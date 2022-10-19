Tara Green Joins Crusoe Energy Systems as Chief People Officer

Technology Industry Veteran Joins Digital Flare Mitigation® and Clean Cloud Pioneer as CPO
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) today announced that Tara Green has joined the company as Chief People Officer. In her new role, Green will be responsible for leading Crusoe’s team and systems related to organizational structuring, recruiting, training and development, employee engagement, compensation, diversity and inclusion, team culture, and enhancement of overall people and HR processes. Green brings more than 25 years of experience in people strategy and operations to Crusoe Energy.
Prior to joining Crusoe, Green was the VP, Head of People at Aurora, a rapidly scaling autonomous vehicle startup with operations across the U.S. In this capacity, she led the People organization to scale and support the company’s evolution through major events, including the pandemic and an acquisition that nearly tripled the company’s workforce. She also previously was the SVP and Chief People Officer at Originate, a technology and design innovation studio, and held executive positions at a number of startups and enterprises including Node.io, Wickr, Google, eBay, and [email protected]
“I’m thrilled to join a company with a mission that is so inspiring and accessible, allowing for material impact today and limitless global impact in the future,” said Tara Green, Crusoe’s new Chief People Officer. “I’m excited to spend my days with talented, passionate, growth-minded people who are collectively engaged in reshaping and harmonizing the critical needs of our climate with awesome opportunities emanating from our digital world. As the company expands and scales, I look forward to leading the team with intention to evolve our culture and curate employee experiences that decade upon decade will be highly motivating, learning-oriented, respectful and tuned-in.”
Crusoe captures stranded and wasted energy resources such as flaring natural gas and excess renewable power to power modular data centers. In April, Crusoe closed a $350 million Series C equity from notable climate and technology venture capital funds, securing new capital to accelerate and scale Crusoe’s deployments. Recently, Crusoe was ranked as the No. 1 best small company to work for in Colorado by The Denver Post. The company’s full time workforce consists of approximately 300 individuals across Colorado, California, North Dakota, Montana, Illinois, New York, Louisiana and Oklahoma with expansion into additional states underway.
“We are honored to welcome such an experienced and capable people leader to the Crusoe team,” said Crusoe’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cully Cavness. “Tara brings a wealth of experience, relationships and business knowledge to this role and is already making an impact as a member of our leadership team.”
Later this year, Crusoe will fully launch CrusoeCloud™, the company’s High-Performance Computing (HPC) cloud offering powered by carbon-reducing energy sources, following its successful alpha rollout earlier in 2022. CrusoeCloud™ will enable HPC users to both reduce the costs of cloud computing as well as the environmental impacts of computing workloads such as artificial intelligence model training, graphical rendering and scientific computing.
About Crusoe Energy Systems LLC
Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. They are the pioneers of clean computing infrastructure that reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power crypto, cloud, and data centers, they are creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them. The world’s appetite for computation, energy, and progress will never stop growing. Crusoe is here to bring energy to ideas in ways that are aligned with the needs of our climate.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a multinational investment firm providing solutions to the top most important corporations, governments and institutions. Despite the bear market, JP Morgan hired a candidate for the role of Head of Crypto regulatory policy. It is none other than, Aaron Lovine, the former executive of Bankruptcy Celsius company.
Hiring and firing have become very common in the crypto industry due to the market crash. But still, the investment giant decided to provide a regulated crypto policy in the digital space. Thereby it promotes high standards for JP Morgan amidst high regulations and downtrend.
Lovine served his eight months period in the crypto lender Celsius serving as head of policy and regulatory affairs. Unfortunately, the bankruptcy issue on Celsius is still filed in the U.S court for further approvals.
New Head of Crypto for JP Morgan
In detail, Lovine was initially working with Cross River team, a crypto friendly regional lender. He served for three years in the company leading the policy and regulatory affairs. Following in developing his career, Celsius hired Lovine in the start of the year 2022. Last month Lovine resigned his job thereby serving almost eight months in Celsius after the bankruptcy filing.
In depth the reason for this new hiring by JPM is because the CEO Jamie Dimon stated that digital assets are “decentralized Ponzis.” Besides, Dimon and other executives of JPM have been vocal critics of the cryptocurrencies.
Moreover, witnessing a bearish state, all the cryptocurrencies are lacking its value. Thus, being an investment firm, JPM finds very little demand for these assets as a payment platform.
Additionally, There are few more positions yet to open on the JP Morgan hiring portal. But the requirement for a Digital Asset Counsel- Corporate & Investment Bank position is open this month.
In a recent announcement, Yield Monitor, a multi-chain portfolio tracker for DeFi investors, revealed that the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain has been integrated into the Yield Monitor database. This is the platform’s second non-EVM mainnet integration. When it comes to providing users with access to decentralized financial apps and services, DeFiChain is unrivalled as the leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network.
Yield Monitor now includes DeFiChain with other networks like Algorand (ALGO), Avalanche (AVAX), Binance (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM), and Polygon (MATIC).
Yield Monitor’s CEO Christophe Dupont stated:
“We’re thrilled to be building a relationship with the DeFiChain organization. The community is very dedicated and supportive of the various builders and creators bringing value to the ecosystem. It’s a privilege to be adding DeFiChain to our database and we’re eager to begin building long-term, collaborative relationships with DFI investors and existing teams in the coming months.”
Users will be able to better understand DeFiChain’s on-chain data thanks to this integration. The DeFiChain blockchain will enable investors and developers to track the whereabouts of assets stored in wallets and to route cross-chain transactions in order to achieve optimal pricing and throughput.
Mark Pedevilla, DeFiChain Ambassador and News Anchor stated:
“We were excited to see the progress Yield Monitor has made in a short amount of time, especially with a small team. This speaks to the quality of their product and their dedication towards building a powerful database infrastructure foundation. We are excited to see the features they are preparing for DeFi investors and their utility in building a truly accessible, multi-chain DeFi community — one in which DeFiChain will play a large role.”
DeFiChain is an open-source blockchain project working toward fast, smart, and transparent decentralized financial services for all users. It is made up of a core group of contributors from all around the world, with help from an even larger community of developers. Due to the fact that DeFi transactions on DeFiChain are non-Turing complete, they go without hiccups, at low gas costs, and with little chance of smart contract error.
Stephen Graham Jones, Kevin J. Anderson, and Linda D. Addison among the talents contributing stories
BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#community—Random Games, the innovative startup behind the Unioverse entertainment franchise, today announced a partnership with independent sci-fi and horror genre publishing company Hex Publishers to create a Unioverse tie-in fiction anthology of short stories and poetry, as well as a comic book series.
The Unioverse is an epic original science fiction story, videogame series and platform for user-generated creativity launched this year by a team of gaming and entertainment industry veterans behind titles such as Grand Theft Auto, Donkey Kong Country and Crackdown. Set in the near future, the Unioverse story centers around a technology discovered on Mars that allows anyone to instantly transport their consciousness across galaxies. The narrative direction of the Unioverse is led by Brent Friedman, a master storyteller whose previous credits include writing on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Walking Dead, Call of Duty, and Star Trek: Enterprise.
Stories of the Reconvergence, edited by Angie Hodapp and Joshua Viola, will showcase short stories and poetry set in and inspired by the Unioverse from some of today’s most popular genre-fiction writers, including:
Stephen Graham Jones, New York Times bestseller, Bram Stoker Award winner, Ray Bradbury Prize winner (Earthdivers, My Heart is a Chainsaw, The Only Good Indians)
Linda D. Addison, Bram Stoker Award winner, Horror Writers Association (HWA) Lifetime Achievement Award winner (Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda, Classic Monsters Unleashed, Predator: Eyes of the Demon)
Kevin J. Anderson, National and international bestseller (Dune, Spine of the Dragon, Star Wars, X-Files, Zombie P.I.)
A full list of all 27 authors writing Stories of the Reconvergence can be found below.
Each story will also feature its own original Unioverse artwork created by concept artist Stuart Jennett (Battlestar Galactica, Star Citizen, Warhammer), and the book will have cover art by Aaron Lovett (Cyber World, Inkbound, Monster Train). Stories of the Reconvergence will be published in Summer of 2023.
“A franchise as ambitious as the Unioverse is ripe for multi-platform storytelling,” said Joshua Viola, Founder of Hex Publishers and Editor, Writer and Creative Director on the Unioverse anthology and comics. “The anthology will deepen the lore of the Unioverse and open it up to diverse storytelling, while the comic books provide rich art and a perfect starting point for fans just beginning their Unioverse journey.”
In addition to the anthology, Hex is leading the creation of a series of six comic books that introduce the initial five Unioverse heroes that people will be able to play in Unioverse videogames. The series is written by Hex Publishers Founder and Colorado Book Award winner Joshua Viola and Angie Hodapp, Director of Literary Development at Nelson Literary Agency, with interior art by Ben Matsuya (Cryowulf, Jupiter Jet), cover art by AJ Nazzaro (Hearthstone, Overwatch) and a variant cover by Tyler Kirkham (DC, Marvel). The first comic, titled Unioverse: Reyu, will be available digitally in Spring of 2023.
“This anthology and comic series are just the beginning for Unioverse storytelling,” said Tony Harman, Co-Founder and CEO of Random Games. “Not only will we develop more stories with established authors and artists, the Unioverse platform will help us discover and promote the next generation of talent.”
This partnership with Hex Publishers follows the recent launch of the Unioverse and Random Games, which announced last month $7.6 million in seed funding led by Resolute Ventures and Asymmetric, with participation from IGNIA, 2 Punks Capital, ID345, Polygon and notable game-developer David Jones (Lemmings, Grand Theft Auto).
About Random Games
Founded by gaming industry veterans Tony Harman and Wyeth Ridgway, Random Games (https://random.games/) is a development studio spearheading an entirely new concept in videogames and franchise entertainment through a combination of community empowerment and blockchain technology. The company’s first franchise, The Unioverse, is a sci-fi epic that will span across video games, comic books, novels and more. At the same time, the Unioverse community will be encouraged and equipped to create their own stories, games and more with official high-quality artwork and other assets available as royalty-free downloads. To join the robust Unioverse community, visit the Unioverse Discord server.VERSE.com, follow @TheUnioverse on Twitter and join the Unioverse Discord channel.
About Hex Publishers
Hex Publishers (https://hexpublishers.com/) is an independent publishing house owned and operated by Joshua Viola, proudly specializing in genre fiction: horror, science fiction, crime, dark fantasy, comics, and any other form that awakens the imagination. Hex features numerous national and international bestselling authors, as well as Hugo, Nebula, and Bram Stoker Award winners. The press values both the author and the reader, with an emphasis on quality, diversity, and underrepresented voices.
XRP’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.44 to maintain its bullish run.
XRP continues to struggle as bearish divergence appears on the daily timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent.
The price of XRP continues to trade below the 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as 50 EMA acts as support on the daily timeframe.
The price of Ripple (XRP) in the past few weeks has seen more traction as the price showed strength rallying from its weekly low to a high of $0.52. Despite so much uncertainty that befalling the crypto market in the past few weeks as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets like Ethereum (ETH) saw a slight setback in their price movement, the price of Ripple (XRP) showed strength as it produced green moments for traders who invested into this asset. (Data from Binance)
Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The price of Ripple (XRP) in recent weeks showed some great price movement, with so many traders and investors becoming interested after winning its law case that had dragged the price of XRP to the downside from a high of $2 to a weekly low of $0.3.
XRP’s price rallied from the weekly low of $0.3 to a high of $0.54, showing some great price action before facing resistance to breaking above this region. A break and close above $0.54 would send the price of XRP to a high of $1.
The price of XRP failed to flip this region, acting as resistance, and has since struggled to hold above $0.44. If the price of XRP breaks below $0.44, we could see the price retesting the low of $0.36, acting as support for the XRP price.
Weekly resistance for the price of XRP – $0.54.
Weekly support for the price of XRP – $0.36.
Price Analysis Of XRP On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of XRP continues to trade below key resistance after forming a bearish divergence as the price was rejected from a region of $0.55, preventing the price from breaking higher.
The formation of the bearish divergence on the daily timeframe for the price of XRP suggests a potential trend reversal to the downside.
If the price of XRP rejects the downside of price, the price at $0.44 will act as support corresponding to the 50 EMA.
Daily resistance for the XRP price – $0.55.
Daily support for the XRP price – $0.44-$0.38.
On-chain Analysis Of XRP
The XRP price from the on-chain analysis looks more decent despite a fall of over 50%. XRP produced a reasonable return on investment (ROI) of 24% over the past three months compared to other crypto assets.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Messari
The Taco app has integrated the energy-efficient, Tezos blockchain
Support for Tezos NFTs has been added to Shopify through the Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation Tool
Software development firm Taco Labs Inc. recently announced their programme “Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation” now supports Tezos NFTs on Shopify and has incorporated the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain.
Taco assists companies in deepening their relationship with consumers via Web3-enabled loyalty incentives, gamification, and ownership, enhancing customer engagement and retention. Using Tezos and without the need for any coding, the platform offers a comprehensive end-to-end Web3 automation solution for rewarding client loyalty with NFTs that unlock premium goods, services, and experiences.
Edward Adlard, Commercial Director, Trillitech stated:
“The Taco app’s recent integration of Tezos gives Shopify stores around the world a new way to engage with customers and plug into the rapidly growing Tezos NFT ecosystem. More and more brands are choosing to deploy their NFTs on Tezos due to its low gas fees and energy efficiency, creating a rich environment for innovation.”
Tezos has attracted a large and diversified NFT community from all over the globe because of its lower transaction fees and minimal energy requirements during the minting and transaction of NFTs. More and more companies are opting to develop their products on Tezos since it is home to significant NFT platforms like Objkt.com, one of the largest NFT art marketplaces.
-James McCombe, Director, Future Kimonos stated:
“We loved how easy it was to airdrop Tezos NFTs at the flograppling ADCC world championship; with Taco’s shopify integration, we were able to instantly add utility and reward members with exclusive giveaways and prizes. We did this all in record time without having to write any code.”
Exclusively via crypto wallets, AGIA International plans to sell 60 ultra-luxe pavilions and villas on Great Exuma Island as NFTs in collaboration with global design firm Oppenheim Architecture, renowned home builder JFB Ltd, blockchain incubator Unchained Partners, and hospitality operator The Setai Group.
NASSAU, Bahamas & GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an unprecedented step for Web 3.0 and real estate, AGIA International Ltd officially announced today that it plans to sell 60 ultra-luxurious pavilions and villas to be built atop the Bahamas’ Great Exuma Island via a series of upcoming non-fungible token (NFT) mints on the Ethereum blockchain.
Set to be the only community strictly sold via NFTs, AGIA International’s development is radically recreating land used by the infamous Fyre Festival in 2017. Five years and tens of millions of dollars later, private spending is set to transform the site that now promises to house the most exclusive enclave in the Caribbean.
“We bought this property because we saw its future, not its past,” said Erik Sanderson, Co-founder of AGIA International, whose team’s prior projects include The Setai in Miami Beach and Amanyara in Turks and Caicos. “We saw 60 acres of secluded, undeveloped land in the cul-de-sac of a beautiful island whose current government has allocated tens of millions to invest in its transportation, telecommunications and infrastructure throughout the island. Constructing this project will create more than 150 jobs and operating it will mean 125 long-term hospitality jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities.”
Bringing real value to local communities is a priority for AGIA. “When the public buys one of the 60 homes here via their crypto wallets, they’re not only buying into a wealth of oceanfront experiences, they’re also bringing economic vitality to the Bahamas. We are committed to growing the local economy and creating sustainable jobs. Our AGIA Foundation will assist the island’s educational and healthcare needs. It will build awareness around climate change by preserving the island’s natural beauty and environmental resources, along with promoting the importance of agriculture throughout Great Exuma. AGIA’s main objective is leaving a positive footprint throughout the southern Bahamas for generations to come.”
Grounded in the aesthetic of the Greek Mediterranean and designed by world-renowned residential architect Chad Oppenheim, each construction-ready homesite is located on the Caribbean island’s beachfront, oceanfront or inner harbor; and each home design—which ranges from 1,000 to 6,500 square feet—features a private pool and deeded private floating boat slip.
During a recent founders’ launch, multiple properties were minted. In addition to private residential opulence, AGIA will feature a marina for superyachts as well as resort-style amenities, such as a marina village with restaurants, bars and boutique stores. There will also be the Bahamas’ first-ever dry-storage facility and service center featuring 125 fully enclosed units to protect vessels up to 50 feet year round.
“This is the first time an entire real estate development has been exclusively for sale on the blockchain,” said Matthew Salnick, Chief Strategy Officer of Unchained Partners, AGIA International’s blockchain developer. “There’s never been a 100% tokenized resort-style community.”
“For buyers and sellers, this has tangible benefits,” said Unchained Partners CEO Hunter Williams. “It means: easily traceable ownership, faster buying-selling across borders; and, among other benefits, Bahamian residency and access to its sophisticated offshore banking system.”
Earlier this year, the Bahamas’ prime minister, the Honourable Philip E. Davis, declared his intentions to make his nation the leading crypto hub in the Caribbean by announcing his government’s White Paper on the Future of Digital Assets in the Bahamas. Alongside his administration, including the Bahamas Investment Authority, the Prime Minister has greenlit AGIA’s vision.
“The Bahamas is not only open and ready for business but moving to the forefront of the most exciting era in digital assets innovation. If the world of cryptocurrency is where you see your possibilities, then the Bahamas has a place for you,” said the Honourable Philip E. Davis.
AGIA plans to announce the date of its General Mint later this month. Interested buyers can sign a waitlist today by visiting their website at https://www.agialiving.com.
About AGIA
Located on the Island of Great Exuma, The Bahamas, just north of Emerald Bay, AGIA is the only community in the Bahamas and the Caribbean available for purchase via an ETH wallet. Developed and managed by AGIA International Ltd., all residences are located directly on the beach, oceanfront or inner harbor. The community will feature a Superyacht Marina, Marina Village, easy proximity to Great Exuma’s FBO as well as a new $65 million international airport currently under construction. There will also be a dry-storage facility and service center featuring 125 fully enclosed units to protect vessels up to 50 feet, all year round. AGIA is where innovation and luxury meet, and where fortune truly favors the brave. Unlike any luxury community built before – and an astonishing standard bearer for communities to come – it urges all explorers to heed its call. Welcome to life in the new world. Welcome to AGIA.For more information about AGIA: visit https://www.agialiving.com