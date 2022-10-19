LES, Indonesia — After diving into the warm sea off the coast of northern Bali, Indonesia, Made Partiana hovers above a coral bed, holding her breath and searching for flashes of movement. Hours later, exhausted, he returns to a rocky beach, towing plastic bags filled with his exquisite prey: tropical fish of all shades and shapes.
Nestlé recalls Toll House Ready-to-Bake Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : NPR
Nestlé is recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge topping products after some consumers found pieces of white plastic in it.
The voluntary recall affects Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products produced between June and September 2022 and distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported and no other products have been recalled, according to Nestlé, the world’s largest food company.
This is the second recall of one of the company’s refrigerated ready-to-bake cookie dough products in three years. Nestlé recalled more than 20 of its ready-to-cook products in 2019 due to the potential presence of pieces of rubber.
Nestlé is advising consumers who have purchased Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Products with Fudge Topping to return the product for a replacement or refund.
Nestlé said in a press release that it was working with the US Food & Drug Administration on the recall “and will cooperate fully with them. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We apologize. sincerely for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and our retail customers.”
Jaylen Waddle’s status in question; Dolphins have cornerback injury concerns ahead of Sunday vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins have had quarterback, offensive tackle and cornerback injury concerns in recent weeks.
Add No. 2 wide receiver, who is top five in the NFL in receiving yards, to that list.
Jaylen Waddle’s status is in question this week ahead of the Dolphins’ Sunday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he had an apparent shoulder injury late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.
“I’m optimistic. I don’t expect to see much from him [Wednesday],” coach Mike McDaniel said ahead of the day’s drills. “He’s a tough competitor, a very tough kid. I’m very confident that, if he is able to [play], he will.
“He’s going to be working diligently. It’s important to him to play with his teammates.”
McDaniel noted Waddle’s competitiveness in how he tries to push through injuries to play.
“You really have to be in front of everything with him and be his own voice of reason because he likes to push stuff,” McDaniel said, “and we like guys like that, because our medical staff can do their jobs and keep them out of harm’s way.”
With cornerback Byron Jones still not returning to practice this week while on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Nik Needham done for the season with his Achilles injury suffered against the Vkings, Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee) have injuries to monitor ahead of the Steelers game.
“They both really want to play,” McDaniel said. “They both definitely have a chance to, only because they’re really trying to will themselves.”
Aside from All-Pro Xavien Howard, who has come back from groin injuries, third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene also had to play significant snaps against the Vikings. Special teamer Justin Bethel even played his first defensive snaps in the secondary.
“I’m always confident in the group we have just because they prove it to me every day,” McDaniel said.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson, who exited the Vikings’ loss with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, was not placed on injured reserve.
“That would be a good sign,” McDaniel said. “It was more positive than negative overall. It’s definitely not the worst case. … “He’ll definitely get back into action sooner than later.”
This story will be updated.
Sparkling Fish, Obscure Methods: The Global Aquarium Trade
Millions of saltwater fish like these are caught every year in Indonesia and other countries to fill aquariums in living rooms, waiting rooms and restaurants around the world with vivid, unearthly life.
“It’s so much fun just watching the antics between different varieties of fish,” said Rhode Island fish enthusiast Jack Siravo.
But the journey from places like Bali to Rhode Island is perilous for the fish and the reefs they come from. Some are caught using cyanide jets to stun them. Many die along the way.
Even when caught with care, by people like Partiana, experts say the global demand for these fish is contributing to the degradation of delicate coral ecosystems.
Efforts have been made to reduce destructive practices, such as cyanide fishing. But the trade is difficult to regulate and track as it spreads from small-scale fishers in villages to middlemen, export warehouses, international trading centers and finally pet shops in the United States, China, Europe and elsewhere.
“There is no enforcement, no management, no data collection,” said Gayatri Reksodihardjo-Lilley, founder of LINI, a Bali-based nonprofit for resource conservation and management. coastal marines.
This leaves some enthusiasts in the dark.
“Consumers often don’t know where their fish come from and they don’t know how they’re collected,” said Andrew Rhyne, professor of marine biology at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.
Most saltwater ornamental fish species are wild-caught because breeding them in captivity can be expensive, difficult, and often impossible.
Nearly 3 million households in the United States keep saltwater fish as pets, according to a 2021-2022 survey by the American Pet Products Association. Approximately 7.6 million saltwater fish are imported into the United States each year. (Freshwater aquariums are much more common because freshwater fish are generally cheaper and easier to raise and maintain.)
For decades, a common fishing technique has involved cyanide, with disastrous consequences for fish and marine ecosystems. The fishermen crush the pellets in a bottle filled with water. Diluted cyanide forms a toxic mixture that fishermen inject onto coral reefs, where fish usually hide. Fish become temporarily stunned, allowing them to be picked from coral.
Many die in transit, weakened by cyanide – meaning even more fish must be caught to meet demand. The chemicals damage living coral and make it difficult for new corals to grow.
Cyanide fishing has been banned in countries like Indonesia and the Philippines, but enforcement remains difficult and experts say the practice continues.
Part of the problem is geography, says Reksodihardjo-Lilley. In the vast Indonesian archipelago, there are around 34,000 miles (54,720 kilometers) of coastline on some 17,500 islands. This makes it difficult to monitor the first stage of the supply chain.
Another obstacle to monitoring and regulating trade is the rapid rate at which fish can move from place to place, making it difficult to trace their origins.
At a fish export warehouse in Denpasar, Bali, thousands of fish a day can be delivered in white polystyrene coolers filled with plastic bags of fish from across the archipelago. The fish are quickly unpacked, sorted into tanks or new plastic bags and fed with fresh seawater.
Some fish will sit in small rectangular tanks in the warehouse for weeks, while others ship quickly, fulfilling orders from the United States, Europe and beyond. Once the fish have flown from Indonesia to the United States, they are screened by the Fish and Wildlife Service, which cross-checks the shipment against customs declaration forms.
But this is designed to ensure that no protected fish are imported. The process cannot determine if the fish was caught legally.
Any fish caught using cyanide in a country where it is banned would be illegal to import or sell in the United States, thanks to a law called the Lacey Act. But no test exists to provide accurate results indicating whether a fish has been caught with cyanide, said Rhyne, Roger Williams’ marine biology expert.
“The reality is that the Lacey Act isn’t used often because there’s usually no real record keeping or way to enforce it,” Rhyne said.
In the absence of national enforcement, conservation groups and local fishermen have long worked to reduce cyanide fishing in places like Les, a saltwater aquarium fishing town in northern Bali.
Partiana started fishing – using cyanide – shortly after primary school, when her parents could no longer afford her education. Each catch would help provide a few dollars of income for his family.
But over the years, Partiana began to notice that the reef was changing. “You could see there were less fish,” he said.
He became part of a group of local fishermen who were taught by a local conservation organization how to use nets, take care of the reef and patrol the area to guard against the use of cyanide.
According to Reksodihardjo-Lilley, this type of local education and training should be expanded to reduce harmful fishing. “People can see that they directly benefit from healthy reefs.”
Associated Press video reporter Kathy Young reported from New York. Marshall Ritzel contributed to this report from Rhode Island.
Follow Victoria Milko on Twitter: @thevmilko
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Yankees have their work cut out for them in Astros’ sixth-straight ALCS
There was really no other way for this to play out.
After being run ragged by the Cleveland Guardians in a five-game series that took two days longer than anyone would have liked, the Yankees finally get another swing at Goliath. It’s not often that the hegemonic franchise in the Bronx plays the role of David, but that’s exactly who the Yankees are in this ALCS matchup with Houston, the third of the Aaron Judge era.
The Astros know they are better than the Yankees. They won 106 games to the Yankees’ 99, beat the Yankees in five of the seven regular season matchups and have a much better top-to-bottom roster. The first four hitters in the Yankees’ lineup are very formidable, and Harrison Bader seemed to be saving all his power for October, but nobody else really strikes fear in a pitcher’s heart.
They won’t come right out and say it, but knowing they have the talent edge plus the added rest that came from sweeping the Mariners, the Astros are in tremendous shape to reach their third World Series in four years. Manager Dusty Baker will blend that earned confidence with respectful admiration for the opponent to get his boys ready.
“Never underestimate anybody that you’re playing when you get to this point,” Baker cautioned. “As you see in the playoffs, anybody can beat you, anything can happen.”
If the Yankees are going to pull the “anything can happen” upset, it will be through pitching, but the Astros’ pitchers just held Seattle to two runs over their last 20 innings. The only consistent offense Seattle generated was also during a rare hiccup by Justin Verlander, who will be collecting his third Cy Young after the season and should not be expected to repeat that disastrous performance. With enough time to swallow, digest and feel the effects of that ten-hit, six-run pill from Game 1 of their ALDS, Verlander is ready to unleash his old man strength on the Yankees.
“I am excited, yes,” Verlander said at the Astros’ workout day in Houston on Tuesday. “I’ve been working hard to get my mechanics where I want them and kind of fix a few bad habits that have crept in. So, yeah, I’m excited to get back out there. I feel good.”
Baker tried to put himself inside the Yankees’ mind, knowing that they had to tamp down their postgame celebration after beating the Guardians and immediately shift their focus to baseball’s best team.
“You party, you let it go, and then you look forward to the next round, and you try to feed off the energy and the positive thought processes for the next series,” he said. “Then you look forward to hopefully partying in the next series, and then you scale it down, and then you go to the next series.”
The 73-year-old Baker is an even 8-8 as a manager in postseason series. Yankee skipper Aaron Boone also has an even ledger, sitting at 4-4 in postseason series — if you count one-off Wild Card games as a series — after the Cleveland win. Giancarlo Stanton has been there with Boone for every step of the way, with each of their playoff losses coming to their three most heated rivals in the Astros (2019), Red Sox (2018 and 2021) and Rays (2020). With a sprinkle of the Southern California dialect that he shares with Boone, Stanton gave his thoughts on the upcoming challenge that awaits them at Minute Maid Park.
“We’ve got to go through them. We’ve got to beat them to get where we want to be,” Stanton said from the champagne-soaked Yankee Stadium clubhouse. “Revenge is whatever for me, it’s just what’s right now. They’re in the way of where we need to go so we’ve got to take care of them.”
Gerrit Cole, who in 2019 was one win away from getting a World Series ring with the Astros, will now get a chance to slay them. This will be Cole’s first postseason look at his old team, and he said he tried not to get too far ahead of himself when envisioning the Yankees’ path to the Fall Classic.
“The postseason is crazy,” he said over the Yankees’ bombastic victory playlist. “If I was in the National League I probably would have said to get to the World Series you have to go through the Dodgers. You don’t look too far ahead. When it’s done, it’s done.”
Many of Cole’s teammates from the Houston days have moved on. George Springer, Carlos Correa, Zack Greinke, Charlie Morton and Dallas Keuchel bolted in free agency. Brian McCann, Josh Reddick and Evan Gattis retired. Michael Brantley, the 35-year-old who had his season cut short by shoulder surgery, will probably join them soon. Marwin Gonzalez plays with Cole on the Yankees now. The three constants — dating all the way back to the banging scheme in 2017, when Cole was still a Pirate — are Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel.
“I saw a stat the other day,” Cole remembered. “I think there are two trios of players — both of them Yankees, some kind of combination of Bernie, Jeter, Tino and Jorge — and they have the most playoff games played together as a trio. In third place is Jose [Altuve], Bregg [Alex Bregman] and Yuli [Gurriel].”
As various alcoholic beverages sprayed all around him, Cole then offered both a laughably simple scouting report of the Astros and probably the best one anybody could possibly give.
“So it’s like, they’re just really good.”
Beating the Astros will require much more of a group effort than taking down the Guardians did. The Yankees’ bullpen did its job, but relievers have a tendency to go from A to Z in short periods of time. Game 1 starter Jameson Taillon is also a bit of a question, as he has not started a game since the regular season, and we saw how well that worked for Aaron Civale on Tuesday. It would be nice to get some offensive production from the shortstop and catcher positions, and the Yankees still won’t have DJ LeMahieu or Andrew Benintendi to bulk up the lineup. Houston, meanwhile, is basically at full strength and has been licking their chops waiting to play their AL-record sixth straight Championship Series.
“They find ways to win even if they’re not performing at their best,” Cole said knowingly. “I don’t know how many hits Jose got in that series but all of a sudden he showed up with the glove making nasty defensive plays. Bregman seems to be stroking the ball really well right now. Yuli is just like, always there. It’s funny because when they’re all clicking they’re great, and when they’re not all clicking they’re great. That’s why they keep going to the ALCS.”
Tesla earnings: Electric vehicle maker set to report third-quarter results as growth issues emerge
Electric carmaker expected to post near-record profit, but production hiccups and economic uncertainty cloud outlook
Heat’s Bam Adebayo sets sights on foul line; Max Strus in midst of season-opening revenge tour
Bam Adebayo reiterated going into Wednesday night’s Miami Heat opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena that getting to the foul line more often stands as a prime priority.
“Just assaulting the rim, really forcing the refs to make a decision,” the Heat center said. “I just keep constantly putting that assault on the rim. You know, obviously doing it in an intelligent way. You know, when we’re in the bonus, get sneaky fouls and just trying to, I guess you would say, manipulate the game.”
Adebayo averaged a career-high 6.1 free throws per game last season, up from his previous high of 5.5 the previous season. That average, however, fell to 4.2 in the playoffs, compared to the 6.1 he averaged in the Heat’s 2020 postseason run to the NBA Finals.
Adebayo said there is a natural sense of renewal with a new season.
“Everybody tries to come in a different version of themselves, a better version, and with that mindset to compete and get excited,” he said.
Revenge tour
The Heat’s first two games just happen to come against the two teams that gave up on Max Strus before the 3-point-shooting wing found a productive home with the Heat.
Strus was with the Bulls on a two-way contract in 2019-20 before he was sidelined for the season when he tore his ACL while playing for Chicago’s G League affiliate, subsequently signing with the Heat upon his recovery.
Before that, Strus was cut by the Boston Celtics, the Heat’s Friday night opponent at FTX Arena, as an undrafted rookie in 2019, with Boston instead keeping current Bulls forward Javonte Green.
“That’s always a thing,” Strus said of trying to prove previous doubters wrong. “It’s just who I am. Not just to those teams, but all 30 teams.
“If you really think about it, everyone took a pass. So I don’t really take things that personally. But that is in my nature, just to prove people wrong and keep advancing in my career.”
Some, in fact, questioned the Celtics during last season’s Eastern Conference finals for having allowed Strus to get away.
“I mean, it feels good,” Strus said of making good. “But I try not to get into it too much and think about it. I just try to play my game.”
Starting line
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said there is a sense of normalcy to the start of this season.
“You never miss that feeling,” he said of opening night. “Particularly this year, too, in comparison to the last two years, where there were truncated offseasons. We feel like we’ve been able to go through the whole process — reflection off of last season, decompression and then anticipation and excitement for this season.
“And that’s genuine. You feel it in the gym with everybody.”
Spoelstra said it’s also nice to have NBA games back on television.
“We get to throw on these games and have that entertainment instead of Netflix,” he said.
Assistance offered
The Heat have partnered with World Central Kitchen and Direct Relief to provide support to affected communities in Southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with the team and the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation donating $500,000 each of the two relief organizations.
World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit that uses the power of food to heal communities and Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization for those affected by poverty or emergencies.
“In South Florida, we are all too familiar with the lasting impacts of such a powerful storm,” Heat President Eric Woolworth said in a statement. “Understanding that the aftermath of Hurricane Ian will stretch into months and possibly years, our hope is that the services provided by World Central Kitchen and Direct Relief will help our neighbors in Southwest Florida to get back on their feet.”
Kharge is the second Dalit President of the Congress; first community party leader Jagjivan Ram challenged Indira Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge (L) has become the second Dalit Speaker of the Congress after Babu Jagjivan Ram (R). PTI/News18 hindi
Mallikarjun Kharge not only became the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years, but he also became the party’s first Dalit leader in 50 years.
As Kharge takes over the reins of the Congress, here is a look back at the life and career of Jagjivan Ram who was the Dalit face of the Congress for years and its first community leader between 1970 and 1971.
Like Kharge, Ram was also considered a Gandhi family loyalist until he revolted and formed his own party. But being president of Congress was far from Ram’s only achievement.
Born in Arrah of Bihar in 1908, Ram joined Congress during the freedom movement. After independence, he became a member of the country’s first cabinet led by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Jagjivan Ram supported Indira Gandhi during the emergency
After Nehru’s death, he supported his daughter Indira Gandhi’s candidacy to become Prime Minister.
Known for having a close working relationship with Gandhi, Ram held several ministerial portfolios in his cabinets. Most notably, he served as Minister of Defense during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Ram also supported Gandhi during the emergency (1975-77). Thus, it came as a major political upheaval after he and other leaders left Congress in 1977, just days after Gandhi announced that general elections would be held in the country.
Ram’s Party Congress for Democracy became part of the opposition Janata Party. The move would have taken Gandhi by surprise.
“I don’t understand why you resigned when elections were announced, most emergency restrictions were eased, press censorship lifted and political prisoners released,” Gandhi told Ram , according to a OPEN review report.
Ram forms his own party before the 1977 elections
Janata Dal served a landslide defeat in Congress in the 1977 election and it was then that Ram’s reasons for leaving Congress became clearer.
Ram had stood as a candidate for Prime Minister but faced stiff competition from Chaudhury Charan Singh and Morarji Desai. Ultimately, Desai became prime minister and Ram became defense minister.
In 1981 Ram left the Janata Dal alliance and formed a party called Congress (Jagjivan) which was dissolved after his death in 1986.
Throughout his political career, Ram managed to win consecutive Lok Sabha polls. However, her later years were marred by a family feud between her granddaughter Maydhaavi Qirti and her daughter Meira Kumar who later joined the Congress and became the first woman to speak Lok Sabha in India.
Coming to Kharge who is currently MP Rajya Sabha of Karnataka. Although he was an eight-time state deputy, Kharge was never chosen for the CM position when Congress won the state Assembly polls.
In 2014, Kharge was among the few Congress leaders who survived the Modi wave and were able to win in their constituencies.
However, Kharge lost the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 but was appointed to the Rajya Sabha by Congress in 2020.
There has been much speculation that the polls were unfair from the start and that Kharge was certain to defeat his competitor Shashi Tharoor.
Rahul Gandhi’s reference to Kharge as Congress speaker on Wednesday even before the results were announced only added fuel to the fire.
Will Kharge go the way of Jagjivan Ram?
Ahead of the elections, Kharge gave a bizarre response when asked by reporters whether he or Rahul Gandhi would be the party’s candidate for prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“I contest the election of the organization. There is a saying ‘Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge’. First, let these elections be over and let me become president, then we’ll see,” Kharge said.
Now that Kharge has won the polls, it remains to be seen whether he will take over as literal party leader or work in the shadow of the Gandhis.
However, his first statement after the win did little to indicate there will be change as the party struggles to gain a foothold ahead of the 2024 general election.
“I want to thank Sonia Gandhi on behalf of all party workers. She made personal sacrifices and served the party for 25 years with sweat and blood. Under his leadership, we formed our government at the Center twice. Her tenure (as party president) will go down in history,” Kharge said.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
