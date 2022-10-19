News
Ravens clear rookie TE Charlie Kolar to practice, release OLB Brandon Copeland from practice squad
Ravens rookie tight end Charlie Kolar, sidelined for nearly two months by a sports hernia, has been cleared to return to practice.
The fourth-round pick underwent surgery in early August to address the hernia, a strain or tear of any soft tissue in the lower abdomen or groin area. Kolar, who had a sports hernia at Iowa State that required surgery in 2020, missed the full-team portion of Ravens training camp.
With the 6-foot-6 Kolar set to practice, the Ravens will have 21 days to move him to their 53-man roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve. The team already has solid depth at tight end, led by All-Pro Mark Andrews, rookie Isaiah Likely and the much-improved Josh Oliver. Nick Boyle has been limited to nine offensive snaps in his four appearances his season.
In other transactions, the Ravens signed outside linebacker Devon Kennard and inside linebacker Julian Stanford to their practice squad. They released outside linebackers Brandon Copeland (Gilman) and Jeremiah Attaochu and waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Slade Bolden, who was on injured reserve.
Copeland, a Baltimore native, had a sack and five tackles in three games for the Ravens.
Türkiye tests firing of secretly built ballistic missiles – Bloomberg – RT World News
The short-range projectile would have flown 500 km, the greatest distance for such a weapon developed by Ankara
Türkiye is said to have secretly developed a short-range ballistic missile and carried out a successful test launch of the weapon over the Black Sea on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.
Citing two unnamed sources who were not authorized to comment on the matter, the outlet said the missile was fired from a mobile platform stationed at an airport near the northeast port city of Rize. The launch took place around 7 a.m. local time.
The missile reportedly traveled 561 km in 458 seconds, hitting a target off Sinop – the longest distance ever traveled by a Turkish-made missile, according to Bloomberg sources.
Several videos purporting to show the launch of the missile have also been shared by Turkish media, which claim the rocket – the Tayfun – was developed by Ankara-based arms maker and defense contractor Roketsan, which also supplies the Turkish army the J600T YILDIRIM and BORA ballistic missiles, which have a range of 150+ and 280+ kilometers respectively.
TAYFUN Balistik Füzesinin Test Atışı Gerçekleştirildi!- TÜRKİYE’NİN EN UZUN MENZİLLİ FÜZESİ TAYFUN
— SavunmaSanayiST.com (@SavunmaSanayiST) October 18, 2022
Turkey’s Defense Industry Agency – a civilian institution set up by the government and tasked with managing the defense industry – declined to release any information about the project.
However, the Tayfun missile is believed to be capable of hitting targets both on land and at sea, and will have a range of just under 1,000 km, which is typical for short-range ballistic missiles.
READ MORE:
Turkey’s patience with Greece is “running out” according to Erdogan
According to Bloomberg sources, development of the Tayfun SRBM has been ongoing for several years.
RT
Patrick Williams will start the Chicago Bulls season opener against the Miami Heat despite preseason doubts
Despite strife and uncertainty throughout the short preseason, Patrick Williams will start Wednesday for the Chicago Bulls on opening day against the Miami Heat.
Coach Billy Donovan announced the selection after practice Tuesday as the Bulls prepared to depart for Miami ahead of the season opener. Williams will start alongside DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vučević and second-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu.
The decision quieted a weeks-long debate over whether Williams would be replaced by power forward Javonte Green, who stepped into the starting lineup last season and throughout the preseason.
“I just want Patrick to be himself,” Donovan said.
The debate surrounding Williams’ inclusion in the starting lineup seemed unlikely entering his third season. Williams was the No. 4 pick in 2020. Although his sophomore year was marred by injury, the power forward began the 2021-22 season as a clear starter whose future with the team remained an emphasis for the front office.
But Donovan’s decision to pull Williams from the preseason starting lineup raised questions about whether the young power forward had permanently lost the role.
Green surged during Williams’ extended injury absence last season, averaging a career-high 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. This preseason told a similar story. Williams was inconsistent and underwhelming — averaging 11 points on 42.1% shooting with 3.8 rebounds per game — while Green stood out with 15 points on 71.4% shooting and 5 rebounds per game.
Despite Donovan’s rotation of Green and Williams, Bulls players and coaches downplayed the competition for the starting spot throughout the preseason.
“I don’t think it’s a battle between them,” DeRozan said Monday after practice. “It’s two guys competing to make the team better, bringing whatever they can to this team to make us successful.”
Despite continuing to build his physical stature — now 6-foot-7 and 231 pounds — Williams still struggles to consistently assert himself around the rim. Donovan expressed confidence in the 21-year-old’s ability to compete at his position but the Bulls seek consistency from Williams.
For now, however, Williams is the starter. Donovan emphasized that Williams’ position isn’t guaranteed, and he will continue to manipulate rotations throughout the opening weeks of the season to find the most efficient use of both forwards.
The Bulls understand the gravity of Williams’ performance this season — without making major acquisitions in the offseason, his projected improvement could be one of the few ways the team keeps pace with a vastly improved Eastern Conference.
But despite the necessity to fuel the young power forward, Donovan feels the Bulls can’t sacrifice their style of play. This season’s growth will rely on Williams taking initiative.
“We need to help them play to his strengths,” Donovan said. “You can’t get into a situation where you’re trying to manipulate or just thrust this guy for his development. You’ve got to read the game too. We want him to be aggressive and pick his spots. This is an area he’s got to grow into.”
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev crushes his colleague after his return
MOSCOW – After three missions in space, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev ran into trouble on Earth when he ran over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his last mission in orbit.
Russian space company Roscosmos said Artemyev did not see an employee of the Star City Cosmonaut Training Center crossing the road in the dark on Monday evening.
He said in a statement on Tuesday that Artemyev immediately provided first aid to the victim, Anatoly Uronov, who was hospitalized with multiple broken bones. Roscosmos pointed out that Artemyev was sober and immediately called the police and an ambulance.
On September 29, Artemyev, 51, returned from his third mission to the International Space Station, bringing his total time in orbit to 561 days.
New York Post
Dolphins Q&A: Why not use Mike Gesicki at WR? What is Mike McDaniel going to do about the penalties?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: Why not use Gesicki as WR 3 permanently. He would be better than Wilson, Sherfield and Cracraft and still get a blocking TE on the field. — @Michael54677578 via Twitter
A: Mike Gesicki doesn’t have the skill set to be a wide receiver. He’s a bit too bulky and doesn’t run good enough routes. Don’t get it twisted. Gesicki (15 receptions, 170 yards, three touchdowns) is a good tight end. He just doesn’t fit coach Mike McDaniel’s system the way they’d like because he doesn’t block well enough, something the current wide receivers do fairly well. But Gesicki fit the Dolphins’ system previously. And he’d fit a lot of other teams’ systems. Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft are good blocking wide receivers. You’ll recall they each had key blocks on Raheem Mostert’s 12-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets.
Q: Congratulations on picking Minnesota! My question is what is Mike McDaniel and his staff going to do about all of the PENALTIES!!!!! Two winnable games were lost because of undisciplined football. — @BatteDarrill via Twitter
A: Thanks. My record picking Dolphins games is now a sparkling 2-4, which, I believe, is good enough for last place. As for the penalties, I don’t know what McDaniel and his staff can do aside from emphasizing the importance of not committing penalties and showing the team how they hurt. The Dolphins are fourth in the league with 43 penalties for 331 yards. Denver leads the league with 54 penalties for 486 yards. The past two weeks have been crazy for the Dolphins with 11 penalties for 102 yards against the New York Jets and 10 penalties for 97 yards against Minnesota. And you’re right saying it’s undisciplined football. Penalties might have cost the Dolphins at least one touchdown against the Jets considering the five penalties for 36 yards took them out of touchdown (and field goal) range early. This isn’t a dumb team. They need to be better when it comes to penalties.
Q: Dolphins next five games are fairly easy, can we see a win streak like last year if Tua stays healthy? — @cjb8511 via Twitter
A: Sure, you could see a win streak. But it’ll take much more than quarterback Tua Tagoaviloa returning. As we’ve stated numerous times in the past few weeks, health is the biggest obstacle for the Dolphins right now. These injuries are mind blowing. Also, among the next five games (vs. Pittsburgh, at Detroit, at Chicago, vs. Cleveland, vs. Houston) two are on the road, which always throws up a caution sign. Yeah, the opponents aren’t high quality but the combination of going on the road and (possibly) having injury issues is reason to be cautious. If the Dolphins can iron out injury issues on the offensive line, mostly left tackle Terron Armstead but also right tackle Austin Jackson, and at cornerback among Byron Jones, Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen, a long winning streak is possible. Oh, yeah, they must also reduce the penalties (see above).
Q: Are we just unlucky with this many injuries or is something else going on? Like undisciplined hydration and sleep routine by players (like we had with Devante Parker), a bad medical staff or something else? — @GoPhinsGermany via Twitter
A: Unlucky. As far as we know the injuries haven’t been caused by neglectful medical habits (improper stretching, etc…), poor diet or unprofessional personal care. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been afflicted by cramps twice (Baltimore and Minnesota games) but he returned to both games. As I recall most of the Dolphins’ injuries have happened in the course of games. Sometimes you’re just on the wrong end of the injury thing, which happened with the Dolphins way back in the 1-15 season of 2008. There’s no reason to think the Dolphins have brought these injuries on themselves.
Q: Have we just been getting the same lies about Byron Jones being back soon, that we gotten the last 2 years about Preston Williams and Will Fuller? — @LloydHeilbrunn via Twitter
A: Yikes. You’re not mincing words. I don’t get the feeling anyone is lying about Jones’ return. Perhaps they’re not telling us the whole truth about the severity of his Achilles injury or the timing of his surgery (had surgery in March as opposed to January or February). Or perhaps the injury didn’t require surgery until March. Whatever the case, Jones isn’t on the field yet and it’s hurting the defense and the team. And make no mistake, the Jones injury affects the team as badly as Tagovailoa or Armstead because it takes away a lot of defensive options.
Paul Flores guilty of murdering Kristin Smart
A jury on Tuesday convicted Paul Flores in the murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart, ending a more than two-decade mystery that has both captivated and outraged the Central Coast college town.
Flores was found guilty even though authorities never found Smart’s body, which has long been a stumbling block in the case.
Smart was 19 when she disappeared on May 25, 1996, after walking to college dorms with Flores after a party. Her body was never found, but she was legally declared dead in 2002.
His disappearance and the subsequent murder investigation left an indelible mark on San Luis Obispo. Billboards asked for evidence to convict his killer. The disappearance was the subject of a true crime podcast. And that spawned a cottage industry of investigators.
Because of this attention, a judge ordered that the trial be moved to Monterey County to ensure fair court proceedings. After a 12-week trial, Paul Flores’ jury deliberated for eight days, while members of the jury in a case against his father, Ruben Flores, deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict. Ruben Flores’ jury had to resume deliberations after an alternate had to replace a juror who was removed from duty after speaking to his priest about the case. Her verdict was read in the courtroom on Tuesday after her son’s.
San Luis Obispo County Assistant District. Atti. Chris Peuvrelle alleged that Flores raped or attempted to rape – and ultimately killed – Smart before hiding his remains under the patio of his father’s Arroyo Grande home. Then, Peuvrelle said, a neighbor reported strange activity with a trailer in the yard in 2020. The prosecutor told jurors that was when father and son moved Smart’s remains so that investigators were conducting further inquiries into the property.
Peuvrelle portrayed Paul Flores as a predator who, even after becoming the focus of the Smart investigation, drugged and raped women he lured to his Los Angeles-area home.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Flores at his San Pedro home in April 2021, decades after identifying him as a person of interest in Smart’s disappearance.
Robert Sanger, Flores’ attorney, said the jurors were told “a bunch of conspiracy theories not supported by facts”. Prosecutors, he argued, had no forensic evidence, including DNA or blood, linking Flores to a crime, and he pointed out that nothing was found in the ground beneath. the Ruben Flores bridge.
The case, he said, was built on circumstantial evidence amplified by residents and a true-crime podcast, “Your Own Backyard,” which revealed potential witnesses and investigative leads.
Harold Mesick, Ruben Flores’ attorney, said what sets this case apart from most murder cases is the lack of physical evidence and the “demonization” of the Flores in San Luis Obispo over the years.
“There are no bones, no teeth, no body parts. Kristin Smart may just be missing,” he told jurors when the case ended. wasn’t happy at Cal Poly. It is reasonable to infer that she is alive somewhere.
Peuvrelle testified during the trial that Paul Flores, another Cal Poly student, “hunted” Smart for months, noting testimonies that he frequently appeared where she was, including in her dorm.
She arrived at the Crandall Street house party around 10:30 p.m., according to testimony at trial. Others present said she never smelled alcohol, but was seen with a drink shortly before midnight after spending time with Flores. Shortly after, she passed out on a lawn for two hours. Peuvrelle alleged that her behavior was consistent with someone drugging her.
As she and two other students started to leave, Flores emerged from the darkness to help her walk home, witnesses testified. Smart needed help getting up the hill, and once in sight of the sleeping quarters, prosecutors say, Flores promised to drive her home. Later, he insisted on leaving her within sight of his dormitory.
Mesick countered that when Smart fell, Flores “picked her up”.
“He was doing a good deed,” the defense attorney said. “He wasn’t chasing her.”
But Peuvrelle said the evidence showed Flores took Smart to his room – he knew his roommate was away for four days – then raped or attempted to rape her and eventually killed her. Four cadaver dogs would eventually enter Flores’ room because of “the smell of death on his mattress,” Pevrelle told jurors, summarizing the dog handlers’ testimony.
Defense attorneys called the cadaver dogs junk science, unsupported by any forensic evidence that Smart was in Flores’ room.
Jurors also heard from two women — Sarah Doe and Rhonda Doe — who testified that Flores drugged and raped them decades after Smart disappeared. The women, who testified last month under pseudonyms to protect their privacy, said Flores sexually assaulted them in Los Angeles in 2008 and 2011, respectively.
In their cases, the prosecutor noted that Flores offered to take the women home after meeting them, only to drug and repeatedly rape them in his home. Showing the jury an image found on Flores’ computer of a gagged woman, Peuvrelle added that both witnesses had testified that they, too, had been gagged with the same gag.
The prosecution alleged that neither Paul Flores nor Ruben Flores could be verified over the weekend of the party, but Paul Flores called his father for seven minutes the day after the event.
“He knew the only person who would help with a dead girl on his bed was her father,” Peuvrelle said. “It was his version of a 911 call.”
California Daily Newspapers
Dane Mizutani: Kirk Cousins finally being himself for Vikings, and Kevin O’Connell deserves credit for that
It’s hard to determine which shined brighter Sunday afternoon: The toothy smile Kirk Cousins sported proudly with the Vikings off to their 5-1 start. Or the ice the 34-year-old quarterback wore around his neck.
The tradition started a couple of weeks ago when Cousins rocked left tackle Christian Darrisaw’s diamond-encrusted chain on the team charter flight home following a 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. He leveled up his swag this past weekend donning even more jewelry following a 24-16 win over the Dolphins in Miami.
It was a perfect example of Cousins leaning into his inner dork, something he’s seemed to avoid since arriving in Minnesota.
Now, of course, none of these moments, no matter how endearing they might be, are going to mean anything if Cousins suddenly struggles out of the bye week. Ultimately, he’s going to be judged by how he performs on the field. As he should be as someone carrying a $31 million cap hit.
Nonetheless, the fact that Cousins is finally being himself feels significant. As simple as it sounds, it’s something he has seemed to struggle with over the past few seasons.
Remember, this is a dude who drives a conversion van, and uses a tower of rocks outside his home to confront his own mortality on monthly basis.
No one is ever going to mistake him for Tom Brady on the cover of GQ Magazine, or Jalen Hurts vibing to Meek Mill in the locker-room after a game.
That’s OK.
For the first time since signing his unprecedented contract with the Vikings on March 15, 2018, it doesn’t feel like Cousins is trying to impress anyone. He looks comfortable in his own skin both on and off the field, and that’s a testament to the relationship new coach Kevin O’Connell has built with his starting quarterback.
It’s no secret that former coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t a big fan of Cousins, and that impacted the way the quarterback carried himself. He was afraid to make mistakes while under center and quick to defend himself while speaking to reporters. Perhaps because he was constantly looking over his shoulder with Zimmer glaring at him on the sideline.
Though it hasn’t necessarily been a complete 180 this season — old habits die hard — Cousins isn’t so guarded nowadays. He talked at length about a particular interception against the Chicago Bears, for example, taking accountability for his mistake, while offering details into his thought process. He almost certainly would have deflected blame under the previous regime.
More importantly, Cousins consistently has stepped up in the biggest moments this season. He already had a trio of game-winning drives to his credit despite not always playing his best. Those struggles within a game used to be impossible for him to overcome.
That wasn’t the case this past weekend as the Vikings found a way to beat the Dolphins while not playing all that great. With the offense stuck in neutral for most of the game — and Cousins and O’Connell having a few spirited conversations on the sideline — everyone managed to stay on the same page until things finally clicked.
Asked about those exchanges postgame, Cousins noted that he appreciates that O’Connell holds him to a higher standard. That’s a good sign.
There are some things about Cousins that might never change. He’s probably always going to trust his reads a little more than he trusts his playmakers. It’s something that’s been ingrained in him throughout his rise as an lightly recruited player who somehow made it to the highest level.
That said, Cousins has evolved under O’Connell this season, and the evolution seems far from complete.
He currently has the Vikings off to a 5-1 start and has done it in his own way. With no swag at all.
