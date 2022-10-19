Connect with us

News

Mikaben’s family speak out days after singer’s sudden death

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

Mikaben'S Family Speak Out Days After Singer'S Sudden Death
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

MikabenThe 41-year-old’s sudden death continues to send shockwaves through the music community.

The Haitian superstar, born Michael Benjamin, collapsed on stage during his concert in Paris on October 15. Now his family is speaking out about the tragic passing of their loved one.

“The Benjamin family would like to thank you from the bottom of their hearts for the outpouring of love and support you have shown us regarding the sudden departure of our beloved Mikaben,” they said in a statement on October 18. “We appreciate your understanding in allowing the family to grieve in private.”

The family also warned fans against scams claiming to support Mikaben’s wife vanessa benjamin, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child. “Be aware of fraudulent GoFundMe accounts created in Mikabens’ name,” their statement continued. “These accounts were not created or authorized by the family. All communications regarding announcements, funeral arrangements and family support will be provided through Mikaben and Vanessa’s personal media platforms.”

Entertainment

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Election 2022: Newport candidates

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Tom Ingemann Portrait
google news

NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL (ELECT 2)

Tom Ingemann 

  • Age: 77

    Tom Ingemann (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • What qualifies you to hold this position? Present member seeking re-election.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? Provide best public service at the most reasonable cost to the tax payer.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? Provide excellent public service.
  • Website or contact: [email protected]

Tony Mahmood (Candidate information not available) 

Zachary Murphy

  • Age: 23

    Zachary Murphy Portrait
    Zachary Murphy (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • What qualifies you to hold this position? What qualifies me to hold the position of city council member is that I want to help my community by being more involved, as well as I have no conflicts of interest.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? Support the police and fire departments, address the staffing and equipment issues. Invest in infrastructure. Celebrate Newport. Ensure long-term economic viability and encourage economic opportunities.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of the government is to protect its citizens.
  • Website or contact: [email protected]

Bill Sumner

  • Age: 73

    Bill Sumner Portrait
    Bill Sumner (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • What qualifies you to hold this position? Twelve years on the Newport City Council. Minimum budget increases. Best bond rating ever. Over 200 homes, new commercial buildings added to tax base. Bought land, increased revenue, built new Fire Hall, Law Enforcement, Government Center. Merged with Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Began efforts to protect our wells and limit fresh water in sewer water pipes.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? Continue as a strong supporter for the essential public safety services of law enforcement, fire protection and pure drinking water. Oversee validity of expenses to minimize city tax burdens on residents. Promote public perception of Newport by reducing stink from the rendering plant in South St. Paul. Work to keep Newport Elementary School open.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should be an entity providing essential services that are of a scale too large for small groups of citizens to deliver. In Newport this includes: law enforcement and fire protection; delivering safe, fresh drinking water; efficient disposal of waste/sewer water; management of storm/rain water; maintenance of streets. Done economically.
  • Website or contact: [email protected]
google news
Continue Reading

News

Catholic Priests Concerned About Bishops’ Support: Study

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Catholic Priests Concerned About Bishops' Support: Study
google news

Catholic priests in the United States are concerned about false accusations of abuse and the extent to which their bishops would support them if it were to happen, according to the largest such survey in more than 50 years.

About 82% of priests said they “regularly fear being falsely accused of sexual abuse,” and many said their bishops would not support them, according to the “National Study of Catholic Priests,” conducted by the Gallup polling company.

Additionally, 86% of priests in a religious community said their superior would support them against a false accusation, but only 51% of diocesan priests expressed similar confidence.

Vis-à-vis their peers, 70% of diocesan priests and 86% of those in religious orders say that their brother priests will support them. And 61% of parish priests and 71% of those in religious communities said the legal process would prove their innocence.

“There is immense variation among priests in how much they trust their particular bishop,” said Brandon Vaidyanathan, chair of the Catholic University’s sociology department and lead researcher on the study. “It ranges from 0% to 100%, depending on which diocese you look at, in terms of the level of trust they have in their own bishop.”

The bishops, for their part, perceived themselves positively in the survey. Mr Vaidyanathan said bishops “are more likely to see themselves as brothers, fathers and colleagues”, although some priests say their bishop would consider them “a handicap” if they went to see their bishop with a problem.

“There is…a question of alignment between priests and bishops, both theologically and politically, which seems to affect the degree of trust priests have in their bishop,” he said. “If you are a very conservative priest, either politically or theologically, and your bishop is very liberal or progressive, then you tend to have less confidence in him and vice versa.”

Mr Vaidyanathan said priests are asking for “more communication” with their bishops and that bishops should be more transparent with their priests.

Despite diocesan priests’ concern about their bishops’ support, 77% of priests and 81% of bishops rated their lives as “thriving” based on the Harvard Flourishing Index, a questionnaire that measures well-being. Only 4% of priests said they were considering leaving the priesthood, although others say they are facing burnout.

In a statement released by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Bishop James F. Checchio of Metuchen, New Jersey, said he was “grateful for the insight provided by this study,” and said it “ would help the bishops in our ministry to our priests.”

Bishop Checchio chairs the conference committee on clergy, consecrated life and vocations. His comments did not directly address diocesan priests’ concerns about support when faced with false accusations of abuse, but he said the bishops would “work to resolve any issues that have damaged the unique relationship. which we enjoy”.

Gallup interviewed more than 3,500 priests and 131 U.S. bishops — with more than 100 clerics providing “in-depth interviews” — for the study commissioned by The Catholic Project, an initiative its organizers say aims to “foster effective collaboration between the clergy and the laity of the Church” following sexual abuse scandals.

The Archdioceses of Washington and New York provided much of the funding for the project, and Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington and Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York endorsed the investigation in a letter to priests l ‘last year.

The Catholic Project report stated that the survey’s “final margin of sampling error is [plus or minus] 2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. »

(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

washingtontimes

google news
Continue Reading

News

Election 2022: Baytown Township candidates

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Aaron Bye Portrait
google news

BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR SEAT 4

Aaron Bye

  • Age: 41

    Aaron Bye (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • What qualifies you to hold this position? We moved to Baytown in 2019 to have a small farm to raise our children. In that time I have become active in the township meetings and was appointed to the planning commission in 2021. Before moving to Baytown we lived in Oak Park Heights for 17 years. I was on the parks commission for 6 years. I encourage people to be engaged in our community.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priority is that the township remains a township. I moved here because our family wanted to be able to have more land, more privacy and more opportunities within our own property. Preserving the rural values of our township are important to me.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? Government at the township level should be focused on the goals of the township and the daily needs of maintaining the minimal infrastructure. As a small community we have the opportunity to encourage self sufficiency and be thoughtful stewards of public money.
  • Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-592-8810

John Fellegy

  • Age: 65
  • What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve been a member of the Town Board since 2007 to the present. Currently serving as the Chairman of the Town Board. Before becoming a Town Board Supervisor, I was a member of the planning commission for seven years, serving as chairman for six of those years.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? Baytown Township is a rural/residential community. We have a mixture of cluster developments, single-family homes and agricultural areas. My priorities are to stay on the path of updating our roads. Try to maintain our low tax base. Safety of the residents and the community. Responding to the needs of the residents with a constantly changing times.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? My role as a Town Board Supervisor is to listen to the residents, understand the details and make decisions based on “What is best for the Township.” Understanding that decisions made today have implications for tomorrow.
  • Website or contact: [email protected]
google news
Continue Reading

News

Antonio Conte’s Tottenhams aren’t the entertainers, but they could conquer the Prem Empire

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Antonio Conte'S Tottenhams Aren'T The Entertainers, But They Could Conquer The Prem Empire
google news

If you’re one of the Old Trafford faithful who thought JoseBall was boring, well, wait until tonight, writes Mark Webster…

When Antonio Conte arrives with the latest successful edition of his Star Bores saga. At least that seems like a popular narrative of how the Italian is trying to restart the Spurs franchise.

Getty

Conte oversaw Spurs’ best Prem start

Yet, with players such as Kane, Son and Richarlison leading the Rebel Alliance, is this really dark side football?

Of course, that’s a conversation that’s been on Senhor Mourinho in the past. Not only, as mentioned, in the red half of Manchester, but also on the Lillywhite side of North London.

Just as it is now regarding the Conte Way. Both men can easily back up their methods with results and trophies.

Even resisting arguments from some quarters – hello, Jesse Marsch – suggesting fans pay to watch good football. The thing is, what they also pay for is bad football, wins, losses, titles, relegations, mid-table obscurity and a few cuts. Be honest, we fans get A LOT for our money!

Still, all of this assumes Spurs haven’t been entertaining on their way to the top of their Champions League group. And, speaking of tonight’s game, third in the Premier League.

They are eight points ahead of their rivals and four points clear of the top table players, and the current pin-ups of football in the capital, the Go Gos, the goalscoring Gunners. Who, by the way, only have the aforementioned two finishes ahead of Spurs on goal difference.

In that case, can Spurs really be a team of boring old CP-3Os?

Harry Kane Has Strength – In Front Of Goal

Getty

Harry Kane has strength – in front of goal

There has barely been a game in their league season without scoring at least two goals. And when they didn’t, they lost points.

Indication surely, that in the Empire of Antonio, he does not always want to recover his attackers.

NUMBERS GAME

Callum Wilson will help Newcastle reach a new record at St James’ Park

PREDICTED

United, Liverpool and Chelsea Spurs in action – Gabby’s predictions are here!

FACE TO FACE

O’Hara puts his beloved Spurs one-on-one with mighty Manchester United

Numbers game

Unwanted record for De Zerbi on the horizon as Brighton take on Forest

‘They were fabulous!’ Graeme Souness’ verdict on Liverpool’s win over Man City

GUNNERS

“It’s going to collapse!” Jamie O’Hara’s damning verdict on Arsenal’s title chances


!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

News

Election 2022: Bayport candidates

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Eric Larson Portrait
google news

BAYPORT CITY COUNCIL (ELECT 2)

John Dahl (Candidate information not available)

Trischa Heitman-Ochs (Candidate information not available)

Katie Hill (Candidate information not available)

Eric Larson

  • Age: 56

    Eric Larson (Courtesy of the candidate)

  • What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a person who believes in serving others. We need to support our families, communities, and cities through personal service. I bring prior experience from serving in the Army Reserve for 35 years. Since retiring from the Army Reserve I still feel I have the experience and skills to serve our community as a Bayport City Council member.
  • What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are public safety, which should always be the highest priority for our community; fiscal responsibility where I believe that sound financial strategic planning is critical to ensure that available resources are used appropriately and wisely, and city infrastructure maintenance, which is one of the most significant costs to a city.
  • What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of city government is to ensure the effective operation of the city specifically in the critical areas of public safety, public works, parks, recreation, and necessary inspections. We need to maintain Bayport’s reputation as a wonderful place to raise a family, own and operate a business, and live for generations.
  • Website or contact: [email protected]
google news
Continue Reading

News

10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

10 Open Houses You Can'T Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
google news

Open doors

Including two properties under $500,000.

This bungalow at 216 Forest St. in Arlington has four bedrooms, one full bathroom and is priced at $649,900. By MLS

Check out these must-see homes having open houses this weekend, from a spacious two-bedroom Winthrop condo near the beach for $469,900 to a four-bedroom stately home on the water in Swampscott for $3,399,000 :

Less than $500,000

173 Grovers Ave, Unit 2, Winthrop

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$469,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

1,157 square feet

Open day Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.

***

6 O’Leary Way, Unit 83, Jamaica Plain

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$489,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

900 square feet

Open days Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to noon

Take the video tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

216 Forest Street, Arlington

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$649,900

4 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

965 square feet

Open days Thursday, October 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, October 23, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

124 Warren Street, Unit 3, Roxbury

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$769,986

2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

1,134 square feet

Open days Saturday, October 22, from noon to 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

7 East Dexter Ave, Unit 1, Woburn

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$864,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 powder room

1,956 square feet

Open days Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

***

43 S Pleasant Street, Hingham

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$975,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

2,016 square feet

0.38 acre lot

Open day Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million or more

20 Keefe Ave, Unit 20, Newton

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$1,095,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 powder room

2,435 square feet

0.19 acre lot

Open day Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

36 Edgerly Road, Unit 2, Back Bay

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$1,450,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 powder room

1,336 square feet

Open days Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

***

15 Lincoln House Avenue, Swampscott

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$2,595,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 powder room

2,739 square feet

Open day Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.

***

72 Blodgett Avenue, Swampscott

10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can't Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)
10 Open Houses You Can’t Miss This Weekend (Oct. 22-23)

$3,399,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 powder room

4,624 square feet

0.24 acre lot

Open day Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,

fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}

Boston

google news
Continue Reading

Trending