Project Rundown Interview With Payslink
Hey guys! Happy to connect today and learn more about Payslink! Can you tell us more about the founding of the project and what the problem is that you were addressing?
Sure, Payslink was created to fill the void in an ever-growing market. The goal is to bring the digital currency market to mainstream audiences.
Could you please give us a rundown of the most important things about Payslink?
The most important element of Payslink was to create a simple solution for complex processes. Payslink combines the functions of lawyers, banks, and arbitrary institutions by applying and all in one solution for international contracting, financing, and payments.
Tell us about your team. Who’re the people behind the screens?
The team is made of CEO Vincent Wimsey, CIO Aurel Scarlat, COO Asma Riaz, and CTO Shamas Javed. The team is highly driven by the success of the Payslink platform and ultimately the Payslink token. The team has vast experience in cryptocurrency and has been carefully selected to cover all aspects of this project.
So going forth into 2022 and beyond, how will Payslink make an impact in the crypto space, or on the world?
Payslink will transform the crypto industry by bringing Payslink token and ecosystem to the forefront of the mainstream audience.
Now, could you tell us about your accomplishments so far, and in the history of the project, please tell us what you are most proud of?
We are constantly expanding the Payslink ecosystem with a partnership with DMCC in Dubai and LAI City to expand our ecosystem and strengthen our community and token.
Now on a more technical side of things, what are the coin metrics, and how do these lead to a stable and balanced system?
Coin metrics — Payslink has a supply of 90 million tokens, each token contributing to the Payslink ecosystem ensuring the success of the services we provide.
If people would like to follow Payslink on your social media pages, visit your website or read your important documents like your white paper, what are the links they need to visit? Please list them below.
Thank you so much for your time!
Flipkart Introduced “Flipverse” a Metaverse-based Shopping Platform
- Flipverse shopping will be available until October 23rd.
- Flipkart’s metaverse-based shopping would support 15 brands.
Flipkart, one of the largest e-commerce firms in India, has partnered with decentralized music and entertainment company eDAO to launch the “Flipverse”, a metaverse-based shopping platform. Customers will be able to make purchases using their smartphones just like they would in a real store.
Also, Flipkart users can access the metaverse shopping experience which engages with specific businesses in a virtual, 3D environment and will be available until October 23rd. Over 15 brands will now access the service, including the fashion brand Puma, the personal care and cosmetics company Nivea, and the domestic electronics company Noise.
Flipverse Features
Flipverse is a part of Flipkart Labs, which was established in April to develop blockchain and metaverse use cases, such as the platform for virtual storefronts. Additionally, Flipkart’s metaverse platform users will receive virtual avatars and the users will also be able to engage with one another’s avatars while shopping in a future version of the platform that will provide collaborative shopping experiences.
Furthermore, Flipkart declared that the business has no immediate plans to offer features like the capacity to connect cryptocurrency wallets to the platform to transfer their NFTs. Flipverse will not currently support its token. And it claimed that customers who shop on the forum will receive NFT rewards, which can be exchanged for physical goods.
According to Flipkart, Flipverse aims to give users a more immersive 3D shopping experience while testing customer response. Flipverse may eventually become a permanent part of the app, although that is not yet confirmed.
Laura Shin Asks Terra’s Do Kwon The Though Questions. What Did We Learn?
This is the Do Kwon interview everyone was waiting for. In the latest episode of Laura Shin’s Unchained Podcast, titled ‘It Was Never Really About Money or Fame or Success’, the Terra creator faces serious scrutiny. Do Kwon denounces media misinformation, denies several serious charges and gives a play-by-play explanation of the organization’s movements during the crash. And he sweats bullets.
Laura Shin did her homework, and relentlessly puts forward the questions most Terra investors have. She does this in a non-threatening, extremely professional way. Do Kwon answers all of her questions. Some better than others, but the man does show his face and answers, which is a lot. Compassionately, Laura Shin also gives Do Kwon a second opportunity to say sorry to Terra’s affected investors and their families. He would’ve come across much worse if she hadn’t offered that second chance.
The episode’s intro says:
“Do Kwon, cofounder of Terraform Labs, discusses the charges against him, gives a message to Terra victims, answers allegations about potential fraud and non-transparent business practices.”
This is the video:
Let’s bring out the bullet points and analyze this phenomenal piece of media. This Do Kwon interview is one for the books. One that everybody interested in the subject should watch.
Do Kwon On His Location And “On The Run” Status
- He claims he doesn’t live in South Korea anymore and is not planning to return to face the alleged charges. He plans to appeal, though.
- Do Kwon hasn’t seen a copy of the arrest warrant.
- Apparently, cryptocurrencies are securities in South Korea.
- His team has been cooperating with South Korean authorities, fulfilling the court requests for different documents.
- Do Kwon refuses to reveal his current location because of the difficulties it brings to his living situation. He denies he’s on the run.
- He denied frozen funds at the KuCoin and OKX exchanges belong to him, Terraform Labs, or the LFG foundation.
The most important news Do Kwon reveals, though, is that the organization is working with a chain analysis firm to produce a paper on their trading activities. “They should be publishing a report shortly, which I think is going to provide a lot more clarity,” he said. Do Kwon promised the report in “the next couple of weeks.”
LUNA price chart on Kraken | Source: LUNA/USD on TradingView.com
Terra Was a Failure But It Was Not A Scam
- Do Kwon claims that his online persona was an alter ego and confesses that he got carried away with the “sh*tposting.”
- Terra’s failure was caused by the protocol’s “weakness to respond to the cruelty of the markets.”
- He admits to a lot of technical and theoretical mistakes but denies Terra was a scam.
- Do Kwon claims that the Anchor developers/ whistleblowers that came forward denouncing the protocol were only interns. Not a line of their code appears in the final product, and this is apparent in GitHub.
- Admits to the SDT premine of $1.4B. This was a second stablecoin that the Terra organization used to maintain the UST peg to the dollar. This stablecoin wasn’t even mentioned in the Terra whitepaper. According to Do Kwon, this was because they hadn’t conceived SDT when they wrote it. He claims Terra’s is an “academic whitepaper” and wasn’t supposed to cover all of the technologies’ use cases.
- Do Kwon admits they were using market operations to maintain the UST peg to the dollar. In fact, he says this was always the idea. The creation and minting of LUNA was not the only procedure that was supposed to maintain the peg.
Do Kwon And The Other Admissions
- Apparently, Terra and Chai haven’t been working together for a long time.
- When asked about faking Chai’s numbers and interactions registered in the Terra blockchain, Do Kwon said that the numbers came from Chai. According to him, they were probably “distancing themselves” from the Terra situation but still using the blockchain.
- When asked about his participation in Basis Cash, a failed algorithmic stablecoin, Do Kwon distanced himself from the situation. He was just founding the team, but had nothing to do with the actual project. “Basis Cash is not something that I designed or operated. It’s something that I encouraged,” Do Kwon said.
- When asked about if he was planning to compensate Terra investors from his own pocket, Do Kwon said, “my personal funds are not significant enough to make a difference.”
- He still believes the world needs to work towards a decentralized future and that we need censorship-resistant money.
As for his future plans, Do Kwon says he plans to continue building “highly experimental” projects in the crypto space.
Featured Image: Do Kwon and Laura Shin, screenshot from the video interview | Charts by TradingView
LiveOne CEO to Present at the Upcoming LD Micro Main Event and ThinkEquity Investor Conferences
– LD Micro Main Event Webcast Presentation on Tuesday, October 25th at 4:30 pm ET –
– ThinkEquity Investor Webcast Presentation on Wednesday, October 26th at 2:30 pm ET –
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Robert Ellin, will present at two upcoming in-person investor conferences.
LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles, CA
LiveOne, Inc. Investor Webcast Presentation
Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time/4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Live and Replay of Webcast: https://me22.sequireevents.com/
The ThinkEquity Conference at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City
LiveOne, Inc. Investor Webcast Presentation
Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. Pacific time/2:30 p.m. Eastern time
Live and Replay of Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep23/livx/1701610
About LiveOne, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the “Company”) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of September 9, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of 2.5 million*, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.1 billion downloads per year and 350 episodes produced per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, Android Automotive, as well as Apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Samsung TV devices. LiveOne also has a 24-7 linear OTT channel available on STIRR, through Zync (coming soon), and on LiveOne.com. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @liveone.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, including the proposed spin-out of PodcastOne or its pay-per-view business, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to list on a national exchange; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company’s intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 15, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
* Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.
BitNile Holdings Today Hosts Investor Webcast and Conference Call Regarding Planned Spin-Offs Creating Four Public Companies
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #Ault_Alliance—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), reminds all stockholders, investors and interested parties that today it is hosting its Investor Webcast and Conference Call Regarding the Planned Spin-Offs Creating Four Public Companies that was previously scheduled for Monday, October 17, 2022. The Company announced the new time for the conference call is Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.
Conference Call Registration
For those that have previously registered, there is no need to register again as the registration confirmations have been automatically updated and reissued.
The conference call will be open to the public. Stockholders, investors, and interested parties who would like to participate in the webcast should use the following link to register in advance of the start time of today’s conference. Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1OdJkANdRZ-9c8AW9TKdrA
Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to BitNile via e-mail, at [email protected], or by calling 1-888-753-2235.
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Quant Up 35% In Last 7 Days Because Of Strong Social Metrics
Quant is showing a strong push in the face of struggles in the crypto space as it doubled (and added some more) its 14-day price pump.
- Quant outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of 14-day and 30-day price increases
- QNT is down by almost 10% over the last 24-hours but is still up by almost 29% over the last week
- Quant could rally all the way up to $300
While a price increase of 28.9% over the last two weeks already sounds impressive considering the extended winter season that caught up with the cryptocurrency market, Quant was able to top that with its gains for the past 30 days.
At press time, tracking from Coingecko shows the spot price for QNT is $183.39. While it went down by almost 10% over the past 24-hours, it is still up by 76% on its month-to-date performance.
The 30th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization ($2.668 billion) is among the highest gainers right now, outperforming pack leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum in this department.
Quant Fails To Sustain Price Above $200
The altcoin made an impressive recovery from its February showing when its resistance marker was at $140. In crypto space, resistance refers to the point when an asset’s price stops increasing.
Source: TradingView
Bulls were able to dominate the bears and the increased trading volume for Quant was reflected on the asset’s On-Balance Volume (OBV).
Much like its price, QNT’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) also experienced a massive surge that led to a score of 71 which indicated the crypto was overbought.
Yesterday, the altcoin reached $225 but was not able to maintain that range as there was intense selling pressure. The almost 10% decline was actually expected for Quant as some of its indicators pointed towards an immediate price correction.
The good news for holders is that the bear block that was observed back in February is now acting a bullish breaker, opening a window for a sizable price rally that ranges from $250 to $320.
Quant Social Dominance Fuels Surge
In its recent post about Quant’s social dominance, LunarCrush made mention of the incredible surge that the crypto also got in this department.
On October 9, hourly mention about QNT reached 1.17K, which was the crypto’s highest over the last 90 days. Shortly after, Quant went on a rampaging price surge, increasing by as much as 96.30% to trade at $158.3.
This proved that a sizeable increase in social dominance numbers works in favour of the cryptocurrency and if its predicted price increase is realized, there is a high possibility that the digital asset will be at the forefront of talks within the crypto space.
If that happens, an extended bull rally might come. Investors, however, are still cautioned as Quant’s network activity is minimal at this point indicating development and improvements might not come anytime soon.
QNT total market cap at $2.5 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Invezz, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens Training Course: Understanding New Technologies, Relevant Laws & potential Benefits (December 1, 2022) – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens: Understanding new Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course” training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This masterclass will help you understand these technologies and the laws related to them, and the potential benefits for your business.
Blockchain is a new technology that could potentially have major impacts in a wide range of industries. It has the potential to dramatically change how business is conducted – but there is no one central authority controlling blockchain, everyone has access to the same information.
Are you aware of the potential of these new technologies and the laws that affect them?
Benefits of attending
- Understand what these new technologies are and how they work
- Learn how these technologies and the law applicable to them affect your business
- Get-to-grips how these technologies may be useful to you and your business
- Consider smart contracts, semi-fungible tokens, and social tokens
- Get up-to-date with an in-depth knowledge of the latest law
- Understand the potential pitfalls of these new technologies – and how to avoid them
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for:
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Compliance officers
- Company secretaries
- Board members
- Anyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Understanding Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT)
An introduction to Blockchain – a transformative technology
Where did Blockchain come from?
Four main characteristics of Blockchain
How does Blockchain work?
- Why is Blockchain called Blockchain?
- How does it work in Bitcoin?
The benefits of Blockchain
Trustless transactions
Blockchain: use cases and applications
Blockchain: legal issues
Smart contracts
- Blockchain and smart contracts
- Operation
- Smart contracts and legal contracts
- Enforceability
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
- What they are and why they are
- Use cases
- Regulatory concerns
FTs and crypto
Semi-fungible tokens and social tokens
Finance: DeFi and CeFi
Distributed Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)
Final questions
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38u06u
