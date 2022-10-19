Blockchain
MATIC Price Surges More Than 6%, Is It Finally A Trend Change?
MATIC price has witnessed a rally as the coin almost appreciated by 7% over the last 24 hours. MATIC (Polygon) had been trying hard to move past its immediate trading session for a while, and now it has finally been able to do that.
It is, however, too early to call this a trend change.
The bulls have to trade above the current price mark in order to move past the $0.90 price ceiling. A move above the $0.93 mark will further strengthen the bulls in the market.
The technical outlook of MATIC has moved from bearish territory to a bullish one.
Buyers have taken over the market, as seen in the indicators. If consistent buying strength is present, then a rally to the $0.93 level can be possible.
In case buyers fade over the next trading sessions, MATIC price can slump considerably and trade around the $0.70 price mark. If demand remains high, the trip to the $1 cannot be completely ruled out.
MATIC Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
Polygon (MATIC) was trading at $0.86 at press time. After weeks of consolidation, the bulls finally managed to push the price of the asset north.
MATIC’s immediate resistance stood at $0.90. If demand remains consistent, the MATIC price may test the aforementioned price level in the coming trading sessions.
Once the asset reaches the $0.90 mark, its next stop could be at $0.93.
Only if MATIC is able to break past the $0.90 level could the bulls aim for $1 as well. A trend reversal can happen if MATIC moves past the overhead price ceiling.
On the other hand, a fall from the current price mark will bring MATIC down to $0.77. This level would again strengthen the bears.
The amount of MATIC traded fell in the last session, pointing towards a fall in selling pressure.
Technical Analysis
The 7% appreciation over the last 24 hours brought back buyers into the market, as seen in the technical indicators.
The Relative Strength Index shot up from beneath the half-line and was above the 60-mark, which is considered bullish as buyers dominate the market.
MATIC price was also above the 20-SMA line, indicating that there was an increase in demand for the coin. MATIC above the 20-SMA meant that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The asset also displayed a buy signal which means that MATIC might register further gains in the next trading sessions. Awesome Oscillator indicates the current price trend and momentum of the asset.
AO turned green and above the half-line which could be considered a buy signal on the chart.
Chaikin Money Flow depicts the capital inflows and outflows of the asset.
CMF was positive as the indicator was seen above the half-line, displaying that the asset had registered more capital inflows compared to outflows at the time of writing.
RhinoX Soulbound NFT Launches Roadmap Detailing New ‘Soul Breeding’ Mechanism on Web3
Singapore, Singapore, 19th October, 2022, Chainwire
BinaryX, a GameFi development platform, today announced the launch of their official RhinoX roadmap which unlocks new and exciting use cases for soulbound tokens in the Web3 space. The roadmap reveals RhinoX’s ambitious plans to develop a ‘soul breeding’ mechanism that gives existing RhinoX token holders the ability to breed 2nd generation NFTs from their existing NFTs.
RhinoX Soulbound tokens
The concept of Soulbound tokens was first introduced by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. He envisioned a blockchain-backed, non-transferable NFT that could be used to represent an individual’s identity in the metaverse. RhinoX is inspired by that concept.
Earlier this year, the RhinoX team launched the first iteration of RhinoX NFT, now known as the 1st generation Soulbound NFT. It is tied to a credit rating system and a behaviour analysis model that tracks key user data. A reward mechanism is also applied, and RhinoX holders stand to enjoy certain benefits according to their level of activity and milestone achievements.
Revealing the new RhinoX Ecosystem
According to the roadmap, RhinoX is set to enter a new phase of development, with a complete ecosystem and a few standout features.
Introducing the ‘Soul Breeding’ Mechanism
The ecosystem has an existing credit rating system and behavior analysis model. Apart from that, the team plans to introduce the ability to ‘breed’ new 2nd generation NFTs from the 10,000 1st generation RhinoX NFTs that sold out in June of this year.
The 2nd generation NFTs would be called Baby RhinoXs, and it will come with a different set of use cases, such as social identity building and asset collection.
“Personalisation is key to self-identification. We want RhinoX to be a canvas for creative designs to come alive. We hope that with the ability to personalise the NFT, RhinoX holders will feel a greater sense of ownership to the NFTs they own.” said Chun, Global Head of Business Development at BinaryX.
RhineT – A Web3 Social Networking Platform
RhinoX is also slated to launch a new social platform called RhineT. RhineT will be a safe space for users to connect and interact with each other on Web3.0. Users can perform actions such as browsing someone’s NFT collection, making connections with others, and chatting on the platform. Users on the platform will be authenticated through their ownership of the RhinoX token.
Cross Chain Interoperability Partnerships
In the latter half of 2023, the project intends to establish cross-chain interoperability to enable the movement of data and value to be transferred between RhinoX and other reputable NFT projects. This will open up new pathways for interaction and collaboration between Rh!noX and their partners running on multiple chains.
“These are hard times for the NFT market, but there is a silver lining – we are pushed to innovate and create a more sustainable environment for our RhinoX holders. We look forward to introducing the new features to our holders, and we’re excited to be the first platform to work towards this.” Said Chun.
What’s Next For RhinoX
RhinoX’s Credit Rating System is expected to go live in 2023 Q1. The system will be the foundation of Rh!noX’s ecosystem, and will give rise to new NFT use cases and applications in the Web3 space.
About RhinoX
RhinoX is the first soulbound token built on the BNB Chain. It is set within a unique digital environment based on a credit rating system by implementing Soulbound Mechanism where a RhinoX NFT works as a Soulbound Token that reflects a user’s identity, credibility, and social status.
RhinoX holders get access to exclusive features and perks across the blockchain space, depending on their credit level. RhinoX aims to develop the practicality of NFTs and reinforce global digitalization, attracting both NFT and non-NFT enthusiasts by offering the advantages of a credible digital identity.
About BinaryX
BinaryX is the GameFi platform behind the metaverse games CyberChess and CyberDragon, both of which run on the BNB chain.
BinaryX began as a decentralised derivative trading system. Recognising the burgeoning popularity of GameFi and interest in the metaverse games, the team gradually evolved into developing decentralised video games, and is now transitioning to becoming a GameFi platform offering IGO services to bridge Web2 developers to Web3.
As one of the top 10 projects on the BNB Chain, BinaryX has more than 100k coin holders and 15K monthly active wallets. It is also one of the largest metaverse projects by trading volume on the BNB chain, with more than 300 million in market cap. BinaryX has a token $BNX that has consistently demonstrated strong performance despite the bear market.
Bitcoin Price Stuck In Key Range, Why The Bulls Are Comfortable
Bitcoin price corrected lower below the $19,500 level against the US Dollar. BTC remains in a key range and trading above the $19,000 support zone.
- Bitcoin failed to gain strength above $19,600 and corrected gains.
- The price is trading near $19,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $19,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could attempt a fresh increase unless there is a clear move below the $19,000 support.
Bitcoin Price Remains Supported
Bitcoin price made an attempt to gain pace above the $19,500 resistance zone. BTC even spiked above the $19,600 level, but there was no follow through move.
The price formed a high near $19,696 and started a downside correction. There was a move below the $19,500 and $19,400 levels. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $19,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin price traded as low as $19,110 and is currently trading in a range. It is trading near $19,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,696 swing high to $19,110 low.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,400 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,696 swing high to $19,110 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance sits near the $19,680 level. A clear move above the $19,680 resistance might start a decent increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps test the $20,000 resistance. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $21,200 resistance zone.
Downside Break in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,400 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,100 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,000 zone. A downside break and close below the $19,000 support zone might start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $18,500 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,100, followed by $19,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,400, $19,680 and $20,000.
XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?
The XRP price has appreciated over the last 24 hours as market movers also witnessed the same price movement.
The coin gained 1.6% in that time frame. It is, however, still safe to say that the asset is consolidating.
In the past week, the XRP price has barely shown any movement, confirming sideways trading. The technical outlook for XRP shows that buyers are losing control of the market as selling strength continues to mount at press time.
XRP has to move past its immediate resistance line, and then only then will buyers regain strength. The coin has also formed a symmetrical triangle pattern over the last week.
This pattern is connected with either a breakout or a breakdown in price, as it also confirms that the coin has been trading laterally.
On the developmental front, Ripple began testing its XRP Ledger Sidechain, which is compatible with Ethereum Smart Contracts. This new development is yet to have an effect on the asset’s price.
XRP Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
The altcoin was trading at $0.47 at the time of writing. As seen on the one-day chart, XRP price also formed a symmetrical triangle pattern, which hints at either a breakout or a breakdown in price.
Buyers have struggled to lift the price of XRP but met with sellers each time the coin visited the immediate resistance level.
The overhead price ceiling was set at $0.51. A move above $0.51 will cause the XRP price to experience a breakout, which would then increase the buying strength.
The local support level of the coin stood at $0.44 and a fall from that level could bring XRP to $0.40. The amount of XRP traded in the last session declined, pointing to a fall in buying pressure.
Technical Analysis
The rise in price did not prove to be beneficial for the buyers as the coin registered a fall in the buying pressure. Indicators pointed out that sellers could take over the market in the next trading session.
The Relative Strength Index was still above the half-line but the indicator was inching closer to the half-line.
This signifies that the sellers would outnumber buyers soon.
The XRP price was also below the 20-SMA line, and that signalled a fall in demand, the reading meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
In accordance with the other technical indicators, XRP also noted sell signal on its chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and strength of the asset.
The MACD showed a bearish crossover with red histograms, which were sell signal for the coin.
The Parabolic SAR displays the price direction of the asset, determining if it is bearish or bullish. The dotted lines above the candlestick indicate that XRP price will witness a fall over the upcoming sessions.
3 Bullish Chart Patterns That Will Help You Become A Better Trader
Trading crypto in the bear market is one of the most difficult times for most traders, including advanced traders, but as the saying goes, the bear market produces the best traders, and millionaires are born. Trading without the proper skills and implementing your strategy (Bullish chart patterns) is akin to exposing yourself to risk, which could cost you your life, but in this case, your trading portfolio.
Having the right mindset, patience, and trading strategies like chart patterns, indicators, and market structures gives you an advantage over large investors and institutions. Most traders and investors seek strategies with the highest profitability and results to maximize their earning potential. When most technical analysis strategies are used correctly, they produce enormous success. Let’s look at how you can use three bullish chart patterns to increase your chances of beating the market and making consistent profits. We’ll also look at how to use these bullish chart patterns as a trading strategy.
Falling Wedge As A Bullish Chart Pattern
The falling wedge is a trend reversal pattern made up of two converging lines, the upper and lower converging line. This chart pattern sometimes occurs in an uptrend indicating a slight consolidation of an uptrend before the price continues in the direction of the uptrend.
The falling wedge pattern is not as common as other patterns. Still, when identified, it is a good strategy for traders to depend on when opening a long position on a successful breakout. How to identify the falling wedge pattern;
- This is followed by a price action that temporarily trades in a downtrend forming swing highs and lows (the lower highs and lower lows);
- They are formed by two trend lines (the upper and lower) that are converging;
- There is a decrease in volume as the channel progresses, with a breakout from the channel with strong volume by the buyers shifting the trend from a downtrend to an uptrend.
Ascending Triangle As A Bullish Chart Pattern
An ascending triangle is a bullish continuation pattern consisting of a rising lower trendline and a flat upper trendline acting as a support. This pattern tells the trader that the buyers are more aggressive in their orders than the sellers, with the formation of higher lows in the triangle followed by a potential breakout from this channel in the direction of the trend.
A breakout and close in the direction of the trend would signal a potential buy for the trader, considering how successful this strategy can be. How to identify this pattern;
- This pattern occurs in an ascending trend, so traders should look for a price rise.
- The market enters a consolidation phase.
- A rising lower trendline appears, indicating a swing high.
- An upper trendline acts as a support for the price.
- Trend continuation with a potential breakout of the upper trendline.
Bullish Rectangle
The bullish rectangle chart pattern occurs during an uptrend and indicates that the current trend will continue. The pattern is relatively easier to recognize than other patterns and provides a reliable signal to join a market trend. How to identify this pattern;
- Identify an uptrend followed by a consolidation of the price.
- Draw your support and resistance lines.
- Wait for a breakout and close above the channel to enter a buy order.
Featured Image From NBTC, Charts From Tradingview
Exchange Outflows Shows Bitcoin, Ethereum Accumulation Trend Continues
Bitcoin and Ethereum outflows from centralized exchanges have been pointing toward a growing accumulation trend among investors. This saw billions of dollars worth of coins leaving exchanges weekly as investors moved them out. Even now, the exchange outflows have continued despite the recovery in the price of bitcoin and Ethereum, showing that investors are not slowing down their buying.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Net Flows Still Negative
The exchange net flows for the past two weeks have been coming out negative for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. The same has been the case on a daily basis where outflows continue to exceed inflows, leading to negative net flows.
Data from Glassnode shows that for the last day, the net flows for bitcoin reached as high as $158.5 million. There had been a total of $498 million worth of BTC flowing into exchanges, but more than $656 million had flowed out.
Ethereum saw a similar net flow trend where $170.7 million flowed into the exchanges and $212.7 million flowed out of the exchanges. This led to a negative net flow of -$42 million over the 24-hour period. On a 7-day rolling basis, ETH net flows had remained negative, but only by a small margin, according to data from IntoTheBlock.
📊 Daily On-Chain Exchange Flow#Bitcoin $BTC
➡️ $498.0M in
⬅️ $656.5M out
📉 Net flow: -$158.5M#Ethereum $ETH
➡️ $170.7M in
⬅️ $212.7M out
📉 Net flow: -$42.0M#Tether (ERC20) $USDT
➡️ $361.4M in
⬅️ $283.8M out
📈 Net flow: +$77.6Mhttps://t.co/dk2HbGwPL4
A Recovery On The Horizon?
The crypto market has been consolidating for a while but indicators point to a possible end to this trend. Tether (USDT) inflows into centralized also point towards this. Net flows for the stablecoin remain positive, which suggests an end to the sell-offs and a beginning of a buy trend in the market. However, it remains hard to pinpoint exactly when a significant recovery since the net flows for the last day were around $77 million.
BTC price settles above $19,500 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Over the last 24 hours, both Bitcoin and Ethereum have moved back into the green but only small recoveries have been recorded. BTC is up 0.40% in the last 24 hours and ETH is up 0.47% in the same time period at the time of this writing.
For Bitcoin, the resistance has been mounted at $20,000, which makes it the point to beat. Ethereum’s resistance has been building up at $1,400, where even the hype from the completed Merge has not been able to help it beat this level.
Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Leads The Hunt For A Green October In Crypto
Bitcoin might be returning to the bottom of its current range; trapped for months, BTC might be unable to push higher. Driven by macroeconomic forces and uncertainty, the sideways price action has decreased volatility across global financial assets.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,400 with sideways movement across all timeframes. Earlier today, the cryptocurrency hinted at more gains, but bulls have been unable to sustain momentum, surrendering BTC’s profits from last week.
Bitcoin Goes Quiet, Macro Forces Take The Wheel
According to Arcane Research, Bitcoin has seen no clear direction in October. The cryptocurrency has been the best-performing asset in terms of assets moving sideways over this period.
The chart below shows that the benchmark cryptocurrency recorded a 0.6% profit over the past 30 days, while other crypto assets trended slightly to the downside. Smaller tokens were the worst performers, with a 5% loss in October.
Smaller cryptocurrencies often suffer the most in a choppy and uncertain market; investors usually take shelter in Bitcoin and stablecoins, measured by the BTC Dominance and the USDT Dominance. These metrics have been trending upward after seeing a massive decline in mid-October.
The spike in stablecoin and BTC dominance hint at more sideways price action as the crypto market enters another stage of uncertainty until the subsequent macroeconomic event triggers an explosion in volatility. Arcane Research noted the following on BTC’s current price action:
Still no clear trend in October, as the crypto market stays flat. Bitcoin and ether are gaining market shares relative to the other large caps this week, while small caps are struggling (…). The crypto market is still highly aligned with the stock market this month. Both Bitcoin and Nasdaq are up 1% in October, with the correlation staying at record highs.
What Happens When BTC Goes Quiet?
Additional data from research firm Santiment indicates that Bitcoin whales might be accumulating BTC at its current levels. The cryptocurrency is moving near its 2017 all-time high. Historically, these levels have provided long-term investors the best opportunity to increase their holdings.
As BTC’s price trends sideways, Bitcoin addresses holding between 10,000 to 100,000 BTC reached their highest level since February 2021. At that time, the cryptocurrency was preparing to re-enter price discovery mode following a major bull run that took it from below $20,000 into the low $30,000.
The research firm noted:
(…) addresses holding 10 to 100 $BTC have reached their highest amount of respective addresses since Feb, 2021. As the number of addresses on a network rise, utility should follow suit.
Despite this data, the current macroeconomic conditions might be unfavorable for a Bitcoin rally leading the cryptocurrency into long periods of accumulation and consolidation around the 2017 ATH and its yearly low of $17,600.
