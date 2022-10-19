Testimony: the keepers of the oath ready to use “all necessary means”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers extremists were prepared to use “any means necessary” on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified, a member of the group testified Tuesday.

Jason Dolan’s testimony came during the trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia, and four associates facing seditious conspiracy and other charges.

Dolan, who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in the attack on the US Capitol, is the first Oath Keepers member to speak out under a co-op deal with prosecutors as he seeks a longer sentence slight in his own criminal case.

During his testimony on Tuesday, federal agents showed jurors the pistol and semi-automatic rifle that Dolan had brought with him to the Washington area. He said he and others were ready to take up arms if necessary to keep Republican President Donald Trump in power.

“It seemed like a lot of us were ready — I was ready — to stop the certification process one way or another,” Dolan said. Asked by the prosecutor how they would accomplish this goal, Dolan replied, “By any means necessary. That’s why we brought our guns.

Dolan is the first of several oath keepers with government cooperation agreements who are expected to testify in the seditious conspiracy case against Rhodes and his associates.

They are the first of hundreds of people arrested in connection with the Capitol riot to stand trial for seditious conspiracy, a rare Civil War-era charge that requires up to 20 years behind bars. The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which last won such a conviction in a trial nearly 30 years ago.

Dolan’s testimony could undermine Rhodes’ argument that he was acting in anticipation of orders he expected from Trump — orders that never came.

Rhodes’ lawyers said he would speak out to say he believed Trump was going to invoke the Insurrection Act and call in a militia to put down what he considered a coup. Although Trump never did this, lawyers for Rhodes say his actions should not be seen as sedition, but as pressure on a president to use a law. The group ultimately did not use the huge stash of weapons – dubbed a “quick reaction force” and stored in a hotel room in neighboring Virginia – which included weapons that Dolan and others brought with them. them.

Dolan said he believed that if Trump had invoked the Insurrection Act, which gives the president broad discretion to decide when military force is needed, there would have been “factions of the federal government fighting against other factions of the federal government”. But Dolan told jurors the oath keepers were ready to act no matter what Trump does.

“If the president was not going to act, we should act,” he said.

Dolan, a 46-year-old former Marine from Wellington, Fla., pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing an official process. The judge said at the time that federal sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of more than five to six and a half years behind bars, although prosecutors could ask for less time in exchange for his cooperation .

Dolan testified he joined the Oath Keepers in 2020, after quitting his hotel job to recover from surgery that failed to fix lingering hip problems from his military service. When he joined, he told the court, he was trying to numb the pain with alcohol and spent hours a day in his garage scrolling through his phone, watching videos about the election of 2020 and increasingly angry and more convinced of Trump’s false claims. widespread electoral fraud.

Rhodes’ attorneys have suggested they will try to paint the cooperating Oath Keeper witnesses as liars who tipped under pressure from the Justice Department. Three oath keepers who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy could also stand to testify against Rhodes, including a man who said Rhodes ordered the oath keepers to be ready to use lethal force if necessary to keep Trump to the White House.

Dolan described how the mood of the crowd on Capitol Hill turned from joy to anger when it became clear that Vice President Mike Pence was not going to delay certification. As the oath keepers approached the steps of the Capitol, people began calling out to them and split up for them to pass as they stormed the building with hundreds of rioters, Dolan said. .

At the time, it was gratifying to be recognized, Dolan said. Now, looking back, he says he feels very different and wants to take responsibility for what he did. “I think I was pretty naive and downright stupid with some of my decisions,” he said.

On trial with Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, are Kelly Meggs, head of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired US Navy intelligence officer from Virginia; and Jessica Watkins, who led a militia group in Ohio. They also face several other charges.