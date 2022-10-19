Paul Flores guilty of murdering Kristin Smart

A jury on Tuesday convicted Paul Flores in the murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart, ending a more than two-decade mystery that has both captivated and outraged the Central Coast college town.

Flores was found guilty even though authorities never found Smart’s body, which has long been a stumbling block in the case.

Smart was 19 when she disappeared on May 25, 1996, after walking to college dorms with Flores after a party. Her body was never found, but she was legally declared dead in 2002.

His disappearance and the subsequent murder investigation left an indelible mark on San Luis Obispo. Billboards asked for evidence to convict his killer. The disappearance was the subject of a true crime podcast. And that spawned a cottage industry of investigators.

Because of this attention, a judge ordered that the trial be moved to Monterey County to ensure fair court proceedings. After a 12-week trial, Paul Flores’ jury deliberated for eight days, while members of the jury in a case against his father, Ruben Flores, deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict. Ruben Flores’ jury had to resume deliberations after an alternate had to replace a juror who was removed from duty after speaking to his priest about the case. Her verdict was read in the courtroom on Tuesday after her son’s.

San Luis Obispo County Assistant District. Atti. Chris Peuvrelle alleged that Flores raped or attempted to rape – and ultimately killed – Smart before hiding his remains under the patio of his father’s Arroyo Grande home. Then, Peuvrelle said, a neighbor reported strange activity with a trailer in the yard in 2020. The prosecutor told jurors that was when father and son moved Smart’s remains so that investigators were conducting further inquiries into the property.

Robert Sanger, defense attorney for Paul Flores, concludes his case during closing arguments in the Flores murder trial October 5 in Monterey Superior Court in Salinas. (Laura Dickinson / The Tribune of San Luis Obispo)

Peuvrelle portrayed Paul Flores as a predator who, even after becoming the focus of the Smart investigation, drugged and raped women he lured to his Los Angeles-area home.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Flores at his San Pedro home in April 2021, decades after identifying him as a person of interest in Smart’s disappearance.

Robert Sanger, Flores’ attorney, said the jurors were told “a bunch of conspiracy theories not supported by facts”. Prosecutors, he argued, had no forensic evidence, including DNA or blood, linking Flores to a crime, and he pointed out that nothing was found in the ground beneath. the Ruben Flores bridge.

The case, he said, was built on circumstantial evidence amplified by residents and a true-crime podcast, “Your Own Backyard,” which revealed potential witnesses and investigative leads.

Harold Mesick, Ruben Flores’ attorney, said what sets this case apart from most murder cases is the lack of physical evidence and the “demonization” of the Flores in San Luis Obispo over the years.

“There are no bones, no teeth, no body parts. Kristin Smart may just be missing,” he told jurors when the case ended. wasn’t happy at Cal Poly. It is reasonable to infer that she is alive somewhere.

Judge Jennifer O’Keefe presided over the murder trial of Paul Flores in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas. (Daniel Dreifuss / Monterey County Weekly)

Peuvrelle testified during the trial that Paul Flores, another Cal Poly student, “hunted” Smart for months, noting testimonies that he frequently appeared where she was, including in her dorm.

She arrived at the Crandall Street house party around 10:30 p.m., according to testimony at trial. Others present said she never smelled alcohol, but was seen with a drink shortly before midnight after spending time with Flores. Shortly after, she passed out on a lawn for two hours. Peuvrelle alleged that her behavior was consistent with someone drugging her.

As she and two other students started to leave, Flores emerged from the darkness to help her walk home, witnesses testified. Smart needed help getting up the hill, and once in sight of the sleeping quarters, prosecutors say, Flores promised to drive her home. Later, he insisted on leaving her within sight of his dormitory.

Mesick countered that when Smart fell, Flores “picked her up”.

“He was doing a good deed,” the defense attorney said. “He wasn’t chasing her.”

But Peuvrelle said the evidence showed Flores took Smart to his room – he knew his roommate was away for four days – then raped or attempted to rape her and eventually killed her. Four cadaver dogs would eventually enter Flores’ room because of “the smell of death on his mattress,” Pevrelle told jurors, summarizing the dog handlers’ testimony.

Defense attorneys called the cadaver dogs junk science, unsupported by any forensic evidence that Smart was in Flores’ room.

Jurors also heard from two women — Sarah Doe and Rhonda Doe — who testified that Flores drugged and raped them decades after Smart disappeared. The women, who testified last month under pseudonyms to protect their privacy, said Flores sexually assaulted them in Los Angeles in 2008 and 2011, respectively.

In their cases, the prosecutor noted that Flores offered to take the women home after meeting them, only to drug and repeatedly rape them in his home. Showing the jury an image found on Flores’ computer of a gagged woman, Peuvrelle added that both witnesses had testified that they, too, had been gagged with the same gag.

The prosecution alleged that neither Paul Flores nor Ruben Flores could be verified over the weekend of the party, but Paul Flores called his father for seven minutes the day after the event.

“He knew the only person who would help with a dead girl on his bed was her father,” Peuvrelle said. “It was his version of a 911 call.”