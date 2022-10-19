Repopulation of Patagonian condors slows with possible wind farm

Spoiler alert: This recap is published after Season 2 Episode 4 of Industry aired on BBC One in the UK. Don’t read on if you haven’t watched it.

Get rid of wheel traffic and this season of Industry has been concerned with the motivations of its young characters: what drives them to succeed at Pierpoint, at little personal expense. This week, Eric discovers the little that could come from a lifetime of corporate loyalty.

Two weeks after the disastrous hunting retreat that cost him his main client, we find Eric at home, almost unrecognizable from the maverick we are used to seeing prowling upstairs at Pierpoint.

Distracted at the barbecue, dressed for dinner in a corporate hoodie, he’s adrift. His family, meanwhile, has grown accustomed to his absence. When asked if they like having him around, his children can only summon a shrug.

As a lifer from Pierpoint, Eric knows only one way to be useful. Now no one seems to need him.

His insistence that he pay his bonuses to his team, not golden boy Daniel Van Deventer, seems self-aggrandizing – and not a bit jealous. He bristles at his wife’s suggestion that he’s worth more at home and tells her he’s “as fresh” as ever.

But the teenage boost Eric seeks, to persuade his boss, Bill, of the same – the secret stash of cigarettes, the affections of an old flame, flip-flopping on his tie – makes it clear: he’s not convinced himself.

After Eric tries to bully DVD, his former mentee goes to Bill and secures Eric’s transfer to a customer-facing position. For Eric, it’s a fate worse than death: “a retirement home”. But for Bill, it’s just business: “If you stop producing, you’re just a cost.”

It emphasizes the spiraling toll of this toxic work culture – at least for the viewer. DVD has always emphasized to Harper that Eric covets and fears their youth; by dismissing Eric, the DVD proved him right and fueled the vampiric cycle.

Eric himself was reeling in the footsteps of his late mentor, Newman, who abused his proteges even as he brought out the best in them, and was pitied by Bill for “working it all the way”.

At least now Eric has a chance of getting a different eulogy – although seeking solace in the arms of his ex (and Newman’s widow) suggests his family may not yet be getting the most out of it. him.

Meanwhile, back in London, DVD and Harper celebrate his six-figure bonus (crucially capped at £225,000) at Sushisamba and – finally! – sex.

As always in the industry, it’s unclear whether their interest in each other is romantic, strategic, or both. Granted, DVD is looking to gain access to Jesse Bloom, soft-talk Harper to secure an audience for her — to impress her group chat, he says — and then show her off with her sales model.

Big fish… everyone wants access to Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass), especially on DVD. Photography: Simon Ridgeway/BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO

Again, Harper is just as ruthless, pulling herself out of their post-coital embrace to call Jesse and talk about DVDs, even as she rubs the traces of him off her body.

It would be Shakespearian level subterfuge if, having neutralized Eric, the DVD was now to be undone by Eric’s youngest protege. It’s a mentee-eat-mentor world; you’re helping someone sharpen their sword at the risk of them using it against you.

It’s over… Yasmin (Marisa Abela) is abandoned by Céleste (Katrine de Candole) who has a wife and a curfew. Photography: Simon Ridgeway/BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO

Closing

Gus worked his way into an internship with Aurora, “the Tory with a conscience” (can we have one, please?) – and in the process disturbed his own.

After his proposed talking points are rejected, Gus comes face to face with a disgruntled voter carrying a box of what he claims is dog feces.

But where Aurore doesn’t like being thought that “they have their MP’s ear”, Gus finds himself listening – even potentially, in an industry first, “helping people”.

As the first of four industry centrals to be disillusioned with Pierpoint (his parents believe he’s still working there), it’s only fitting that Gus would be the first to find peace. “And with God I go,” he said.

Closing

Yasmin begins this episode by assuring Maxim “with respect” that she knows what’s best for her family’s money – and concludes it irritably seeking reassurance that there’s any left.

Maxim’s escape, which Yas attributes to his bruised male ego, turns out to have been an attempt to protect her from her father’s expensive business.

Her father has always been deeply repulsive, but Yasmin also struggles to love this episode, being significantly less shaken by the payments (and the women they silenced) than by their impact on her.

“Do we have money, are you rich?” she takes it out on her father. He’s surprised she can even think otherwise: “Well, sure…many lives have passed.” A certain comfort.

The most inscrutable city speaks

There’s a lot of talk about a pharmacy called FastAid in this episode, but it boils down to Harper now advising Jesse regardless of Pierpoint’s interests – even sending his business to another bank. Where will this lead?

Drinks on me… Harper (Myha’la Herrold) gets a six-figure bonus and bonds with DVD. Photography: Simon Ridgeway/BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO

Better combustion

DVD and Harper bond over his sarcastic suggestion to go to All Bar One: “It really jumps in there.” Hopefully we will see a Tapas kick on Tuesday before the end of this season.

Boldest power play

Nicole got shy around Sweet Bobby, telling him that she doesn’t usually let young analysts into her “private space.” But when Harper lets slip his own (non-consensual) “moment” with Nicole, Robert realizes Mom is manipulating him – and, as he tells her, there are no “other girls.”

Lowest Reflux

After disrespecting Maxim and being abandoned by Celeste (who has a wife – and a curfew), Yas invites herself back into Robert’s house.

Naturally, he runs off to bed – leaving Harper to suffer from Yas’ coke-fueled monologue about her Covid spent shopping and stressfully shopping for the perfect white pajamas. “The worst, I think was the best fucking summer of my life,” Yas said, feeling sorry for himself. Harper’s look of disgust is justified.