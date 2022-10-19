Princeton asks for help in locating missing student

Conan O’Brien once gave a member of the late-night show crew the ax after witnessing the man being “impatient and rude” to a restaurant server.

The incident was claimed in a tweet posted Tuesday by former CONAN staff writer Todd Levin as an example of the beloved talk show host’s genuine nobility.

It also served as a dig for late-night personality James Corden, who was recently accused of being the “most abusive customer ever” by New York’s restaurant Balthazar.

“In CONAN, there was a crew member who was fired because Conan saw him being impatient and rude to a waiter in a restaurant,” Levin began.

He concluded the tweet by joking, “I remember it now, for no particular reason.”

O’Brien began his late-night stint with Late Night With Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2009 and headlined The Tonight Show for eight months between 2009 and 2010.

O’Brien’s standalone TBS talk show, CONAN, premiered in 2010 and ended in 2021.

Drama: It also served as a subtle dig at late-night personality James Corden, who was recently accused of being the ‘most abusive customer ever’ by New York’s restaurant Balthazar

Levin was a writer during the days of O’Brien’s Tonight Show, as well as CONAN’s eleven years of operation.

Corden’s alleged “abusive” behavior at Balthazar was revealed earlier this week by restaurant owner Keith McNally in a series of fiery Instagram posts.

McNally kicked the star out of Balthazar in SoHo, Manhattan, over his alleged treatment of servers, calling him: “The most abusive customer since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

The restaurateur shared two reports from his managers accusing Corden, who earns $36 million a year as host of The Late Late Show, of being “extremely mean” to staff.

The first incident in June reportedly came after the comedian found a hair in his meal. According to staff, who were “very sorry,” the star allegedly said, “Give us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all our drinks so far. This way I [won’t] write nasty reviews in yelp or something.

Mr McNally said there were more problems nine days ago when he came for brunch with his wife Julia Carey, but complained of a ‘little bit of egg white ” in his egg yolk omelet.

He then allegedly started “screaming like crazy” when they made a new one but served it with fries instead of a salad.

The post claims Corden told the waiter, “You can’t do your job!” You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and make the omelette myself”. The couple received a free glass of champagne and an apology, but the waiter “was very shaken”.

On Monday night, Mr McNally said he was “86’d Corden”. Eighty-six customers mean stop serving them or kick them out.

He is thought to have been born in a Greenwich Village speakeasy bar, Chumley’s, at 86 Bedford Street, which was secretly opened during Prohibition in 1922 and where visitors were ’86’d’ if they got too drunk.

“James Corden is an extremely gifted comedian, but a little moron of a man and the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” Mr McNally wrote. “I don’t often meet a client. today I have 86’d Corden. It didn’t make me laugh.

Mr McNally then shared details of ‘the funny man’s treatment of my staff’, adding that Corden had behaved ‘in the same way at my old restaurant, Café Luxembourg, a few years ago’ .

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are accused of sending back an egg yolk omelette because it had a ‘little bit of egg white in it’ while dining at Balthazar restaurant. The situation then escalated when he returned with fries rather than a salad, the owner claims.

The message obviously came to Corden’s attention because Mr. McNally posted an update a few hours later saying, “James Corden just called me and apologized profusely.”

Stating that ‘all was forgiven’, he said: ‘Having screwed up more than most people, I am a firm believer in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I will immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.

‘No of course not. But… anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a slacker like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere.

Balthazar, located at 80 Spring Street in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, has become very popular over the past two decades. It has been visited by a host of high profile names including Anna Wintour, Zoey Deutch, Sienna Miller, Jared Leto, Mary-Kate Olsen, Tom Hiddleston and Meryl Streep – to name a few.

Apologies: The post obviously came to Corden’s attention because Mr McNally posted an update a few hours later saying, ‘James Corden just called me and apologized profusely’; Corden seen in October

It is almost impossible to get a reservation and there is often a queue in the street of people hoping to get a table.

Its incendiary owner is loved by many of the stars who dine there – but also has a reputation for using social media to name and shame those who misbehave.

Mr McNally, 71, says Corden also behaved similarly at his former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, on several occasions and left a waiter “shaken”.