New Jersey teacher sues Ibtihaj Muhammad over social media post: NPR
Vincent Thian/AP
US Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad is facing a libel lawsuit from a New Jersey teacher over allegations that the Olympian ruined the teacher’s reputation and career following an incident involving one of the woman’s students.
Last year, one of Tamar Herman’s second graders at Seth Boyden Elementary School, a 7-year-old girl who is black and Muslim, reported that Herman ripped her hijab off her head at the school. The daughter came home upset and told her mother.
Muhammad’s relationship to the family is unclear, but the Olympian got wind of the matter. She told the girl’s story with her own social media post (which has since been deleted), calling the teacher’s actions abuse. The post went viral.
From there, the local Maplewood community was in an uproar, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy weighedand the New Jersey branch of the Council on American Islamic Relations also called for the dismissal of Herman. Herman even faced a criminal investigation over the case. Prosecutors declined to press charges.
Herman alleges her reputation was ruined, she was threatened and bullied, and furloughed by the school district, her lawsuit against Muhammad states. Herman, who is Jewish, says she has also faced anti-Semitic vitriol.
“She suffered and continues to suffer emotional and mental harm to such a degree that she had no realistic choice but to permanently leave her home and before that had to seek police protection. and temporarily relocate immediately after the lies of the defendants,” his lawsuit says.
Herman also named CAIR and its leaders in the lawsuit against Muhammad. She also sued the South Orange-Maplewood School District separately.
The child’s family sued Herman and the school district in March, alleging emotional harm.
What started as a social media post took off
Muhammad, herself a resident of Maplewood, won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She became the first Muslim American woman to win an Olympic medal and was the first woman to represent the United States in the Olympics while wearing a hijab.
She took to social media in October 2021, writing that Herman told the student ‘her hair looks good and she no longer needs to wear the hijab to school’, according to local reports citing his since-deleted social media post.
“Imagine being a child and stripped of your clothes in front of your classmates?” said Muhammad. “Imagine the humiliation and trauma this experience has caused him. It is abuse. Schools should be a safe haven for all of our children to feel safe, welcome and protected, regardless of their faith.”
Herman says what happened was a misunderstanding.
On Oct. 6, 2021, Herman says he saw his student “wearing a balaclava that blocked his eyes,” court documents state. She pushed back what she thought was a balaclava, but realized it was her hijab. She put it back on her head and apologized, according to the lawsuit.
Herman remains on administrative leave.
This case is not the first allegation of discrimination in the South Orange-Maplewood School District. A parent group called Black Parents Workshop sued the district in 2018 over allegations that district officials allowed racial segregation and racial disparities in student discipline and classroom enrollment. A settlement was reached in 2020, with the district agreeing to make several changes and pay plaintiffs.
Ravens are touchdown favorites over visiting Browns in Week 7 matchup
The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the visiting Cleveland Browns ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a 24-20 loss Sunday to the New York Giants that dropped them into a tie for first place in the AFC North, the Ravens (3-3) are 6 1/2-point favorites in Week 7. Cleveland (2-4) has dropped three straight games, most recently a 38-15 blowout loss to the New England Patriots.
The Ravens have been touchdown favorites only once this season, in their season opener against the New York Jets, who were 6 1/2-point underdogs. The Ravens covered the spread in a 24-9 win. The Browns, who are without suspended starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, have been favorites in four of their six games this season but are 1-3 in those matchups, losing to the Jets, Patriots and Atlanta Falcons and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to CBS Sports, the Ravens have covered the spread in their past five meetings against Cleveland. They’re also 5-1 dating to last season against the spread after failing to cover the spread in their previous game.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 34-12, with wins in four of their past five meetings. The Ravens won in Baltimore last season despite four interceptions by quarterback Lamar Jackson but lost at FirstEnergy Stadium, 24-22, after Jackson was knocked out with a season-ending ankle injury.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 46 1/2 points.
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
The secret to the best cauliflower soup? High heat and a little spice
It’s hard for me to look a head of cauliflower in the florets and not immediately want to cut it up and throw it in the oven.
When doused in oil and exposed to high heat, all the little crevices and fractals covering the surface — sometimes called curd because of its resemblance to cheese — sizzle until brown and wonderfully crisp. I can easily eat a half sheet-pan of roasted cauliflower on its way from oven to table, snacking on the burnished nuggets, one after the other, like potato chips.
And this is the reason cauliflower soup is a rarity in my kitchen. Why simmer the vegetable in broth when roasting it is just so grand?
This creamy cauliflower soup, however, is an exception — precisely because I roast the florets before submerging them in the broth.
The initial cooking browns the pieces, intensifying their inherent sweetness. Then, I simmer them in broth until they collapse and turn thoroughly soft. When puréed, they give the soup a rich, velvety texture that’s creamy without any dairy products.
On its own, the soup is gentle and restrained. So I usually punch it up with a bold, tangy garnish. For this version, I glazed some plum tomatoes with harissa and roasted them along with the cauliflower.
Under high heat, the tomatoes condensed, turning jammy beneath their fiery coating. Those contrasting flavors — the sweet and spicy tomatoes next to the mild, cozy soup — are what makes this so fun to eat. Every bite is a little different, some mellower, some zippier.
One thing to keep in mind: Harissa pastes vary a lot in their heat level, so taste yours before brushing it on the tomatoes. If it seems at the moderate end of the continuum (meaning you don’t immediately reach for a piece of bread to soothe your tongue), use the full amount listed. But if you’re working with a more intensely fiery paste, use the lesser amount. You can always add more later. (If you’re using a harissa powder, you can mix it with some oil to create a paste.) And if you don’t have harissa on hand, any other chile paste will work well.
It’s best to keep the tomatoes and soup separate until serving. That way, the tomatoes stay brightly scarlet in a sea of beige; it’s a soup that looks as vivid as it tastes.
CREAMY CAULIFLOWER SOUP WITH HARISSA TOMATOES
Cauliflower is cooked twice for this plush vegan soup, which is both cozy and complex in flavor. First, it’s roasted so its flavor deepens, simmered in broth until thoroughly and completely soft. When puréed, it gives the soup a rich, velvety texture and a savory, caramelized character that’s zipped up with harissa-glazed roasted tomatoes. A note on harissa pastes: They vary a lot in their heat level. If yours is milder, use the full amount listed, but if you’re working with a more fiery harissa, use less. And if you don’t have harissa on hand, any other chile paste will work well.
Yield: 6 servings
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 large head cauliflower (about 3 pounds), trimmed and cut into 1-inch florets (about 12 cups)
- Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/4 teaspoons ground coriander
- 7 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
- 1 small bunch thyme (about 10 sprigs)
- 1 pound plum tomatoes, halved, seeds scooped out
- 2 to 4 tablespoons harissa paste
- 3 large bunches scallions, whites and greens thinly sliced (about 2 1/2 cups)
- 1 jalapeño, seeded (if desired) and coarsely chopped
- 4 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 6 cups vegetable stock
- 3/4 cup chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more for optional garnish
- 1 lemon
Preparation:
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees and line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, combine cauliflower, 1 teaspoon salt, a large pinch of black pepper, 3/4 teaspoon ground coriander, 3 tablespoons oil and half the thyme sprigs, tossing everything until well coated. Spread the cauliflower evenly across one of the prepared pans.
3. Using the same bowl (no need to wash it first), combine halved tomatoes, 1 to 2 tablespoons of harissa (depending on how spicy your harissa is; taste it first), 2 tablespoons olive oil, a large pinch of salt and the remaining thyme sprigs, and toss gently until the tomatoes are well coated. Spread tomatoes on the other baking sheet, cut-side up.
4. Place both sheet pans in the oven and roast for 20 minutes, then stir the cauliflower but not the tomatoes. Continue to roast until cauliflower is golden brown and tender, 15 to 20 minutes longer (35 to 40 minutes total roasting time). Transfer cauliflower pan to a rack, and discard thyme sprigs.
5. Using tongs, gently flip tomatoes over so their cut sides are down. Using the tongs, pinch off the tomato skins — they should slip right off — and discard. Brush 1 to 2 more tablespoons of harissa onto tomatoes and continue to roast until shriveled and condensed, about 15 to 25 minutes (35 to 45 minutes total roasting time).
6. While tomatoes are roasting, make the soup: In a large pot, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium. Add scallions (saving 1/4 cup scallions for serving) and jalapeño, and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and lightly colored, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add another 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, black pepper to taste, cumin and tomato paste, and cook until tomato paste darkens and caramelizes, 2 to 3 minutes.
7. Stir in roasted cauliflower and stock, and bring to a simmer. Cook, partly covered, over medium-low heat until all vegetables are very tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Turn off the heat. Using an immersion blender, purée the soup until smooth. (Alternatively, you can purée it in batches in a food processor or blender.)
8. Transfer the roasted tomatoes into a mixing bowl and add cilantro. Using a Microplane or other fine grater, grate zest from about half the lemon into the bowl, then stir in 1/2 teaspoon coriander and reserved scallions.
9. Using a fork or spoon, break up some of the tomatoes as you combine everything. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze a little into the tomatoes, then taste and add more salt and lemon juice as needed. It should taste well seasoned and a little tangy.
10. To serve, squeeze in the juice from half the lemon. Taste and add salt, pepper and lemon if needed. Ladle soup into individual bowls and dollop harissa tomatoes on top; top with olive oil and more cilantro, if you like.
Former NATO chief Rasmussen under investigation by Latvian police – POLITICO
Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen is under police investigation for his role in the collapse of Latvia’s PNB Banka, Danish newspaper Börsen reported on Wednesday.
According to the Latvian authorities, Rasmussen, who was the chairman of the independent steering group of PNB, and other former leaders are being questioned about their past management of the bank.
The administrator of the bankruptcy estate says the accused group acted irresponsibly by accepting large transactions without collateral, which led to around 140 million euros in “gaps” in the bank’s assets .
Authorities have not commented on the case in more detail as the investigation is still ongoing, Börsen reported.
The case was recently dismissed in Denmark when the bank’s Danish lawyer tried unsuccessfully to have it brought before the country’s Supreme Court.
Rasmussen was Prime Minister of Denmark from 2001 to 2009, before leading the transatlantic military organization. He founded the consultancy Rasmussen Global and co-chairs the Group on International Security Guarantees for Ukraine, together with Andriy Yermak, one of the main advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A Rasmussen spokesperson declined to comment.
Farah Stockman: 3 things Americans should learn from Xi’s China
About four decades ago, Chinese Communist Party officials scoured the world for best practices, which they cautiously piloted to create the economic miracle that their country showcases today. These days, though, the Communist Party champions Chinese solutions, and not just for China but also for the rest of the world. Xi Jinping, who just received an unusual third term at the helm of the world’s most populous country, embodies a far more confident China that has begun to portray itself as an alternative to the West.
Creating a Chinese version of the World Bank, Xi inaugurated the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Instead of the American dream, he speaks of the “Chinese dream,” which describes the collective pride that people feel when they overcome a century of disorder and colonial humiliation to reclaim their status as a great power. Gaining control over territories viewed as lost, including Taiwan, is considered key to the Chinese dream. So is ensuring that China, not the United States, calls the shots in Asia and beyond. Xi launched China’s first aircraft carrier and its first foreign military base, in Djibouti.
While Xi’s China undoubtedly presents the most serious challenge to U.S. global leadership in my lifetime, it also gives Americans a chance to learn from the successes and failures of a radically different system. I asked half a dozen scholars who study China what lessons Americans should draw from Xi’s tenure so far. Here’s a summary of what they told me.
Invisible infrastructure’ is the most important kind
In the absence of elections, Communist Party officials in China rise up the ranks based on how well they deliver on the party’s priorities, at least in theory. For years, the top priority was economic growth. Local officials plowed money into the highways, ports and power plants that manufacturers needed, turning China into the world’s factory. Under Xi, government priorities have shifted toward self-sufficiency and the use of industrial robots, something that Chinese leaders believe is critical to escaping the middle-income trap, in which a country can no longer compete in low-wage manufacturing because of rising wages but has not yet made the leap to the value-added products of high-income countries.
But too much top-down planning can backfire. Ya-Wen Lei, a sociologist at Harvard University who studies the impact of state policy on the spread of advanced technology in China, told me that some Chinese companies purchased robots that don’t work well and exaggerated their success to get government subsidies and curry favor with politicians. Directives from party officials with little expertise in robotics fetishize machines beyond their actual usefulness.
“Many manufacturers don’t want or need the government to give them guidance on technology,” she told me. Some corporate managers complained that government subsidies often flowed to politically connected firms and were wasted, while others grumbled that government directives were unpredictable and ill-informed.
What many Chinese businesses wanted most, she said, was “invisible infrastructure”: a predictable judicial system, fair access to bank credit and land, and regulations that are applied without regard to political connections.
Her findings, reported in detail in “The Gilded Cage: Techno-State Capitalism in China,” which will be published next fall, suggest that Beijing’s pronouncements about amazing technological advancement should be viewed with a touch of skepticism.
There’s no ‘economic miracle’ for farmers
Xi had a privileged childhood as the son of a top Communist Party official. But the Cultural Revolution shattered that sheltered life; he was sent to a remote village for seven years, where he did hard labor and slept in a hillside cave home. As a result, he can claim a familiarity with rural people and rural problems that few world leaders can even imagine.
One of Xi’s most celebrated campaigns has been a vow to stamp out extreme poverty, a tacit acknowledgment that China’s economic miracle has left hundreds of millions of rural farmers behind. Only 30% of working Chinese adults have high school diplomas, although 80% of young people are getting them now, according to Scott Rozelle, a co-author of “Invisible China: How the Urban-Rural Divide Threatens China’s Rise.”
Those unskilled laborers — who will increasingly be replaced by robots, according to China’s grand strategy — present an economic challenge and a threat to political stability. Premier Li Keqiang, who was once considered a rival to Xi, announced in 2020 that more than 600 million Chinese people scrape by on the equivalent of $140 per month.
Last year, Xi declared “complete victory” in eradicating extreme poverty in China, but skepticism about his success abounds. Some experts on China report that local officials gave out cash to rural families — one-time payments that got them temporarily over the poverty line — instead of initiating badly needed structural reforms.
“Rural Chinese in many ways are like the lowest class in a policy-driven caste system,” Rozelle told me. Nevertheless, even a flawed program to address rural poverty is better than no program at all.
Beware of the personality cult
When Xi became leader of the Communist Party in 2012, China was plagued by rampant corruption and eye-popping inequality flaunted by the country’s billionaire class. Leaked U.S. diplomatic cables described Xi as having been genuinely disgusted by the unbridled greed among the elite. He set out to save his rudderless Communist Party by cracking down on graft and bringing wayward nouveaux riches back into the fold by recruiting them as party members. He ordered CEOs to contribute more toward “common prosperity” and showed what could happen to those who didn’t toe the party line. (Jack Ma, China’s Bill Gates, appears to have been forced to give up control of his company and has all but disappeared from public life.)
But Xi’s crackdown went too far. Increasingly, foreign investors and Chinese entrepreneurs are fleeing. Coupled with a draconian zero-COVID strategy, Xi’s policies have sent the economy into a tailspin.
More worrisome still is the return of an atmosphere of fear and sycophancy not seen since Chairman Mao Zedong’s time. A businessman who was critical of Xi was sent to prison for 18 years. The era of relative openness to intellectual debate and foreign ideas appears to have come to an end.
Term limits and prohibitions on cults of personality, put in place to avoid another despot like Mao, have gone out the window so Xi can have more time in power. Xi has been called a modern-day emperor, the chairman of everything and the most powerful man in the world. The fate of China’s 1.4 billion people once again rests on one man.
No doubt Xi believes that he is doing the right thing for his people, that China needs an unwavering leader to become the strongest and most powerful version of itself. But that’s not how it works, according to Yuhua Wang, a political scientist at Harvard who is author of the book “The Rise and Fall of Imperial China,” released this month. Wang studied 2,000 years of Chinese history and discovered, somewhat counterintuitively, that China’s central government has always been the weakest under its longest-serving rulers.
Emperors, he explains, have always stayed in power by weakening the elites who might have overthrown them — the very people who are capable of building a strong and competent government.
“One can argue that he has good intentions,” Wang told me of Xi. But the tactics he has used to maintain power — crushing critics, micromanaging businesses, whipping up nationalist fervor and walling off China from the world — may end up weakening China in the end.
The tale of an autocratic leader who hangs on to power while promising national greatness is a cautionary, if familiar, one for people everywhere, not just in China.
The crime concerns Rep. Lee Zeldin’s polling surge against Governor Kathy Hochul
A new poll confirms what Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has argued for months: He’s much closer to beating Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in November than many people expect in solidly blue New York.
“We’ve steadily gained ground on Hochul as New Yorkers witness firsthand his abysmal record on the issues most important to them — crime, the economy, corruption and more,” Zeldin sang. Tuesday after a Quinnipiac poll showed him just 4 points. behind Hochul, who had an overall lead of 50% to 46% among likely voters.
The survey – which found crime and inflation to be the top two issues for voters – is one of many in recent days to highlight just how far Hochul has fallen.
Earlier polls weeks ago suggested she was ahead by a whopping 24-point margins in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by about two-to-one, but that has changed amid attacks. Zeldin’s relentless protests against bail reform and rising crime.
“The race is definitely narrowing, which is not surprising given that none of the candidates are exceptionally well-known and people are making late decisions. And because the issues that Zeldin focuses on resonate more strongly,” Larry Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University, told the Post.
Controversial US Supreme Court rulings over abortion rights and gun control initially pushed the political pendulum against Zeldin — but experts say that could be over.
“The bump Democrats seemed to enjoy through the summer into early fall due to severe anger over the Supreme Court’s abortion decision, coupled with the string of legislative victories of Biden, now appears to be fading in the face of earlier voter frustration over the economy and crime — two issues on which Republicans have traditionally enjoyed an advantage in the polls,” said Democratic political consultant Jake Dilemani.
Republicans say Hochul is missing his chances for a full term by avoiding attacks from Zeldin on the campaign trail while employing a Rose Garden strategy leveraging advantages as a sitting governor.
“It’s hard to understand why Democrats in Albany have failed to recognize and respond to crime being out of control. People are afraid to go to work, take the subway or walk in the park,” former Governor George Pataki said on Tuesday. “Their reluctance to tackle runaway crime has put Hochul and the Democrats at risk.”
This includes using state planes to travel across New York for official events such as bill signings and press conferences that keep his name in the news amid the ongoing fighting between his campaign and Zeldin to find out where and when they could debate each other.
“The governor may cut five ribbons a day between now and Election Day, but that still doesn’t address our crime or the cost of living,” Joe Borelli, spokesperson for the pro-Zeldin Save Our NY State super PAC who ran advertisements against her.
Quinnipiac’s tough numbers came hours after a Siena College poll showed Hochul’s lead had shrunk from 17 points to just 11 in recent weeks.
A Marist College poll released last week showed Zeldin trailing by eight points with voters definitely planning to vote before the final day of voting on Nov. 8.
“Despite $8 million in outside spending from right-wing groups pushing baseless lies, Governor Hochul maintains a double-digit lead against her opponent. Even in today’s Quinnipiac poll, which dramatically underestimated Democrats, Governor Hochul continues to receive the support of fifty percent of New Yorkers and we are confident in our ability to attract voters in every community. said Hochul campaign spokesman Jerrel Harvey.
The crunch polls come as Zeldin and Hochul built on familiar campaign talking points on Tuesday, with the Long Island pol blasting its stance on public safety following the death on Monday of a man pushed into a lane Queens subway.
“There is an increase in crime on our streets and in our subways. And the people who are in charge right now in Albany actually feel like they haven’t passed enough pro-criminal laws,” Zeldin said at a news conference outside the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue 74th Avenue station. Street.
Hochul fired back from Manhattan calling him a ‘co-conspirator’ in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol following revelations that Zeldin had offered advice on how former President Donald Trump could challenge the results of the 2020 elections even before the end of the vote.
“I always run around like I’m an underdog,” she told reporters in New York after her campaign launched a new barrage of televised attacks on Zeldin over her ties to Trump, who has officially called it quits. backed the four-term MP last week.
The political winds still slightly favor Hochul over Zeldin given his advantages with fundraising and the impressive number of Democrats in New York where the GOP challenger must reach 30% while winning the great upstate and the suburbs in order to win statewide.
He had 37% support in the Quinnipiac poll compared to just 23% in the Siena survey, but experts predict he is more likely to be below the threshold than above.
The fact that key political players like the unions have walked away from the GOP in New York doesn’t help Zeldin much either, especially given their history of losing statewide races by significant margins over the of the last two decades.
“There is no real political ground game or infrastructure in New York for the GOP,” Democratic political consultant Bradley Tusk told the Post.
But if she wants to hang on to her slim lead, some political pundits say a change in campaign focus could be in order for Hochul given the signs that Zeldin is rapidly gaining traction and Hochul’s need to bolster. support from Democratic voters to offset its growth. wins with the independents.
“If I’m Hochul, I’d switch to grassroots excitement and not focus on Jan. 6. I focus on economics and abortion to get women out,” the Democratic political consultant said. Camille Rivera following the Quinnipiac poll showing Zeldin within striking distance of Hochul.
Kevin Johnson: To defeat election denialism, we need partisans out of election management
The threat could hardly be clearer: Some candidates for secretary of state deny the verified outcome of the 2020 election, raising serious questions about whether they’ll reject results — and the rule of law — if they gain office.
In response, political opponents from both parties have launched efforts to defeat election deniers at the polls this fall.
Given the clear and present danger these candidates pose to our democracy, that’s a good thing. But political action committees and opposition ads, on their own, are Band-Aids. They may succeed in keeping some deniers out of power. But, with 10 states — including swing states Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania — at risk of putting deniers in office this cycle alone, an electoral strategy won’t succeed everywhere, in this cycle and for the future. It also does nothing to address the rising threat that partisan poll workers will advantage their side at the precinct level.
We need to think bigger. To address the threat for the long term, as well as to help restore voters’ trust in the system, it’s time to follow the lead of almost every other advanced democracy by ensuring that impartial professionals, not partisan politicians, run elections.
There’s fresh evidence that voters in both parties want to move in this direction.
A new nationwide poll commissioned by the Election Reformers Network found that 82 percent of respondents said it’s very important that election officials act in an impartial manner. Sixty-eight percent agreed that it’s difficult to trust the impartiality of election officials who are elected with a party’s backing. And clear majorities would support barring election officials from taking certain partisan steps like raising money for other candidates or overseeing decisions that could affect their own re-election.
States can use a range of approaches to move toward impartial election administration.
- They can make contests for chief election officials more nonpartisan, both officially and in practice.
- They can bar candidates from overtly political acts like supporting or fundraising for other candidates.
- And, just as you wouldn’t hire someone without experience as a plumber to fix a leaky pipe, states can require that candidates seeking to run elections actually have some experience, you know, running elections. Had ERN’s draft legislation requiring such experience been in place, almost all of the election-denier candidates for secretary of state would not have qualified for the ballot.
Doing more to ensure that the people who run our elections are impartial isn’t a new idea. The Carter-Baker commission, created after the 2000 presidential election, called for nonpartisan state oversight of elections to prevent a repeat of the blatant partisanship of Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris. But states continued to muddle through with partisan systems, and the issue faded. Now, though, the rise of election deniers infiltrating election management makes clear that action is needed.
Moving to impartial election administration would help shore up faith in our system more broadly. Because most states use partisan elections to pick their chief election official, candidates for the job must win the backing of their party, and that means they have little choice but to function like partisans. This cycle alone, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose endorsed fellow Republican J.D. Vance in his state’s Senate primary, calling Vance “a candidate we know can defeat the Democratic nominee.” And Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state, Jena Griswold, has chaired a political action committee raising big sums to elect Democrats.
Let’s be clear: LaRose and Griswold are operating within the political logic of a system they can’t be blamed for. But in today’s hyperpartisan era, Ohio’s Democrats could well question how fairly LaRose will administer a Senate race where he’s named his favorite, and Griswold’s extensive support for Democrats in other states could spur similar concerns among Colorado Republicans. The PAC Griswold chairs says its fighting against “Big Lie advocates running to oversee elections;” but let’s see whether it spends some cash on the more prosaic goal of simply helping Democrats win in Washington, Colorado and states where the challengers are experienced election professionals, not “Big Liers.”
Kevin Johnson is executive director of the Election Reformers Network. He wrote this for The Fulcrum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news platform covering efforts to fix our governing systems.
