobs and keep them out of harm’s way.”
With cornerback Byron Jones still not returning to practice this week while on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Nik Needham done for the season with his Achilles injury suffered Sunday, Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee) have injuries to monitor ahead of the Steelers game.
“They both really want to play,” McDaniel said. “They both definitely have a chance to, only because they’re really trying to will themselves.”
Aside from All-Pro Xavien Howard, who himself has had to come back from injuries to his groins, third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene had to play significant snaps against the Vikings. Special teamer Justin Bethel even played his first defensive snaps in the secondary.
“I’m always confident in the group we have just because they prove it to me every day,” McDaniel said.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson, who exited Sunday’s loss with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, was not placed on injured reserve.
“That would be a good sign,” McDaniel said. “It was more positive than negative overall. It’s definitely not the worst case. … “He’ll definitely get back into action sooner than later.”
This story will be updated.
Truck driver dies in head-on collision with West Virginia school bus
A truck driver was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
Seven students and the bus driver were taken to hospital for evaluation, the county school district posted on Facebook.
The name of the truck driver was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
Pastry chef Diane Moua to open cafe blending Hmong and classical French influences
Diane Moua, one of the Twin Cities’ most notable pastry chefs, is launching her own cafe next year.
Moua, currently the executive pastry chef for Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill, will leave that role in December. Her new restaurant — her first solo project — will open sometime in 2023 in Minneapolis, though an exact date and location are yet to be determined.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Moua said. She’s been in the industry for more than 20 years, she said, and she feels ready. “I have so much support, my family’s support, friends’ and colleagues’ support, and it just feels right.”
The menu is very much still in development, too, but Moua plans to include both sweet and savory dishes that blend her Hmong background and classical French training. Her mom’s sesame balls, for example, or a pork dish with mustard greens and maybe a poached egg.
“I’m not inventing anything,” she said. “I’m just putting things that I grew up eating on a plate.”
Moua was named executive pastry chef at Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill in 2020; the bakery opened first in Minneapolis then expanded to the original Cooks location in St. Paul last year. Previously, she created nationally recognized delights — like her internet-famous multi-layer crepe cake — at chef Gavin Kaysen’s other restaurant concepts for many years. While running the pastry kitchen at Spoon and Stable, Moua earned several James Beard award nominations. Earlier in her career, she worked at La Belle Vie, Solera and Aquavit.
Moua’s plans for her upcoming cafe honor the spirit of community she grew up with, she said. Her parents, who are farmers in Wisconsin, have already offered to grow peppers, lemongrass — whatever she needs, she said. The rest of her family, including her kids, are on board too.
“They’re the backbone of who I am, where I am today,” she said. “You’ll see my parents in there — they’ll be greeting people, handing stuff out, packing stuff. … That’s just how I was raised. The whole excitement of everybody wanting to do it to help each other.”
Living a state away from her parents, Moua said she relies on St. Paul’s Hmong markets and shops, like HmongTown Marketplace and Hmong Village Shopping Center, for home-cooked meals and fresh ingredients. Especially now, as many first-generation Hmong immigrants get older, Moua wants to use her skill to highlight and support her community.
“I love going to the farmers market; I love seeing all the aunties and grandmas, and I don’t think we’re going to have that in 10, 15 years,” she said. “I want to preserve it as much as I can, utilize it as much as I can, because I’m really afraid of all that fading. That hard work that my parents brought over — generations are changing, so I want to be able to get this going.”
India urges citizens to urgently leave Ukraine as war escalates
New Delhi:
India issued a notice on Wednesday asking all its citizens to avoid traveling to Ukraine, citing the “deteriorating security situation” in the country.
“Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are urged to leave Ukraine at the earliest through available means,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement posted on its Twitter account.
The advisory came as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday introduced martial law in four Ukrainian regions he says Russia has annexed, while some residents of the occupied city of Kherson left by boat following warnings from an imminent assault.
Footage of people fleeing Kherson was broadcast by Russian state television which described the exodus – from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro – as an attempt to rid the city of civilians before it became a combat area.
Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed local administration, made a video call after Russian forces in the area were pushed back 20-30 km in recent weeks. They risk being stuck against the west bank of the 2,200 km long Dnipro river, which crosses Ukraine.
In a move that seemed intended to help Russia strengthen its grip on the Ukrainian regions it partly occupies – including Kherson – Putin told his Security Council that he was introducing martial law there.
Beyond the much stricter security measures on the ground, it was unclear what the immediate impact would be.
Kyiv, which does not recognize Moscow’s so-called annexations of the four regions, derided the move.
“The application of ‘martial law’ on the territories occupied by Russia should only be considered as a pseudo-legalization of (the) plunder of the property of Ukrainians”, tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser.
“It doesn’t change anything for Ukraine: we are continuing to liberate and disoccupy our territories.”
Eight months after being invaded, Ukraine is waging major counter-offensives in the east and south in an attempt to take as much territory as possible before winter after routing Russian forces in some areas.
The conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized Ukrainian cities, shaken the global economy and reignited Cold War-era geopolitical fissures.
Putin also issued a decree restricting movement in and out of eight regions bordering Ukraine and ordered the creation of a special coordination council under Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to step up the failing war effort.
Kherson is the largest population center that Moscow has seized and detained since the start of its “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, accused Russia of staging a propaganda broadcast there.
“The Russians are trying to scare the people of Kherson with fake newsletters about the bombardment of the city by our army, and also organize a propaganda broadcast with evacuation,” Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
‘OFFENSIVE THAT LIES’
Ukrainian towns have also been hit in recent days by drones and missiles, and Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv’s mayor, said the capital’s air defenses were back in action on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskiy, who said a third of his country’s power plants had been hit by Russian strikes, discussed the security of power supply facilities with senior officials on Wednesday.
“We are working on creating mobile power points for critical infrastructure in cities and towns,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“We are preparing for various scenarios of possible consequences. Ukraine will defend itself. No matter what the enemy plans and does.”
In Kherson, Stremousov said the city and especially its right bank could be shelled by Ukrainian forces, adding that residents leaving would be accommodated in Russia.
“I ask you to take my words seriously and interpret them as a call to evacuate as quickly as possible,” he said.
“We don’t plan to surrender the city, we will hold out until the last moment.”
The Russian leader of the Kherson region, Stremousov’s boss, said about 50,000 to 60,000 people would be evacuated in the next six days. The city of Kherson had a pre-war population of around 280,000, but many of them have since fled.
“The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a full-scale offensive,” Vladimir Saldo, the official, told state television. “Where the army operates, there is no place for civilians.”
Saldo, who said Russia had the resources to hold Kherson and even counterattack if necessary, also said he was banning civilians from entering the area for seven days.
Personnel from the Russian-backed administration in Kherson were also transferred to the left bank of the Dnipro, he said.
The calls for evacuation followed a grim assessment of Russia’s prospects in the region by General Sergei Surovikin, the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine.
“The situation in the ‘special military operation’ zone can be described as tense,” Surovikin told public news channel Rossiya 24. “The situation in this (Kherson) zone is difficult. deliberately infrastructure and residential buildings.”
SBAAC standings, schedule, playoffs, leaders going to Week 10
The last week of the 2022 high school football season is here. Lots to play for among SBAAC teams and several have already won a game in Week 11.
Here’s a look at the league standings, standings, and stats heading into the Week 10 Rivalry Week.
RANKING
American Division
Team ^ American ^ All
West Brown ^4-0 ^8-1
Clinton-Massie ^ 3-1 ^ 4-5
Wilmington ^3-1 ^5-4
New-Richmond^1-3^6-3
Gochen^1-3^2-7
Batavia^0-4^1-8
–
National Division
Team ^ National ^ All
Blanchester^3-0^6-3
Williamsburg^2-1^7-2
Bethel-Tate ^2-2 ^4-5
Clermont NE^1-2^3-6
East Clinton ^0-3 ^2-7
Results from last week
Clinton-Massie 42, New Richmond 21
Western Brown 32, Wilmington 14
Tri-Village 43, Blanchester 0
Clermont NE 50, East Clinton 22
Goshen 56, Batavia 19
Williamsburg 14, Bethel-Tate 9
This week’s games
Wilmington at Clinton Massie
Blanchester to East Clinton
Western Brown in Batavia
Dohn Academy at Bethel-Tate
Williamsburg to Clermont NE
New Richmond to Goshen
PLAYOFFS
Using information from two websites (joeeitel.com and fantastic50.net), here’s what the postseason looks like for SBAAC.
Div III Region 12: Western Brown are in and secured two home games with a win in Week 11 with No. 2 most likely behind Hamilton Badin. Wilmington are in and ranked anywhere from 9-14. New Richmond also has a chance to play a home game in Week 11 if things go well. The most likely first round matches are Wilmington at Wapakoneta, New Richmond at Monroe and Mount Healthy at Western Brown.
Div IV Region 16: Clinton-Massie has yet to be assured of a playoff berth, but the Falcons are poised for a win over Wilmington. In fact, CM could hit a 6 seed if things go well. One site has Bethel-Tate released, another has the Tigers still hopeful.
Div V Region 20: Blanchester is in the hunt and little is likely to change to win or lose on Friday at East Clinton. The Wildcats can put together a game either way, with a very likely first-round matchup against Purcell-Marian. East Clinton must win against Blanchester to have a chance, but was not eliminated. Clermont Northeastern is clinging to the playoffs, but even a win over Williamsburg this week won’t secure the Rockets in Week 11.
Div VI Region 24: Williamsburg still has a chance to host two games, with a win in Week 11. The likeliest scenario for WHS is to host Deer Park in the first round. WHS could finish as high as a No. 2 seed in the region, which would be huge.
LEADERS
Touchdowns: Zack Chisman (WB) 20, Michael Mulvihill (BL) 17, Thad Stuckey (WHS) 13, Bryce Sipple (BL) 13, Jake Mott (CNE) 13. Also, Dameon Williams (EC) 10, Brody Clutter (CM ) ten.
Passing: Drew Novak (WB) 3,066 yards, 28 TD; AJ Metzger (NR) 2,189 yards, 28 TDs; JJ Miller (Wbg) 1,769 yards, 27 TDs. Also, Michael Mulvihill (BL) 976 yards, 10 TD
Precipitation: Thad Stuckey (WIL) 1358; Michael Mulvihill (BL) 1006; Jake Mott (CNE) 982; Cadyn Denniston (WIL) 949. Also, Dameon Williams (EC) 790, Brody Clutter (CM) 770, Logan Chesser (CM) 764, Glenn Peacock (EC) 756
Reception: Matthew Frye (WB) 49-1025-12; Isaiah Smith (WB) 35-801-6; Max Mehlman (Bat) 38-792-3. Also, Bryce Sipple (BL) 24-419-8
Tackles: Jack Moore (NR) 141, Chase Pickard (WIL) 107, Nolan Darnell (BT) 97, Josh Snell (WIL) 93, Michael Mulvihill (BL) 78, Gavan Hunter (CM) 78. Also, Adran Baker (EC ) 76, Luke Achtermann (WIL) 67, Darrick Perdue (WIL) 56, Glenn Peacock (EC) 55
Tackles Loss: Darrick Perdue (WIL) 19.5, Luke Achtermann (WIL) 12, Malachi Cumberland (WIL) 11, Josh Snell (WIL) 9, Tristan Malone (BL) 9, Chasen Allison (BL) 7 , Michael Mulvihill (BL) 6, Chase Pickard (WIL) 5.5, Denver Day (EC) 5, Sebastian Smith (BL) 5, Elijah Groh (CM) 5.
Interceptions: CJ Boothby (CNE) 6, Ty Kilgore (GO) 4, Also, Brady Russell (CM) 3, Michael Brown (WIL) 3, Miles Theetge (CM) 3, Luke Achtermann (WIL) 3, Glenn Peacock (EC ) 2, Sammy Roush (BL) 2, Jonathan Custis (WIL) 2
Fumble recoveries: Austin Huff (WB) 5, Josh Snell (WIL) 3, Bryson Schutte (WIL) 3, Dustin Trace (BL) 2, Luke Achtermann (WIL) 2, O’Ryan Keith (WIL) 2
Contact Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports
News
Opening Night Overreactions: The Lakers are already cooked
Here’s a short list of teams I project will finish with a better record than the Lakers — at least as they are currently constructed — by the end of the season: almost all of them.
That’s the glaring takeaway from the NBA’s opening night, where the Boston Celtics proved a better team than the reloaded Philadelphia 76ers, only for the Golden State Warriors to one-up them by taking three Hall of Famers wearing purple and gold out to the woodshed for a two-hour long beatdown.
The Lakers are cooked, and if they don’t trade Russell Westbrook — and one or both of their first-round draft picks — to add some depth, they will waste yet another year at the tail end of LeBron James’ dwindling prime. That’s bad business because LeBron theoretically only has one more season after this one guaranteed on his deal before he can become a free agent. And if the Lakers were only able to squeeze one ring — a ring in an isolated basketball bubble at that — out of James’ years out West, then was the experiment, and the cost of doing business, really a success?
James, miraculously, continues to defy Father Time’s will. He’ll be 38 by the end of this calendar year, yet in the season-opener, he played 35 minutes and finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Even Anthony Davis looked like his old self, proving health is, indeed, wealth with 27 points, six rebounds and four steals.
The problem isn’t James, nor is it Davis. They’re the only two holdovers from the 2020 Bubble Championship squad. The problem is, unfortunately, Westbrook, and what he represents in purple and gold.
A bad fit.
On paper, Westbrook had a good game: 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists would earn most other players praise.
Westbrook, however, isn’t most other players. He is a shoo-in Hall of Famer making $47 million this season. He doesn’t look like he belongs on the court with James or Davis, not because of his talent, but because those talents as a non-perimeter threat just don’t complement the other two Laker stars.
The Lakers knew this, though they should have known it before trading for him in the first place. They worked overtime in attempts to trade him this summer — even trying to pry Kyrie Irving from the Nets in the aftermath of Kevin Durant’s trade request — but none of those attempts were successful because they refused to part ways with their two remaining tradeable draft assets: first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
That’s the cost of doing business with three teams who could drastically improve the Lakers’ odds at making a respectable playoff run. The Indiana Pacers have Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The Utah Jazz have Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson. The San Antonio Spurs have Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott and Jakob Poeltl. And the Charlotte Hornets have Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre and PJ Washington.
And they all want both Los Angeles first-rounders because they, as I and as you know, see that without them, the Lakers are done.
Isn’t it funny — dare I say hilarious — that the Lakers are in search of the very depth they gave up to acquire Westbrook in the first place? The same depth that played a key role in them winning the Bubble Championship over the Miami Heat?
In 2020, their depth included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, J.R. Smith, Dennis Schroder, Danny Green, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Markieff Morris and Rajon Rondo.
They traded Kuzma and Pope (and Montrezl Harrell plus a first-round pick) to the Wizards for Westbrook, then dealt Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, fresh off a breakout season, this summer for Patrick Beverley.
And in Monday’s season opener, the Lakers started Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV alongside James, Davis and Westbrook, and played guys named Matt Ryan (who isn’t the Indianapolis Colts quarterback but might as well have been), Austin Reaves and Juan Toscano-Anderson meaningful minutes.
That’s not going to work because those players aren’t difference-makers. And the Lakers won’t be, either, if they don’t make a change.
The only change they can make is moving on from Westbrook, attaching both first-round picks to his $47M salary, and replacing the depth they lost with the multiple blunders made since their last championship run. The Lakers, quite frankly, need to catch up with the rest of the league. They are still living in the past, and here’s a reality check: No team, save for Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks, is going anywhere without real depth to support their stars.
And if the Lakers can’t get that depth, what happened Monday night will become a regular occurrence. The Warriors ran up a 27-point lead over the most storied franchise in all of basketball, largely without trying, in a game where LeBron was caught on the court playing real minutes while also cracking jokes with his friend, Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was on the bench.
That’s all you needed to see to know the Lakers are cooked.
And when good food is cooked, everyone rushes to eat.
()
