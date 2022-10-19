Russian authorities announce the evacuation of thousands of civilians in Kherson – RT in French

Referring to a “tense” situation on the ground, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin and the head of the Kherson administration Vladimir Saldo said that civilians would be sheltered from the fighting.

The Russian army is preparing to evacuate the population of the city of Kherson, facing a “tense” situation where “the enemy does not give up its attempts to attack the positions of the Russian troops”, announced the general Sergei Surovikin, recently appointed head of the Russian forces in the territories concerned by the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“The Russian army will first of all ensure the safe evacuation of the population,” he told state television Rossia-24 on October 18, specifying that “further actions concerning the city of Kherson itself will depend on the military situation. According to the Russian general, the measure responds to “the need to preserve the maximum number of lives of the civilian population and the Russian military”. “We do not rule out a very difficult decision-making,” he added, without further details.

“The situation in the area of ​​the special military operation can be described as tense,” he also acknowledged. “The enemy is not giving up its attempts to attack the positions of the Russian troops,” he continued, stressing that the Ukrainian army was gathering “all its reserves” for the counter-offensive.

Direct threat to the lives of residents

The Russian general also mentioned Ukrainian strikes targeting “social, economic and industrial infrastructure” in the region. Among the sites damaged by the strikes are the dam of the Kakhovka power station, the destruction of which could cause a gigantic flood.

The Antonovsky Bridge, which connects the northern and southern banks of the Dnieper River, was also damaged according to Russian General. These strikes lead to disruptions in the supply of electricity, water and food in Kherson, he said, denouncing a “direct threat to the lives of the inhabitants”.

50,000 to 60,000 people should be evacuated

“We have taken the only decision that can reduce the risks for civilians,” said the head of the administration of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, confirming the urgency of the threat to the population. In detail, the authorities therefore organize “the voluntary movement and departure of the inhabitants of the districts of Berislav, Beloziorskoye, Alexandrovsk and Sniguiriovka”. “It is planned to evacuate 50,000 to 60,000 people to the left bank of the Dnieper,” said Vladimir Saldo on Telegram. At a rate of 10,000 people a day, the operation should take six days, according to the official. The said inhabitants have the possibility of settling “further into the territory of Russia” if they wish, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khousnullin having assured that housing certificates would be issued to them.

“It is necessary that […] allow the military to do their job properly and with less casualties for civilians”, added Vladimir Saldo about this evacuation, while saying he was confident in the ability of the Russian forces to “repel any attack”. According to the RIA Novosti agency, the population received text messages urging them to evacuate before “the Ukrainian army bombardments”, evacuations by boat, across the river, would have already started on October 19.

The day before, Russian Defense indicated that it had carried out new strikes targeting “the military command and the energy systems of Ukraine”, assuring that “all targets [avaient] been affected”. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, repeated Russian strikes have resulted in the destruction of “30% of power plants” in the country since October 10, causing massive blackouts as winter approaches. “The situation is now critical”, added an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, asking the population to prepare for possible “power, water and heating failures”.

As the Russian “special military operation” which began on February 24 enters its eighth month, a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army enabled kyiv to retake part of the Kharkov region in September. Russian troops have also recently lost ground in the Kherson region and fought fierce battles around Lyman. In this recent context of advancing Ukrainian troops, the Kremlin has affirmed that the four territories newly attached to Russia following referendums – disputed by the West and kyiv – will remain “Russian forever”. Ukraine, for its part, hailed the continued military support provided by the United States to its army.