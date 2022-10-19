An investigation into whether Communist China is paying large sums of money to ex-Royal Air Force (RAF) airmen to train their servicemen in how to shoot down Western warplanes has spread to the army and navy, according to a report.

Officials from the British Ministry of Defense have issued an official threat alert, based on the belief that China is recruiting fighter pilots who have served in the British military to train its own.

In particular, the Chinese Communist Party is believed to be hunting veterans in hopes of learning how best to combat the various aircraft used by Western powers, including the likes of the UK and US.

Although this story only entered the public domain this week, there are already developments with the investigation believed to have spread to Australia, and from the RAF in Britain to other British armed forces.

Reference British newspaper The temperature reports on Wednesday that it is considered “naive” to assume that efforts to recruit British pilots to teach China how to fight Western warplanes would not naturally extend to soldiers and sailors.

According to a BBC report, some 30 former British military pilots are already actively training members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army for this purpose, and it is claimed that at least some of the men involved are being well rewarded for their services. .

Describing the money as a ‘strong incentive’ for ex-pilots involved in the Chinese training program, the Defense Ministry said China is offering packages of up to $270,000 to ex-pilots willing to work for them. them. It is alleged that a flight school in South Africa — the South Africa Test Flight Academy — was used as a go-between by China to recruit ex-military pilots, rather than recruiting them directly, suggesting those involved may not have known what they were getting into.

James Heappey, Britain’s Armed Forces Secretary, said veterans currently involved in training Chinese assets had been approached by authorities and asked to desist from their actions, although an individual is not believed to have breaking the law by accepting Chinese contracts. Heappey later said UK law would be changed which would make ignoring such an order for a veteran to stop training a foreign serviceman a criminal offence.

While China is said to have failed to find a pilot with experience in the latest series of F-35 fighter jets, the Beijing-operated project was reportedly able to recruit men with experience in a variety of supersonic aircraft and helicopters operated by the British Army.

As a result, officials believe the project “almost certainly improves China’s military knowledge and capabilities,” particularly regarding how best to combat Western air power.

Despite the damage that such well-paid training by British pilots is likely to inflict on Western defense efforts, however, this is not the first time that the Chinese government has integrated former elements of the British security state. in his diet.

For example, a number of senior Hong Kong law enforcement officers — responsible for several cases of police brutality against pro-democracy protesters in the former autonomous region — are holdovers from when the city was under British control.

Chief Superintendent Rupert Dover, Chief Superintendent David Jordan and Superintendent Justin Shave all remain senior members of the CCP-controlled police force, despite having previously been under British government command.

UK universities have also been seen as a major vehicle through which the government in Beijing is in theory able to acquire valuable know-how regarding military operations, with many institutions in the UK becoming dependent on foreign funding from China. through paying foreign students. , company agreements, as well as partnerships with universities within the communist nation.

