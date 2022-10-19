Russian oil exports rise ahead of EU embargo – Bloomberg – RT Business News

Turkey, India and China remain the main buyers, but exports to Western Europe are also increasing, reports the media

Russian oil exports by sea have surged over the past month as countries rush to stock up ahead of the EU embargo coming into effect in December, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing data vessel tracking.

According to the report, Turkey, India and China stepped up their purchases of Russian barrels in the four weeks to October 14.

Flows to the three countries initially peaked in June at 2.2 million barrels per day. This month, the volume of shipments that specified them as final destinations fell by around 350,000 barrels per day to around 1.85 million barrels.

However, deliveries to Türkiye are said to have reached their highest level this year. Additionally, the volume of fuel on tankers that did not mark their final destinations, instead marking transit points such as Port Said, Gibraltar, or marking shipment “for orders”, increased by about 450,000 barrels per day. According to data from Bloomberg, these shipments mainly end up in India or China. Therefore, analysts believe that combined shipments from Russia to these countries should beat the previous record for the year once their destinations are revealed.

Overall Russian crude exports also increased during the review period, exceeding 3 million barrels per day on average, which is the highest oil shipment volume for Russia since mid-August.





The increase came amid rising deliveries to Europe, as countries in the region appear keen to fill their storage tanks ahead of the EU embargo on oil being transported. by the Russian sea on December 5, according to the media. Oil exports to European countries excluding Turkey reached 714,000 barrels per day in the week ending October 14, up 14%.

According to Bloomberg calculations based on Russian Finance Ministry figures, the country’s revenue from seaborne oil sales jumped $9 million to $134 million in the week ending October 14. . The average for the four weeks ending on this date also increased, gaining around $2. million to $145 million.

For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section