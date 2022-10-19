Lucas Bravo reveals how he prepared to kiss his co-star Julia Roberts

Newsletter Sign-Up
Lucas in Paris? More like Lucas in Heaven.
Lucas Bravo is no stranger to being the object of desire – we’ve all seen it in Emily in Paris– but its role in ticket to paradise provoked a task that would make any idol sweat: kissing julia robert.
Before shooting the moment, “I couldn’t really sleep,” the 34-year-old exclusively told E! New. “I must have used a lot of mints and Listerine for the scene. You don’t want to ruin this one.”
Fortunately, Julia created a “safe environment” and was a very kind partner, he revealed: “She really made my life very comfortable. She broke the ice.”
In the film, Julia plays Georgia, who travels to Bali alongside her ex-husband David (George Clooney) after their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) is considering marrying a man she just met.
Since his breakout role on Emily in Paristhe film marks Lucas’ second foray onto the big screen, following July’s Mrs. Harris goes to Paris.
Despite strife and uncertainty throughout the short preseason, Patrick Williams will start Wednesday for the Chicago Bulls in their season opener against the Miami Heat.
Coach Billy Donovan announced the decision after practice Tuesday as the Bulls prepared to depart for Miami ahead of the opener. Williams will start alongside DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević and second-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu.
The Bulls listed Zach LaVine as questionable as he continues to ease back from left knee surgery over the summer, but he’s expected to start if available.
The decision quieted a weeks-long debate over whether Williams would be replaced by power forward Javonte Green, who stepped into the starting lineup last season and throughout the preseason.
“I just want Patrick to be himself,” Donovan said.
The debate surrounding Williams’ inclusion in the starting lineup seemed unlikely entering his third season. Williams was the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft. Although his second season was marred by injury, he began 2021-22 as a clear starter whose future with the team remained an emphasis for the front office.
But Donovan’s decision to pull Williams from the preseason starting lineup raised questions about whether the young power forward had permanently lost the role.
Green surged during Williams’ extended injury absence last season, averaging a career-high 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
The preseason told a similar story. Williams was inconsistent and underwhelming — averaging 11 points on 42.1% shooting and 3.8 rebounds — while Green stood out with 15 points per game on 71.4% shooting and five rebounds per game.
Despite Donovan’s rotation of Green and Williams, Bulls players and coaches downplayed the competition for the starting spot throughout the preseason.
“I don’t think it’s a battle between them,” DeRozan said Monday after practice. “It’s two guys competing to make the team better, bringing whatever they can to this team to make us successful.”
Despite continuing to build his physical stature — now 6-foot-7 and 231 pounds — Williams still struggles to consistently assert himself around the rim. Donovan expressed confidence in the 21-year-old’s ability to compete at his position, but the Bulls seek consistency from Williams.
For now, however, Williams is the starter. Donovan emphasized that Williams’ position isn’t guaranteed, and he will continue to manipulate rotations throughout the opening weeks of the season to find the most efficient use of both forwards.
The Bulls understand the gravity of Williams’ performance this season. Without making major acquisitions in the offseason, his projected improvement could be one way the team keeps pace with a vastly improved Eastern Conference.
But despite the necessity to develop Williams, Donovan feels the Bulls can’t sacrifice their style of play. This season’s growth will rely on Williams taking initiative.
“We need to help them play to his strengths,” Donovan said. “You can’t get into a situation where you’re trying to manipulate or just thrust this guy for his development. You’ve got to read the game too. We want him to be aggressive and pick his spots. This is an area he’s got to grow into.”
If you happen to stumble upon a Boston film set in the next month, keep your eyes peeled for Liam Neeson.
The veteran actor is in town to film ‘Thug,’ a crime thriller in which Neeson plays an ‘aging San Pedro mobster’ who ‘tries to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes of his past’ but is met with resistance from the underworld, by Deadline.
“Thug” took to the streets of Boston starting this week, shooting scenes in Allston on Sunday and filming footage Monday night in the North End. Originally slated to shoot in Los Angeles, “Thug” is expected to wrap filming in the Boston area before Thanksgiving, according to a source familiar with the production.
“Thug” reunites Neeson with director Hans Petter Moland, who filmed the 2019 revenge thriller “Cold Pursuit,” in which Neeson plays a grieving snowplow driver chasing drug dealers who killed his son.
“Thug” represents a return to the Bay State for Neeson, who filmed the 2020 crime thriller “Honest Thief” in Worcester and surrounding towns in late 2018.
Liam Neeson and the ‘Honest Thief’ cast shared their fond memories of filming in Worcester
Neeson has cornered the market for aging action star roles in recent years, leaning heavily on the on-screen persona made famous by “Taken” in 2008. As of 2020, the actor plays a hitman (” Memory”), a government agent with a dark past and a target on his back (“Blacklight”), a trucker on the ice road on an “impossible rescue mission” (“The Ice Road”), a rancher/gunner elite on the US-Mexico border protecting a young boy from cartel killers (“The Marksman”), and a master bank robber who tries to get straight to the woman he loves (“Honest Thief”).
“Thug” doesn’t have an announced release date yet, and it’s unclear whether it will be released theatrically or go straight to streaming.
Nets star Kyrie Irving pushed back on the notion he is attempting to change the narrative surrounding him as a bad teammate.
Even though he said that narrative cost him on Media Day.
One day after starting center Nic Claxton said Irving “is ready to change the narrative on himself,” the All-Star guard said there’s a “very small level of focus over here, if any, on changing the narrative.”
“My focus is not there,” he told reporters at Nets practice on Tuesday. “I can’t even pour energy into that. The reality is that we’re here, and for the last year, you guys asked my teammates a bunch of questions about me, specifically, and why I’m not here. Now that I’m here, we get to see the consistent effort I would have put forth last year and the year before that if everyone started off the season healthy and we had a good start from the beginning.
“So, I’m appreciative of the comments. The respect level extends both ways. I understand the position that I’m in, and I carry It with the humble responsibility of being able to lead by example and not just being a person who comes up with a bunch of fancy words, but actually acts on it. Just figuring that out daily is not a perfect job or easy job. and it’s not meant to be a solo act. I got a lot of help with these guys out here.”
The narrative, to be clear, is that Irving is not fully invested in being a basketball player and would sooner prioritize other things than being with his teammates. It’s a train of thought that became popular after Irving declined the COVID-19 vaccine and thus was unable to make his debut last season until January, 30-plus games into the year.
“I didn’t appreciate how me being (un)vaccinated all of a sudden came to be a stigma within my career that I don’t want to play, or I’m willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless,” Irving said back on Sept. 26. “And which I will stand on here and say that, that wasn’t the only intent that I had, was to be the voice of the voiceless: It was to stand on something that was going to be bigger than myself.
“I gave up four years, 100-and-something million deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision with the contract: get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there’s a level of uncertainty of your future, whether you’re going to be in this league, whether you’re going to be on this team,” he continued. “So I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision.”
Nets head coach Steve Nash used the words “unbelievable” and “incredible” to describe Irving’s approach so far in training camp and preseason. It was the presence the Nets sorely missed to start last season, when Irving’s status as unvaccinated rendered him ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center (and away games until the second leg of the season).
Nash didn’t feel it was his place to say Irving is a different leader than he’d been in the past.
“But I guess it’s kind of inevitable in some respects,” he said. “I think from his opening press conference where he felt like there was a narrative around him, that implies that he wants to change that, but all I can judge is his effort and his attitude and both have been exceptional. His application, but also his leadership. He’s done a great job mentoring our young players trying to bring the group together and those components are invaluable.”
Nash said everyone except Joe Harris (foot soreness), Seth Curry (ankle surgery rehab), and TJ Warren (foot injury rehab) will be available for Wednesday’s season-opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Daily News reported Harris will likely be on a minutes restriction, playing in “a little bit of a limited capacity” when he does make his return.
Nash said Curry played four-on-four last week with the hope being he scrimmages again on Wednesday or Thursday. Reserve combo guard Edmond Sumner has also healed from his hip strain and could challenge second-year guard Cam Thomas for Curry’s open minutes.
Second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe has visibly put on muscle mass that will help him battle bigger centers this season. Asked how much weight he put on, Sharpe said he doesn’t know how exactly the team tracks body mass.
“They’re always telling me different formulas and stuff, so I really don’t know the numbers,” he said. “But I know I look good.”
The European Commission on Tuesday announced a series of new emergency measures – including seeking a price cap on a key gas trading hub if prices rise – aimed at helping countries secure supplies and store enough gas for next year.
These measures, which include asking EU countries to better coordinate joint gas purchases and establishing a new trade benchmark for liquefied natural gas, are intended to help the bloc secure enough gas to avoid a new energy crisis next winter. The proposal largely sticks to measures acceptable to member countries and avoids areas where there is no consensus, such as detailing a price cap on imported gas.
“We have worked very hard over the last month against the fallout from the energy markets, and we have made progress,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. said as she presented the emergency package. “On this basis, we can now take further steps towards a true energy union…we want to be better prepared for the next filling season.”
The EU has already taken several steps in securing gas supplies for this winter after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent markets into disarray. The bloc’s gas reserves are now 92% full while reliance on Russian gas has fallen from 40% to less than 10%. Soaring prices are also driving demand down sharply, down 15% annually in September.
Capital cities also got an additional 24 billion cubic meters of gas this year, according to a new report from think tank Bruegel – while countries like Germany and Belgium have agreed to extend the life of their nuclear power plants.
Gas futures fell to a low of €107 per megawatt hour on Tuesday from a peak of €350 per MWh in late August.
“You can’t rely on Russia, and we have to make our decisions independently,” von der Leyen said.
EU leaders are expected to discuss the Commission’s proposal when they meet in Brussels for a European Council summit on Thursday and Friday; the issue will also be discussed by energy ministers next Tuesday.
The Commission is also asking countries for permission to set out more controversial measures, including default rules that would require them to share gas supplies in emergency situations. Currently, countries are encouraged to put in place “solidarity agreements” for this purpose, although only six have been put in place so far.
“It’s not enough in a crisis of this magnitude,” von der Leyen said.
The EU executive also wants the power to set a temporary price cap on the EU’s benchmark gas trading hub, the Dutch TTF, in the event of an emergency due to “excessive gas price episodes”. gas”.
Strengthening joint gas purchases, in particular, is a “good initiative”, said Bruegel senior colleague Simone Tagliapietra, as weak Chinese gas demand this year has helped the EU buy more LNG from the markets. worlds – which could change in 2023.
The bloc will also mobilize €40 billion from remaining EU regional funds to support vulnerable businesses and consumers facing sky-high energy prices.
It’s “extremely important to have a core for a European fund…because some countries can provide more support than others,” Tagliapietra said, keeping a level playing field for poorer countries that can’t. afford to provide multi-billion euro relief packages for consumers like Germany.
But some countries are not happy that the Commission is once again dodging their demands.
“These proposals continue to leave the feeling that we are not acting with the speed and intensity required,” said Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera. “We ask that a reference for gas prices be offered to replace the Dutch TTF, but that this be done now.”
A group of 15 EU countries wants the Commission to propose a cap on the price of imported gas. But the issue has divided capitals, with countries including Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands skeptical of setting a price limit, worried it could affect the bloc’s security of supply.
“The European Commission is right to be cautious… What will we do if LNG carriers are redirected to Asia?” said Claude Turmes, Luxembourg’s energy minister, in response to the idea.
Another concern is that setting a cap on gas prices would force the EU to manually allocate gas supplies if energy demand in multiple countries increases at the same time.
“How would that work? We would need someone in the Berlaymont basement to turn the gas off and on with a joystick to decide who gets the gas,” an EU diplomat said.
Karl Mathiesen contributed reporting.
The Victor Oladipo Watch will continue into a third consecutive season for the Miami Heat, in the wake of what had been hope that the 30-year-old guard was largely beyond the knee and quadriceps issues that had been limiting and debilitating in recent seasons.
The team said Oladipo missed Tuesday’s practice at FTX Arena with left knee tendonosis, later listing him as out for Wednesday night’s season opener against the visiting Chicago Bulls.
“This is part of the process, when a player like Vic ramps it up, and then you add the workload and everything,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I think this is normal. And we want to proceed with care. And that’s all this is right now.
“He’s day-to-day, and we want to make sure we take care of this, so it doesn’t linger.”
Oladipo in recent years has had procedures on his right knee and quadriceps, with this an issue with the opposite leg.
“And that’s why I say it’s kind of normal and kind of expected,” Spoelstra said. “When you really start to ramp it up, there’s still a little bit of overcompensation and a lot of load on the other leg. And everybody downstairs feels like this is the normal process.”
Oladipo, acquired at the 2021 NBA trading deadline from the Houston Rockets for Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley, has appeared in only 12 regular-season games for the Heat the past two regular seasons. But he is coming off a solid 15-game run in last season’s playoffs.
However, since signing a two-year, $18 million free-agent contract in July to return to the Heat, he struggled during the preseason, shooting a combined 4 of 18 from the field in his two appearances, including 1 of 7 on 3-pointers.
With Tyler Herro expected to move into the starting lineup, the expectation was of Oladipo being able to play as a shot creator with the second unit. The responsibility now, at least for the opener, could go to Gabe Vincent.
“I know he wants to be out there right now,” Spoelstra said of Oladipo, “but we’re looking at this big picture, still. And we don’t want to skip steps. We want to make sure his body’s feeling great and so things like this don’t linger.”
The only other player missing Tuesday’s practice was center Omer Yurtseven, who has been sidelined by ankle soreness the past two weeks. He, too, has been ruled out for Wednesday night.
With a cold winter looming, Russian forces stepped up their assault on Ukraine’s electrical and water infrastructure on Tuesday in what Pentagon officials called a concerted effort “to inflict suffering” on Ukrainian civilians.
Whether that’s enough to turn the tide of a military campaign that went wrong for the Kremlin is another question.
Russian drones and missiles hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other key cities in the country, specifically targeting power plants and other infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 30% of his country’s power plants had been destroyed in the past eight days alone, leading to blackouts across the country.
The calculated attacks, Western defense officials said, are the latest evidence of Moscow’s evolving war plan in Ukraine. After losing significant ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive over the past month, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now adopting a darker strategy, Western officials say, of cutting off ordinary Ukrainians’ access to basic services. such as electricity and drinking water as winter approaches. in.
Kyiv and other cities in central and western Ukraine that were relatively quiet when the initial Russian invasion was repelled are once again facing daily reminders that Ukraine is a country at war. .
The increasingly brutal attacks on non-military targets appear to have abruptly closed the small window that might have existed for diplomatic negotiations on a ceasefire between the two nations.
“A different type of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting [Ukraine‘s] energy and critical infrastructure,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “There is no space left for negotiations with the Putin regime.”
Part of Russia’s offensive military arsenal has been depleted after nearly eight months of war, but Western officials say Mr Putin was able to partially replenish his stockpile with new deliveries of combat drones from Iran . These “kamikaze” drones have played a crucial role in recent Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, and Tehran appears ready to step up its military assistance.
Russian and Iranian denials of the new weapons pipeline have been widely dismissed in Ukraine and the West.
Citing several Iranian officials, Reuters reported on Tuesday that Iran had agreed to ship more land-based missiles and armed drones to the Russian military. Deliveries will include Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles and Shahed-136 drones. The latter has been at the heart of Russia’s “suicide bomber” drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in recent days.
Despite videos showing what appear to be clear signs of Iranian missile technology in targeted Ukrainian cities, Tehran officials insisted on Tuesday that they were not taking sides in the conflict and simply wanted peace.
“Where [the weapons] are used is not seller’s problem. We are not taking sides in the Ukrainian crisis like the West. We want an end to the crisis through diplomatic means,” an Iranian diplomat told Reuters.
But British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace made a hastily organized visit to Washington on Tuesday, ostensibly to share British intelligence on the budding Russian-Iranian tie. There was already speculation that the drone and missile shipments could cause a complete suspension of already shaky talks with Iran over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal repudiated by President Trump.
New emergency
The Russian attacks have given new urgency to Mr. Zelenskyy’s plea for the West to provide a full air shield over his country, one that could neutralize Moscow’s ballistic missile capabilities and its growing fleet of Iranian drones. Pentagon officials said they were in contact with Kyiv and would work to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense systems, although it was unclear how quickly new capabilities might arrive on the front lines.
“This is not something new for Russia. They continue to inflict damage on innocent civilians, civilian infrastructure, as they fail to achieve their strategic objectives along the frontline,” Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday.
“They are obviously trying to inflict suffering on civil society and impact on Ukrainian forces. What we have seen so far is Ukrainian resilience in their ability to quickly get things like their power grids back online,” he said. “In the meantime, we will continue to focus on our work with them to identify their needs, to include things like air defence. We will work to try to get those capabilities to them as quickly as possible.
The situation appears most dire in eastern Ukraine, which remains the epicenter of the fighting. In the province of Donetsk – which Russia claims to have “annexed” but which is still officially part of Ukraine – Ukrainian local authorities have urged residents to evacuate as soon as possible. Gas and water services, they said, are unlikely to be restored by winter.
The northeastern city of Kharkiv and other major population centers have also seen their infrastructure destroyed and homes badly damaged by near-constant fighting. In addition to the enormous challenges currently facing Ukraine’s electricity generation system, many homes have had their roofs, doors and windows damaged or destroyed, making the cold winter months ahead even more brutal. .
Western military observers say the change in Russian strategy stems from frustration. Mr. Putin’s army, once considered one of the best in the world, has repeatedly made missteps and strategic blunders in Ukraine. At home, anger over the war effort has grown steadily over the past few months, reaching near fever pitch after Mr Putin announced last month the call for 300,000 reservists to fill the exhausted ranks of Russia in Ukraine.
The wave of airstrikes targeting Ukrainian citizens coincided with Mr. Putin’s appointment of General Sergei Surovikin as commander of what Russian officials still call “the special military operation”.
In his first television interview since his appointment, General Surovikin effectively confirmed that Ukrainian advances to the east and south have put the Russian defenders on their heels.
“The enemy is continuously trying to attack the positions of the Russian troops,” General Surovikin admitted, admitting that the situation was particularly difficult around the southern city of Kherson which the Russian occupation forces are struggling to hold.
“Future actions and plans regarding the city of Kherson will depend on the development of the military-tactical situation, which is not easy,” the general said. “We will act consciously, in a timely manner, without ruling out difficult decisions.”
As the prospects for a decisive victory on the battlefield dim, Mr Putin now seems determined to use the coming winter cold as an ally to defeat Ukraine, or at least ensure such a miserable winter for the population that Mr. Zelenskyy’s government will make concessions to Moscow.
“It is very likely that a key objective of [the Russian attacks] is to cause considerable damage to Ukraine’s energy distribution network.
As Russia has suffered setbacks on the battlefield since August, it has most likely acquired a greater willingness to strike civilian infrastructure in addition to Ukrainian military targets,” the UK Ministry of Defense said in a post on Tuesday. Twitter.
As Ukraine prepares for winter, Europe faces its own potential energy crisis after Russia cut natural gas deliveries to the continent earlier this year. Europe’s energy supply faces more uncertainty after last month’s explosions rocked the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which stretch from Russia to Europe.
Some European officials have publicly suggested that Russia was responsible for the explosions, but the Kremlin has denied any involvement.
Danish police said on Tuesday there had been “extensive damage” to both pipelines and at least 165 feet of metal pipes appeared to be missing.
“It is very serious, and it is by no means a coincidence. It seems not only planned, but very well planned,” Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov said on Tuesday.
• Mike Glenn contributed to this article, which is based in part on Telegraph Services reports.
