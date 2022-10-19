Tara Green Joins Crusoe Energy Systems as Chief People Officer

Technology Industry Veteran Joins Digital Flare Mitigation® and Clean Cloud Pioneer as CPO

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) today announced that Tara Green has joined the company as Chief People Officer. In her new role, Green will be responsible for leading Crusoe’s team and systems related to organizational structuring, recruiting, training and development, employee engagement, compensation, diversity and inclusion, team culture, and enhancement of overall people and HR processes. Green brings more than 25 years of experience in people strategy and operations to Crusoe Energy.

Prior to joining Crusoe, Green was the VP, Head of People at Aurora, a rapidly scaling autonomous vehicle startup with operations across the U.S. In this capacity, she led the People organization to scale and support the company’s evolution through major events, including the pandemic and an acquisition that nearly tripled the company’s workforce. She also previously was the SVP and Chief People Officer at Originate, a technology and design innovation studio, and held executive positions at a number of startups and enterprises including Node.io, Wickr, Google, eBay, and [email protected]

“I’m thrilled to join a company with a mission that is so inspiring and accessible, allowing for material impact today and limitless global impact in the future,” said Tara Green, Crusoe’s new Chief People Officer. “I’m excited to spend my days with talented, passionate, growth-minded people who are collectively engaged in reshaping and harmonizing the critical needs of our climate with awesome opportunities emanating from our digital world. As the company expands and scales, I look forward to leading the team with intention to evolve our culture and curate employee experiences that decade upon decade will be highly motivating, learning-oriented, respectful and tuned-in.”

Crusoe captures stranded and wasted energy resources such as flaring natural gas and excess renewable power to power modular data centers. In April, Crusoe closed a $350 million Series C equity from notable climate and technology venture capital funds, securing new capital to accelerate and scale Crusoe’s deployments. Recently, Crusoe was ranked as the No. 1 best small company to work for in Colorado by The Denver Post. The company’s full time workforce consists of approximately 300 individuals across Colorado, California, North Dakota, Montana, Illinois, New York, Louisiana and Oklahoma with expansion into additional states underway.

“We are honored to welcome such an experienced and capable people leader to the Crusoe team,” said Crusoe’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cully Cavness. “Tara brings a wealth of experience, relationships and business knowledge to this role and is already making an impact as a member of our leadership team.”

Later this year, Crusoe will fully launch CrusoeCloud™, the company’s High-Performance Computing (HPC) cloud offering powered by carbon-reducing energy sources, following its successful alpha rollout earlier in 2022. CrusoeCloud™ will enable HPC users to both reduce the costs of cloud computing as well as the environmental impacts of computing workloads such as artificial intelligence model training, graphical rendering and scientific computing.

About Crusoe Energy Systems LLC

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. They are the pioneers of clean computing infrastructure that reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power crypto, cloud, and data centers, they are creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them. The world’s appetite for computation, energy, and progress will never stop growing. Crusoe is here to bring energy to ideas in ways that are aligned with the needs of our climate.

To learn more, visit www.crusoeenergy.com and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and Twitter.

Contacts

[email protected]