SIERRA PAILEMAN, Argentina – It was a sunny morning when around 200 people climbed a hill in Argentina’s southern Patagonia region with a singular mission: to free two captive-born Andean condors.
Rematch with Astros gives Yankees a chance to be more than also-rans, for once
On the anniversary of Reggie’s three against the Dodgers in 1977, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge had hit two by the bottom of the second on Tuesday afternoon. By the time Judge came around third, you got the idea he wasn’t heading home, he was already headed to Houston. The Yankees have wanted the Astros for three years. Now they’ve got them. At the same time they’ve got their chance to be something other than the champions of being pretty good, which is basically what they’ve been for a long time.
It was 4-0 early on Tuesday afternoon, 5-1 in the end. They rolled the Guardians in the end, the way they rolled through the first 90 or so games of the season, when they did look as if they might be the best team in the world again, even in a world that had the Dodgers and Astros already rolling through the regular season themselves, and the Mets and Braves on their way to each winning 101 games. The Yankees hit 254 home runs during the regular season, and now, with the money on the table in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium, they hit two more early, both to right field.
Now they get their title shot, at least in the American League, against an Astros team that won 106 this season, and has proven, without question, that they are as good winning baseball games without banging trash cans and stealing signs as they were when doing that. The Astros beat the Yankees in seven games in the American League Championship Series of 2017, and then again in six in ‘19, when Jose Altuve walked the AL season off at Minute Maid Park, and the Yankees walked away from the season sure that Altuve knew what pitch was coming from Aroldis Chapman.
Brian Cashman was still talking about ‘17 earlier this season, still trash(can) talking an Astros team that ended up winning a World Series that Cashman obviously believes should have gone to the Yankees, even though it’s somewhat difficult to square how sign-stealing had anything to do with the Yankees scoring exactly one run in Games 6 and 7 in Houston that year, looking helpless against Lance McCullers and Charlie Morton in the process.
“The only thing that stopped us [in 2017] was something that was so illegal and horrific,” Cashman told The Athletic this spring. “The only thing that derailed us was a cheating circumstance that threw us off.”
Now Cashman’s Yankees get this shot at the Astros and this chance to show that the team that started 64-28, the one that we kept reading was halfway to the Canyon of Heroes, whose only competition was supposed to be from the greatest teams of the past, was not just the best version of the ‘22 Yankees, but the real one. The Yankees have had plenty to say about the Astros for five years. Well, here they are.
This isn’t the AL Central now. This isn’t the Twins or the Guardians. This is the chance for the Yankees to be the best team again, something they haven’t been since 2009, the last time they won a World Series or played in one. This is the chance for the Yankees to measure up to all the money they spend, and all the talking they do, every single season, about how it’s World Series or bust. Here they are, four wins away from going back.
Here is their chance to be the Yankees again, which means the Yankees they want to be, and used to be.
Since they last won the Series, they have been knocked out of the postseason in the first round they played – either a Wild Card game or in the division round – three different times. In postseason series in which the opponent wasn’t the Twins, their record is 24-33. In the four league championship series they have played since they beat the Phillies in the World Series of ‘09, their record is 7-16. They have been a wild card team six times.
They have been the champions of being pretty good, and sometimes very good. They never have a losing season and they’ve averaged 93 wins since that last World Series win and they’ve managed to win 100 games in a season twice. But they are the New York Yankees. The bar is set higher than that in a sport with no true salary cap. They get the opportunity over the next week or so to set it as high as they used to.
This is a tough, flinty Yankee team, and there is much to admire about it. After they staggered around the way they did after the All-Star Break, they won games against the Rays when they had to, and held on to first place in the AL East. And when they had to come back against the Guardians, when they had to play for their season, Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace and a star in Game 4, and then Stanton and Judge swung for the fences in Game 5.
“We’ve got to play our best to be the last ones standing,” Aaron Boone said in the middle of this baseball summer. “That’s what we’re working on, to try not to let anything get in the way of that.”
The Yankees best sluggers hit two October home runs when their team needed them to do that, on the anniversary of Reggie’s three. Now they need to win four against the Astros. Give themselves a chance to be the Yankees again. To finally be great again, not just good.
()
Ariana Biermann celebrates her 21st birthday with a cake from her DUI photo ID
This birthday cake will have you doing a double take.
On October 17, Ariana Bierman celebrated her 21st birthday with a cake that featured her photo ID when she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol this summer.
As seen in a video shared on sister Brielle Biermann‘s Instagram Stories, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann posed with her cake before guests sang “Happy Birthday.”
“Well,” Brielle joked in the clip, “we’re finally 21.”
On August 13, Ariana was placed under arrest after being involved in a car accident, according to a police report obtained by E! New. At the time, an officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Ariana’s breath smelled of alcohol and she showed ‘signs of impairment’ during a field sobriety evaluation. . Additionally, the police report states that another officer found “four out of six clues” indicating intoxication during a horizontal nystagmus test on Ariana.
Electric Vehicle Owner Details 15 Hour Ride to Travel 178 Miles
An electric vehicle (EV) owner who drives between Cheyenne and Casper in Wyoming has revealed his first 178-mile trip took a staggering 15 hours to complete in his electric Nissan Leaf.
“It was very difficult. For example, [it took] 3 p.m. to get from Cheyenne to Casper,” Alan O’Hashi told the Cowboy State Daily, adding that this particular trip was not made at the start of the electric vehicle era. It was in May 2022.
A month later, O’Hashi was able to complete the trip in about 11 hours, he said. To put it into perspective, the 178-mile journey is expected to take less than two and a half hours when traveling the speed limit in a gas-powered vehicle.
O’Hashi’s experience through Wyoming was such an adventure that the owner of the electric vehicle even wrote a book about it, titled, On the Trail: Electric Vehicle Advice and Anxiety.
Charging an EV involves three different tiers of chargers that power different types of EVs at different rates, Cowboy State Daily noted. But none of these levels of charge are as fast as filling up a gasoline car at the pump.
O’Hashi said on his first trip to Cody, Wyoming, from Colorado in his Nissan Leaf, he used a Level 3 charger at a public charging station in Wellington, Colorado, which can take his small vehicle between 10 and 30 minutes to recharge. .
But the charge wasn’t enough to get him to Casper, Wyoming. So he had to drive 30 miles to Cheyenne, where he could use a level 2 charger at a Nissan dealership. At this level, O’Hashi would get about 10 miles of power for every hour of connection.
Additionally, O’Hashi had to charge for three hours in order to get his battery back to where it was when he left Wellington.
“What I learned driving this thing was patience,” O’Hashi said.
Another issue with electric vehicles in a place like Wyoming is that hilly terrain and winds must be taken into account, as they can cut an electric vehicle’s range in half, the report adds.
Also, an EV owner can’t just call AAA to bring him more electricity. An electric vehicle that has lost power must be towed to a charging station.
O’Hashi also told the outlet that he tries to stop at old motels, where he can stay on the first floor and run an extension cord through the window, while he is on one of his commutes. driving in his electric vehicle.
In some cases, motels have plug-ins for block heaters, he added. These would charge a vehicle at around 5 miles of range per hour. O’Hashi is therefore able to get enough charge for another 40 miles as long as he stays at the motel overnight.
Unfortunately, those extra 40 miles O’Hashi got charging overnight were only enough to get him to Riverton, he said. So from there, he drove his EV to a Nissan dealership to charge it for a few more hours, just to make sure it wouldn’t get stuck.
After that, O’Hashi was able to drive to Riverton, where he stopped at a Hampton Inn that offers EV charging. A few hours after loading there, he headed for the Wind River Canyon.
“So I barely made it to Cody,” O’Hashi said.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
After Kanye West disputes cause of death, George Floyd’s family sues rapper for $250M
Alexandra Del Rosario
After weeks of spewing antisemitic and controversial remarks, Kanye West has found himself at the center of a $250-million lawsuit filed by the family of police brutality victim George Floyd.
According to a news release obtained by The Times on Tuesday, Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter, will sue Kanye West (legal name Ye) for “harassment, misappropriation, defamation” and “infliction of emotional distress.” Click 2 Houston first reported the news.
The lawsuit comes just days after the “Donda” rapper made disparaging comments about the death of Floyd in 2020 when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground for nearly 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd’s murder sparked the Black Lives Matter movement and global cries against police brutality.
Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. In April 2021, Chauvin was convicted ofmurdering Floyd. Over the weekend, West questioned the cause of Floyd’s death.
“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out,” West said during the weekend episode, which “Drink Champs” has since removed from its platforms. “They hit him with fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”
Ye’s comments came after he attended the premiere of Owens’ Daily Wire documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.”
“Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr. Floyd’s horrendous death and his family’s trauma,” the news release alleged.
Additionally, the attorneys for Floyd’s loved ones claimed that “Floyd’s daughter is being retraumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”
“Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death. We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd’s legacy,” said attorney Pat D. Dixon in the statement. The Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law will represent Floyd’s loved ones.
Just days before the lawsuit was filed Tuesday, attorney Lee Merritt, who previously represented Floyd’s family, tweeted on Sunday t hat a legal response to West’s comments was imminent.
“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” Merritt said. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”
West has experienced pushback for his recent barrage of damaging claims. Instagram and Twitter have pulled the plug on his accounts. His upcoming appearances on HBO’s “The Shop” have been scrapped and his relationship with clothing brand Adidas remains on the rocks.
West also has come under controversy for wearing his “White Lives Matter” shirtat Paris Fashion week and for antisemitic conspiracy theories shared in leaked footage from his two-night conversation with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Repopulation of Patagonian condors slows with possible wind farm
Preliminary plans for a massive wind farm that could be located on the Somuncura plateau to power a green hydrogen project jeopardizes a three-decade effort to repopulate Patagonia’s Atlantic coast with a bird listed as vulnerable to the extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
As members of the Mapuche, the region’s largest indigenous group, played traditional instruments and children tossed condor feathers into the air symbolizing their good wishes for the newly freed birds, an eerie silence engulfed the Sierra Paileman mountain in the province of Rio Negro. as researchers opened the cages where the two specimens of the world’s largest flying bird were kept.
Huasi (which means house in Quechua) seemed born for this moment. As soon as the cage opened, it spread its wings and flew away without hesitation. Yastay (meaning god protector of birds) appeared wary, unsure of the wide-open skies of Patagonia after spending his first two years in captivity, and it took him about an hour to take off.
People hugged as searchers swung into action and began tracking the birds. In the back of their minds were simmering worries about what the potential for new wind farms in the area might mean for the lives of these newly released birds.
Conservationists fear the birds will inevitably collide with the rotating turbine blades and be killed. In neighboring Chile, an environmental impact study for a planned wind farm with 65 wind turbines concluded that up to four rare condors could collide with the massive structures each year. Environmental authorities rejected the project last year.
“Why are we releasing two? We usually release more than two,” said Vanesa Astore, executive director of the Andean condor conservation program. “We are at a maintenance level now.”
Researchers had to release Huasi and Yastay now or risk that they would have to remain in captivity for the rest of their lives, which can be 70 to 80 years, Astore explained, noting that condors can only adapt to the outside world. if they are released. before their third birthday.
Current uncertainty over the future of the wind farm that would be built by Australian company Fortescue Future Industries has not only put conservationists on alert, but prompted them to slow the rate of reproduction and release of Andean condors even as the company insists that it has no plans to settle on the Somuncura plateau.
Condors are notoriously slow breeders that only reach sexual maturity at age 9 and have offspring every three years, but researchers have found ways to speed this up by removing eggs from captive pairs to incubate artificially. . When the egg is removed, the pair will then produce another egg within a month, which they will raise while the first is raised by humans using latex puppets intended to simulate their parents and help them recognize members of their own species.
This strategy allows researchers to “increase reproductive capacity sixfold,” said Luis Jacome, Andean condor conservation program manager.
This effort is now on hiatus.
“We don’t max out because I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Astore explained.
Since the conservation program began 30 years ago, 81 chicks have been born in captivity, 370 condors have been rehabilitated and 230 released across South America, including Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia.
Sixty-six of them were released along the Atlantic coast of Patagonia, where the bird was not found at the turn of the century, although Charles Darwin had written in the early 1800s about the presence of large birds in the region.
The Andean condor has now made a comeback, and for many locals this has a spiritual resonance.
“The condor flies very high, so our elders used to say that the condor could carry a message to those who are no longer there,” said Doris Canumil, 59, a Mapuche who took part in condor release ceremonies.
As they celebrate the program’s success, conservationists fear it will all be wiped out.
“These birds that we released, which again joined the mountain range with the sea through their flight, which matured and had their own offspring living and flying here in this place, they will simply die in the blades of the windmills,” Jacome said. “So the condor would again disappear from the Atlantic coast.”
Environmental activists learned about the proposed wind farm from the media and alarm bells rang immediately.
Last year, Fortescue unveiled a plan to invest $8.4 billion over a decade in a project to produce green hydrogen for export in what the government billed as the largest international investment in Argentina over the past two decades. To be considered green, hydrogen must be produced from renewable energy, and that’s where the wind farm would come in, taking advantage of Patagonia’s strong and reliable winds.
The government of President Alberto Fernández celebrated the project, saying it would create 15,000 direct jobs and between 40,000 and 50,000 indirect jobs.
However, neither the company nor the provincial government of Rio Negro had carried out an environmental impact study before unveiling the project.
For now at least, Jacome said, “the only green thing is the dollars” attached to the project.
“We put the cart before the horse,” Jacome said. “We need environmental impact studies that demonstrate what is going to be done, how many wind turbines, where they will be placed.”
Fortescue agrees and says it is “committed to evaluating social, environmental, technical and economic considerations before committing to development” of any project.
The Australian firm said in a statement that any pre-development study will include consultation with local organizations to “ensure the protection of local species such as the Andean condor”.
Following questions about the project, Fortescue decided not to measure winds on the Somuncura Plateau until the province completes its environmental plan and will instead explore “other areas of interest in lands near Sierra Grande and Chubut Province,” the company said.
On October 11, the provincial government of Rio Negro said Fortescue had launched a 12-month effort to analyze the environmental and social impacts of the project.
Provincial officials consider the number of jobs associated with the project to be essential.
“On the one hand, we have to preserve and take care of our wildlife,” said Daniel Sanguinetti, secretary of planning and sustainable development for Rio Negro. But the government must also “promote the development of the 750,000 citizens of Rio Negro who currently live (here) and generate sources of production and real work for each of them”.
Sanguinetti added that it was important “not to get carried away with different situations that would supposedly happen at some point in the future when all of this has been implemented, when the reality is that the project is in its initial phases.
For those who have made restocking the Patagonian coast with the condor their life’s work, discussions about the future of the project are deeply personal.
“We feel a bit like parents,” said Catalina Rostagno, who moved to Rio Negro base camp two and a half months ago for the Huasi and Yastay release process. “The condor is a reflection of me.”
Politi reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Quentin Grimes is ruled out of Knicks season opener
MEMPHIS — Quentin Grimes’ foot will keep him out of the opener.
While Obi Toppin practiced fully and is on track for Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Grimes was downgraded to out because of an injury the Knicks downplayed for weeks.
Although Tom Thibodeau denied a setback, the timeline of Grimes’ recovery suggests something went wrong. He missed the first three preseason games with a “sore left foot,” according to the Knicks, but returned to full practice by last week and logged 16 minutes in Friday’s preseason finale.
Grimes then was limited in practice this week and held out of Tuesday’s session. He said Friday that the pain was around his heel and, at one point, it hurt to walk.
If healthy, Grimes should have a prominent role in Thibodeau’s rotation as one the team’s top perimeter defenders. He was a candidate for a starting spot before his injury, which had Grimes in a walking boot on the second day of training camp.
Grimes missed 16 of the final 22 games last season after displacing his kneecap.
Without Grimes, Thibodeau will likely tighten his rotation with RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley as the wings. Cam Reddish is another option but Thibodeau hasn’t shown much faith in the former lottery pick.
Toppin, who turned his ankle on a spectator near the court Friday at MSG, is expected to play Tuesday.
()
Industry Season 2 Recap, Episode Four – Do Not Sharpen The Sword That Will Be Used Against You | Television
Spoiler alert: This recap is published after Season 2 Episode 4 of Industry aired on BBC One in the UK. Don’t read on if you haven’t watched it.
Get rid of wheel traffic and this season of Industry has been concerned with the motivations of its young characters: what drives them to succeed at Pierpoint, at little personal expense. This week, Eric discovers the little that could come from a lifetime of corporate loyalty.
Two weeks after the disastrous hunting retreat that cost him his main client, we find Eric at home, almost unrecognizable from the maverick we are used to seeing prowling upstairs at Pierpoint.
Distracted at the barbecue, dressed for dinner in a corporate hoodie, he’s adrift. His family, meanwhile, has grown accustomed to his absence. When asked if they like having him around, his children can only summon a shrug.
As a lifer from Pierpoint, Eric knows only one way to be useful. Now no one seems to need him.
His insistence that he pay his bonuses to his team, not golden boy Daniel Van Deventer, seems self-aggrandizing – and not a bit jealous. He bristles at his wife’s suggestion that he’s worth more at home and tells her he’s “as fresh” as ever.
But the teenage boost Eric seeks, to persuade his boss, Bill, of the same – the secret stash of cigarettes, the affections of an old flame, flip-flopping on his tie – makes it clear: he’s not convinced himself.
After Eric tries to bully DVD, his former mentee goes to Bill and secures Eric’s transfer to a customer-facing position. For Eric, it’s a fate worse than death: “a retirement home”. But for Bill, it’s just business: “If you stop producing, you’re just a cost.”
It emphasizes the spiraling toll of this toxic work culture – at least for the viewer. DVD has always emphasized to Harper that Eric covets and fears their youth; by dismissing Eric, the DVD proved him right and fueled the vampiric cycle.
Eric himself was reeling in the footsteps of his late mentor, Newman, who abused his proteges even as he brought out the best in them, and was pitied by Bill for “working it all the way”.
At least now Eric has a chance of getting a different eulogy – although seeking solace in the arms of his ex (and Newman’s widow) suggests his family may not yet be getting the most out of it. him.
Meanwhile, back in London, DVD and Harper celebrate his six-figure bonus (crucially capped at £225,000) at Sushisamba and – finally! – sex.
As always in the industry, it’s unclear whether their interest in each other is romantic, strategic, or both. Granted, DVD is looking to gain access to Jesse Bloom, soft-talk Harper to secure an audience for her — to impress her group chat, he says — and then show her off with her sales model.
Again, Harper is just as ruthless, pulling herself out of their post-coital embrace to call Jesse and talk about DVDs, even as she rubs the traces of him off her body.
It would be Shakespearian level subterfuge if, having neutralized Eric, the DVD was now to be undone by Eric’s youngest protege. It’s a mentee-eat-mentor world; you’re helping someone sharpen their sword at the risk of them using it against you.
Closing
Gus worked his way into an internship with Aurora, “the Tory with a conscience” (can we have one, please?) – and in the process disturbed his own.
After his proposed talking points are rejected, Gus comes face to face with a disgruntled voter carrying a box of what he claims is dog feces.
But where Aurore doesn’t like being thought that “they have their MP’s ear”, Gus finds himself listening – even potentially, in an industry first, “helping people”.
As the first of four industry centrals to be disillusioned with Pierpoint (his parents believe he’s still working there), it’s only fitting that Gus would be the first to find peace. “And with God I go,” he said.
Closing
Yasmin begins this episode by assuring Maxim “with respect” that she knows what’s best for her family’s money – and concludes it irritably seeking reassurance that there’s any left.
Maxim’s escape, which Yas attributes to his bruised male ego, turns out to have been an attempt to protect her from her father’s expensive business.
Her father has always been deeply repulsive, but Yasmin also struggles to love this episode, being significantly less shaken by the payments (and the women they silenced) than by their impact on her.
“Do we have money, are you rich?” she takes it out on her father. He’s surprised she can even think otherwise: “Well, sure…many lives have passed.” A certain comfort.
The most inscrutable city speaks
There’s a lot of talk about a pharmacy called FastAid in this episode, but it boils down to Harper now advising Jesse regardless of Pierpoint’s interests – even sending his business to another bank. Where will this lead?
Better combustion
DVD and Harper bond over his sarcastic suggestion to go to All Bar One: “It really jumps in there.” Hopefully we will see a Tapas kick on Tuesday before the end of this season.
Boldest power play
Nicole got shy around Sweet Bobby, telling him that she doesn’t usually let young analysts into her “private space.” But when Harper lets slip his own (non-consensual) “moment” with Nicole, Robert realizes Mom is manipulating him – and, as he tells her, there are no “other girls.”
Lowest Reflux
After disrespecting Maxim and being abandoned by Celeste (who has a wife – and a curfew), Yas invites herself back into Robert’s house.
Naturally, he runs off to bed – leaving Harper to suffer from Yas’ coke-fueled monologue about her Covid spent shopping and stressfully shopping for the perfect white pajamas. “The worst, I think was the best fucking summer of my life,” Yas said, feeling sorry for himself. Harper’s look of disgust is justified.
