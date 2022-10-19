Hey guys! Happy to connect today and learn more about Payslink! Can you tell us more about the founding of the project and what the problem is that you were addressing?

Sure, Payslink was created to fill the void in an ever-growing market. The goal is to bring the digital currency market to mainstream audiences.

Could you please give us a rundown of the most important things about Payslink?

The most important element of Payslink was to create a simple solution for complex processes. Payslink combines the functions of lawyers, banks, and arbitrary institutions by applying and all in one solution for international contracting, financing, and payments.

Tell us about your team. Who’re the people behind the screens?

Project Rundown Interview With Payslink

The team is made of CEO Vincent Wimsey, CIO Aurel Scarlat, COO Asma Riaz, and CTO Shamas Javed. The team is highly driven by the success of the Payslink platform and ultimately the Payslink token. The team has vast experience in cryptocurrency and has been carefully selected to cover all aspects of this project.

So going forth into 2022 and beyond, how will Payslink make an impact in the crypto space, or on the world?

Payslink will transform the crypto industry by bringing Payslink token and ecosystem to the forefront of the mainstream audience.

Now, could you tell us about your accomplishments so far, and in the history of the project, please tell us what you are most proud of?

Project Rundown Interview With Payslink

We are constantly expanding the Payslink ecosystem with a partnership with DMCC in Dubai and LAI City to expand our ecosystem and strengthen our community and token.

Now on a more technical side of things, what are the coin metrics, and how do these lead to a stable and balanced system?

Project Rundown Interview With Payslink

Coin metrics — Payslink has a supply of 90 million tokens, each token contributing to the Payslink ecosystem ensuring the success of the services we provide.

If people would like to follow Payslink on your social media pages, visit your website or read your important documents like your white paper, what are the links they need to visit? Please list them below.

Thank you so much for your time!

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.