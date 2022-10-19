There is a fable to be written about a group of sailors who learn that their boat is taking on water. The crew splits into factions, each insisting on understanding why the boat is sinking: one blames cracks in the hull, another blames broken bilge pumps. Instead of fixing the problem, their time is spent arguing about it. Eventually they swim out there, the sharks circling, arguing over who’s right.
St. John’s expecting big things from David Jones transfer
It’s a sign of the constant evolution of college basketball: Players don’t just change schools every year, but they do so within the same conference.
Last season, David Jones was a key player for DePaul. Now, the wing that scores the most is part of the enemy and plays a major role for St. John’s.
“I was surprised. Obviously he had a great season last year,” DePaul senior center Nick Ongenda said during Big East media day Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Seeing him go was a real shock to all of us.
The Blue Demons’ loss is the Red Storm’s gain. Jones is one of the top three projected players for the Johnnies, being asked to at least partially fill the void left by two-time first-team All-Big East selection Julian Champagnie. Landing Jones, along with Illinois transfer Andre Curbelo, St. John’s has the makings of an NCAA Tournament team for the first time since Mike Anderson arrived in 2019. Big East coaches picked the Johnnies sixth out of 11 teams in their pre-season poll, a nod to transfer additions.
“He can be amazing,” said St. John’s center Joel Soriano, a close friend of Jones and a big part of his decision to come to Queens. “He is a big key in what we want to do here. His presence will certainly make the difference.
From the start, the 6-foot-6 Jones seemed comfortable in his new home. He performed well during the team’s exhibition tour of the Dominican Republic in August, averaging 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Anderson touted his work ethic, the slick southpaw frequently completing three workouts a day, his determination reminiscent of Champagnie’s.
“He’s still in the gym. He is in the gym before training, he is in the gym after training. He shoots a lot,” Soriano said. “Julian wore a shirt, ‘Pull Until Your Arm Drops’, and I feel like he follows that pattern.”
There will naturally be comparisons to Champagnie, as Jones will play in the same position and possess the same skills as a winger capable of scoring inside and out. But Anderson insisted on telling Jones they didn’t need him to replicate Champagnie’s 19.2 average last year. He doesn’t have to be the attacking guy for the Red Storm.
“I just want him to come in and be ‘Deivi’,” Anderson said. “It’s important. The pressure is not on him.
With DePaul picked to finish last by Big East coaches, Jones would have clearly been the most talented player, after leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty moved to the pro ranks. But Jones was not interested in staying in Chicago. He liked the idea of playing in Anderson’s fast-paced system with two point guards, Curbelo and Posh Alexander, and joining Soriano.
Ongenda and DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield were diplomatic about Jones’ transfer, by far the Big East’s biggest intra-conference transfer since the league allowed such a move of players. Both said they wished him the best. In a fortuitous twist, the two teams will face off at the start of the league season, with DePaul visiting Queens on December 7. Had Jones stayed put, the expectations of the two teams would be different.
“Obviously he’s a guy we had to prepare for, and now we’re preparing him to face other opponents,” Anderson said. “I’m glad he’s in our team.”
Ex-NFL player apologizes to MI school after dancer twerked rapper at recruiting party
Ex-NFL star Quentin Hines apologizes after his minor league football company took a ‘STRIPPER’ to a Detroit high school recruiting event and ground the rapper over the lyrics ‘twerk that p* **y baby”
- Former New England Patriots player Quentin Hines takes a backlash from Mount Clemens High School after his Peezy’s Sweetie’s Day Bash
- At the October 15 event, a scantily clad dancer twerked and ground rapper OT Rell as he sang ‘twerk that p***y, baby’
- The event was to help recruit people into his minor league football organization
- Hines insisted the woman was not a stripper and he had no idea she would be stripped too
- The woman was seen wearing skimpy black lingerie consisting of a black lace bra and a thong with garters
- His company Rivals Recruiting Worldwide has been banned from using the facility and the local sheriff’s office is investigating
- The school district said it was “disgusted” by the event and did not expect it to happen, as Hines rented the gymnasium without incident for years.
A former NFL player has apologized after one of his performers danced with a scantily clad woman at a Michigan high school.
Former New England Patriots player Quentin Hines was banned from Mount Clemens High School after his Peezy’s Sweetie’s Day Bash saw a scantily clad woman grind up a shirtless rapper on Oct. 15.
Hines’ company rented the space for a non-school celebration after the event was originally scheduled to be held at Pontiac Stadium.
Although no students attended, the school district announced that the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.
Hines maintains that the woman was not a stripper and that he has rented the space several times in the past without incident.
“I don’t think she was a stripper. She was one of the dancers who was underdressed, and that’s unfortunate,’ Hines told Fox 2. “I had no idea someone would come in that underdressed to dance with him.”
Rapper OT Rell (right) was seen performing with a scantily clad woman during his performance at Mount Clemens High School on October 15. He was there for a recruiting event hosted by former Patriots star Quentin Hines.
The woman was seen wearing skimpy black lingerie which consisted of a black lace bra and a thong with garters as she danced and twerked provocatively
As she danced, the rapper sang: ‘Twerk that p***y, baby’
Former Patriots player Quentin Hines (pictured) led the event. He insisted he didn’t believe the woman was a stripper and said he didn’t know the scantily clad dancer would be there
The woman was seen wearing skimpy black lingerie consisting of a black lace bra and a thong with garters.
She danced and twerked provocatively to OT Rell, a rapper, as he repeatedly sang, “Twerk that p***y, baby.”
The school district encourages anyone with video of the event to bring it to the sheriff’s office.
Superintendent Monique Beels admitted that Hines had rented the place in previous years without issue and that “there was no reason to believe that the activities that took place at the October 15, 2022 event would take place in our gym.
However, she said the district was “deeply shocked, disappointed and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place.”
His business is now banned from the school (pictured), although there have been no previous incidents before this
“Our facilities were leased to Rivals Recruiting Worldwide in good faith and trust has been broken. This type of behavior is not tolerated in our neighborhood. It’s not who we are. That’s not what we appreciate,’ Beels said, according to Fox 2.
Hine’s company, Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, was banned from using the facility in the future.
Despite his apology, Hines said the company would continue to support “up-and-coming artists” and provide them with a “platform.”
News
India mulls greater stake in Russian oilfields – Reuters – RT Business News
New Delhi reportedly intends to preserve and expand its stakes in the massive Sakhalin-1 project
India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is planning to increase its stake in the new Russian entity that will manage the Sakhalin-1 energy project in the country’s Far East, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Sources told the outlet that the company plans to keep its 20% stake in the asset.
“ONGC Videsh will protect its stake in the project, which means it will take an equity stake in the new entity,” said one of the unnamed sources.
According to them, ONGC will also consider taking an additional stake in Sakhalin-1 if it does “commercial sense”.
ONGC holds a stake in the project through its overseas investment arm, ONGC Videsh. According to Reuters, the Sakhalin-1 project accounted for about a quarter of the Indian company’s reserves of 124.7 million tonnes in the year ending March 31, 2022.
The report comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree earlier this month to establish a new operator for the project that will take over the rights and responsibilities of Sakhalin-1. The decree effectively prevents investors from “hostile states” from selling their shares in certain strategic companies, including Sakhalin companies.
On Monday, the American oil major ExxonMobil announced that it had completely left Russia after Moscow “unilaterally terminated” its interests in the Sakhalin-1 project.
READ MORE:
US oil giant leaves Russia empty-handed
Meanwhile, a consortium of Japanese companies, SODECO, which also owns a stake in the company, said it was still gathering information on the decree.
“We … expect to make a decision by November 12 whether or not we will apply for a stake in the new entity after consulting with our stakeholders, including Japan’s Ministry of Industry,” a SODECO spokesperson was quoted as saying on Monday.
Kristin Smart murder case: Paul Flores found guilty
Content Warning: This story is about sexual assault.
After more than 26 years since Smart Kristinaof disappearance, a verdict was rendered in his murder case.
A jury found Paul Flores Guilty of first degree murder in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly San student Luis Obispo. In July, Paul was put on trial after prosecutors accused him of killing the 19-year-old when he attempted to sexually assault her in the early hours of May 25, 1996. He had pleaded not guilty.
Paul’s father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of being an accessory to Kristin’s murder after authorities accused him of helping Paul bury Kristin’s body in the backyard of his home in Arroyo Grande, California. He had pleaded not guilty.
At a press conference on October 18 after the verdict, Ruben’s lawyer Harold Mesick said he was “satisfied with the result”.
“It would be nice if the community would honor the presumption of innocence. There’s so much animosity towards this man and his family and there’s so much hatred,” Mesick said. “I understand that people are upset about Kristin’s disappearance. I would like the community to get rid of those feelings.”
Meanwhile, Paul’s defense attorney Robert Sanger says E! News in an email that the case is still pending and he does not comment on ongoing cases.
In a press release, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said the verdict will bring “some sense of justice” to Kristin, her family and the local community.
“The impact that Kristin’s disappearance and her investigation has had on the Smart family and our community, spanning a quarter of a century, is profound,” Dow said. “We thank them for the immense trust and patience they have placed in the investigation and prosecution of this terrible crime. Today, justice delayed is not justice denied.”
In court, assistant district attorney Christophe Peuvrelle said Kristin was “too nice” to stand up to Paul, alleging, “What we would see as kindness, he would see as a d-ck tease. In his predatory, vile, rapist mind , that’s what he saw her as,” per broadcast station KRON4.
Steele File Source Igor Danchenko Acquitted of Lying to FBI
Igor Danchenko, the main source of the debunked Christopher Steele case, was acquitted on Tuesday of lying to the FBI, dealing a blow to special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of Russiagate.
Danchenko faced four counts of lying to the FBI over his interactions with Sergei Millian, former head of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce. Politics reported:
Danchenko told the FBI he received a call in July 2016 from an unidentified man who shared derogatory information about Trump. The Russian researcher said he believed the man was Millian and the couple had agreed to meet in New York, but the man never showed up.
The Durham team argued that Danchenko never contacted Millian at all and used the story as a cover after telling Steele Million he was the source of his information which eventually made its way into the dossier funded by Steele Democrats.
“There was no call with Millian and there was no call with anyone,” prosecutor Michael Keilty said in closing statements. “It’s a story not to be believed.”
However, Danchenko’s lawyers argued that “he was trying to help the FBI, and now they’re suing him for it.”
Danchenko initially faced five counts of lying to the FBI, but U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga dismissed one count Friday at the end of the prosecution’s main case.
The four-day trial ended Tuesday after the jury deliberated for nine hours and found Danchenko not guilty on all four counts.
“While we are disappointed with the outcome, we respect the jury’s decision and thank them for their service,” Durham said in a statement. “I also want to acknowledge and thank the investigators and prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case.”
The Danchenko case is the third criminal case Durham has brought as part of its investigation. Durham successfully received a guilty plea from FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith for falsifying an email related to a FISA application. However, Clinesmith did not serve any prison time and was sentenced to probation.
Durham’s second case resulted in the acquittal of Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann, also accused of lying to the FBI.
Although Durham’s lawsuit against Danchenko failed, the proceedings revealed relevant facts about the origins of Russiagate, including the fact that the FBI offered Steele up to $1 million if he could corroborate his anti-Russian case. Trump now discredited.
Durham has been investigating Russiagate since 2019, when former attorney general William Barr appointed him as special counsel.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Why you should never pop a pimple: Australian woman shares her chin spot horror story
An Australian woman has learned the hard way why you should never do a DIY pimple extraction after contracting a nasty infection.
Tyla Brimblecombe has shared how her chin swelled up so much she said she looked like ‘Buzz Lightyear’ after squeezing a year-and-a-half-old spot.
In a viral video posted to TikTok, the social media strategist said a doctor told her the mysterious spot was not a cyst, but squeezing it may have caused an infection that she needed to take antibiotics for. heal.
Tyla Brimblecombe (pictured), has warned millions why you should never squeeze pimples after a spot on her face became infected
She said she had a small spot on her chin for a year and a half that got badly infected and swollen after trying to squeeze it several times.
“If you ever have a pimple and you’re not sure if it’s a pimple and you really want to pop it, my advice is don’t do it,” Tyla warned in the clip. .
She said she had spent the last 24 hours in ‘excruciating pain’ after trying to extract what she thought was a pimple that appeared on her chin around 18 months ago.
“I started noticing a little pimple that was on my chin, it never really had a head, kind of something a little deeper into my skin and I was always like ‘oh it’s ok go away’ or ‘I’m going to pop it when it’s ready,’” she explained.
“He never got ready, he just stayed the way he was and to be honest, I just ignored him.”
Tyla then revealed her chin in the video which had a small but nasty injury, had “doubled in size”, and was red and “solid as a rock”.
Tyla added around the time she noticed the ‘pimple’ she had from the chin fillers and the spot appeared to be in the same place the needle would have entered.
“I came in two nights ago, I decided, I’m gonna squeeze this bad boy a little bit, I went in with the knuckles really hard,” she said.
“The next morning when I woke up, the little dot, instead of being a white head, was quite yellow, so I was like ‘oh my God, that’s infected’.”
Later that night, Tyla tried to squeeze the spot even more, so she ended up with a big bruise and swelling.
After numerous requests from viewers asking for updates, Tyla said in a follow-up video that she had been to the doctor and the place was improving after being put on antibiotics.
“And at this point, I’m embracing it, it gives Buzz Lightyear — inchinity and beyond — but it just got worse and worse, more and more bloated,” she joked.
Her boyfriend also had a “good crack” pressing the spot with cotton swabs.
Tyla then revealed her chin in the video which had a small but nasty injury, had “doubled in size”, and was red and “solid as a rock”.
Her video racked up over 2.2 million views, shocking hundreds of people in the comments, while others said a similar thing happened to them.
“No, but my daughter, THIS HAPPENED TO ME and I ended up with an abscess on my face and I became septic,” said one woman.
“You have to go to the doctor!” Might be infected/cyst, please don’t touch it again,” advised a second.
Days later Tyla’s chin was back to ‘normal’ and she said ‘nothing happened’
“What happened to me turned out to be an abscess due to MRSA, aka Staphylococcus aureus. I would be tested for sure,” wrote a third.
After numerous requests from viewers asking for updates, Tyla said in a follow-up video that she had been to the doctor and the place was improving after being put on antibiotics.
“I asked if it was a cyst, he said no and it went down a lot today,” she said, pointing to her chin which still had an injury but was much less swollen.
“I think it was just me attacking what didn’t need to be attacked, making it worse, and then obviously it really swelled up and got worse putting my own spin on it.”
A few days later Tyla’s chin was back to normal and she said “nothing happened”.
Dos and Don’ts: How to Treat Deep, Painful Pimples
DO wash your skin before treating it. Use a mild, fragrance-free cleanser and be gentle on your skin while washing.
DON’T burst, squeeze or pick the defect. This can make acne more visible and increase your risk of infection, discoloration, and scarring.
DO apply ice to reduce pain and swelling. As soon as you notice the stain, wrap an ice cube in a paper towel and apply it to the area for five to 10 minutes. Repeat this two more times, with 10-minute breaks between icing.
DON’T apply toothpaste to the area. Toothpaste contains several ingredients that can clog pores and irritate skin, such as hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, alcohol, and menthol.
DO apply a warm compress once a whitehead begins to form. To make a warm compress, soak a clean washcloth in warm water; make sure the water is not too hot to avoid burning your skin. Then, apply the warm compress to the pimple for 10-15 minutes. Do this three to four times a day until the pimple releases pus and heals.
DON’T apply homemade treatments found online. There are plenty of tips online promoting “natural” acne remedies, but just because something is natural doesn’t mean it’s good for your skin. Even if a natural ingredient is good for your skin, it could be combined with another ingredient that could be harmful.
DO see a board-certified dermatologist to help treat the pimple and prevent future breakouts. If you need an urgent solution, a dermatologist can provide you with a cortisone injection, which can help the pimple disappear within hours to days instead of days to weeks. Your dermatologist may also recommend treatments to help prevent future breakouts, such as a retinoid or antibiotics.
Americans agree that democracy is in danger. They vehemently disagree on why.
The same goes for American democracy – although, thankfully, the ship remains afloat for now.
It has been clear for some time that Americans view the country’s political system as under threat. A poll published this week by the New York Times and Siena College confirms this point: 7 out of 10 Americans think so. In fact, there is an unusual bipartisanship on the issue: 7 out of 10 Democrats, Republicans and independents all share this conclusion.
Of course, it’s easy to tell when the boat is taking on water; you just need to check the moisture content of your shoes. What is more difficult is to determine why and if the problem can be solved effectively. And there, our expected partisan divide reappears.
Pollsters asked respondents to summarize the threat in one or two words. Answers varied, but the most popular answers included government (including things like corruption and politicians in general), Republicans (including Donald Trump), Democrats (including President Biden) and societal divisions or political (including polarization). It is ironic that one in 12 respondents indicate political divisions, of course, since these divisions are immediately displayed in the other responses.
A quarter of Democrats, for example, identified Trump or the GOP. A quarter of Republicans identified Biden or the Democrats. The most common response from independents was the government and politicians in general.
Then the pollsters asked about specific issues: For example, is the mainstream media a threat to American democracy? If so, was this threat major or minor?
It turns out that 84% of respondents said yes, mainstream media is a threat to democracy, including 6 in 10 who said it is a major threat. It was the highest percentage of any of the 10 options presented by pollsters – in part because it was one of the few options for which there was bipartisan support.
In general, there were big differences in what supporters saw as a threat to democracy. Republicans were more likely to nominate voting systems (mail-in ballot or voting machines), and Democrats were more likely to nominate institutions such as the Supreme Court or the Electoral College.
If we rank the options by the percentage of respondents who said it was a major threat to democracy, this pattern is more striking. Among the Democrats, it’s Trump at 84%. About 4 in 5 Republicans said the media and Biden were major threats to democracy.
It is impossible here not to point out how some of the answers work hand in hand. Mainstream media, for example, have assiduously emphasized that mail-in voting is safe and unaffected by significant instances of fraud — running counter to Trump’s presentations on the 2020 presidential contest. The argument is perhaps mail-in voting slows down the vote count, leaving the system open to challenges from bad-faith actors like Trump who want to cast doubt on the legality of those ballots. But that seems unlikely. It seems more likely that the media’s insistence on the reality of what happened in 2020 contradicts what Republicans want to believe, which then increases media skepticism. (In the Times-Siena poll, 6 in 10 Republicans identified Trump as the “rightful winner” in 2020.*)
All the reasons put forward to explain the sinking of the boat are not in fact possible causes.
Either way, it helps explain why the fight against the threat to democracy does not translate into political energy. Yes, most people believe the country is in danger, but there is so little agreement on the cause that there is no way to actually solve the problem. If half the country thinks we need to end mail-in voting and vote Republican, and the other half thinks we need to overhaul the Supreme Court and elect Democrats, there is no agreed-upon solution possible for the agreed problem.
So our best hope is that the boat doesn’t sink at all. Other? Here are the hammerhead sharks.
*Another 6 out of 10 who had heard of the movie “2000 Mules” found it believable.
