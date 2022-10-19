News
“One of my dreams has come crashing down”
Liverpool star Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup with Portugal with a calf injury.
The striker has been a key player for the Reds this season and played almost the entire Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday before injury struck in the closing stages.
With 95 minutes on the clock, Jota suffered a calf injury and looked distressed before being pulled off the pitch.
“It’s really not good news about Diogo. He will miss the World Cup,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said midday on Tuesday.
“It’s a pretty serious injury. It’s very sad news for us and for Portugal.
Liverpool had struggled for form ahead of their 1-0 win over City at Anfield, and so the loss of one of their most trusted strikers is certainly a blow.
But it’s an even bigger blow for Portugal as they prepare for the World Cup in Qatar without one of their key men.
Jota scored ten goals in 29 appearances for Portugal and was certain to make their squad for the tournament, which begins next month.
He should be out for several months.
After confirming Jota won’t require surgery, Klopp added: “It’s a big impact.
“Now you can say that because he will be out for a long time, we are talking about months. We’ll see, I don’t want to put a number on it. It’s going to be a long time.
“I always hope for positive developments in rehabilitation. He is doing surprisingly well so far, he is a smart boy and he knew it when we took him.
“At that moment he knew it was serious and had an impact on his World Cup dreams.
“The first diagnosis was clear and this is very sad news for us.
Jota later expressed his disappointment in a social media post.
“After such a great night at Anfield Mine ended in the worst possible way! At the last minute one of my dreams came crashing down,” he wrote.
“I will be one more support from outside, from the club and the country, and I will fight to come back as soon as possible. You will never walk alone.”
Sports
News
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly hit Tennessee fan after loss
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton reportedly made contact with a Tennessee fan on the field after Saturday’s game as he walked to the locker room.
A fan who rushed onto the field after the game was seen on video making contact by the Alabama receiver in a video posted to social media on Tuesday night.
OutKick reached out to the woman in the video, Emily Isaacs, who had previously posted on her TikTok account. During the conversation, Isaacs confirmed that it was her in the video, but did not comment further on the incident.
At the time of this publication at 10 p.m. EST, the video is public.
In another video shared on Twitter, it shows Jermaine Burton connecting with another Tennessee fan during the celebration.
NOPE. 6 TENNESSEE CUTS LOSS STRING AGAINST NICK SABAN, KILLS NO. 3 ALABAMA ON LAST GROUND GOAL
OutKick has contacted Alabama and the SEC for comment on the matter, but has not yet received a response.
Fox
News
Biden to release 15 million barrels of oil reserve on OPEC+ cuts – NBC Chicago
President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ countries, and he will say that more sales of oil are possible this winter, as his administration races to be seen as doing all it can before next month’s midterm elections.
Biden will deliver remarks on Wednesday announcing the withdrawal of the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said on condition of anonymity on Tuesday to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the 180 million barrel release Biden authorized in March that was originally scheduled to occur over six months. That sent the strategic reserve to its lowest level since 1984 in what the administration called a “bridge” until domestic production could be increased. The reserve now contains about 400 million barrels of oil.
Biden will also open the door to additional outings this winter in a bid to keep prices low. But administration officials have not said how much the president would be willing to tap, or by how much they want domestic production and output to increase in order to end the pullback.
Two ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters threw the contents of two cans of Heinz Tomato Soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting at the National Gallery in London before slamming their hands into the wall.
Biden will also say the U.S. government will replenish the strategic reserve when oil prices are at or below $67 to $72 a barrel, an offer that administration officials say will boost domestic production by securing a base level. demand. Yet the president is also expected to renew his criticism of the profits raked in by oil companies – repeating a bet made this summer that public condemnation would matter more to these companies than shareholders’ focus on returns.
It marks a continuation of a U-turn by Biden, who has tried to move the US beyond fossil fuels to identify additional energy sources to meet US and global supplies in the wake of the disruptions. of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the production cuts announced by the Saudi-led Oil Cartel.
The potential loss of 2 million barrels a day – 2% of global supply – has prompted the White House to say that Saudi Arabia has sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and promised there will be implications for supply cuts that could support energy prices. The release of 15 million barrels would not even cover a full day’s use of oil in the United States, according to the Energy Information Administration.
The administration could make a decision on future releases in a month, as it takes the government a month and a half to notify potential buyers.
President Joe Biden pledged the full support of the federal government to the people of Florida and warned oil executives not to use Hurricane Ian as an excuse to raise gas prices.
Biden still faces political headwinds due to gas prices. AAA reports that gas costs an average of $3.87 per gallon. It’s down slightly over the past week, but it’s up from a month ago. The recent price hike has dampened the momentum the president and his fellow Democrats had seen in the polls ahead of the November election.
Analysis on Monday by ClearView Energy Partners, an independent energy research firm based in Washington, suggested that two states that could decide evenly divided Senate control – Nevada and Pennsylvania – are sensitive to energy prices. energy. The analysis noted that gasoline prices over the past month have exceeded the national average in 18 states, which are home to 29 potentially “at-risk” House seats.
Even though voters want cheaper gasoline, expected gains in supply are not materializing due to a weaker global economy. Last week, the US government lowered its forecast, saying domestic companies would produce 270,000 fewer barrels a day in 2023 than forecast in September. World production would be 600,000 barrels per day lower than forecast in September.
The hard math for Biden is that oil production has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels of around 13 million barrels per day. That’s about a million barrels a day below that level. The oil industry would like the administration to open more federal lands to drilling, approve the construction of pipelines and reverse its recent changes to raise corporate taxes. The administration counters that the oil industry is sitting on thousands of unused federal leases and says new permits would take years to produce oil without impacting current gas prices. Environmental groups, meanwhile, have called on Biden to keep his campaign promise to block new drilling on federal lands.
Biden has resisted the policies favored by American oil producers. Instead, he has sought to lower prices by releasing oil from the US reserve, shaming oil companies for their profits and calling for greater production from OPEC+ countries that have different geopolitical interests. , said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs. at the American Petroleum Institute.
“If they keep coming up with the same old so-called solutions, they’ll keep getting the same old results,” Macchiarola said.
With gas prices soaring, it might be time to consider buying an electric vehicle. And the cost might be more affordable than you think. LX News storyteller Eric Rodriguez talks to experts to find out how purchase price, incentives and billing costs break down.
Because fossil fuels drive carbon emissions, Biden has sought to move away from them altogether with a zero emissions pledge by 2050. When discussing that pledge nearly a year ago after the leading wealthy and developing G-20 countries in Rome, the president said he still wanted to cut gasoline prices as well, because at “$3.35 a gallon, it has a profound impact on families in the working class just to come and go to work”.
Since Biden talked about the pain of gasoline at $3.35 a gallon and his hopes for cutting costs, the price has risen 15.5% overall.
NBC Chicago
News
Will Rishi Sunak replace Liz Truss as British Prime Minister?
London:
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to lead Britain’s Conservatives in the next election – due in two years – but after a disastrous six weeks in Downing Street, many doubt she will remain in charge for long.
Here are the main contenders who could take over.
Rishi Sunak
Truss easily beat the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Tory leadership race this summer, winning party members over with promises to cut taxes and regulations without cutting government spending.
Sunak, 42, has repeatedly warned that his plans to finance the proposals with additional borrowing are unwise and could worsen decades-high inflation and market confidence in the UK.
Now that he’s got it exactly right – and Truss has scrapped his plans and replaced his former finance minister with Sunak-backing Jeremy Hunt – some believe he’s the Tory MP best suited to replace Truss.
Sunak garnered the support of the most conservative lawmakers in the early rounds of the recent leadership race and is believed to still enjoy considerable support within the parliamentary party.
A new YouGov poll on Tuesday found he had the highest ratings of the touted alternatives to Truss – although he still had an overall net favor rating of -18.
But he is also now seen as a divisive figure. Many party members, who have the final say on who leads the party, are unwilling to forgive him for his role in ousting former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson
The former prime minister left office early last month after a revolt among his cabinet and Tory MPs, sparked by the resignation of Sunak and others from his failing government after months of controversy.
Encouraged by several strong hints from Johnson himself, speculation has swirled since he would attempt a potential comeback – although few believed it could be achievable so quickly.
The ever-exuberant Brexit figurehead remains popular with a section of Tory MPs and the party, but his brand with the wider electorate has been badly damaged by his scandal-ridden three-year tenure.
Tuesday’s YouGov poll showed the 58-year-old is far more popular than Truss. Still, about two-thirds of those polled had an unfavorable opinion of him.
Johnson has kept a low profile since stepping down, giving a paid speech in the US last week but no indication of his views on the current crises gripping the UK.
He was thought to favor Truss in the summer leadership contest – although his former senior aide-turned-critic Dominic Cummings argued it was because he expected his tenure to be dire and short-lived, paving the way for his return.
Jeremy Hunt
Truss’s new finance minister has been a candidate in the last two Tory leadership races. He lost in the final second round in 2019 to Johnson and finished in last place in the first round of MP voting this year.
But his appointment to the government’s second most powerful post has brought the former foreign minister back from the political wilderness back into the limelight, and his assured performance so far has cemented his position.
As Tory MPs plan to oust Truss, some suggest Hunt – a former entrepreneur who garners the most support from the party’s centrist wing – could emerge as a competent unity candidate.
But the 55-year-old would enjoy even less of a Democratic mandate than most rival candidates, likely intensifying calls for a general election which – based on current polls – the Conservatives would lose by a landslide.
Penny Mordaunt
The current cabinet member was an early favorite to succeed Johnson and came within eight votes of beating Truss in the second round against Sunak.
The former defense and trade minister, popular with the Tory base, was a staunch Brexit supporter and a key figure in the 2016 ‘Leave’ campaign.
But she has faced criticism in the recent leadership race from fellow Tories, with some accusing her of being ineffective in previous government roles.
Mordaunt’s profile rose this week after she was dispatched in place of Truss on Monday to answer an urgent question in Parliament from the Labor opposition on the recent economic crisis.
Despite being forced to explain that the Prime Minister was “not under a desk” – in response to accusations that Truss was in hiding – Mordaunt was seen as coping well with a feverish House of Commons.
According to reports on Tuesday, a senior ally of the 49-year-old held private talks with Sunak last week about forming a unity ticket, but the former finance minister rejected the offer because that he doesn’t want to be the junior partner.
ndtv
News
Rosneft launches oil transport ahead of EU embargo — RT Business News
Russian oil giant Rosneft is expanding its tanker charter business in a bid to simplify oil delivery to customers ahead of EU sanctions, which include a ban on insuring Russian oil shipments, Reuters reported on Tuesday. citing people familiar with the matter.
Prior to the sanctions, Rosneft used the free on board (FOB) system in oil sales, offering the crude at the port, while the buyer had to charter tankers, pay freight, insurance and delivery charges. Previously, the company had long-term contracts with large commercial groups that covered most operational costs.
But with the entry into force on December 5 of the European ban on insuring tankers carrying Russian oil, customers are asking Rosneft to ensure delivery to the final destination and to cover the costs of insurance and freight.
Russia still sells substantial volumes of crude to the EU, but once the embargo is in place, it will have to redirect 25% of its oil exports to new markets.
EU agrees to impose Russian oil price cap – Politico
Data from Refinitiv Eikon shows that maritime exports of Russian Urals crude to Asia have already increased sixfold in January-September compared to the same period in 2021. India has increased its oil purchases by 13.5 times year-on-year in the first eight months of this year. China, meanwhile, became the biggest importer of Russian oil between May and July 2022.
By offering freight services, Rosneft will help customers in non-sanctioned regions to receive oil supplies without delay, since many of them are unable to handle freight and shipping.
RT
News
EU may soon sanction Iran if it is found to have helped Russia with drones
Ukraine has accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones, which have been used to attack Kyiv in recent days.
Sopa Pictures | Light flare | Getty Images
The European Union could impose new sanctions on Iran “within days” after further investigations into whether it aided Russia in its war in Ukraine, two sources told CNBC on Tuesday.
Ukraine has accused Tehran of supplying Russia with drones, which have been used to attack Kyiv in recent days. According to the Kyiv City State Administration, 28 drones were used to attack the Ukrainian capital, five of them contributing to explosions in the city on Monday.
The United States also said Iranian drones were used in attacks in Kyiv on the same day. Iran has denied the charges.
“We are monitoring the use of these drones very closely, we are collecting evidence and we will be ready to react with the tools at our disposal,” EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said during a briefing. press conference on Monday, following a meeting with his European counterparts.
Investigations are ongoing, but an EU official, who did not want to be named due to the sensitive nature of the situation, told CNBC on Tuesday that the bloc could be ready to impose sanctions “within a few days”.
A second EU official, who also preferred to remain anonymous due to sensitivity issues, told CNBC on Tuesday that further sanctions “could be coming very soon.”
These are likely to impact entities and individuals proven to be involved in facilitating the delivery of drones to Moscow, the first official said.
These new potential penalties against Iran could be the second in just a few days. The EU on Monday introduced punitive measures against Iran for violating human rights with its crackdown on recent protests, which took place after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini. Monday’s round of sanctions were imposed on a total of 97 individuals and eight entities.
Additionally, France and the UK have warned that Iranian arms deliveries to Russia would violate the country’s obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal (known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). It also underscores that recent attempts to revive this deal may be futile. Negotiations between Iran, the United States and the EU have stalled in recent weeks.
cnbc
News
St. John’s expecting big things from David Jones transfer
It’s a sign of the constant evolution of college basketball: Players don’t just change schools every year, but they do so within the same conference.
Last season, David Jones was a key player for DePaul. Now, the wing that scores the most is part of the enemy and plays a major role for St. John’s.
“I was surprised. Obviously he had a great season last year,” DePaul senior center Nick Ongenda said during Big East media day Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Seeing him go was a real shock to all of us.
The Blue Demons’ loss is the Red Storm’s gain. Jones is one of the top three projected players for the Johnnies, being asked to at least partially fill the void left by two-time first-team All-Big East selection Julian Champagnie. Landing Jones, along with Illinois transfer Andre Curbelo, St. John’s has the makings of an NCAA Tournament team for the first time since Mike Anderson arrived in 2019. Big East coaches picked the Johnnies sixth out of 11 teams in their pre-season poll, a nod to transfer additions.
“He can be amazing,” said St. John’s center Joel Soriano, a close friend of Jones and a big part of his decision to come to Queens. “He is a big key in what we want to do here. His presence will certainly make the difference.
From the start, the 6-foot-6 Jones seemed comfortable in his new home. He performed well during the team’s exhibition tour of the Dominican Republic in August, averaging 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Anderson touted his work ethic, the slick southpaw frequently completing three workouts a day, his determination reminiscent of Champagnie’s.
“He’s still in the gym. He is in the gym before training, he is in the gym after training. He shoots a lot,” Soriano said. “Julian wore a shirt, ‘Pull Until Your Arm Drops’, and I feel like he follows that pattern.”
There will naturally be comparisons to Champagnie, as Jones will play in the same position and possess the same skills as a winger capable of scoring inside and out. But Anderson insisted on telling Jones they didn’t need him to replicate Champagnie’s 19.2 average last year. He doesn’t have to be the attacking guy for the Red Storm.
“I just want him to come in and be ‘Deivi’,” Anderson said. “It’s important. The pressure is not on him.
With DePaul picked to finish last by Big East coaches, Jones would have clearly been the most talented player, after leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty moved to the pro ranks. But Jones was not interested in staying in Chicago. He liked the idea of playing in Anderson’s fast-paced system with two point guards, Curbelo and Posh Alexander, and joining Soriano.
Ongenda and DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield were diplomatic about Jones’ transfer, by far the Big East’s biggest intra-conference transfer since the league allowed such a move of players. Both said they wished him the best. In a fortuitous twist, the two teams will face off at the start of the league season, with DePaul visiting Queens on December 7. Had Jones stayed put, the expectations of the two teams would be different.
“Obviously he’s a guy we had to prepare for, and now we’re preparing him to face other opponents,” Anderson said. “I’m glad he’s in our team.”
New York Post
