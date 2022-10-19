The boundary process and related politics explained

The Center has approved the delimitation project for Delhi Municipality, civic surveys in the capital will take place soon. PTI

Delhi’s civic districts have been redesigned, paving the way for municipal elections, which were due to be held in April.

The Home Ministry approved the final draft after the demarcation process to change the boundaries of the wards under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was completed by the commission appointed to oversee the process.

According to the gazette notification, the government has “fixed the total number of seats in the Society at 250, of which 42 seats have been reserved for members of Scheduled Castes”.

The number of districts has been reduced from 272 to 250.

What is delimitation?

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing the boundaries or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or province having a legislative body”. It is a question of redrawing the boundaries of the electoral districts to reflect the evolution of the population. The change is made based on the census.

Assembly or Lok Sabha constituency boundaries may be redrawn. In Delhi, the MCD quarters are being redeveloped. It is undertaken by the Boundary Commission or the Boundary Commission.

Read also: MCD polls in December? BJP plots plan to contain AAP with two-pronged battle in Delhi, Gujarat

Why were Delhi’s boundaries redrawn?

Delhi municipal elections were due to be held in April but have been postponed. The move was announced just hours before the election schedule was scheduled.

The Center wanted to merge the three municipal corporations of Delhi – South, North and East – into one and hence the demarcation process was initiated.

In April, Parliament passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 for amalgamation.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 under the government of Sheila Dikshit to decentralize governance. After the process, civic bodies in the North and East faced financial difficulties. The distribution of resources was also reportedly unequal between them at the cash-rich Southern MCD, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Why is the AAP upset with the delineation?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ruled the civic bodies for 15 years, while the Aam Aadmi Party rules the state.

The Centre’s decision to merge the three municipal corporations is seen by the AAP – from which it faces stiff competition in the polls – as an excuse to delay the election. The party led by Arvind Kejriwal said it was the BJP’s ploy to buy time after the big defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections in March.

Last month, the party opposed the draft plan submitted by the Boundaries Commission, saying it was “politically motivated”.

“The exercise was canceled for lack of logic, justification and reason by experts on all sides. It has been argued that the reorganization of neighborhoods under the MCD boundary could pose a threat to the development of the national capital and putting the interests of working-class neighborhoods in the dark,” the AAP added in a statement.

The party has also petitioned the Supreme Court against the Centre’s “blatant interference” in the conduct of municipal elections in Delhi by using “brazen influence” on the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone the elections. According to the AAP, the redistricting of neighborhoods will introduce disparity in the population and size of civic administrative units, reports NDTV.

“People are questioning the move. BJP has been in the Center for seven to eight years, why didn’t they do it (unification) sooner,” AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had said. “The BJP knows there is an AAP wave in Delhi and they would lose.”

How is the BJP profiting from the process?

According to insiders, the BJP state unit wanted the MCD polls postponed for six months. He wanted to use the time to convince Delhi residents that things have changed after the Center decided to unify civic bodies, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Delhi BJP Chairman Adesh Gupta said trifurcation had weakened the financial health of civic bodies and unification would help make the society financially stable. “The unification of MCDs will also contribute to better development work and timely payment of employee salaries,” he added.

When will the Delhi municipal elections take place?

Now that the delimitation exercise is finalized, the Center will ask the State Election Commission to begin the process of declaring dates for civic elections. MCD polls can be held either at the end of this year or in early 2023.

According to a report in NDTV, the Delhi municipal elections could be held at the same time as the Gujarat Assembly elections. This will ensure that the PAA is engaged in the capital. The party campaigned in Gujarat, hoping to make inroads in the state.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the party was ready for the municipal elections and the people of Delhi would teach the BJP a lesson as they failed to keep the city clean.

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.