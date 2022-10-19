News
Opening Night Overreactions: The Lakers are already cooked
Here’s a short list of teams I project will finish with a better record than the Lakers — at least as they are currently constructed — by the end of the season: almost all of them.
That’s the glaring takeaway from the NBA’s opening night, where the Boston Celtics proved a better team than the reloaded Philadelphia 76ers, only for the Golden State Warriors to one-up them by taking three Hall of Famers wearing purple and gold out to the woodshed for a two-hour long beatdown.
The Lakers are cooked, and if they don’t trade Russell Westbrook — and one or both of their first-round draft picks — to add some depth, they will waste yet another year at the tail end of LeBron James’ dwindling prime. That’s bad business because LeBron theoretically only has one more season after this one guaranteed on his deal before he can become a free agent. And if the Lakers were only able to squeeze one ring — a ring in an isolated basketball bubble at that — out of James’ years out West, then was the experiment, and the cost of doing business, really a success?
James, miraculously, continues to defy Father Time’s will. He’ll be 38 by the end of this calendar year, yet in the season-opener, he played 35 minutes and finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Even Anthony Davis looked like his old self, proving health is, indeed, wealth with 27 points, six rebounds and four steals.
The problem isn’t James, nor is it Davis. They’re the only two holdovers from the 2020 Bubble Championship squad. The problem is, unfortunately, Westbrook, and what he represents in purple and gold.
A bad fit.
On paper, Westbrook had a good game: 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists would earn most other players praise.
Westbrook, however, isn’t most other players. He is a shoo-in Hall of Famer making $47 million this season. He doesn’t look like he belongs on the court with James or Davis, not because of his talent, but because those talents as a non-perimeter threat just don’t complement the other two Laker stars.
The Lakers knew this, though they should have known it before trading for him in the first place. They worked overtime in attempts to trade him this summer — even trying to pry Kyrie Irving from the Nets in the aftermath of Kevin Durant’s trade request — but none of those attempts were successful because they refused to part ways with their two remaining tradeable draft assets: first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
That’s the cost of doing business with three teams who could drastically improve the Lakers’ odds at making a respectable playoff run. The Indiana Pacers have Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The Utah Jazz have Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson. The San Antonio Spurs have Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott and Jakob Poeltl. And the Charlotte Hornets have Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre and PJ Washington.
And they all want both Los Angeles first-rounders because they, as I and as you know, see that without them, the Lakers are done.
Isn’t it funny — dare I say hilarious — that the Lakers are in search of the very depth they gave up to acquire Westbrook in the first place? The same depth that played a key role in them winning the Bubble Championship over the Miami Heat?
In 2020, their depth included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, J.R. Smith, Dennis Schroder, Danny Green, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Markieff Morris and Rajon Rondo.
They traded Kuzma and Pope (and Montrezl Harrell plus a first-round pick) to the Wizards for Westbrook, then dealt Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, fresh off a breakout season, this summer for Patrick Beverley.
And in Monday’s season opener, the Lakers started Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV alongside James, Davis and Westbrook, and played guys named Matt Ryan (who isn’t the Indianapolis Colts quarterback but might as well have been), Austin Reaves and Juan Toscano-Anderson meaningful minutes.
That’s not going to work because those players aren’t difference-makers. And the Lakers won’t be, either, if they don’t make a change.
The only change they can make is moving on from Westbrook, attaching both first-round picks to his $47M salary, and replacing the depth they lost with the multiple blunders made since their last championship run. The Lakers, quite frankly, need to catch up with the rest of the league. They are still living in the past, and here’s a reality check: No team, save for Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks, is going anywhere without real depth to support their stars.
And if the Lakers can’t get that depth, what happened Monday night will become a regular occurrence. The Warriors ran up a 27-point lead over the most storied franchise in all of basketball, largely without trying, in a game where LeBron was caught on the court playing real minutes while also cracking jokes with his friend, Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was on the bench.
That’s all you needed to see to know the Lakers are cooked.
And when good food is cooked, everyone rushes to eat.
()
News
Now Navy and Army veterans suspected of helping China’s military training
An investigation into whether Communist China is paying large sums of money to ex-Royal Air Force (RAF) airmen to train their servicemen in how to shoot down Western warplanes has spread to the army and navy, according to a report.
Officials from the British Ministry of Defense have issued an official threat alert, based on the belief that China is recruiting fighter pilots who have served in the British military to train its own.
In particular, the Chinese Communist Party is believed to be hunting veterans in hopes of learning how best to combat the various aircraft used by Western powers, including the likes of the UK and US.
Although this story only entered the public domain this week, there are already developments with the investigation believed to have spread to Australia, and from the RAF in Britain to other British armed forces.
Reference British newspaper The temperature reports on Wednesday that it is considered “naive” to assume that efforts to recruit British pilots to teach China how to fight Western warplanes would not naturally extend to soldiers and sailors.
According to a BBC report, some 30 former British military pilots are already actively training members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army for this purpose, and it is claimed that at least some of the men involved are being well rewarded for their services. .
Describing the money as a ‘strong incentive’ for ex-pilots involved in the Chinese training program, the Defense Ministry said China is offering packages of up to $270,000 to ex-pilots willing to work for them. them. It is alleged that a flight school in South Africa — the South Africa Test Flight Academy — was used as a go-between by China to recruit ex-military pilots, rather than recruiting them directly, suggesting those involved may not have known what they were getting into.
James Heappey, Britain’s Armed Forces Secretary, said veterans currently involved in training Chinese assets had been approached by authorities and asked to desist from their actions, although an individual is not believed to have breaking the law by accepting Chinese contracts. Heappey later said UK law would be changed which would make ignoring such an order for a veteran to stop training a foreign serviceman a criminal offence.
22 years later: How the Chinese Communist Party destroyed Hong Kong’s handover legacy
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) January 1, 2020
While China is said to have failed to find a pilot with experience in the latest series of F-35 fighter jets, the Beijing-operated project was reportedly able to recruit men with experience in a variety of supersonic aircraft and helicopters operated by the British Army.
As a result, officials believe the project “almost certainly improves China’s military knowledge and capabilities,” particularly regarding how best to combat Western air power.
Despite the damage that such well-paid training by British pilots is likely to inflict on Western defense efforts, however, this is not the first time that the Chinese government has integrated former elements of the British security state. in his diet.
For example, a number of senior Hong Kong law enforcement officers — responsible for several cases of police brutality against pro-democracy protesters in the former autonomous region — are holdovers from when the city was under British control.
Chief Superintendent Rupert Dover, Chief Superintendent David Jordan and Superintendent Justin Shave all remain senior members of the CCP-controlled police force, despite having previously been under British government command.
UK universities have also been seen as a major vehicle through which the government in Beijing is in theory able to acquire valuable know-how regarding military operations, with many institutions in the UK becoming dependent on foreign funding from China. through paying foreign students. , company agreements, as well as partnerships with universities within the communist nation.
Scientists from at least 33 UK universities worked with Chinese military researchers on developing nuclear weapons, an investigation has found.
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) March 3, 2021
Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London
Breitbart News
News
Minnesota elections 2022: District 54B
House District 54B
Ben Bakeburg
- Age: 44
- Party: GOP
- City: Jordan
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I’m new to politics but I’ve been an educator my entire career and currently serve as a middle school principal. My experience has given me a unique perspective and skillset to serve in the Legislature. I will be a voice for students, families and educators because I have done the work and know what is needed to help them achieve success.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Tax reform-Minnesota is one of the highest taxed states in the nation.
Eliminate the tax on social security-This would provide much needed relief for our seniors struggling with the rising cost of living.
Truancy reform-There is broad agreement that the current truancy model is not working for our most at-risk students and families.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
My professional work has given me a front row seat as to how the divisive political climate is hurting us all. Using a collaborative servant leadership mindset, I have gained the respect and trust of others. This is the same approach I would take at the Capitol. I’m running to be a common sense voice for kids, families, schools and the community.
- Website or contact: www.BenBakebergMN.com
Brendan Van Alstyne
- Age: 23
- Party: DFL
- City: Shakopee
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I served on the Shakopee Parks and Rec Citizen’s Advisory Board.
I’ve been serving for a couple years as my workplace’s Union Steward.
I am incorruptible. I have never, and I will never take a single penny from any PAC, Lobbyist, or other special interest group.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
1: Get Money Out of Politics through campaign finance reform
2: Defend Our Democracy by protecting the People’s power
3: Decisive Climate Action by banning new dirty energy plants and investing in electric vehicles
4: Universal Healthcare
5: Legalize Marijuana & expunge criminal records of non-violent, drug-related crimes
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
My frustration with partisan politics is a big part of why I’m running for office. I pride myself on my ability to talk about politics with absolutely anyone, regardless of where they fall on the political spectrum. I’ll even be doing a podcast episode with my opponent, Ben Bakeberg. I will bring that openness to the Capitol.
- Website or contact: brendanformn.org
News
Testimony: the keepers of the oath ready to use “all necessary means”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers extremists were prepared to use “any means necessary” on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified, a member of the group testified Tuesday.
Jason Dolan’s testimony came during the trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia, and four associates facing seditious conspiracy and other charges.
Dolan, who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in the attack on the US Capitol, is the first Oath Keepers member to speak out under a co-op deal with prosecutors as he seeks a longer sentence slight in his own criminal case.
During his testimony on Tuesday, federal agents showed jurors the pistol and semi-automatic rifle that Dolan had brought with him to the Washington area. He said he and others were ready to take up arms if necessary to keep Republican President Donald Trump in power.
“It seemed like a lot of us were ready — I was ready — to stop the certification process one way or another,” Dolan said. Asked by the prosecutor how they would accomplish this goal, Dolan replied, “By any means necessary. That’s why we brought our guns.
Dolan is the first of several oath keepers with government cooperation agreements who are expected to testify in the seditious conspiracy case against Rhodes and his associates.
They are the first of hundreds of people arrested in connection with the Capitol riot to stand trial for seditious conspiracy, a rare Civil War-era charge that requires up to 20 years behind bars. The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which last won such a conviction in a trial nearly 30 years ago.
Dolan’s testimony could undermine Rhodes’ argument that he was acting in anticipation of orders he expected from Trump — orders that never came.
Rhodes’ lawyers said he would speak out to say he believed Trump was going to invoke the Insurrection Act and call in a militia to put down what he considered a coup. Although Trump never did this, lawyers for Rhodes say his actions should not be seen as sedition, but as pressure on a president to use a law. The group ultimately did not use the huge stash of weapons – dubbed a “quick reaction force” and stored in a hotel room in neighboring Virginia – which included weapons that Dolan and others brought with them. them.
Dolan said he believed that if Trump had invoked the Insurrection Act, which gives the president broad discretion to decide when military force is needed, there would have been “factions of the federal government fighting against other factions of the federal government”. But Dolan told jurors the oath keepers were ready to act no matter what Trump does.
“If the president was not going to act, we should act,” he said.
Dolan, a 46-year-old former Marine from Wellington, Fla., pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing an official process. The judge said at the time that federal sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of more than five to six and a half years behind bars, although prosecutors could ask for less time in exchange for his cooperation .
Dolan testified he joined the Oath Keepers in 2020, after quitting his hotel job to recover from surgery that failed to fix lingering hip problems from his military service. When he joined, he told the court, he was trying to numb the pain with alcohol and spent hours a day in his garage scrolling through his phone, watching videos about the election of 2020 and increasingly angry and more convinced of Trump’s false claims. widespread electoral fraud.
Rhodes’ attorneys have suggested they will try to paint the cooperating Oath Keeper witnesses as liars who tipped under pressure from the Justice Department. Three oath keepers who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy could also stand to testify against Rhodes, including a man who said Rhodes ordered the oath keepers to be ready to use lethal force if necessary to keep Trump to the White House.
Dolan described how the mood of the crowd on Capitol Hill turned from joy to anger when it became clear that Vice President Mike Pence was not going to delay certification. As the oath keepers approached the steps of the Capitol, people began calling out to them and split up for them to pass as they stormed the building with hundreds of rioters, Dolan said. .
At the time, it was gratifying to be recognized, Dolan said. Now, looking back, he says he feels very different and wants to take responsibility for what he did. “I think I was pretty naive and downright stupid with some of my decisions,” he said.
On trial with Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, are Kelly Meggs, head of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired US Navy intelligence officer from Virginia; and Jessica Watkins, who led a militia group in Ohio. They also face several other charges.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Twins likely heading into third straight offseason in search of a shortstop
It’s one of the most interesting questions facing the Twins this offseason: Will they make a run at re-signing Carlos Correa? And if not, what will they do at shortstop?
Correa has indicated that he will decline the player option he has on his three-year, $105.3 million contract, opting out of the final two seasons of the deal. He also has spoken multiple times about how much he enjoyed his time in Minnesota and how he would like to stay — on a long-term deal.
But if the Twins are to sign Correa to the type of deal he’s looking for, which seems unlikely, it would require a trip to a store with whom they are not the typical customer.
“When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs, and I buy it,” Correa said last month. “If you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here. If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it.”
2022 RECAP
After signing Andrelton Simmons to a one-year deal in 2021, the Twins went into 2022 seeking a shortstop for the second straight offseason. They got their guy in March shortly after the lockout ended when they traded catcher Mitch Garver to Texas for Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
But just hours after Kiner-Falefa got to Fort Myers, Fla., to join the Twins for spring training, they had news for him: He was going to New York, along with third baseman Josh Donaldson, a move which helped the Twins shed enough money to make a major splash.
A day after filling their shortstop need, the Twins had a need at the position once more.
While initial attention was on the Twins potentially coming to an agreement with Trevor Story, the team shocked the baseball world by agreeing to a deal with Correa to make him the highest-paid infielder by average annual value in Major League Baseball history.
Correa quickly became a leader in the Twins’ clubhouse, taking young players, especially rookie Jose Miranda, under his wing. On the field, he hit .291 with a .834 OPS. His 140 OPS+ was the second highest of his career, and his 5.4 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference) led the Twins.
Correa played in 136 games, spending time on the injured list after being hit by a pitch on the hand and later when he contracted COVID-19.
During his first absence, the Twins got their first look at Royce Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft. Lewis, who did not play last season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, lived up to the billing as the Twins’ shortstop of the future in his short time in the majors.
When Correa returned, Lewis went back to Triple-A briefly, where he moved around the field. Upon his second call-up, Lewis reinjured his ACL crashing into the center-field wall, requiring a second surgery that will keep him out past the beginning of next season.
2023 OUTLOOK
With Lewis sidelined, the Twins enter their third straight offseason on the hunt for a shortstop.
Correa has said he is open to a long-term deal in Minnesota and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said earlier this month they plan to engage Correa and his agent, Scott Boras, in conversations and see where it takes them, pledging to try to “be creative.”
“We know Carlos is a really good player, and we know he’s going to have options,” Falvey said earlier this month. “Ultimately, we’re going to hopefully be in the middle of that conversation. Where it takes us, I can’t say today.”
The deal Correa is looking for will be between $200-300 million — possibly more — far exceeding anything the Twins have ever doled out. If he winds up elsewhere, as expected, with Lewis not ready, the Twins will need to pivot.
The organization is excited about Brooks Lee, the No. 8 overall pick in last year’s draft, who reached Double-A before season’s end. But he’s still has some developing to do. While the Twins have some infielders with shortstop experience, they don’t have particularly good options within the organization to hold down the position until Lewis returns.
If the Twins don’t plan on going shopping at the top of the market — Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson will be free agents, while Xander Bogaerts, like Correa, is expected to opt out of his contract and all will command significant deals — the answer could be a one-year deal with someone who can bridge the gap at the position until Lewis gets healthy.
News
78 million voter contacts, 1 million volunteers
The Republican National Committee (RNC), which first shared the information with Breitbart News, took two important steps over the weekend, three weeks before the midterm elections.
Over the past weekend, the RNC achieved two record milestones: more than 78 million voter contacts made since the start of the cycle and more than one million volunteers engaged.
During the 2018 midterm election cycle, the committee was only able to make 78 million voter contacts throughout the cycle. However, since then, the RNC have successfully made multi-million dollar investments in their data-driven ground game, which has helped them push past the 2018 mark with three weeks to go before the election.
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Breitbart News she is “proud of the work we have done at the RNC to provide the resources and investment needed to lead our candidates across the finish line in just three short weeks”.
The RNC noted that it has invested several million dollars in its permanent, data-driven ground game operation this election cycle to “fire on all cylinders”.
In addition to millions of strategic data and digital investments, the RNC has more than 1,000 field staff, with more than one million grassroots volunteers and 38 physical community centers in 17 battleground states across the country. to promote the party’s electoral integrity program.
“The entire ecosystem is running at full steam, and our volunteer, data-driven ground game, coupled with our great candidates and winning message, will ensure Republicans win the ballot to retake the House and Senate. “, added McDaniel.
With all of that, the RNC says they are “totally on board” with regaining a majority in the House and Senate, which would include removing Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her presidency by winning at least five House seats and ousting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) from his control of the Senate by securing at least one upper house seat.
Additionally, the RNC has “stepped up” its “strategic initiatives effort” by pledging millions of dollars to continue our organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific American, Black, Hispanic, Jewish communities. , Indian and Native American – opening several community centers to help drive engagement in previously untouched states across the country.
The RNC told Breitbart News that part of the minority outreach the party is working towards includes more than 30 ad buys placed in Spanish-language media, including the digital cycle, television, radio and print. written to date; several “black media” ad buys that include national television and local print media in battleground states; and dozens of ad buys in more than five different Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) languages, in digital, radio and print.
Also, on Monday, it was announced that McDaniel, in addition to National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (FL) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman, Rep. Tom Emmer ( MN) would participate in a “Take Back Our Country Tour” to “crisscross the country to catapult Republican candidates to victory” in the final push before Election Day.
The three Republican leaders will travel across the country to help House and Senate candidates in more than 15 states with less than a month to go until Election Day.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Breitbart News
News
Chicago Cubs to lower season ticket prices by an average of 5% for the 2023 season
Coming off back-to-back losing seasons, the Chicago Cubs are reducing ticket prices for full-season packages.
Season tickets at Wrigley Field for 2023 have been cut by an average of 5%, said Cale Vennum, senior vice president of Marquee 360, which oversees the team’s ticketing. All 22 season ticket sections, including the bleachers, are receiving a price reduction, ranging from 2.7% to 6.7%.
The Cubs’ annual analysis of trends and review of ticket prices — in conjunction with feedback from current season ticket holders after a disappointing season — factored into the decision.
“We definitely do hear that it’s a more competitive environment,” Vennum said. “People have a lot of choice in their opportunities and the things they want to go out and do in their lives. And a lot of them are choosing to come to Wrigley Field, but we saw that there was an opportunity that we could decrease prices heading into next year.
“Fans have a lot of choice and they’re making a big commitment to us when they decide to have season tickets, and we wanted to be responsive to the competitive environment and economic environment that they’re seeing today.”
The paid attendance this year at Wrigley of 2,616,780 (32,306 per game) was the Cubs’ lowest home total since 1997, excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons. The figure ranked ninth in Major League Baseball, and only five home games exceeded 40,000 paid fans. The Cubs did not hit Wrigley’s 41,374 capacity for any sellouts.
It’s unclear how much the Cubs season ticket base has declined since 2019. The team has not provided a specific number or range of its current season ticket base; Vennum said the 2021 total “ended up really strong.”
Some Cubs fans expressed mixed feelings to the Tribune earlier this year about whether season tickets are still worth the investment. While a few cited fulfilling a lifelong dream and enjoying the opportunity to attend games at Wrigley, others were frustrated by poor resale return on the secondary market and uncertainty about when the Cubs would again field a winning team.
The Cubs are keeping their half-season ticket package option they introduced last year in limited sections for first-time season ticket holders, allowing them to select from a red or blue 41-game plan, though those packages do not guarantee postseason tickets. The team also is keeping in place an option for full season ticket holders to swap a select number of games for added flexibility.
As part of being a season ticket holder, the Cubs want to reincorporate more experience-focused perks, which dwindled during the pandemic amid ballpark restrictions. Vennum said they hope to “double down” on that aspect in 2023.
“All of those things really play into and impact the show rate and how many people are coming,” Vennum said. “And then returning some value and lowering the price of the tickets, it does make them more affordable if you’re trying to have a friend or a neighbor come or if you need to put them on the secondary market because you’re not able to attend the game. So I think all of those things taken together will really help improve the in-park attendance next year.”
Winning is the ultimate attendance booster, and big offseason moves could bolster those figures heading into next season. Many Cubs fans will need to make decisions on 2023 season tickets before player acquisitions are made. Season ticket renewals begin Thursday with a 20% first payment due Nov. 16, followed by the final payment in mid-January. New season ticket buyers will start processing early next year as spring training approaches.
“At the end of the day, season tickets are not really a year-to-year purchase, although we go through this invoicing process,” Vennum said. “It’s about a relationship and being on a journey with this team, and it’s part of that journey as we’ve seen before.”
()
Opening Night Overreactions: The Lakers are already cooked
Now Navy and Army veterans suspected of helping China’s military training
Minnesota elections 2022: District 54B
Ripple (XRP) Clings To Support As Bearish Divergence Plays Out; Will $0.44 Hold?
Testimony: the keepers of the oath ready to use “all necessary means”
Twins likely heading into third straight offseason in search of a shortstop
Taco, an NFT Loyalty Automation Tool, Enables Tezos NFT Support on Shopify
78 million voter contacts, 1 million volunteers
Chicago Cubs to lower season ticket prices by an average of 5% for the 2023 season
Record-breaking heat heads for the Bay Area on Wednesday
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing