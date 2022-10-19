News
Russia steps up deportations, as Putin imposes martial law on illegally annexed regions of Ukraine – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday imposed martial law in the four regions of Ukraine illegally annexed by Kremlin forces, amid mass deportations of Ukrainians to Russia and as Moscow sets the stage for further territory losses .
Kremlin-backed authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson plan to “relocate” around 50,000 to 60,000 people to Russian territory, Moscow-based regional governor Vladimir Saldo said in a television interview on Tuesday.
Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, called it “a new manifestation of genocide in the occupied territories”, adding that Russia is planning a “forced deportation of an entire city” while claiming to “protect the people of hostilities”. in an attempt to create an outpost of the “Russian world” in southern Ukraine.
Similar mass forced deportations have been reported in other Russian-held regions of Ukraine, with Kremlin-installed authorities appearing to be particularly focused on removing Ukrainian children.
Under international humanitarian law, the forced mass deportation of people during armed conflict is considered a war crime. The “forcible transfer of children” is classified as genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention, which prohibits attempts to destroy national, ethnic, racial or religious groups as a result of the Holocaust.
When asked if the EU planned to recognize that the mass deportations of Ukrainians, especially children, to Russia constituted genocide, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Wednesday “it is not not for us to call it genocide,” adding that it would be for an “international forum to do so.”
Putin’s introduction of martial law in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, which were illegally annexed by Russia, is seen as a largely symbolic move, as the Kremlin’s fortunes on the battlefield declines amid the loss of large tracts of territory to Kyiv. counteroffensive.
Kremlin Commander-in-Chief overseeing the war on Ukraine Sergey Surovikin on Tuesday evening laid the groundwork for a Russian withdrawal from Kherson ahead of a planned Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region, announcing the need to make “tough decisions during his first major media appearance. since he took office earlier this month.
Since Putin appointed Surovikin as the new commander-in-chief, Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on civilian targets and infrastructure in cities around Ukraine, including Kyiv, using suicide drones from Iran as well as missiles and rocket strikes to terrorize Ukrainians.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) { pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer; } !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' ); fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" ); fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args ); if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) { window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) { if ( listenerSuccess ) { if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) { __tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) { if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) { return; } const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter( function( vendorConsents ) { return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name; } ); if ( consents.length === 1 ) { fbq( 'consent', 'grant' ); } } ); } } }); }
Politices
News
Florida Lottery Numbers for Tuesday, October 18
These Florida lotteries were drawn on Tuesday:
Cash4Life: 15-25-47-53-56, Silver Ball: 4
Fantasy 5: 15-22-24-29-31
Triple Game Jackpot: 10-13-23-43-44-46
Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
Mega Millions: 01-15-20-44-67, Mega Ball: 23, Megafolder: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $30,000,000
Choose 2 evenings: 7-3, Facebook:
Choose 2 noon: 8-3, Facebook: 4
Choose 3 evenings: 0-7-7, Facebook:
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Choose 3 noon: 4-9-0, Facebook: 4
Choose 4 evenings: 6-6-3-8, Facebook:
Choose 4 noon: 6-5-0-1, Facebook: 4
Choose 5 evenings: 0-9-1-3-9, Facebook:
Choose 5 noon: 4-5-5-0-4, Facebook: 4
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Estimated Powerball Jackpot: 508,000,000
Fox
News
Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns
Debris is piled up at the end of a cove following high winds and storm surges from Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Barefoot Beach, Florida. Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year, primarily due to an outbreak in the county hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday, there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares to 34 cases and 10 deaths reported for all of 2021. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
ABC News
News
IndusInd Bank posts Q2 profit above expectations, supported by loan growth
Bengaluru:
Indian private lender IndusInd Bank reported a bigger-than-expected jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, buoyed by strong loan growth and lower provisions for bad debts.
The company’s stand-alone profit, which excludes the results of the Bharat Financial Inclusion unit, jumped 60.5% to 17.87 billion Indian rupees ($215.2 million) in the three months ended September 30.
Analysts had expected a profit of 17.42 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Provisions fell 33% in the quarter, the Mumbai-based lender said in an exchange filing.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans – a measure of asset quality – fell to 2.11% at the end of September, from 2.35% at the end of June.
Earlier this month, IndusInd said its quarterly net advances rose 18% year-on-year and 5% sequentially.
Indian lenders are expected to report strong second quarter figures as lending picked up even amid a series of central bank rate hikes. Last week, leading private lender HDFC Bank announced a 20% increase in profits.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 34 candidates
SENATE DISTRICT 34
Karen Attia
- Age: (Candidate information not available)
- Party: R
- City: Champlin
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a Minnesotan, mother, business owner, healthcare professional with a lifelong passion to help & care for others. I am organized, self-motivated, diligent and work with integrity. An experienced leader in the private sector. Just as I strive to achieve the best outcomes for my patients, I will dedicate myself to returning our state to health!
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Bring safety back to communities, support law enforcement
Lower income tax rates & eliminate tax on SS income, Restore excellence in K-12 education, Stand with parents, give parents options with school choice, Strengthen election laws, Return fiscal responsibility-Government needs to be held accountable for how they spend our hard-earned dollars
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Get to know those I will be working beside and seek a healthy working relationship. On issues, keep an open mind, listen to opposing views, remain focused on the subject at hand, avoiding placing blame. Remain respectful. Be certain of the facts, avoiding propagating misinformation. Look for common ground and what’s best for my constituents.
- Website or contact: www.AttiaForSenate.com
John Hoffman
- Age: 57
- Party: DFL
- City: Champlin
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I pride myself in the ability to work across the political parties to get the job done delivering real results that benefit families, businesses and seniors. I am the Current Lead on the Human Services Reform Policy and Finance Committee, Chair of the Permanent School Fund Commission, member of the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? In this last session I was a co-author of the Senate Tax bill that eliminated Social Security Taxes and provided tax relief to our middle class. I will be a bipartisan leader getting that tax bill introduced again right away. I have a track record of working across the aisle and will continue to set aside finger pointing and blaming.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I have always believed in the common good and common ground. Do we agree all the time? No. Working from where we CAN agree is the Minnesota Way. I have worked hard to assure all my work is bipartisan, increasing every year and assuring that over 90% of my work last year was bipartisan.
- Website or contact:www.johnhoffmanmn.com [email protected]
News
Meghan Markle answers the biggest misconception about her
Meghan Markle doesn’t let anyone else’s view of her define who she is as a person.
While discussing the success of his podcast, Archetypeswas to break down harmful stereotypes placed on women, the Duchess of Sussex has exposed some of the biggest misconceptions people have about her.
“I think what happens, looking from the outside, when there’s so much noise, is you get dehumanized,” she shared in an interview with Variety published on October 19. “But if you remember someone is a human being, then you don’t treat them, talk about them, look at them the same way.”
Meghan said she hoped her podcast would inspire people to think, “‘Oh! She’s a real person! She laughs, asks questions and approaches things with curiosity.’”
Many misconceptions arose for the former actress when she was a member of the royal family. Although she and her husband Prince Harry decided to leave this life across the pond in 2020, people still have their misconceptions about the Duchess and her family.
Entertainment
News
Hurricane Ian increased flesh-eating bacteria infections among Florida residents: NPR
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Parts of Florida hardest hit by Hurricane Ian are seeing nearly double the normal number of infections caused by a flesh-eating bacteria that thrives in brackish floodwaters.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has seen 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths from the bacteria in 2022. Lee County, where Ian made landfall on September 28 as a Category 4 storm, accounts for 45% of the cases.
What is Vibrio vulnificus?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Vibrio vulnificus lives in warm seawater and is a type of foodborne illness-causing bacteria called a ‘halophile’ because it needs salt to survive. .
The population of bacteria increases during the hottest summer months and can also increase after sewage discharges into coastal waters, as was the case during Hurricane Ian.
The storm brought more than 17 inches of rain to west-central Florida, driving surges of up to 12 feet.
Infections can lead to rashes and ulcers
Vibrio vulnificus infections can be caused by eating undercooked oysters and shellfish.
But following a hurricane, infections usually begin when open wounds, cuts, or scrapes come into direct contact with hot brackish water. Skin lesions and ulcers follow.
Serious illness of Vibrio vulnificus infections are rare. This is the first time Florida’s case count has topped 50 since 2008, when the Florida Department of Health began reporting infection data.
But for those with weakened immune systems from medication or a chronic illness, the infection can become fatal if the bacteria enters the bloodstream, leading to symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, fever and chills.
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Contact with flood water remains a significant risk
When it comes to preventing infections, the Florida Department of Health reminds residents to remember that “water and wounds don’t mix.” He advises residents not to wade in standing water and to avoid eating or drinking anything that has touched the floodwaters.
Those who come into contact with the flood waters should immediately wash and clean all wounds. You should see a doctor if infections show signs of infection such as redness, oozing, or swelling.
The overall risk will decrease as Vibrio vulnificus the population declines in late October, when Florida’s warm weather subsides.
A Florida Department of Health spokesperson told CNN that the number of reported infections has already begun to decline since the hurricane first passed through.
NPR News
Russia steps up deportations, as Putin imposes martial law on illegally annexed regions of Ukraine – POLITICO
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Florida Lottery Numbers for Tuesday, October 18
Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns
IndusInd Bank posts Q2 profit above expectations, supported by loan growth
Project Rundown Interview With Payslink
Minnesota elections 2022: Senate District 34 candidates
Meghan Markle answers the biggest misconception about her
Hurricane Ian increased flesh-eating bacteria infections among Florida residents: NPR
Flipkart Introduced “Flipverse” a Metaverse-based Shopping Platform
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE