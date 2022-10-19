Connect with us

Blockchain

Tezos (XTZ) Breaks Out Of A Falling Wedge As Price Could Hit $2 Mark

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

Tezos (Xtz) Breaks Out Of A Falling Wedge As Price Could Hit $2 Mark
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • XTZ’s price shows a spark of strength as price breaks out from a descending triangle as price eyes $2 with good volume. 
  • XTZ continues in a range-bound downtrend movement as the price aims to breakout. 
  • The price of XTZ continues to trade below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily timeframe. 

Despite market uncertainties that have affected the prices of many altcoins in recent weeks, the price of Tezos (XTZ) has remained strong. Tezos (XTZ) has held firm ahead of a breakout from its long downtrend, with the price indicating a possible rally to $2. Bitcoin (BTC) price bounced off its low of $19,100 to $19,600 as it attempted to rally to a high of $20,000; this could mean relief bounces for most altcoins. (Data from Binance)

Tezos (XTZ) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Despite experiencing some great price movement in recent weeks due to so many partnerships and great projects built on the Tezos network, XTZ has attracted the attention of traders and investors with its unique use case as many look for opportunities to buy.

The bear market has had a fair share of the price of XTZ, as the price of XTZ dropped from a high of $8 to a weekly low of $1.2, where the price was able to form good support to hold sell-offs due to panic.

The price of XTZ, after forming good support, price rallied to a high of $2, and the price was rejected to $1.4 despite showing great strength to break and close above this resistance. The rejection of XTZ from this region has led to the price range to build more buyers other than a break out of this range. 

Weekly resistance for the price of XTZ – $2.

Weekly support for the price of XTZ – $1.2.

Price Analysis Of XTZ On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily XTZ Price Chart | Source: XTZUSDT On Tradingview.com

On the daily timeframe, the price of XTZ remains below its key resistance level of $2; despite bouncing off its daily low, the price of XTZ faces a test to break above $2.

In an attempt to break out above $2, the price of XTZ has been thrown into a downtrend range movement, forming a descending triangle as the price attempts to break out with good volume.

If the price of XTZ breaks and holds above $1.52, we could see a good volume rally to as high as $2, but if the price of XTZ fails to breakout, the price could be rejected back into its $1.2-range.

Daily resistance for the XTZ price – $1.52.

Daily support for the XTZ price – $1.2.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Meta (Facebook) Asked To Sell GIPHY by UK Competition Authority

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Meta (Facebook) Asked To Sell Giphy By Uk Competition Authority
google news
Bitcoin News
  • The authorities have never before stopped a deal of this magnitude.
  • Meta appreciates the help of the GIPHY team during this pivotal time.

The UK competition authority has ruled against Meta’s (Facebook) proposed acquisition of Giphy, a platform for generating animated GIFs. The authorities have never before stopped a deal of this magnitude.

According to reports, after receiving the watchdog’s final judgement, Meta backed down. Confirmed that the purchase has not stifled creativity in the advertising industry. The Competition and Markets Authority has ordered GIPHY to be sold in its entirety to a qualified bidder.

Dissatisfied With the Verdict

A representative for Meta has shared their disappointment in the ruling. Specifically, it said that Meta is dissatisfied with the watchdog’s verdict. But the corporation recognizes that the decision made today is definitive.

According to the report, a Facebook representative has said that the company would follow the CMA’s recommendations regarding the sale of GIPHY. It was mentioned that Meta appreciates the help of the GIPHY team during this pivotal time. It did, however, emphasize how the social media behemoth would seek to generate chances via acquisition and other sources to deliver greater variety to more of its users.

Meta is aggressively exploring the boundaries of the Web3 platform. Facebook previously revealed that its NFT-sharing features were available in certain markets across the globe. Users will be able to sync their digital wallets and exchange items with one another.

This move by UK regulators demonstrates the country’s intent to establish itself as a formidable opponent to the world’s other watchdog agencies. The report said that this change has positioned Giphy as a potential rival in the UK advertising business.

Recommended For You:

Russia Tags Meta (Facebook) as Terrorist and Extremist Group

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ripple Announces $250M NFT Creator Fund Grantees

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Ripple Announces $250M Nft Creator Fund Grantees
google news
Altcoin News
  • The fund’s initial group of investors was announced in April and this is the second.
  • Ripple is still allocating all $250 million, despite the continuing bear market.

Ripple has revealed the next round of grantees of its $250 million Creator Fund. The one which is dedicated to support the growth of NFT-related initiatives on the XRP Ledger.

Second-wave participants include the metaverse platform 9LEVEL9, which will sell tickets to virtual events using NFTs; the Japanese fan-focused NFT marketplace Anifie; the NFT sports platform Capital Block; the NFT marketplace for XRP, NFT Master; the NFT intellectual property company SYFR Projects; the NFT membership project ThinkingCrypto; and the Cross-Metaverse Avatars.

Massive Boost For the NFT Sector

The fund’s initial group of investors was announced in April. And Ripple’s Head of DeFi Markets, Boris Alergant, said in an interview that it was established to hasten the development of the XRP NFT economy.

According to Dune Analytics, OpenSea, the top NFT marketplace, saw slightly under $350 million in total volume transacted on Ethereum in September. Which continues to be the most popular blockchain for NFTs today.

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a public blockchain. That is governed by a worldwide community of developers and is optimized for speed, efficiency, and dependability. 

According to Alergant, community members and officials from the XRP Ledger Foundation and Ripple evaluated the Creator Fund submissions and voted on the winners. While Alergant has said that “We’re definitely committed to that $250 million and to seeing that innovation on the ledger.” The company has been vague about how much each innovator will get.

Despite the continuing bear market, when NFT activity has plunged to only a quarter of what it was in Q1 and Q2 of this year. Ripple is still allocating all $250 million. However, according to Alergant, the current cryptocurrency market decline is nothing to be concerned about.

Recommended For You:

Ripple Releases Critical Smart Contract Bridge to Ethereum

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Kanye West All Set To Acquire Social Media Platform ‘Parler’

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

Kanye West All Set To Acquire Social Media Platform ‘Parler’
google news
  • West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were banned earlier this month.
  • Parler estimates that the deal will be finalized in the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

While appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience in October 2020, Kanye West, who is no stranger to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, lauded the technology. Known for his outspoken music and backing of former U.S. President Trump. Kanye West has agreed to buy the social media platform Parler, the company claims.

In more recent times, a picture of Ye donning a “Satoshi Nakamoto” cap has gone viral online. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were banned earlier this month for what the networks deemed “antisemitic comments.” He will no longer have to worry about this with his own platform, Parler.

Free Speech Alternative to Twitter

Parler estimates that the deal will be finalized in the third or fourth quarter of 2022. It will include continuing technical assistance from Parler’s parent business, Parlement Technologies.

The social media platform stated:

“Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform. The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

Parler, which debuted in September 2018, bills itself as a “free speech” alternative to Twitter. In the wake of the capital riots on January 6, Parler was taken down from both the Google Play and Apple App stores. Amazon Web Services (AWS) also banned Parler for failing to adequately police offensive and disturbing material.

On February 15, 2021, Parler services were restored with new content filters. On May 17, 2021, the app was available again on the Apple App Store, and on September 2, 2022, it was available once again on Google Play.

Recommended For You:

Elon Musk Is Under Investigation Over a $44 Billion Deal, Says Twitter

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

European Union To Introduce Blockchain Energy Efficiency Labels

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 19, 2022

By

European Union To Introduce Blockchain Energy Efficiency Labels
google news
9 seconds ago |