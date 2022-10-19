Oklahoma lawyer faces illegal marijuana trade charges

On Tuesday, the US State Department walked back remarks questioning Pakistan’s ability to protect its nuclear weapons by leftist President Joe Biden, who went so far as to call the South Asian nation a nominal ally of America, “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”. the world.”

Biden made the offensive comments at a Democratic Party event at a private home in California last week.

Offering disorganized remarks commenting on nuclear weapons in general, Biden mentioned Pakistan while once again bragging about having a close personal relationship with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

‘I’ve spent more time with Xi Jinping than anyone in – any head of state in America – in the world,’ Biden said, again making the dubious claim that he had traveled 17,000 miles with the genocidal leader, which earned him three of the four “Pinocchios” of the Washington Post Last year.

Biden then abruptly turned to Pakistan.

“It’s a guy [Xi] who understands what he wants but who has a huge, huge range of problems. How do we handle this? asked the president. “How do we handle this compared to what is happening in Russia? And what I think is perhaps one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.

“So, folks, there’s a lot going on. There’s a lot going on,” he continued, never returning to elaborate on his views on Pakistan.

As reported by pakistani newspaper Dawn On Saturday, an official press release from the office of the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office called President Biden’s remarks “factually incorrect and misleading,” demanding that “unnecessary comments” be avoided.

Following the release of the official transcript of the event, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry immediately summoned US Ambassador to Islamabad Donal Blome and asked the Ambassador to make a move on President Biden’s comments.

“Pakistan’s disappointment and concern were conveyed to the US envoy over the unwarranted remarks, which were not based on reality or facts on the ground,” the Foreign Ministry press release said.

U.S. Department of State Senior Deputy Spokesperson Vendal Patel addressed the growing scandal on Tuesday, narrative journalists, “the United States is convinced of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure nuclear assets”.

“The United States has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as essential to American interests. And more broadly, the United States appreciates our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan,” Patel added.

By the time the State Department stepped in to dampen the outrage, most of Pakistan’s top political leaders had weighed in to convict Biden. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told reporters on Saturday that he was surprised by President Biden’s comments, noting that Biden’s concerns about the security of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons had not been raised with him by the American officials during his recent visit to the United States in September – when US Secretary of Defense Anthony Blinken defended the sale of American arms to Pakistan.

Islamic Nation Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded to Biden’s comments via his Twitter account on Saturday with a message that Lily“Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards in accordance with IAEA requirements.”

“We take these security measures very seriously. Let no one have any doubts,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif, the prime minister’s brother and himself a former prime minister, also responded to Biden’s comments, writing, “our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country.”

Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is fully capable of safeguarding its national interest while respecting international law and practice. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country. Like all independent states, …1/2 — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) October 15, 2022

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister between the Sharif brothers’ terms, reacted to Biden’s comments by indicating that Biden’s words showed a “complete foreign policy failure of the imported government and his claims of a reset of relations with the United States”

Khan’s tenure in power – Mark by thousands of people Muslim crowds on several occasions riot in response to alleged affronts to Sharia, or Islamic law — has largely served to highlight the instability in the country that prompted Biden’s comments. Khan himself is an outspoken Islamist who respectfully referred to al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden as “martyr” and required global anti-blasphemy laws overriding state sovereignty to protect Muslims from “Islamophobia”.

Pakistan’s longstanding geopolitical rivalry with neighboring India is also alarming. Both nations possess nuclear weapons and to share more than seven decades of historic tensions, often escalating into violence in the disputed region of Kashmir. India currently controls and claims Jammu and Kashmir as its sovereign territory. Pakistan considers the territories “occupied” by India, going so far as to express its intention to conquer disputed lands.

The disputed region is home to constant attacks and skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani forces, with 2018 being considered the deadliest year for the region with more than 500 recorded victims. On Tuesday, two Indian workers were kill in a grenade attack that Indian police described as a “hybrid terror” attack carried out by militants fighting Indian rule over the Kashmir region. India considers Kashmir rebel militias as Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

The two countries’ distaste for each other’s governments has spilled over into seemingly unrelated forums, most recently during a debate this month to the United Nations regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During the debate, the Pakistani representative used his time to condemn India’s policy in Kashmir, prompting a rebuke from the Indian ambassador and derailing the conversation on Ukraine.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.