Oklahoma lawyer faces illegal marijuana trade charges
Another Oklahoma attorney is facing charges after allegedly helping set up an illegal marijuana business.
The state said that was just the tip of the iceberg in its investigation. The document details the illegal activity, saying attorney Matthew Stacy has registered with more than 300 LLCs to obtain medical marijuana and manufacturing licenses.
“We’re only scratching the surface,” said Mark Woodward of the Oklahoma Narcotics Bureau.
A multi-county grand jury indicted Stacy, a local attorney, for allegedly illegally obtaining licenses for marijuana farms.
“These lawyers, these consultants, will recruit people to come to Oklahoma, and they will tell these people that I will get you a 75% owner,” Woodward said.
The Oklahoma Narcotics Bureau said Oklahoma residents were recruited to become ghost owners, signing paperwork to own the farms but having no day-to-day operations. Instead, out-of-state customers will operate the farms, which OBN says contributes to the black market.
“Meanwhile, the criminal organization brings in their 25% of employees. They are the ones who move the factories, the money and the workers and the 75% owner often doesn’t know anything about the farm,” Woodward said. .
The affidavit said, “on numerous occasions,” Stacy told officials, the crops didn’t work, but officials found “thousands of actively growing marijuana plants with sometimes tens to hundreds of pounds of marijuana. fully processed and/or packaged located on the premises.”
“Knowing that these criminal organizations shouldn’t even have been here if there hadn’t been a law firm that had stepped up and submitted fraudulent documents so they could get a license for these criminal groups to are moving here and causing all this destruction and now we have to clean it up,” Woodward said.
CNN broadcasts Donald Trump throwing an F-bomb in the Woodward tapes
[WARNING: Adult Language]
CNN aired audio of former President Donald Trump swearing and discussing weapons systems with reporter Bob Woodward on “Anderson Cooper 360” on Tuesday.
Trump said, “I’ve built a weapon system that no one has had in this country before. We have things you haven’t even seen or heard of. We have things that Putin and Xi have never heard of before.
Trump continued, “Getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing, okay? Mainly because they have 1,332 fucking nuclear warheads.
He added: “It’s funny that the relationships I have, the tougher and meaner they are, the better I get along with them. You know, explain that to me one day, OK, but maybe this isn’t a bad thing. The easiest ones are the ones I may not like as much or get along with less well.
Discussing the impeachment, Trump said, “There’s nobody tougher than me. No one is tougher than me. You asked me about impeachment. I’m under impeachment and you said, you know, you act like you just won a fucking race. Nixon was in a corner with his thumb in his mouth. Bill Clinton took it very, very badly. I just do things, okay? »
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate DefExpo2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today
Ahmedabad:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate DefExpo22 in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar on Wednesday. The event aims to showcase India’s defense manufacturing capabilities.
The Prime Minister will also launch the Mission Schools of Excellence in Adalaj and lay the foundation stones for various development projects in Junagadh.
It will also inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave-2022 and will dedicate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects in Rajkot.
It will dedicate more than 1,100 homes built under the Light House project, a government statement said.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate an exhibition of innovative construction practices in Rajkot.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
The need to discuss diplomacy with Russia
The reaction has been scathing – with Ukrainian and Western political pundits and officials scoffing at the logic of nuclear blackmail imposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and echoed by Musk. “There can be no compromise based on him not trigger a nuclear weapon if we deliver Ukraine,” Fiona Hill, a Russian scholar and former Trump administration official, told Politico. “Putin is behaving like a rogue state because, well, he’s a rogue state at this point. … We have to make sure he doesn’t have the effect he wants with this nuclear strategy.
How to do this is, of course, the giant conundrum surrounding the war in Ukraine.
The United States and its European partners continue to provide military aid and weapons to Kyiv in the hope that Ukraine can build on its current advantage, reclaim territories seized by Russia over the past eight months, and at any the least, winning a stronger hand whenever the warring parties attempt meaningful negotiations. The Kremlin, meanwhile, has responded to its recent setbacks with a violent escalation, launching indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine while also targeting the country’s energy infrastructure.
This latest tactic is part of Russia’s broader strategy to weaponize the impending winter in its favor, leaving Ukrainians cold and dark while driving up energy costs — and domestic anger — to across Europe. “Putin seems to believe he can coerce his enemies out before he suffers a major defeat, while the United States acts as if it can deter Putin from stepping up long enough for Ukraine to win,” wrote Hal Brands for Bloomberg Opinion. “The result of all of this is a violent and unstable balance, which cannot last forever as committed participants pursue irreconcilable goals.”
#RussiaFM Lavrov said it made no sense for Moscow to maintain a diplomatic presence in Western countries at previous levels.
The Kremlin finally realizes that there is no going back to “business as usual”.
— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) October 18, 2022
The scale of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, visualized
The specter of a nuclear conflict still hovers Western observers think Putin should be called on his bluff. Others more sensitive to the Kremlin’s position disagree. “NATO leaders appear convinced that Putin, whom President Biden recently described as a ‘rational actor,’ would not dare seize the nuclear arsenal,” wrote Dimitri Simes of the Center for the National Interest. , a Washington think tank. “Some leaders even seem to believe that Moscow is now paralyzed by concern over Western retaliation. But the time when Moscow is ready to use all available options except strategic nuclear weapons may be much closer than Western leaders and experts don’t seem to think so.
US officials have warned that all options for retaliation in the event of a Russian tactical nuclear attack are on the table, but it is an untested threat – for decades Western strategists have seen the option of military action as a deterrent. What happens when deterrence fails?
Biden himself compared the peril of the moment to that of the Cuban Missile Crisis. It’s a grim analogy, given that some analysts argue that 60 years ago, Cold War communication channels between Washington and Moscow were more robust than they are now. “The current crisis is far worse than the Cuban Missile Crisis, in part because during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the two [President John F.] Kennedy and [Soviet leader Nikita] Khrushchev was open to discussing a way to reverse the confrontation,” Cynthia Hooper, a Russia specialist at the College of the Holy Cross, told Insider. “There is no such option on the table here.”
Several European officials visiting Washington have told Today’s WorldView in recent months that their visibility into Kremlin thinking is more limited than it has ever been. Although the United States has privately conveyed warnings to Russia about the consequences of using a nuclear weapon, contacts are limited in scope and access. Putin may be bunkered and warmongering in isolation, but the sense of uncertainty and danger surrounding war is only deepening.
Attempts by some Western European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, to locate an exit ramp for Putin have only drawn contempt and anger from the most hawkish towards Russia. “For some of Ukraine’s most ardent supporters, even talk of diplomacy equates to appeasement,” Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman wrote. “Their argument is that the only acceptable and realistic way to end the war is for Putin to be defeated. It’s fine as a statement of principle, but not very useful in practice.
The President of the United Arab Emirates is the only world leader who can talk to President Putin to stop the drift towards nuclear confrontation. He does it for peace, for Europe and for all of us. That’s why he’s in Moscow tomorrow. It is in line with the UAE’s role as a regional and global peacemaker pic.twitter.com/GP26DvvWWC
—Abdulkhaleq Abdulla (@Abdulkhaleq_UAE) October 10, 2022
On the road to war: the United States struggled to convince its allies and Zelensky of the risk of invasion
Diplomacy should not be the alternative to continuing the war effort, Rachman argued, but take place simultaneously. Although it is difficult to see where the impetus for such a dialogue can come from. “In private, US officials say that neither Russia nor Ukraine are capable of winning the war, but they have ruled out pushing or even pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table,” my colleagues reported. colleagues last week. “They say they don’t know what the end of the war looks like or how it might end or when, insisting it depends on Kyiv.”
The engagement of non-Western actors could move the needle. A previous round of talks between Russia and Ukraine came to nothing, but we have seen the success of a Turkish-led effort that has helped release Ukraine’s stranded grain stocks to a world hungry. Other regional leaders, including the president of the United Arab Emirates and the emir of Qatar, have also multiplied calls for a cessation of hostilities and proposed mediation between Moscow and Kyiv.
“Turkey has made no secret that it wants to help mediate a broader ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia, with Ankara hoping that the experience of the grain deal – as well as a more recent prisoner exchange it brokered with Saudi Arabia – can be leveraged to achieve this goal,” wrote Eugene Chausovsky, senior analyst at the New Lines Institute. “Successful mediation that produces Tangible results, even on relatively minor issues, can lay the groundwork for future de-escalation.”
Western officials doubt the success of these contacts and place little hope in the conversations Putin might have with, for example, concerned Chinese and Indian interlocutors. But there may be a way there to lower the temperature, at least on the nuclear front.
“Two years ago, Putin offered to withdraw Russia’s new ground-based intermediate-range nuclear missile from Europe under verifiable conditions, thereby supporting a moratorium on such missiles in Europe,” wrote Rose Gottemoeller, former Deputy Secretary General of NATO. “When Putin and Xi Jinping met in Beijing before the February invasion, they talked about extending such a moratorium to Asia. on a technical level, to explore what the two men had in mind.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American to feature on the US currency
Early movie star Anna May Wong, who burst into Hollywood during the silent film era, will become the first Asian American to appear on US currency, a century after landing her first starring role.
Wong’s image, complete with blunt bangs and pencil-thin eyebrows, will feature in the back of the new quarters starting Monday.
“These inspiring coin designs tell the stories of five extraordinary women whose contributions are indelibly etched in American culture,” Acting US Mint Director Alison Doone said in a statement to CNN the year last, when the list was revealed.
Considered the film industry’s first Chinese-American star, Wong overcame widespread discrimination to carve out a career spanning four decades in film, theater and radio. She has performed alongside icons such as Marlene Dietrich, Joan Crawford and Laurence Olivier and appeared on stage in London and New York.
Anna May Wong has appeared in over 60 films. Credit: General Photographic Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Born in Los Angeles, she started acting at 14 and had a starring role in “The Toll of the Sea” three years later in 1922. She went on to appear in dozens of films but faced a deep-rooted racism in Hollywood, where she struggled to break away from stereotypical roles.
She moved to Europe in the 1920s, but then returned to the United States to make hits including “Shanghai Express,” the 1932 adventure-romance film that gave Wong one of her most successful roles. known – it starred Dietrich as a notorious courtesan who takes a three-day train journey through China during the Chinese Civil War and is held hostage on board, with Wong playing another passenger first class.
Throughout his life, Wong advocated for greater representation of Asian American actors in Hollywood. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960, the year before her death at the age of 56.
His image appears on the reverse (tails), while George Washington appears on the obverse (heads). Credit: Burwell Photography/usmint.gov
Her keen sense of style has also made her a fashion icon, with Wong often mixing traditional Chinese dresses and flapper-era styles with eccentric touches. A biopic about the actor’s life, which will see him portrayed by ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Gemma Chan, is currently in production.
“Many prominent actors of the 1920s and 1930s had their names framed by light bulbs on movie theater marquees, so I thought it made sense to portray Anna May Wong in this way,” the designer says. of the play, Emily Damstra, in a press release.
“In addition to the hard work, determination and skill that Anna May Wong brought to the acting profession, I think it was her expressive face and gestures that really captivated movie audiences, so I ‘ve included these items next to his name.”
The American Women Quarters program will choose five different women each year to appear on the reverse side of the coin through 2025. Next year’s confirmed designs will feature pilot Bessie Coleman, composer Edith Kanaka’ole, former premiere Dame Eleanor Roosevelt, journalist and activist Jovita Idar and the ballerina. Maria Grandchef.
State Department cleans up diplomatic mess after Biden quizzes Pakistan over possession of nuclear weapons
On Tuesday, the US State Department walked back remarks questioning Pakistan’s ability to protect its nuclear weapons by leftist President Joe Biden, who went so far as to call the South Asian nation a nominal ally of America, “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”. the world.”
Biden made the offensive comments at a Democratic Party event at a private home in California last week.
Offering disorganized remarks commenting on nuclear weapons in general, Biden mentioned Pakistan while once again bragging about having a close personal relationship with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.
‘I’ve spent more time with Xi Jinping than anyone in – any head of state in America – in the world,’ Biden said, again making the dubious claim that he had traveled 17,000 miles with the genocidal leader, which earned him three of the four “Pinocchios” of the Washington Post Last year.
Biden then abruptly turned to Pakistan.
“It’s a guy [Xi] who understands what he wants but who has a huge, huge range of problems. How do we handle this? asked the president. “How do we handle this compared to what is happening in Russia? And what I think is perhaps one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.
“So, folks, there’s a lot going on. There’s a lot going on,” he continued, never returning to elaborate on his views on Pakistan.
As reported by pakistani newspaper Dawn On Saturday, an official press release from the office of the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office called President Biden’s remarks “factually incorrect and misleading,” demanding that “unnecessary comments” be avoided.
Following the release of the official transcript of the event, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry immediately summoned US Ambassador to Islamabad Donal Blome and asked the Ambassador to make a move on President Biden’s comments.
“Pakistan’s disappointment and concern were conveyed to the US envoy over the unwarranted remarks, which were not based on reality or facts on the ground,” the Foreign Ministry press release said.
U.S. Department of State Senior Deputy Spokesperson Vendal Patel addressed the growing scandal on Tuesday, narrative journalists, “the United States is convinced of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure nuclear assets”.
“The United States has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as essential to American interests. And more broadly, the United States appreciates our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan,” Patel added.
By the time the State Department stepped in to dampen the outrage, most of Pakistan’s top political leaders had weighed in to convict Biden. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told reporters on Saturday that he was surprised by President Biden’s comments, noting that Biden’s concerns about the security of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons had not been raised with him by the American officials during his recent visit to the United States in September – when US Secretary of Defense Anthony Blinken defended the sale of American arms to Pakistan.
Islamic Nation Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded to Biden’s comments via his Twitter account on Saturday with a message that Lily“Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards in accordance with IAEA requirements.”
“We take these security measures very seriously. Let no one have any doubts,” he said.
Nawaz Sharif, the prime minister’s brother and himself a former prime minister, also responded to Biden’s comments, writing, “our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country.”
Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is fully capable of safeguarding its national interest while respecting international law and practice. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country. Like all independent states,
…1/2
— Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) October 15, 2022
Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister between the Sharif brothers’ terms, reacted to Biden’s comments by indicating that Biden’s words showed a “complete foreign policy failure of the imported government and his claims of a reset of relations with the United States”
Khan’s tenure in power – Mark by thousands of people Muslim crowds on several occasions riot in response to alleged affronts to Sharia, or Islamic law — has largely served to highlight the instability in the country that prompted Biden’s comments. Khan himself is an outspoken Islamist who respectfully referred to al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden as “martyr” and required global anti-blasphemy laws overriding state sovereignty to protect Muslims from “Islamophobia”.
Pakistan’s longstanding geopolitical rivalry with neighboring India is also alarming. Both nations possess nuclear weapons and to share more than seven decades of historic tensions, often escalating into violence in the disputed region of Kashmir. India currently controls and claims Jammu and Kashmir as its sovereign territory. Pakistan considers the territories “occupied” by India, going so far as to express its intention to conquer disputed lands.
The disputed region is home to constant attacks and skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani forces, with 2018 being considered the deadliest year for the region with more than 500 recorded victims. On Tuesday, two Indian workers were kill in a grenade attack that Indian police described as a “hybrid terror” attack carried out by militants fighting Indian rule over the Kashmir region. India considers Kashmir rebel militias as Pakistan sponsored terrorism.
The two countries’ distaste for each other’s governments has spilled over into seemingly unrelated forums, most recently during a debate this month to the United Nations regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During the debate, the Pakistani representative used his time to condemn India’s policy in Kashmir, prompting a rebuke from the Indian ambassador and derailing the conversation on Ukraine.
Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.
New report targets Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith in Andy Hogan’s brain injury case from 2018 as she faces corruption trial
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — Santa Clara County failed to protect an inmate going through a mental health crisis and paid his family $10 million for the brain damage he suffered. Now, a staggering report – that the sheriff’s department has closed an internal affairs investigation to find out how it happened.
This is yet another blow to Sheriff Laurie Smith. This issue is already part of his ongoing corruption trial.
Some of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors’ strongest criticism to date of embattled Sheriff Laurie Smith has come from Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.
“You know, you have to wonder, at what point do people say, you know, that shocks the conscience enough? And I think we’re long past that point,” he said.
VIDEO: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family says Santa Clara County failed in son’s mental health crisis
Supervisor Simitian reacts to a civilian auditor’s report on the Andy Hogan case.
The I-Team first broke the story in 2018 – how the Elmwood prison inmate was suffering from a mental health crisis, how deputies failed to restrain him on the journey to the main prison psychiatric unit, and on the way he hit his head against a metal pole inside the van.
Once at the main prison, Hogan called for help.
ANDY HOGAN: “I die.”
ASSISTANT: “I say.”
ANDY HOGAN“Hey, get me out.”
ASSISTANT: “Okay, wait.”
ANDY HOGAN: “Guys!”
MORE: ABC7NEWS.COM ONLY: Bay Area’s first female sheriff faces past sexual harassment claims
But the sergeant on the scene slammed the doors shut and kept the staff away saying, “So we’ll wait. He can do all the damage he wants. We’re waiting for it to be safe for us. So a nurse is coming out. That’s the plan.
Paramedics did not arrive for more than 30 minutes. Hogan was bleeding profusely, his skull was lumpy, he finally passed out. I-Team’s Dan Noyes spoke to his parents shortly after the incident.
“He was on a boat in the middle of the ocean with no one to help him, he was there alone, I mean it’s really sad to hear that,” Chris Hogan said.
MORE: Santa Clara County sheriff dodges questions from I-Team on bribery scandal
When Dan Noyes attempted to interview Sheriff Smith about Andy Hogan, his command staff body checked on Noyes and grabbed his arm leaving bruises.
DAN NOYES: “I would like to talk to you tomorrow in front of the camera, calmly at your desk or what?”
SHERIFF SMITH: “Calmly?”
DAN NOYES: “Yeah, like a sit-down interview.”
SHERIFF SMITH: “My comment will be the same.”
DAN NOYES: “Which is what?”
SHERIFF SMITH“We’re looking into that.”
Dan: “Okay, I appreciate your time, ma’am, thank you very much.”
The new report says Lt. Amy Le was responsible for the prison’s response to Hogan’s injuries. She was also the head of the Correctional Assistants Union which donated $300,000 to the sheriff’s re-election campaign that year.
After the election, Laurie Smith promoted The Captain, and her office killed the Internal Affairs investigation before even questioning Amy Le or anyone else.
“It’s appalling, and I don’t know how we can hope to attract good people to a department that takes action and, in effect, normalizes such disgraceful conduct,” Simitian said.
MORE: Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announces plans to retire
Dan Noyes spoke with Amy Le by phone; she didn’t want to go in front of the camera. She tells us she wanted the internal affairs investigation and doesn’t know why they killed her.
Le says she followed protocol and the main problem happened at Elmwood Jail where they failed to properly restrain Hogan.
The oversight board passed a resolution Tuesday to review every internal affairs investigation under Laurie Smith who is not eligible for re-election. They also want to meet with the new sheriff early next year, to make sure they take action to prevent this from happening again.
We also contacted Sheriff Smith through his attorney, but received no response. She returns to court on Wednesday morning for her bribery trial over the issue and an alleged pay-to-play scheme.
MORE: Get help for mental health issues
