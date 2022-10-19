Oakland Police will continue to record license plate information

Oakland police may continue to rely on cameras that record vehicle license plate information to investigate crimes, but not without additional oversight and restrictions.

After a contentious hearing, the City Council unanimously approved new policies on Tuesday that will cut the length of time police store data from two years to six months and require the department to submit quarterly reports detailing when information have been consulted.

The new rules were a compromise – crafted by councilman Sheng Thao – between the police department and the city-formed privacy advisory board, which had initially sought to halt use of the technology altogether.

“We have an agreement to improve public safety and protect public privacy,” Thao said. “We need to keep our residents safe, period.”

These types of cameras are not new; Oakland police have been using them since the early 2010s. Earlier this year, several other East Bay towns began installing their own gadgets around the city to quell stolen cars and violent crime suspects.

But the scrutiny of how police use technology led the city’s privacy expert at Tuesday’s meeting to battle police officials over policy details and accuse council members to distort the situation to the public.

The stakes were only raised due to alarming levels of gun violence and homicides last month in Oakland. This includes four homicides in a single 18-hour period in September, as well as a school shooting earlier this month that left six people injured with the suspects still at large.

But privacy advocates have criticized law enforcement for not looking more carefully at whether the devices actually reduce crime. And they pushed Oakland police to be more transparent about their license plate reading practices.

Brian Hofer, who chairs the city’s privacy advisory board, went so far as to file a lawsuit against the city and the police department last year to release more documents about how cameras are used.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Hofer displayed some of those records. They reveal that officers typically request license plate data within days or weeks of the crimes being investigated. This is proof, Hofer said, that the department is unnecessarily clinging to the records much longer than necessary.

“I believe the Oaklanders deserve better and we deserve honesty,” Hofer said. “You can’t have it both ways pretending that crime is out of control in Oakland and that (license plate readers) will immediately reduce and deter future crime. And I say that because the technology is already in place.

On the other hand, police say the cameras allow officers to focus more on violent crimes and, with footage in hand, make fewer overall stops of suspicious drivers.

“We don’t want to violate anyone’s rights in any way,” Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at the meeting. “We just want to work collaboratively…to help fight crime in the city of Oakland.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, the leader has found support from Mayor Libby Schaaf, as well as council members Loren Taylor and Treva Reid, who, along with Councilwoman Thao, are running to succeed Schaaf in office in next month’s election. .

Earlier this month, Taylor and Reid were widely featured in a city press release describing the new policies as efforts to “address the city’s growing public safety crisis.” This was a clear example, Hofer said, of mayoral candidates trying to win votes by promoting the city’s license plate-reading cameras as new technology.

Councilor Carrol Fife took aim at the same Schaaf, saying the incumbent mayor had tried to frenzy his supporters by spreading “political propaganda” that the program would be cut.

Later in the meeting, Taylor credited himself and Reid with forcing the new policies on the board, instead of “allowing them to continue to be removed at the committee level”. Reid, meanwhile, said she wouldn’t take on “political foolishness.”