Steven Adams agrees that Mitchell Robinson is better in this important area
MEMPHIS – Steven Adams has “probably” conceded the title of the NBA’s greatest offensive rebounder to Mitchell Robinson.
During Robinson’s impressive preseason, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared his center as the best at cleaning up the offensive glass. Adams, the Grizzlies center who was the only player to grab more offensive rebounds than Robinson last season, said Wednesday he agreed with Thibodeau’s assessment.
“Probably,” Adams said. “Dude’s really good.”
Not that Adams is very interested in that title.
“I’d rather not get as many offensive rebounds because that means we make shots,” Adams said. “So f—k, who cares, mate? Get some rebounds, who cares, as long as you get the bloody win, mate.”
Although the Grizzlies swept their two-game series last season against the Knicks, Robinson dominated his matchup with Adams while averaging six blocks and 7.5 offensive boards. He would’ve had a triple-double in their second game with two more blocks.
“He’s a good offensive rebounder. Jumps high. Good positioning. Very talented,” Adams said. “He’s really good for their system. How they attack and whatnot.”
To enhance his offensive rebounding tactics, Robinson said he devoured film on Adams, the massive 29-year-old from New Zealand. Adams has finished in the top-8 of offensive rebounding the last six seasons.
“I’ve seen Steven Adams, how he does it,” Robinson said. “He kind of goes from the baseline, works his way in. He is strong, so that’s kind of one takeaway I got from him. Other guys use their quickness. Nine times out of 10, they get to the spot where the ball is going. It really is getting in the right position, owning your space.”
In today’s NBA, few players make big money out of exclusively operating in the paint. Adams, who has earned roughly $150 million in his career, and Robinson, who just signed a $60 million contract, are two of the best. Other examples are Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen and Atlanta’s Clint Capela.
Mikaben’s family speak out days after singer’s sudden death
MikabenThe 41-year-old’s sudden death continues to send shockwaves through the music community.
The Haitian superstar, born Michael Benjamin, collapsed on stage during his concert in Paris on October 15. Now his family is speaking out about the tragic passing of their loved one.
“The Benjamin family would like to thank you from the bottom of their hearts for the outpouring of love and support you have shown us regarding the sudden departure of our beloved Mikaben,” they said in a statement on October 18. “We appreciate your understanding in allowing the family to grieve in private.”
The family also warned fans against scams claiming to support Mikaben’s wife vanessa benjamin, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child. “Be aware of fraudulent GoFundMe accounts created in Mikabens’ name,” their statement continued. “These accounts were not created or authorized by the family. All communications regarding announcements, funeral arrangements and family support will be provided through Mikaben and Vanessa’s personal media platforms.”
Election 2022: Newport candidates
NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL (ELECT 2)
Tom Ingemann
- Age: 77
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Present member seeking re-election.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Provide best public service at the most reasonable cost to the tax payer.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Provide excellent public service.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Tony Mahmood (Candidate information not available)
Zachary Murphy
- Age: 23
- What qualifies you to hold this position? What qualifies me to hold the position of city council member is that I want to help my community by being more involved, as well as I have no conflicts of interest.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Support the police and fire departments, address the staffing and equipment issues. Invest in infrastructure. Celebrate Newport. Ensure long-term economic viability and encourage economic opportunities.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of the government is to protect its citizens.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Bill Sumner
- Age: 73
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Twelve years on the Newport City Council. Minimum budget increases. Best bond rating ever. Over 200 homes, new commercial buildings added to tax base. Bought land, increased revenue, built new Fire Hall, Law Enforcement, Government Center. Merged with Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Began efforts to protect our wells and limit fresh water in sewer water pipes.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Continue as a strong supporter for the essential public safety services of law enforcement, fire protection and pure drinking water. Oversee validity of expenses to minimize city tax burdens on residents. Promote public perception of Newport by reducing stink from the rendering plant in South St. Paul. Work to keep Newport Elementary School open.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should be an entity providing essential services that are of a scale too large for small groups of citizens to deliver. In Newport this includes: law enforcement and fire protection; delivering safe, fresh drinking water; efficient disposal of waste/sewer water; management of storm/rain water; maintenance of streets. Done economically.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Catholic Priests Concerned About Bishops’ Support: Study
Catholic priests in the United States are concerned about false accusations of abuse and the extent to which their bishops would support them if it were to happen, according to the largest such survey in more than 50 years.
About 82% of priests said they “regularly fear being falsely accused of sexual abuse,” and many said their bishops would not support them, according to the “National Study of Catholic Priests,” conducted by the Gallup polling company.
Additionally, 86% of priests in a religious community said their superior would support them against a false accusation, but only 51% of diocesan priests expressed similar confidence.
Vis-à-vis their peers, 70% of diocesan priests and 86% of those in religious orders say that their brother priests will support them. And 61% of parish priests and 71% of those in religious communities said the legal process would prove their innocence.
“There is immense variation among priests in how much they trust their particular bishop,” said Brandon Vaidyanathan, chair of the Catholic University’s sociology department and lead researcher on the study. “It ranges from 0% to 100%, depending on which diocese you look at, in terms of the level of trust they have in their own bishop.”
The bishops, for their part, perceived themselves positively in the survey. Mr Vaidyanathan said bishops “are more likely to see themselves as brothers, fathers and colleagues”, although some priests say their bishop would consider them “a handicap” if they went to see their bishop with a problem.
“There is…a question of alignment between priests and bishops, both theologically and politically, which seems to affect the degree of trust priests have in their bishop,” he said. “If you are a very conservative priest, either politically or theologically, and your bishop is very liberal or progressive, then you tend to have less confidence in him and vice versa.”
Mr Vaidyanathan said priests are asking for “more communication” with their bishops and that bishops should be more transparent with their priests.
Despite diocesan priests’ concern about their bishops’ support, 77% of priests and 81% of bishops rated their lives as “thriving” based on the Harvard Flourishing Index, a questionnaire that measures well-being. Only 4% of priests said they were considering leaving the priesthood, although others say they are facing burnout.
In a statement released by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Bishop James F. Checchio of Metuchen, New Jersey, said he was “grateful for the insight provided by this study,” and said it “ would help the bishops in our ministry to our priests.”
Bishop Checchio chairs the conference committee on clergy, consecrated life and vocations. His comments did not directly address diocesan priests’ concerns about support when faced with false accusations of abuse, but he said the bishops would “work to resolve any issues that have damaged the unique relationship. which we enjoy”.
Gallup interviewed more than 3,500 priests and 131 U.S. bishops — with more than 100 clerics providing “in-depth interviews” — for the study commissioned by The Catholic Project, an initiative its organizers say aims to “foster effective collaboration between the clergy and the laity of the Church” following sexual abuse scandals.
The Archdioceses of Washington and New York provided much of the funding for the project, and Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington and Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York endorsed the investigation in a letter to priests l ‘last year.
The Catholic Project report stated that the survey’s “final margin of sampling error is [plus or minus] 2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. »
Election 2022: Baytown Township candidates
BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR SEAT 4
Aaron Bye
- Age: 41
- What qualifies you to hold this position? We moved to Baytown in 2019 to have a small farm to raise our children. In that time I have become active in the township meetings and was appointed to the planning commission in 2021. Before moving to Baytown we lived in Oak Park Heights for 17 years. I was on the parks commission for 6 years. I encourage people to be engaged in our community.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priority is that the township remains a township. I moved here because our family wanted to be able to have more land, more privacy and more opportunities within our own property. Preserving the rural values of our township are important to me.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government at the township level should be focused on the goals of the township and the daily needs of maintaining the minimal infrastructure. As a small community we have the opportunity to encourage self sufficiency and be thoughtful stewards of public money.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-592-8810
John Fellegy
- Age: 65
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve been a member of the Town Board since 2007 to the present. Currently serving as the Chairman of the Town Board. Before becoming a Town Board Supervisor, I was a member of the planning commission for seven years, serving as chairman for six of those years.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Baytown Township is a rural/residential community. We have a mixture of cluster developments, single-family homes and agricultural areas. My priorities are to stay on the path of updating our roads. Try to maintain our low tax base. Safety of the residents and the community. Responding to the needs of the residents with a constantly changing times.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? My role as a Town Board Supervisor is to listen to the residents, understand the details and make decisions based on “What is best for the Township.” Understanding that decisions made today have implications for tomorrow.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Antonio Conte’s Tottenhams aren’t the entertainers, but they could conquer the Prem Empire
If you’re one of the Old Trafford faithful who thought JoseBall was boring, well, wait until tonight, writes Mark Webster…
When Antonio Conte arrives with the latest successful edition of his Star Bores saga. At least that seems like a popular narrative of how the Italian is trying to restart the Spurs franchise.
Yet, with players such as Kane, Son and Richarlison leading the Rebel Alliance, is this really dark side football?
Of course, that’s a conversation that’s been on Senhor Mourinho in the past. Not only, as mentioned, in the red half of Manchester, but also on the Lillywhite side of North London.
Just as it is now regarding the Conte Way. Both men can easily back up their methods with results and trophies.
Even resisting arguments from some quarters – hello, Jesse Marsch – suggesting fans pay to watch good football. The thing is, what they also pay for is bad football, wins, losses, titles, relegations, mid-table obscurity and a few cuts. Be honest, we fans get A LOT for our money!
Still, all of this assumes Spurs haven’t been entertaining on their way to the top of their Champions League group. And, speaking of tonight’s game, third in the Premier League.
They are eight points ahead of their rivals and four points clear of the top table players, and the current pin-ups of football in the capital, the Go Gos, the goalscoring Gunners. Who, by the way, only have the aforementioned two finishes ahead of Spurs on goal difference.
In that case, can Spurs really be a team of boring old CP-3Os?
There has barely been a game in their league season without scoring at least two goals. And when they didn’t, they lost points.
Indication surely, that in the Empire of Antonio, he does not always want to recover his attackers.
Election 2022: Bayport candidates
BAYPORT CITY COUNCIL (ELECT 2)
John Dahl (Candidate information not available)
Trischa Heitman-Ochs (Candidate information not available)
Katie Hill (Candidate information not available)
Eric Larson
- Age: 56
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a person who believes in serving others. We need to support our families, communities, and cities through personal service. I bring prior experience from serving in the Army Reserve for 35 years. Since retiring from the Army Reserve I still feel I have the experience and skills to serve our community as a Bayport City Council member.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are public safety, which should always be the highest priority for our community; fiscal responsibility where I believe that sound financial strategic planning is critical to ensure that available resources are used appropriately and wisely, and city infrastructure maintenance, which is one of the most significant costs to a city.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of city government is to ensure the effective operation of the city specifically in the critical areas of public safety, public works, parks, recreation, and necessary inspections. We need to maintain Bayport’s reputation as a wonderful place to raise a family, own and operate a business, and live for generations.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
