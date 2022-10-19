New report targets Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith in Andy Hogan’s brain injury case from 2018 as she faces corruption trial

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — Santa Clara County failed to protect an inmate going through a mental health crisis and paid his family $10 million for the brain damage he suffered. Now, a staggering report – that the sheriff’s department has closed an internal affairs investigation to find out how it happened.

This is yet another blow to Sheriff Laurie Smith. This issue is already part of his ongoing corruption trial.

Some of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors’ strongest criticism to date of embattled Sheriff Laurie Smith has come from Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.

“You know, you have to wonder, at what point do people say, you know, that shocks the conscience enough? And I think we’re long past that point,” he said.

VIDEO: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family says Santa Clara County failed in son’s mental health crisis

Supervisor Simitian reacts to a civilian auditor’s report on the Andy Hogan case.

The I-Team first broke the story in 2018 – how the Elmwood prison inmate was suffering from a mental health crisis, how deputies failed to restrain him on the journey to the main prison psychiatric unit, and on the way he hit his head against a metal pole inside the van.

Once at the main prison, Hogan called for help.

ANDY HOGAN: “I die.”

ASSISTANT: “I say.”

ANDY HOGAN“Hey, get me out.”

ASSISTANT: “Okay, wait.”

ANDY HOGAN: “Guys!”

MORE: ABC7NEWS.COM ONLY: Bay Area’s first female sheriff faces past sexual harassment claims

But the sergeant on the scene slammed the doors shut and kept the staff away saying, “So we’ll wait. He can do all the damage he wants. We’re waiting for it to be safe for us. So a nurse is coming out. That’s the plan.

Paramedics did not arrive for more than 30 minutes. Hogan was bleeding profusely, his skull was lumpy, he finally passed out. I-Team’s Dan Noyes spoke to his parents shortly after the incident.

“He was on a boat in the middle of the ocean with no one to help him, he was there alone, I mean it’s really sad to hear that,” Chris Hogan said.

MORE: Santa Clara County sheriff dodges questions from I-Team on bribery scandal

When Dan Noyes attempted to interview Sheriff Smith about Andy Hogan, his command staff body checked on Noyes and grabbed his arm leaving bruises.

DAN NOYES: “I would like to talk to you tomorrow in front of the camera, calmly at your desk or what?”

SHERIFF SMITH: “Calmly?”

DAN NOYES: “Yeah, like a sit-down interview.”

SHERIFF SMITH: “My comment will be the same.”

DAN NOYES: “Which is what?”

SHERIFF SMITH“We’re looking into that.”

Dan: “Okay, I appreciate your time, ma’am, thank you very much.”

The new report says Lt. Amy Le was responsible for the prison’s response to Hogan’s injuries. She was also the head of the Correctional Assistants Union which donated $300,000 to the sheriff’s re-election campaign that year.

After the election, Laurie Smith promoted The Captain, and her office killed the Internal Affairs investigation before even questioning Amy Le or anyone else.

“It’s appalling, and I don’t know how we can hope to attract good people to a department that takes action and, in effect, normalizes such disgraceful conduct,” Simitian said.

MORE: Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announces plans to retire

Dan Noyes spoke with Amy Le by phone; she didn’t want to go in front of the camera. She tells us she wanted the internal affairs investigation and doesn’t know why they killed her.

Le says she followed protocol and the main problem happened at Elmwood Jail where they failed to properly restrain Hogan.

The oversight board passed a resolution Tuesday to review every internal affairs investigation under Laurie Smith who is not eligible for re-election. They also want to meet with the new sheriff early next year, to make sure they take action to prevent this from happening again.

We also contacted Sheriff Smith through his attorney, but received no response. She returns to court on Wednesday morning for her bribery trial over the issue and an alleged pay-to-play scheme.

MORE: Get help for mental health issues

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live