Rosneft launches oil transport ahead of EU embargo — RT Business News

It’s a sign of the constant evolution of college basketball: Players don’t just change schools every year, but they do so within the same conference.

Last season, David Jones was a key player for DePaul. Now, the wing that scores the most is part of the enemy and plays a major role for St. John’s.

“I was surprised. Obviously he had a great season last year,” DePaul senior center Nick Ongenda said during Big East media day Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Seeing him go was a real shock to all of us.

The Blue Demons’ loss is the Red Storm’s gain. Jones is one of the top three projected players for the Johnnies, being asked to at least partially fill the void left by two-time first-team All-Big East selection Julian Champagnie. Landing Jones, along with Illinois transfer Andre Curbelo, St. John’s has the makings of an NCAA Tournament team for the first time since Mike Anderson arrived in 2019. Big East coaches picked the Johnnies sixth out of 11 teams in their pre-season poll, a nod to transfer additions.

“He can be amazing,” said St. John’s center Joel Soriano, a close friend of Jones and a big part of his decision to come to Queens. “He is a big key in what we want to do here. His presence will certainly make the difference.

DePaul transfer David Jones walks past Rafael Pinzon during summer training in St. John’s. Corey Sipkins

From the start, the 6-foot-6 Jones seemed comfortable in his new home. He performed well during the team’s exhibition tour of the Dominican Republic in August, averaging 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Anderson touted his work ethic, the slick southpaw frequently completing three workouts a day, his determination reminiscent of Champagnie’s.

“He’s still in the gym. He is in the gym before training, he is in the gym after training. He shoots a lot,” Soriano said. “Julian wore a shirt, ‘Pull Until Your Arm Drops’, and I feel like he follows that pattern.”

There will naturally be comparisons to Champagnie, as Jones will play in the same position and possess the same skills as a winger capable of scoring inside and out. But Anderson insisted on telling Jones they didn’t need him to replicate Champagnie’s 19.2 average last year. He doesn’t have to be the attacking guy for the Red Storm.

“I just want him to come in and be ‘Deivi’,” Anderson said. “It’s important. The pressure is not on him.

With DePaul picked to finish last by Big East coaches, Jones would have clearly been the most talented player, after leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty moved to the pro ranks. But Jones was not interested in staying in Chicago. He liked the idea of ​​playing in Anderson’s fast-paced system with two point guards, Curbelo and Posh Alexander, and joining Soriano.

Ongenda and DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield were diplomatic about Jones’ transfer, by far the Big East’s biggest intra-conference transfer since the league allowed such a move of players. Both said they wished him the best. In a fortuitous twist, the two teams will face off at the start of the league season, with DePaul visiting Queens on December 7. Had Jones stayed put, the expectations of the two teams would be different.

“Obviously he’s a guy we had to prepare for, and now we’re preparing him to face other opponents,” Anderson said. “I’m glad he’s in our team.”