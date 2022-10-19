Connect with us

Blockchain

Ripple Announces $250M NFT Creator Fund Grantees

Ripple Announces $250M Nft Creator Fund Grantees Altcoin News
  • The fund’s initial group of investors was announced in April and this is the second.
  • Ripple is still allocating all $250 million, despite the continuing bear market.

Ripple has revealed the next round of grantees of its $250 million Creator Fund. The one which is dedicated to support the growth of NFT-related initiatives on the XRP Ledger.

Second-wave participants include the metaverse platform 9LEVEL9, which will sell tickets to virtual events using NFTs; the Japanese fan-focused NFT marketplace Anifie; the NFT sports platform Capital Block; the NFT marketplace for XRP, NFT Master; the NFT intellectual property company SYFR Projects; the NFT membership project ThinkingCrypto; and the Cross-Metaverse Avatars.

Massive Boost For the NFT Sector

The fund’s initial group of investors was announced in April. And Ripple’s Head of DeFi Markets, Boris Alergant, said in an interview that it was established to hasten the development of the XRP NFT economy.

According to Dune Analytics, OpenSea, the top NFT marketplace, saw slightly under $350 million in total volume transacted on Ethereum in September. Which continues to be the most popular blockchain for NFTs today.

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a public blockchain. That is governed by a worldwide community of developers and is optimized for speed, efficiency, and dependability. 

According to Alergant, community members and officials from the XRP Ledger Foundation and Ripple evaluated the Creator Fund submissions and voted on the winners. While Alergant has said that “We’re definitely committed to that $250 million and to seeing that innovation on the ledger.” The company has been vague about how much each innovator will get.

Despite the continuing bear market, when NFT activity has plunged to only a quarter of what it was in Q1 and Q2 of this year. Ripple is still allocating all $250 million. However, according to Alergant, the current cryptocurrency market decline is nothing to be concerned about.

Blockchain

Kanye West All Set To Acquire Social Media Platform ‘Parler’

Kanye West All Set To Acquire Social Media Platform ‘Parler’
  • West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were banned earlier this month.
  • Parler estimates that the deal will be finalized in the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

While appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience in October 2020, Kanye West, who is no stranger to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, lauded the technology. Known for his outspoken music and backing of former U.S. President Trump. Kanye West has agreed to buy the social media platform Parler, the company claims.

In more recent times, a picture of Ye donning a “Satoshi Nakamoto” cap has gone viral online. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were banned earlier this month for what the networks deemed “antisemitic comments.” He will no longer have to worry about this with his own platform, Parler.

Free Speech Alternative to Twitter

Parler estimates that the deal will be finalized in the third or fourth quarter of 2022. It will include continuing technical assistance from Parler’s parent business, Parlement Technologies.

The social media platform stated:

“Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform. The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

Parler, which debuted in September 2018, bills itself as a “free speech” alternative to Twitter. In the wake of the capital riots on January 6, Parler was taken down from both the Google Play and Apple App stores. Amazon Web Services (AWS) also banned Parler for failing to adequately police offensive and disturbing material.

On February 15, 2021, Parler services were restored with new content filters. On May 17, 2021, the app was available again on the Apple App Store, and on September 2, 2022, it was available once again on Google Play.

Blockchain

European Union To Introduce Blockchain Energy Efficiency Labels

European Union To Introduce Blockchain Energy Efficiency Labels
