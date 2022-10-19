Lucas Bravo reveals how he prepared to kiss his co-star Julia Roberts

With a cold winter looming, Russian forces stepped up their assault on Ukraine’s electrical and water infrastructure on Tuesday in what Pentagon officials called a concerted effort “to inflict suffering” on Ukrainian civilians.

Whether that’s enough to turn the tide of a military campaign that went wrong for the Kremlin is another question.

Russian drones and missiles hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other key cities in the country, specifically targeting power plants and other infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 30% of his country’s power plants had been destroyed in the past eight days alone, leading to blackouts across the country.

The calculated attacks, Western defense officials said, are the latest evidence of Moscow’s evolving war plan in Ukraine. After losing significant ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive over the past month, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now adopting a darker strategy, Western officials say, of cutting off ordinary Ukrainians’ access to basic services. such as electricity and drinking water as winter approaches. in.

Kyiv and other cities in central and western Ukraine that were relatively quiet when the initial Russian invasion was repelled are once again facing daily reminders that Ukraine is a country at war. .

The increasingly brutal attacks on non-military targets appear to have abruptly closed the small window that might have existed for diplomatic negotiations on a ceasefire between the two nations.

“A different type of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting [Ukraine‘s] energy and critical infrastructure,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “There is no space left for negotiations with the Putin regime.”

Part of Russia’s offensive military arsenal has been depleted after nearly eight months of war, but Western officials say Mr Putin was able to partially replenish his stockpile with new deliveries of combat drones from Iran . These “kamikaze” drones have played a crucial role in recent Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, and Tehran appears ready to step up its military assistance.

Russian and Iranian denials of the new weapons pipeline have been widely dismissed in Ukraine and the West.

Citing several Iranian officials, Reuters reported on Tuesday that Iran had agreed to ship more land-based missiles and armed drones to the Russian military. Deliveries will include Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles and Shahed-136 drones. The latter has been at the heart of Russia’s “suicide bomber” drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in recent days.

Despite videos showing what appear to be clear signs of Iranian missile technology in targeted Ukrainian cities, Tehran officials insisted on Tuesday that they were not taking sides in the conflict and simply wanted peace.

“Where [the weapons] are used is not seller’s problem. We are not taking sides in the Ukrainian crisis like the West. We want an end to the crisis through diplomatic means,” an Iranian diplomat told Reuters.

But British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace made a hastily organized visit to Washington on Tuesday, ostensibly to share British intelligence on the budding Russian-Iranian tie. There was already speculation that the drone and missile shipments could cause a complete suspension of already shaky talks with Iran over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal repudiated by President Trump.

New emergency

The Russian attacks have given new urgency to Mr. Zelenskyy’s plea for the West to provide a full air shield over his country, one that could neutralize Moscow’s ballistic missile capabilities and its growing fleet of Iranian drones. Pentagon officials said they were in contact with Kyiv and would work to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense systems, although it was unclear how quickly new capabilities might arrive on the front lines.

“This is not something new for Russia. They continue to inflict damage on innocent civilians, civilian infrastructure, as they fail to achieve their strategic objectives along the frontline,” Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

“They are obviously trying to inflict suffering on civil society and impact on Ukrainian forces. What we have seen so far is Ukrainian resilience in their ability to quickly get things like their power grids back online,” he said. “In the meantime, we will continue to focus on our work with them to identify their needs, to include things like air defence. We will work to try to get those capabilities to them as quickly as possible.

The situation appears most dire in eastern Ukraine, which remains the epicenter of the fighting. In the province of Donetsk – which Russia claims to have “annexed” but which is still officially part of Ukraine – Ukrainian local authorities have urged residents to evacuate as soon as possible. Gas and water services, they said, are unlikely to be restored by winter.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv and other major population centers have also seen their infrastructure destroyed and homes badly damaged by near-constant fighting. In addition to the enormous challenges currently facing Ukraine’s electricity generation system, many homes have had their roofs, doors and windows damaged or destroyed, making the cold winter months ahead even more brutal. .

Western military observers say the change in Russian strategy stems from frustration. Mr. Putin’s army, once considered one of the best in the world, has repeatedly made missteps and strategic blunders in Ukraine. At home, anger over the war effort has grown steadily over the past few months, reaching near fever pitch after Mr Putin announced last month the call for 300,000 reservists to fill the exhausted ranks of Russia in Ukraine.

The wave of airstrikes targeting Ukrainian citizens coincided with Mr. Putin’s appointment of General Sergei Surovikin as commander of what Russian officials still call “the special military operation”.

In his first television interview since his appointment, General Surovikin effectively confirmed that Ukrainian advances to the east and south have put the Russian defenders on their heels.

“The enemy is continuously trying to attack the positions of the Russian troops,” General Surovikin admitted, admitting that the situation was particularly difficult around the southern city of Kherson which the Russian occupation forces are struggling to hold.

“Future actions and plans regarding the city of Kherson will depend on the development of the military-tactical situation, which is not easy,” the general said. “We will act consciously, in a timely manner, without ruling out difficult decisions.”

As the prospects for a decisive victory on the battlefield dim, Mr Putin now seems determined to use the coming winter cold as an ally to defeat Ukraine, or at least ensure such a miserable winter for the population that Mr. Zelenskyy’s government will make concessions to Moscow.

“It is very likely that a key objective of [the Russian attacks] is to cause considerable damage to Ukraine’s energy distribution network.

As Russia has suffered setbacks on the battlefield since August, it has most likely acquired a greater willingness to strike civilian infrastructure in addition to Ukrainian military targets,” the UK Ministry of Defense said in a post on Tuesday. Twitter.

As Ukraine prepares for winter, Europe faces its own potential energy crisis after Russia cut natural gas deliveries to the continent earlier this year. Europe’s energy supply faces more uncertainty after last month’s explosions rocked the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which stretch from Russia to Europe.

Some European officials have publicly suggested that Russia was responsible for the explosions, but the Kremlin has denied any involvement.

Danish police said on Tuesday there had been “extensive damage” to both pipelines and at least 165 feet of metal pipes appeared to be missing.

“It is very serious, and it is by no means a coincidence. It seems not only planned, but very well planned,” Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov said on Tuesday.

• Mike Glenn contributed to this article, which is based in part on Telegraph Services reports.