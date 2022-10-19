Kharge is the second Dalit President of the Congress; first community party leader Jagjivan Ram challenged Indira Gandhi

Mallikarjun Kharge (L) has become the second Dalit Speaker of the Congress after Babu Jagjivan Ram (R). PTI/News18 hindi

Mallikarjun Kharge not only became the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years, but he also became the party’s first Dalit leader in 50 years.

As Kharge takes over the reins of the Congress, here is a look back at the life and career of Jagjivan Ram who was the Dalit face of the Congress for years and its first community leader between 1970 and 1971.

Like Kharge, Ram was also considered a Gandhi family loyalist until he revolted and formed his own party. But being president of Congress was far from Ram’s only achievement.

Born in Arrah of Bihar in 1908, Ram joined Congress during the freedom movement. After independence, he became a member of the country’s first cabinet led by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Jagjivan Ram supported Indira Gandhi during the emergency

After Nehru’s death, he supported his daughter Indira Gandhi’s candidacy to become Prime Minister.

Known for having a close working relationship with Gandhi, Ram held several ministerial portfolios in his cabinets. Most notably, he served as Minister of Defense during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Ram also supported Gandhi during the emergency (1975-77). Thus, it came as a major political upheaval after he and other leaders left Congress in 1977, just days after Gandhi announced that general elections would be held in the country.

Ram’s Party Congress for Democracy became part of the opposition Janata Party. The move would have taken Gandhi by surprise.

“I don’t understand why you resigned when elections were announced, most emergency restrictions were eased, press censorship lifted and political prisoners released,” Gandhi told Ram , according to a OPEN review report.

Ram forms his own party before the 1977 elections

Janata Dal served a landslide defeat in Congress in the 1977 election and it was then that Ram’s reasons for leaving Congress became clearer.

Ram had stood as a candidate for Prime Minister but faced stiff competition from Chaudhury Charan Singh and Morarji Desai. Ultimately, Desai became prime minister and Ram became defense minister.

In 1981 Ram left the Janata Dal alliance and formed a party called Congress (Jagjivan) which was dissolved after his death in 1986.

Throughout his political career, Ram managed to win consecutive Lok Sabha polls. However, her later years were marred by a family feud between her granddaughter Maydhaavi Qirti and her daughter Meira Kumar who later joined the Congress and became the first woman to speak Lok Sabha in India.

Coming to Kharge who is currently MP Rajya Sabha of Karnataka. Although he was an eight-time state deputy, Kharge was never chosen for the CM position when Congress won the state Assembly polls.

In 2014, Kharge was among the few Congress leaders who survived the Modi wave and were able to win in their constituencies.

However, Kharge lost the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 but was appointed to the Rajya Sabha by Congress in 2020.

There has been much speculation that the polls were unfair from the start and that Kharge was certain to defeat his competitor Shashi Tharoor.

Rahul Gandhi’s reference to Kharge as Congress speaker on Wednesday even before the results were announced only added fuel to the fire.

Will Kharge go the way of Jagjivan Ram?

Ahead of the elections, Kharge gave a bizarre response when asked by reporters whether he or Rahul Gandhi would be the party’s candidate for prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I contest the election of the organization. There is a saying ‘Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge’. First, let these elections be over and let me become president, then we’ll see,” Kharge said.

Now that Kharge has won the polls, it remains to be seen whether he will take over as literal party leader or work in the shadow of the Gandhis.

However, his first statement after the win did little to indicate there will be change as the party struggles to gain a foothold ahead of the 2024 general election.

“I want to thank Sonia Gandhi on behalf of all party workers. She made personal sacrifices and served the party for 25 years with sweat and blood. Under his leadership, we formed our government at the Center twice. Her tenure (as party president) will go down in history,” Kharge said.

