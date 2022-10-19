News
New report targets Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith in Andy Hogan’s brain injury case from 2018 as she faces corruption trial
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — Santa Clara County failed to protect an inmate going through a mental health crisis and paid his family $10 million for the brain damage he suffered. Now, a staggering report – that the sheriff’s department has closed an internal affairs investigation to find out how it happened.
This is yet another blow to Sheriff Laurie Smith. This issue is already part of his ongoing corruption trial.
Some of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors’ strongest criticism to date of embattled Sheriff Laurie Smith has come from Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.
“You know, you have to wonder, at what point do people say, you know, that shocks the conscience enough? And I think we’re long past that point,” he said.
VIDEO: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family says Santa Clara County failed in son’s mental health crisis
Supervisor Simitian reacts to a civilian auditor’s report on the Andy Hogan case.
The I-Team first broke the story in 2018 – how the Elmwood prison inmate was suffering from a mental health crisis, how deputies failed to restrain him on the journey to the main prison psychiatric unit, and on the way he hit his head against a metal pole inside the van.
Once at the main prison, Hogan called for help.
ANDY HOGAN: “I die.”
ASSISTANT: “I say.”
ANDY HOGAN“Hey, get me out.”
ASSISTANT: “Okay, wait.”
ANDY HOGAN: “Guys!”
MORE: ABC7NEWS.COM ONLY: Bay Area’s first female sheriff faces past sexual harassment claims
But the sergeant on the scene slammed the doors shut and kept the staff away saying, “So we’ll wait. He can do all the damage he wants. We’re waiting for it to be safe for us. So a nurse is coming out. That’s the plan.
Paramedics did not arrive for more than 30 minutes. Hogan was bleeding profusely, his skull was lumpy, he finally passed out. I-Team’s Dan Noyes spoke to his parents shortly after the incident.
“He was on a boat in the middle of the ocean with no one to help him, he was there alone, I mean it’s really sad to hear that,” Chris Hogan said.
MORE: Santa Clara County sheriff dodges questions from I-Team on bribery scandal
When Dan Noyes attempted to interview Sheriff Smith about Andy Hogan, his command staff body checked on Noyes and grabbed his arm leaving bruises.
DAN NOYES: “I would like to talk to you tomorrow in front of the camera, calmly at your desk or what?”
SHERIFF SMITH: “Calmly?”
DAN NOYES: “Yeah, like a sit-down interview.”
SHERIFF SMITH: “My comment will be the same.”
DAN NOYES: “Which is what?”
SHERIFF SMITH“We’re looking into that.”
Dan: “Okay, I appreciate your time, ma’am, thank you very much.”
The new report says Lt. Amy Le was responsible for the prison’s response to Hogan’s injuries. She was also the head of the Correctional Assistants Union which donated $300,000 to the sheriff’s re-election campaign that year.
After the election, Laurie Smith promoted The Captain, and her office killed the Internal Affairs investigation before even questioning Amy Le or anyone else.
“It’s appalling, and I don’t know how we can hope to attract good people to a department that takes action and, in effect, normalizes such disgraceful conduct,” Simitian said.
MORE: Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announces plans to retire
Dan Noyes spoke with Amy Le by phone; she didn’t want to go in front of the camera. She tells us she wanted the internal affairs investigation and doesn’t know why they killed her.
Le says she followed protocol and the main problem happened at Elmwood Jail where they failed to properly restrain Hogan.
The oversight board passed a resolution Tuesday to review every internal affairs investigation under Laurie Smith who is not eligible for re-election. They also want to meet with the new sheriff early next year, to make sure they take action to prevent this from happening again.
We also contacted Sheriff Smith through his attorney, but received no response. She returns to court on Wednesday morning for her bribery trial over the issue and an alleged pay-to-play scheme.
MORE: Get help for mental health issues
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Snake spotted on US plane, business class passengers panic: report
New Jersey:
The unexpected appearance of a snake on a plane sent passengers panicking on Monday at the end of a flight from the city of Tampa, Florida to New Jersey and called on workers at Newark Liberty International Airport to catch the reptile.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement that airport wildlife operations personnel and Port Authority Police Department officers met United Flight 2038 at the gate and removed the “grass snake” and then released it back into the wild, according to The Washington Post.
The statement further added that no one was injured and operations were not affected.
In a statement, United said passengers alerted the snake’s crew and the airline “has called the appropriate authorities to deal with the situation.”
The Washington Times reported, citing local New Jersey media, News 12 New Jersey, that business class passengers spotted the snake as the plane taxied after landing. The passengers started screaming and kicking up their feet, according to the television station.
After the snake was removed, passengers disembarked with their luggage and the plane was searched for any other crawling reptiles on board and found none, according to the New York Post citing Simple Flying.
The common garter snake is found in every county in Florida and is neither venomous nor aggressive toward humans, The Washington Times quoted the Florida Museum of Natural History as saying. The snakes, which are typically between 18 and 26 inches long, will tend to avoid direct contact with humans or pets and will only bite if “intentionally attacked”.
Garter snakes are also common in New Jersey, the Washington Times said citing the state’s “Snakes of New Jersey” pamphlet.
Earlier, in February, a similar incident occurred on an AirAsia flight to Malaysia when passengers found a snake while the plane was in the air. Viral Tik Tok video of the flight showed the reptile was inside a light fixture above the passengers.
Meanwhile, in 2016, a large snake — believed to be a poisonous green adder — emerged from an overhead compartment on an Aeromexico flight in Mexico, according to The Washington Post. Passenger video posted to Twitter shows the creature hanging from the ceiling of the plane, which received priority landing clearance when it reached Mexico City.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
EU took too much financial risk on COVID-19 and Ukraine – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
Johan Van Overtveldt is Chairman of the Committee on Budgets. Monika Hohlmeier is Chair of the Committee on Budgetary Control.
When money is scarce in Europe, the European Commission and member countries resort to budgetary instruments outside the ordinary budget of the European Union. This became abundantly clear first during the pandemic and then again with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the bloc’s subsequent support for Ukraine, events that created huge short-and-term funding needs. long-term.
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the EU has provided 2.2 billion euros to Ukraine in the form of macro-financial assistance (MFA). And in October, the Commission will borrow an additional 5 billion euros in the form of long-term loans from the MFA to lend to Ukraine. This allows the war-torn country to benefit from Europe’s AAA credit rating.
Such European borrowing operations are becoming increasingly exemplary of the bloc’s response to unforeseen crises. We have already used this type of funding for the pandemic-related Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), as member countries divided the money among themselves, while trying to prevent the European Parliament from control spending.
However, the risks threatening the success of this type of borrowing operation are very real.
In the case of the Ukrainian MFA, we see two potential risks: First, there is the risk of default.
There is no crystal ball to predict the subsequent course of the war. As things stand, there is still no clear end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the country’s future ability to repay its long-term debt is uncertain – even if the one can only hope that in all possible scenarios, these debts will be repaid.
In the event of default, however, the EU budget provides a 9% “first loss protection” for investors, backed up by a member country guarantee of 61%, as a “second layer of protection”. But, to be frank, there is not enough room in the EU’s current long-term budget – also known as the multiannual financial framework – to solve this problem, if Ukraine is not able to repay and member countries refuse to intervene. In such a case, massive cuts in existing European programs would be inevitable.
The second risk relates to fraud and embezzlement.
Despite our justified solidarity with the Ukrainian people and our support for the sovereignty of their country, it should not be forgotten that before the war, corruption was endemic in Ukraine. In 2021, the country ranked 122nd on the Corruption Perceptions Index, between countries like Gabon and Zambia – an issue that European institutions are well aware of. A September 2021 report by the European Court of Auditors even said that “grand corruption was still a key problem in Ukraine”, despite repeated EU efforts to improve the rule of law.
Of course, it is almost impossible to verify every euro that will be spent, but this support from the AMF does not at all provide for strict monitoring of the money transferred. Without proper fiscal control backed by democratic checks and balances, these EU loans could easily fall into the wrong hands. And if any grand fraudulent schemes were to surface in Ukraine, the public reaction would likely be fierce.
Providing financial support to Ukraine is an obvious necessity, but the money must be spent to achieve the intended goals and it must reach the majority of the population.
However, the lack of information regarding the destination of FRR money is potentially even more dangerous than the risks associated with the Ukrainian MFA. While reform and investment plans with agreed targets and milestones suggest some level of reliability, Parliament is not in a position to review this information.
Until now, the information provided by the Commission and the Member States was not only very basic, it also did not allow Parliament to trace the financial flows, even though the regulation explicitly provides for the transfer of concrete information on the FRR’s discharge expenses.
It is essential that the member countries provide the Commission and the Parliament with lists of the measures financed with these funds. European taxpayers expect Parliament to insist on scrutiny to ensure the €750 billion is spent according to law, and assure citizens that the COVID-19 recovery fund was the right decision for show solidarity across the bloc.
As chairmen of the two budget committees within the Parliament, we would like to point out that these current solutions to off-budget crises further contribute to an already complex budget galaxy and entail great financial risks. But more importantly, these “creative” solutions undermine the legitimacy and parliamentary accountability of the Union.
Both with the FRR regulation and with the AMF support to Ukraine, sound financial management is not guaranteed, as the main EU budgetary control structures are largely absent. However, if we want the EU to be a strong union and not risk losing the support of a large majority of its citizens, we must bring all European spending under parliamentary control.
Otherwise, we face a major risk of fraud and corruption.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) { pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer; } !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' ); fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" ); fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args ); if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) { window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) { if ( listenerSuccess ) { if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) { __tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) { if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) { return; } const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter( function( vendorConsents ) { return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name; } ); if ( consents.length === 1 ) { fbq( 'consent', 'grant' ); } } ); } } }); }
Politices
News
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
By STEVE KARNOWSKI (Associated Press)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded.
The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over abortion, violent crime and a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program. It was their only televised debate of the campaign. It was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester and also carried live by stations in Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead and Mankato, but it was available only by livestream in the Twin Cities. It was their first debate since FarmFest in southwestern Minnesota on Aug. 3. They’ll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio.
Here are some key takeaways:
GEORGE FLOYD MURDER
Both candidates were asked what they would have done differently to respond to the unrest that followed Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in 2020, which included looting across Minneapolis and St. Paul and the burning of a Minneapolis police station.
“Sitting on the sidelines and critiquing, that’s not what being governor is. It’s making the hard decisions at the time,” Walz said. He defended how local, state and federal authorities worked together, and said the lessons learned help prevent violence during former Officer Derek Chauvin’s trial for killing Floyd.
“I’m proud of Minnesota’s response; I’m proud of Minnesota’s first-responders who were out there, from firefighters to police to the National Guard, to citizens that were out there,” he said.
Jensen jumped on Walz for that.
“You heard it here. Gov. Walz just told you ‘I am proud of Minnesota’s response,’ referring to the riots in May and June of 2020. Wow,” he said, accusing the governor of failing to stand by the police and National Guard. “Burn that into your psyche, Minnesota.”
ABORTION
Walz said there’s a “clear contrast” between them on abortion rights He noted that Jensen said earlier in the campaign that he would support a ban on abortions, but softened that after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision to include exceptions for rape, incest and to protect the health or life of the mother.
“In my entire career I’ve trusted women to make their health care decisions. I don’t believe anybody who sits in this office should come between them,” Walz said, suggesting that Jensen changes his positions as the winds blow.
Jensen tried to minimize the importance of issue, accusing Walz of “fear-mongering.” He said the only way to undo the state’s protections for abortion rights would be by putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot that voters would have to approve. He tried to pivot instead to inflation, crime and education.
CRIME
Jensen said rising crime across Minnesota and at schools is “a product of the lawlessness that swept over our state,” after Floyd’s death, and he blamed Walz. “Arguably he is the godfather of the crime epidemic that has swept our country.”
Walz countered that the Republican-controlled Senate in the Minnesota Legislature, where Jensen used to serve, blocked his efforts to increase funding for law enforcement and to fight gun violence.
“We have the opportunity to do smart things, whether it be background checks or making sure we have red flag laws. … The easy access to firearms is one of the problems,” Walz said.
FEEDING OUR FUTURE
Jensen repeated claims made by Republican legislators on Monday that Walz could have stopped the Feeding our Future scandal before $250 million in taxpayer money was stolen from a state-administered federal program to feed children during the pandemic when they were kept home from school.
Federal authorities have charged 49 people in the case, which centers on a nonprofit group called Feeding our Future, and have thanked the Walz administration for its cooperation with the investigation.
Jensen said the governor has been evasive about what he knew about the fraud, and when he knew it, and accused Walz of a cover-up. He rejected the administration’s claims that its hands were tied by a judge’s order and instructions from the FBI not to compromise the investigation.
“Gov. Walz and his team could have stopped this anywhere along the line,” Jensen said.
Walz said everybody agrees that “fraud is unacceptable, whether it’s in the public sector or the private sector.” But he then turned the discussion to how his administration worked four years ago to fix a badly flawed — but not fraudulent — driver’s licensing computer system. It wasn’t clear how that was relevant.
The governor went on to say that the federal government relaxed its rules when it sent COVID-19 aid to the states — “as they should have’ — and that his administration alerted the FBI when it discovered the fraud.
“Now it’s an on ongoing investigation. I guess we’ll get more clarity,” Walz said.
“You just heard a smokescreen,” Jensen retorted.
News
Supreme Court to hear major election challenge and LGBT religious rights dispute in December
The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will hear two of its leading cases this quarter in December, one concerning the power that state legislatures have over elections and the other the dispute between LGBT rights and religious freedom. .
On December 5, the justices will hear a landmark First Amendment case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis.
This is the latest High Court dispute pitting free speech against gay rights.
Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, a Colorado-based web design company, says state law requires her to accept clients who want her to use her creative talent on websites celebrating same-sex marriages. . The designer maintains that forcing her to accept such work amounts to undermining her religious convictions.
A federal appeals court ruled against Ms. Smith. He said the state’s interest in equal access to a place of business outweighs his right to free speech.
Four years ago, judges challenged Colorado law and awarded a partial victory to a baker whom the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had exposed for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple .
The judges’ ruling was narrow, finding that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission failed to give the baker a fair hearing and that the court failed to address the tension in the law between religious freedom and LGBT rights.
Ms Smith’s case will give judges another bite of the apple to reconcile First Amendment rights with anti-discrimination laws.
Two days later, the High Court will hear an election challenge in North Carolina in which a state court struck down the map of Congress that lawmakers had drawn.
The Republican-controlled legislature says state courts should crush. They point to a clause in the Constitution that says “the times, places, and manner ‘of electing members of Congress’ shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof.”
The ruling could impact the procedures states have used to implement last-minute changes to election laws during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving state legislatures the final say — not state executive officials. .
Critics, however, argue that state legislatures should not be unchecked in their authority. The case is Moore v. Harper.
Decisions in either case, however, are not expected right away. They will likely be released by June 2023.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Another rural Minnesota hospital ends labor/delivery services, shifting them 30 miles
A second hospital in west-central Minnesota is transferring its labor and delivery services to a regional partner as rural birth rates decline.
Avera Granite Falls is transferring its labor and delivery services 30 miles down the road to Avera Marshall effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to information provided by the CEOs of both locations during a mandated virtual hearing hosted by the Minnesota Department of Health on Oct. 13.
Avera Granite Falls will continue to offer the full range of prenatal and postpartum care, CEO Tom Kooiman emphasized during the hearing. Patients can continue to see their primary care physician, Dr. Rosa Avendano, in Granite Falls for care.
“Our commitment is that care will stay local for prenatal, postpartum and other women’s health needs,” Kooiman said.
Hospital staff training will continue, and equipment will remain on site to provide emergency birthing services, according to Kooiman.
The Olivia Hospital & Clinic, formerly the RC Hospital & Clinics operated by Renville County, discontinued labor and delivery services effective May 1. It continues to provide prenatal and postpartum care in Olivia.
As a partner with HealthPartners, Olivia Hospital & Clinic transferred delivery services to Hutchinson Health, but also partnered with CentraCare in Willmar and Redwood Falls to offer delivery services in those locations.
As was the case in Olivia, Kooiman cited declining birth rates as a factor in the decision. The Granite Falls facility is on pace to do 14 deliveries in this fiscal year. That compares to 25 last year and 37 the year before.
Kooiman said the declining number of deliveries has been raised as a concern in each of the past five years by the hospital’s insurance carrier. While the number of deliveries has declined, the prevalence of higher-risk deliveries has increased.
“Given our current model and numbers where they’re at, we don’t feel this is a sustainable model going forward,” the CEO said.
Finding family practice physicians with obstetrics training and nurses willing to provide obstetrics services also presents challenges, and was a factor in the decision, Kooiman said. He emphasized that Avera Granite Falls is not reducing its overall scope of services, and in fact, has been expanding the types of specialty services offered at the location.
Debbie Streier, regional president and CEO of Avera Marshall, said rural care and women’s health care are very important to Avera. It continues to recruit women’s health care providers and is planning to add midwife services.
She said the transfer of delivery services to Marshall gives patients access to additional resources. The Marshall location provides more than 400 deliveries a year. It has an on-call team at the ready and pain-management resources. It can also offer lactation counseling and donated breast milk if needed after deliveries.
Avendano will continue to serve patients in Granite Falls two days each week, and will be available on two or three days each week at the Marshall location. Avendano has met one-on-one with her patients about the plans to transfer delivery and labor services.
Avera Granite Falls has also sent letters to patients and has talked to stakeholders in the community to get feedback on the decision, according to Streier and Kooiman.
News
Russian oil exports rise ahead of EU embargo – Bloomberg – RT Business News
Turkey, India and China remain the main buyers, but exports to Western Europe are also increasing, reports the media
Russian oil exports by sea have surged over the past month as countries rush to stock up ahead of the EU embargo coming into effect in December, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing data vessel tracking.
According to the report, Turkey, India and China stepped up their purchases of Russian barrels in the four weeks to October 14.
Flows to the three countries initially peaked in June at 2.2 million barrels per day. This month, the volume of shipments that specified them as final destinations fell by around 350,000 barrels per day to around 1.85 million barrels.
However, deliveries to Türkiye are said to have reached their highest level this year. Additionally, the volume of fuel on tankers that did not mark their final destinations, instead marking transit points such as Port Said, Gibraltar, or marking shipment “for orders”, increased by about 450,000 barrels per day. According to data from Bloomberg, these shipments mainly end up in India or China. Therefore, analysts believe that combined shipments from Russia to these countries should beat the previous record for the year once their destinations are revealed.
Overall Russian crude exports also increased during the review period, exceeding 3 million barrels per day on average, which is the highest oil shipment volume for Russia since mid-August.
The increase came amid rising deliveries to Europe, as countries in the region appear keen to fill their storage tanks ahead of the EU embargo on oil being transported. by the Russian sea on December 5, according to the media. Oil exports to European countries excluding Turkey reached 714,000 barrels per day in the week ending October 14, up 14%.
According to Bloomberg calculations based on Russian Finance Ministry figures, the country’s revenue from seaborne oil sales jumped $9 million to $134 million in the week ending October 14. . The average for the four weeks ending on this date also increased, gaining around $2. million to $145 million.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
New report targets Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith in Andy Hogan’s brain injury case from 2018 as she faces corruption trial
RhinoX Soulbound NFT Launches Roadmap Detailing New ‘Soul Breeding’ Mechanism on Web3
Snake spotted on US plane, business class passengers panic: report
EU took too much financial risk on COVID-19 and Ukraine – POLITICO
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
Supreme Court to hear major election challenge and LGBT religious rights dispute in December
Another rural Minnesota hospital ends labor/delivery services, shifting them 30 miles
Russian oil exports rise ahead of EU embargo – Bloomberg – RT Business News
Kakao co-CEO steps down after massive outage locks out 53 million users
We ‘must take climate change seriously’ to protect Florida from hurricanes
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing