Steven Adams agrees that Mitchell Robinson is better in this important area

Catholic priests in the United States are concerned about false accusations of abuse and the extent to which their bishops would support them if it were to happen, according to the largest such survey in more than 50 years.

About 82% of priests said they “regularly fear being falsely accused of sexual abuse,” and many said their bishops would not support them, according to the “National Study of Catholic Priests,” conducted by the Gallup polling company.

Additionally, 86% of priests in a religious community said their superior would support them against a false accusation, but only 51% of diocesan priests expressed similar confidence.

Vis-à-vis their peers, 70% of diocesan priests and 86% of those in religious orders say that their brother priests will support them. And 61% of parish priests and 71% of those in religious communities said the legal process would prove their innocence.

“There is immense variation among priests in how much they trust their particular bishop,” said Brandon Vaidyanathan, chair of the Catholic University’s sociology department and lead researcher on the study. “It ranges from 0% to 100%, depending on which diocese you look at, in terms of the level of trust they have in their own bishop.”

The bishops, for their part, perceived themselves positively in the survey. Mr Vaidyanathan said bishops “are more likely to see themselves as brothers, fathers and colleagues”, although some priests say their bishop would consider them “a handicap” if they went to see their bishop with a problem.

“There is…a question of alignment between priests and bishops, both theologically and politically, which seems to affect the degree of trust priests have in their bishop,” he said. “If you are a very conservative priest, either politically or theologically, and your bishop is very liberal or progressive, then you tend to have less confidence in him and vice versa.”

Mr Vaidyanathan said priests are asking for “more communication” with their bishops and that bishops should be more transparent with their priests.

Despite diocesan priests’ concern about their bishops’ support, 77% of priests and 81% of bishops rated their lives as “thriving” based on the Harvard Flourishing Index, a questionnaire that measures well-being. Only 4% of priests said they were considering leaving the priesthood, although others say they are facing burnout.

In a statement released by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Bishop James F. Checchio of Metuchen, New Jersey, said he was “grateful for the insight provided by this study,” and said it “ would help the bishops in our ministry to our priests.”

Bishop Checchio chairs the conference committee on clergy, consecrated life and vocations. His comments did not directly address diocesan priests’ concerns about support when faced with false accusations of abuse, but he said the bishops would “work to resolve any issues that have damaged the unique relationship. which we enjoy”.

Gallup interviewed more than 3,500 priests and 131 U.S. bishops — with more than 100 clerics providing “in-depth interviews” — for the study commissioned by The Catholic Project, an initiative its organizers say aims to “foster effective collaboration between the clergy and the laity of the Church” following sexual abuse scandals.

The Archdioceses of Washington and New York provided much of the funding for the project, and Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington and Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York endorsed the investigation in a letter to priests l ‘last year.

The Catholic Project report stated that the survey’s “final margin of sampling error is [plus or minus] 2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. »