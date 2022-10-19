BEIRUT — Lebanon’s parliament on Tuesday night approved some amendments to a bank secrecy law that was a key request from the International Monetary Fund before it agreed to a bailout package amid the country’s economic crisis.
MN/Wis. Girl Scouts receive $4.2M of record $84.5M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches, the 110-year-old organization said Tuesday, calling it a vote of confidence. More than $4 million was directed to the organization in the Twin Cities.
“Her support of our organization means honestly just as much as the donation,” Sofia Chang, CEO of GSUSA, said in an interview.
It’s the largest donation the Girl Scouts have received from an individual since their founding in 1912, she said. The funds will help the organization recover from the impact of the pandemic, which drove down membership. The Girl Scouts plan to support volunteers and staff, make camp properties more resistant to the impacts of climate change, improve science and technology education for youth members and develop diversity and inclusion programming to make their troops more accessible.
In the Twin Cities, Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys said that it had received a $4.2 million unrestricted gift from Scott. It is the largest gift in the River Valleys’ history. The council serves 19,000 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and one county in Iowa.
“The board and staff are honored to accept this extraordinary gift and want to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to MacKenzie Scott and her team for recognizing Girl Scouts River Valleys’ relevance and impact in our communities,” Tish Bolger, Girl Scouts River Valleys CEO, said in a statement. “Over the next decade, this gift has the potential to increase our ability to serve the complex needs of girls and their families and continue to build our capacity to become an anti-racist organization.”
Added Jane Canney, the chair of the council’s board of directors: “Girl Scouts River Valleys has a long history of producing positive outcomes for girls who have experienced a variety of challenges in their lives. This gift validates the tremendous work of our volunteers, staff, and leadership and is an opportunity for us to have an even greater impact throughout our region.”
The Girl Scout council in Southern Arizona decided to use the $1.4 million it received from Scott to elevate the work they are already doing rather than to start a new program or initiative, said its CEO Kristen Garcia-Hernandez.
“We are a small council and we’re certainly not in a major metropolitan hub. So for us, gifts of this magnitude don’t come around very often,” Garcia-Hernandez said.
The gift accelerates their plan to hire more staff to reach most places in the seven counties they serve in under an hour and provide programming year-round. The council will also outfit a van as a mobile science and technology classroom, a project they have tried to fund for a year and a half. Many local funders seem to think that the Girl Scout’s cookie sales cover their expenses, she said.
“While the cookie program sustains us certainly and it’s wonderful and the girls are part of that process, which makes it even more beautiful, we certainly need more from the community,” Garcia-Hernandez said.
Philanthropic giving to organizations that specifically serve women and girls represents less than 2% of all donations, according to a research project of the Women’s Philanthropy Institute at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. The institute found that proportion has not changed significantly between 2012 and 2019, the years the study has tracked.
Tessa Skidmore, research associate at the institute, said major gifts from women like philanthropists Melinda French Gates, Sheryl Sandberg and Scott could inspire other donors.
“Those are the types of things that have the potential to change that number,” she said.
The institute partnered with Pivotal Ventures, the investment firm founded by French Gates, and others to promote giving to women and girls on the International Day of the Girl, marked on Oct. 11 each year. It also shares its giving data in the hopes that donors or researchers will use it as one way to evaluate gender equity in donations.
Scott communicates infrequently about her giving, which has totaled around $12 billion since 2019. She has donated large, unrestricted grants to many different kinds of organizations, though her gifts have had a special focus on racial equity. Scott also made a blockbuster $275 million gift to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliates this year.
In September, Scott filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, whose profile was also removed from website of The Giving Pledge, a group that asks billionaires to give more than half their wealth away in their lifetimes. The former couple had jointly written on the site last year about their intention to give away Scott’s fortune, which largely comes from her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Youth membership of the Girl Scouts fell dramatically during the pandemic, dropping nearly 30% from about 1.4 million in 2019- 2020 to just over 1 million in 2021-2022. Chang acknowledged the drop but made the case that the organization’s programs consistently help girls build confidence and tackle problems in their community.
“Our traditional way of supporting girls was really upended during the pandemic as troops couldn’t really meet in person,” Chang said. “So to build back stronger than we ever had before, we’re really listening to our Girl Scouts, listening to their families and to our volunteers to really ensure that what comes next for us is truly impactful in this moment.”
Lebanon approves some bank law changes demanded by IMF
“We have agreed on a law to lift bank secrecy with some amendments where we have greatly increased the number of groups that can request the lifting of bank secrecy,” said the head of the parliamentary finance and security committee. budget, Ibrahim Kanaan, in a tweet. “Negotiations with the International Monetary Fund have not stopped, and we have been in constant communication over the past few days and hours so that there are no loopholes in the agreement that Lebanon aspires to.”
Among the amendments is the power to lift bank secrecy of accounts retroactively to 1988. Kanaan told local TV channel Al-Jadeed that some proposed amendments in line with IMF criticism were voted out of the legislation during Tuesday’s session. .
Since Lebanon’s economic slide began in late 2019, three-quarters of the population of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees, have been plunged into poverty. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value. The international community has demanded major reforms to help the nation plagued by corruption.
Talks between the Lebanese government and the IMF began in May 2020 and resulted in a services-level agreement in April.
The Lebanese government has implemented some of the IMF requirements of the agreement, which are mandatory before finalizing a rescue package. Among them are the restructuring of the ailing Lebanese financial sector, the implementation of tax reforms, the restructuring of external public debt and the establishment of strong anti-corruption and anti-money laundering measures.
Lebanon defaulted in March 2020 to repay its huge debt, worth at the time around $90 billion, or 170% of GDP, making it one of the highest in the world.
A key IMF request in an agreement in principle with cash-strapped Lebanon for a bailout was to allow the country’s tax authority to lift bank secrecy. The request was rejected by parliament’s finance committee, saying it threatened privacy by allowing some officials to view bank accounts without an order from the judiciary.
The IMF said in September that previous amendments were not enough to improve the law to meet international standards and best practices.
Nizar Saghieh, an activist lawyer and co-founder of the Lebanese watchdog group Legal Agenda, told The Associated Press that the amended law did not address all of the IMF’s concerns, despite some “small steps” forward.
“It’s obviously better than what we had in the past, which was very bad because we basically had total bank secrecy, but it doesn’t reach the standards we need,” he said. “It’s not up to what we need to respond to a crisis of this magnitude.”
A previous draft approved by parliament in late July did not lift bank secrecy in general and only limited certain government institutions to lifting it when investigating crimes. President Michel Aoun refused to sign the draft and sent it back to parliament for amendments.
Lamar Odom Reacts To Trolls Bashing Him For Posting About Missing Khloe Kardashian
Lamar Odom is on to some sh-t with Khloe Kardashian. After their messy marriage, Odom has never ceased to express his sh-tty-fake love to Khloe for some attention. Perhaps to go f*** her up even more.
The former NBA player’s infidelity and drug abuse led to their divorce back in 2016. However, Lamar Odom recently trashed Khloe Kardashian’s yet again serial cheating ex-partner Tristan Thompson when Khloe revealed Tristan as the father of her second baby despite Tristan’s perfidy too.
Odom resorted to calling Tristan names that best describe him as well. According to Lamar, he is a better option for Khloe compared to Tristan Thompson. Tristan is no good for Khloe Kardashian same as Lamar Odom considering how messed up Khloe and Larma’s marriage was. It is disturbing Khloe found herself with someone that Lamar can compare himself with and even suggest he is better than.
Lamar Odom, in a recent post, shared a picture of himself and Khloe Kardashian, with the caption;
“Missing My Best Friend ”. Internet users despite not being fond of the Kardashians called Lamar on his BS and dragged him accordingly.
Larma after sensing the fire from his followers did some damage control suggesting that despite his crappy behavior while with Khloe, he still deserves forgiveness. No dude, you don’t!
Yes! Khloe is single now and no one is ready for another disaster in the name of a relationship.
Via Vlad:
Lamar Odom took to social media to share a throwback photo of him and his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian. Which he captioned, “Missing my best friend [heartbreak emoji] #memoriesforlife.”
Lamar caught backlash for the post, with people telling him to stop reaching out to Khloé. Who recently welcomed a baby boy with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. This led to Lamar defending his decision to post the picture, writing. “Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless of if mistakes were made. I’m human just like everyone else but I get it let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s okay too. Goodnight Facebook family.”
This comes after Lamar opened up about missing Khloé and her family while speaking to Elle magazine. As he stated. “[When you] take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn’t. It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it. It’s like therapeutic a little bit and I do miss her and her family dearly.”
Since Khloe Kardashian is in the market now, do you think she will act on Lamar‘s sh-tty shots?
UPDATE: According to Lamar Odom, he has no access to his verified Facebook page and hasn’t posted on that page for two years. This is to deny that he posted about missing his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.
The post Lamar Odom Reacts To Trolls Bashing Him For Posting About Missing Khloe Kardashian appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge both homer to lead Yankees to win over Guardians in Game 5 of AL Division Series
They always knew they would end up there. Tuesday night, Nestor Cortes, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge punched that ticket back to Houston. Cortes pitched brilliantly on short rest and Stanton and Judge homered to power the Bombers to a 5-1 win over the Guardians to clinch the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. They needed all five games — played over eight days because of rain — to earn their berth into their third American League Championship Series in the last six year.
Like the previous two, the Yankees will face the Astros.
“My ultimate goal is to go out there and win a World Series and they’re the team that has always been in the way,” Judge said of the Astros, who bet the Yankees in the 2017 and 2019 ALCS. “They have a great ballclub over there. So you kind of gotta go through them if you want to get to your ultimate goal of winning a World Series.
“I’m looking forward to it. It’s gonna be a great matchup.”
The Yankees had little time to celebrate.
After Monday night’s weather debacle, which pushed the deciding game back to Tuesday evening, the Bombers had to fly straight to Houston Tuesday night and face their postseason nemesis Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS less than 24 hours later. Jameson Taillon will start Game 1 for the Yankees at MinuteMaid Park, where the Astros had a casual workout Tuesday and slept in their own beds. Before the champagne had even been sprayed, the Yankees bags were being loaded into the truck to head to the airport. The Yankees will have to make roster decisions on the plane and go over the work from the two advance scouts in the air.
“That definitely falls under the good problems to have,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
It took all they had to just get to this point.
The Yankees faced elimination Sunday in Game 4 and tabbed Cortes in Game 5 on just three days’ rest to try to get them through another win-or-go-home game. The scrappy lefthander who pitched not to get cut throughout his minor league career, was the right choice.
“I’ve got nothing to lose. I’ve been in the gutter before. I’ve been down. So for me, this is just a cherry on top and hopefully there’s more moments like this,” Cortes said. “I feel like today, I came in with the responsibility in my hands to take care of the narrative, to take care of what my career has been. And I was just happy to perform and give my team solid innings for them to be in the game.”
Cortes allowed one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out two. Most importantly he was efficient enough to get the game into the sixth before Jonathan Loaisiga, Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta, who pitched all five games of the series, slammed the door on the Guardians.
Stanton gave Cortes a lot of room to work with, hitting a three-run homer in the first inning.
“Incredible. I knew from that moment on, all I had to do was throw strikes and be able to get us as deep as possible,” Cortes said of the Stanton shot. “I didn’t know how far I was going to go. I didn’t know what my pitch count was. It was basically how I looked out there and for him to give us that three-run lead in the first from the get-go was huge for me and calmed me down to go out there and do what I do.”
It was Stanton’s second home run of the series and his 11th career postseason home run, tied with Carlos Beltran for the most in baseball history through his first 23 postseason games. It was his third home run in a “winner-take-all” game, tied for second in franchise history only behind Judge, who hit a solo shot in the second inning. It was the 14th time in 2022 they homered in the same game and they are 13-1 in those games. It was the fourth time Judge and Stanton had homered in the same postseason game, the Yankees are 4-0 in those.
And that may be what the Yankees need to keep this season going, because they always knew the Astros were going to be a challenge.
“We’ve got to go through them. We’ve got to beat them to get where we want to be. They’re in the way so we’ve got to go,” Stanton said. “Revenge is whatever for me, it’s just what’s right now. They’re in the way of where we need to go so we’ve got to take care of them.”
3 people still missing in hard-hit Florida county following Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Three people are still missing in a Florida county weeks after Hurricane Ian hit the state as a Category 4 storm, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Tuesday, Fort Myers Beach residents James Hurst and Ivonka Knes and North Fort Myers resident Gary Luke are still missing following Ian.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4,866 wellness checks as of Sept. 27, officials wrote on Facebook.
On September 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, destroying homes with relentless winds exceeding 150 mph.
At least 127 people in Florida have died from Hurricane Ian, according to local officials.
Additionally, Hurricane Ian claimed 61 lives in Lee County, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the governor’s office, five other people were also reportedly killed due to the storm in North Carolina.
The sheriff’s office further confirmed that 34 people were also arrested for looting.
Hurricane Ian demolished homes and businesses, damaged infrastructure such as roads and bridges, and damaged citrus fruits that are a key industry in the state.
The economic damage created by the hurricane could reach up to $75 billion, according to a projection by data firm Enki Research, which studies the financial impact of the storms.
ABC News’ Meredith Deliso, Mary Kekatos and Max Zahn contributed to this report.
Donald Trump Thinks His Friend, Kanye West, Is Crazy And Needs Help Following His Recent Outburst
The worst thing to happen in America is for someone to act ‘crazier’ than ex-president Donald Trump. And for Trump himself to tell someone he is acting crazy, is what we are not expecting this month. But Kanye West‘s recent outburst has gotten even Trump calling him crazy and we can’t!
Former president Donald Trump, one of the biggest fans of Kanye West is puzzled about Ye’s recent frenzies. Even though they are both pretty weird, that tells you how far Ye has gone. From the anti-Jewish comments that got him banned from both Twitter and Instagram, his “WHITE LIVES MATTER” sh-t, and the unprovoked attacks on his fellows got the ex-president thinking about Ye‘s mental health. The anti-Semitic comment especially got Trump worried, even though he has his problems with Jewish people.
Well, Donald Trump also suggests, the ‘Praise God’ rapper seeks medical attention while he opts to say no further words on Ye’s ongoing brouhaha. Ye’s friends mentioned that the singer is going through a mental breakdown but refused to get help.
Well, now that ex-president Donald Trump has mentioned it, maybe Ye will seek professional help and get better.
Rolling Stone reports:
Kanye West’s ongoing public meltdown and antisemitic outbursts have become too extreme. Even for the famous rapper’s most unapologetic, scandal-prone backers. This now includes the leader of the Republican Party, who used to brag that West was “a friend of mine for a long time.”
In the days since West punctuated his recent tirades by posting to Twitter that he planned to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” former President Donald Trump has told multiple people that West is acting too “crazy”. And that he needs some professional “help,” according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.
The former president’s comments came before West’s antisemitism hit a new level in an interview released this weekend. On the show Drink Champs, West ranted about “the Jewish people” while he’s impervious to charges of anti-Semitism because he’s also a Jew “as the blood of Christ.” He then said the Jewish people control all facets of media and entertainment and said they have “owned the Black voice” — a trope frequently espoused by neo-Nazis.
Trump has also privately signaled that it’s best if he keeps his mouth shut about West for now — an atypical move for the ex-president who has long relished sharing his unsolicited opinions on celebrity news and A-list tabloid gossip. For instance, Trump was eager to comment on the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial earlier this year. During his time in the White House, Trump asked officials about siccing the Justice Department on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, because the show constantly made fun of him.
Trump’s distance from West is strategic — and not rooted in any objection moral objection, the president made clear implicitly on Sunday. Posting to his struggling social media platform Truth Social, Trump berated American Jewish voters over an alleged lack of gratitude to him. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump wrote. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”
But even as he lashes out wildly on social media, Trump has thus far kept a calculated distance from the Trump-backing hip-hop artist in the aftermath of the “JEWISH PEOPLE” tweet and also West’s display of “White Lives Matter” attire. It is unclear if there has been any private communication in recent days between West and Trump.
West’s recent public deterioration — which some have argued was triggered by mental-health issues — also included a stop over at one of the country’s most Trump-aligned media outlets. West’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s primetime show initially led conservatives to offer praise for West’s “independent thinking” from Indiana’s attorney general and House Republicans on the Judiciary Committee. “America needs a @kanyewest @KidRock tour,” Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s Republican Senate candidate, wrote in a since-deleted tweet. (However, the unaired footage from that interview, obtained by Vice, makes West look more unhinged.)
For years, West and Trump have courted one another’s favor, beginning around the 2016 presidential election. West has repeatedly played the role of MAGA provocateur with appearances in a MAGA hat on SNL and fawning praise for Trump on Fox News. In turn, Trump has indulged West with public meetings at Trump Tower and the White House and an effort to secure the release of West’s friend, A$AP Rocky, after the rapper was charged with assault in Sweden.
But ever since West’s recent Fox News appearance and subsequent antisemitic tweeting, Trump himself has found the time to publicly muse about the ratings troubles of late-night comedy shows on major networks, share satirical articles about Liz Cheney, and call to “BRING BACK COLUMBUS DAY.” He has not found time to mention West on his social media account, via his political office’s frequent written statements, or on-stage at an Arizona rally since the rapper said he wanted to escalate to “death con 3.” (The actual U.S. military term is “DEFCON.”)
Representatives for Trump and West did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.
Within the MAGA and GOP elite, it’s not just former President Trump who now thinks West is losing it. Darrell Scott, an Ohio pastor and staunch Trump ally who once counted West as an “acquaintance” in the days of the Trump administration, has since blasted the rapper as a “clown” who is spewing “some bullcrap” these days. Scott adds that he was annoyed at how West, during his Fox News sit-down, “threw Jared [Kushner] under the bus.”
West lashed out at Trump’s son-in-law and former top White House aide during that interview. After criticizing Jared’s brother Josh Kushner’s investment in a Kim Kardashian clothing company, the rapper said of Jared Kushner’s Middle East diplomatic work on Arab-Israeli relations: “I just think it was to make money.”
Scott tells Rolling Stone that just moments after the Carlson interview aired, Scott got on the phone with Kushner’s father-in-law so they could unpack what had transpired. Trump, if anything, sounded bemused by what he had just seen on TV.
“Two minutes after the Tucker segment ended, I called up Trump and asked him, ‘So, what did you think?’” says the pastor.
Trump paused to gather his thoughts, before simply replying: “… Interesting.”
“But then [Trump] said, ‘I will say this — he loves Trump!’ and he and I both laughed. I jokingly told him we’ll see what your poll numbers look like in the morning and we had [another] good laugh over it,” Scott recalls.
The Cleveland-area pastor says he then told the ex-president that West “sure threw Jared under the bus,” to which Trump responded:
“Well, these things happen sometimes.”
What do you make of ex-president Donald Trump’s contribution to Kanye West‘s craziness?
The post Donald Trump Thinks His Friend, Kanye West, Is Crazy And Needs Help Following His Recent Outburst appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Aaron Hicks out for remainder of postseason after suffering left knee injury in Game 5 win
After a collision in left field knocked him out of Game 5, Aaron Hicks underwent an MRI on his left knee and told reporters that his season is over. Hicks estimates that he’ll be out for six weeks.
“I am extremely disappointed,” Hicks said. “This is something special, I wanted to be on the field, fighting with my teammates and being a part of it.”
Hicks left Game 5 of the Yankees’ ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday afternoon in the third inning after a collision with Oswaldo Cabrera and Josh Donaldson trying to catch a shallow fly ball hit by Steven Kwan. With the Yankees up 4-0 and Nestor Cortes trying to finish the inning, he got Kwan to pop up to shallow left field. Shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera called it off but third baseman Josh Donaldson and Hicks, the left fielder, were already charging toward the line. Cabrera and Hicks collided with the latter going down with an injury. The ball was deflected and Kwan reached on a single to put two on with two out.
Hicks remained on the ground for several minutes while trainers attended to him and he tried to work through the left knee injury injury. He was clearly in pain as he attempted to go back to the field and was eventually taken out of the game. Hicks walked off of the field on his own, though with a limp. Manager Aaron Boone walked him off with his arm around the outfielder.
He was replaced by Marwin Gonzalez in a straight switch and was sent to New York Presbyterian Hospital to undergo imaging that later revealed his status for the rest of the postseason.
The injury leaves the Yankees down another outfielder, as Andrew Benintendi was already on the shelf. Boone said after Game 5 that he “doesn’t think” Benintendi and his injured wrist will be ready for the ALCS. The skipper also said they will “have a conversation” about playing Giancarlo Stanton in left field, which is much smaller at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
It’s been a rough year for Hicks offensively and defensively. He hit just .216 this year and had several defensive misplays in center field. According to Fangraphs, Hicks cost the Yankees four runs in center field this season and had a -1.4 UZR.
The outfield defense was such a problem for the Yankees that it led to the club acquiring Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline.
The Guardians have blooped the Yankees to death in this series and the pop-ups to left were a particular problem in their Game 3 loss in Cleveland. In Game 4, Hicks jogged to a ball in shallow left field that fell for a single for Jose Ramirez and allowed a run to score, though the Yankees did catch Ramirez off the bag at first base to end the inning and eventually won the game to force Game 5.
Cortes then got himself in a jam by walking former Mets shortstop Amed Rosario to load the bases. Austin Hedges scored on a sacrifice fly by Ramirez to make the score 4-1. Oscar Gonzalez flew out to left field to end the inning.
This time, the catch was made.
