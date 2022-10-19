News
The NFL Black Friday game is coming to Amazon in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) throws the ball for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2022.
Kim Clement | USA Today Sports | Reuters
Amazon will air the first-ever Black Friday NFL game in November 2023, the company revealed in a joint announcement with the National Football League on Tuesday.
The game – which will take place at 3 p.m. ET on November 24, 2023 – is the first NFL competition to take place the day after Thanksgiving, which in itself is a traditionally big day for NFL games. Teams for the Black Friday game will be announced along with the rest of the matchups in next season’s NFL schedule.
The announcement places the game on key discount holidays for brick-and-mortar retailers, and the game could drive shopper traffic away from stores and onto Amazon. Amazon is offering online discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this holiday weekend.
“Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday season, and we’re thrilled to kick it off with a gift for football fans across the country with this new game,” said Jay Marine, global head of sports at Premium Video.
Even without an NFL game to handle, this year’s Black Friday is already expected to underperform previous years. Amazon’s move can only exacerbate this weakness, which has grown as stores run more promotions throughout the holiday season.
The ad praised Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” show, which debuted this year and averages 10.8 million viewers per week, according to Nielson. This audience is 48% higher than that of “Thursday Night Football” in 2021, according to the press release on Tuesday.
– CNBC’s Jessica Golden contributed to this report.
Reviews | Trump’s subpoena will make headlines, but the real news from Washington was elsewhere
What strikes me most about the hearing is that it was not the big news that came out of Washington today; on the contrary, the most important news came across the street from the Capitol, and about a mile away on 14th Street.
First, the United States Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to allow a special counsel in the Mar-a-Lago case to review classified documents. The unsigned order involved a relatively narrow dispute, but the lack of dissent suggests the court may not grant Trump the protection he will seek from the Justice Department, should he end up indicting Trump for violating a or more federal laws. For all the legal landmines in Trump’s path — breaking Georgia’s election interference laws, a possible contempt citation if he refuses to comply with today’s subpoena — the Mar-a case -Lago remains the most damaging to Trump, especially since at different times he has more or less admitted to violating one or more of the federal records laws.
The other big news came from the Ministry of Labour. Inflation continues to rise unabated, with the consumer price index jumping at an annual rate of 8.2%, a 40-year high. Core inflation – excluding food and energy – increased by 6.6%. With less than a month to go until the midterm elections, Maalox sales are sure to pick up at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. For some time now, midterm election prognoses have been clouded by crosscurrents — inflation, crime, and low presidential approval ratings favoring Republicans, and abortion, threats to democracy, and flawed Republican candidates favoring Democrats. For these GOP contenders, today’s inflation numbers are an answered prayer.
Such an argument, no doubt, will infuriate those who saw these hearings as a powerful case that the former president deliberately sought to sabotage the last election and retain power by any means necessary. The adoption of Trump’s fraudulent case by more than 100 GOP candidates for top-to-bottom polling stations, they will say, is powerful evidence that the Republican Party as a whole has embraced a clear and present danger.
But my observation in June when the hearings began remains sadly true: “In the case of Trump, the finding that he engaged in corrupt and most likely criminal behavior is breathtaking evidence at least since November 2020, if not before. And this certainty – along with the blatant refusal of millions to accept this reality – sets the limits of what the January 6 Committee can achieve.
These inflation figures today only underscore this point.
The review of John Irving’s last chairlift – an extravagant family epic | Fiction
Jhis novel is not for those who lack the reader’s stamina. At 912 pages, you’re going to have to deeply love John Irving, or have a passion for reading novels through thick and thin. If it’s the former, it’s hard to see the release of The Last Chairlift as anything other than good news, as there’s now a lot more Irving to read. But what about those of us in the latter camp who are, say, just curious about Irving?
The first thing to note is that this is Irving’s 15th novel – and he’s now 80 years old. By all accounts he was a bestselling writer and touched millions of hearts: The Cider House Rules and A Prayer for Owen Meany were huge global hits. This book retreads familiar Irving territory: questionable authorship issues; long passages on the struggle; unconventional people in a conventional small town in New England; physically small characters; characters who are writers; a mute character; a lot of discussions about cinema; a lot of sex and sexual politics.
It is the story of the life and family of Adam Brewster from the 1940s to almost the present day. Her mother, Little Ray, a ski instructor, won’t tell her who her father is, but is happy in a lifelong relationship with Molly. Later, in a marriage of convenience (but also love and respect), Little Ray officially marries Mr. Barlow, who transitions from male to female over the course of the novel. We also meet Adam’s grandparents, aunts, uncles, and several of his variously banjaxed girlfriends.
The best of the novel comes from Irving’s unusual scene writing, and this remains its great imaginative force. It consistently avoids setup and tuning cliches and deftly draws you in as a witness to the weird. Adam is in bed with Jasmine, one of his unhappy girlfriends, for example, and the ghost of his grandfather appears, naked except for his diaper. Then the grandfather “crouched down, grumbling. Could ghosts shit? Have they? …Not to be outdone…Jasmine – still standing on the bed – let go of her innards…” Enter Dottie, an elderly and “restorative” caregiver, looking like the “angel of death”, covered in cream for pale-faced and wearing a contraption like a lampshade around his head. “Looks like your girlfriend should have worn the diaper.”
On the other hand, there is a very moving and – again – strangely original scene when Adam goes to collect the corpses of a couple who have decided to end their days together at the top of the ski slopes following a diagnosis of cancer, and go down by chairlift between the two frozen bodies. “I sat next to me… hugging them tight… I admired the life they had made together and how they chose to end it.”
Initially, I savored the assemblage of characters – the different sexualities involved, the transgressive mother, Mr Barlow. But part of me couldn’t help but think that after 900 pages, I had learned very little about another human being’s experience of gender transition, for example. Or what really prompted Em, the mute character, to speak? And sure enough, I was interested in the mother kissing her son, but disappointed that she was just laughing and behaving elliptically, so it was getting harder and harder to take the oedipal notes seriously Of the history. It would be an overstatement to say that Irving is only gestural in this book, but it’s as if he brilliantly imagines scenes and characters, then fails to give them any interesting or plausible interiority – like writing a screenplay. and rely on a director or actors to provide depth.
I also didn’t get along with Irving’s popular, awkward humor. He uses the tongue-in-cheek wording “sleeping arrangements,” for example, over and over again; supposedly to poke fun at those who might object, and conversely to assert that the novel has no problem with who has sex with whom. But the repetition gives the impression that the text protests too much, and that the book secretly participates in exactly the same lust that it claims to decry.
Irving has been compared to Dickens, but on the evidence of this novel that is far-fetched. He has little of Dickens’s sophisticated and versatile mastery of register, and only a fraction of his psychological dexterity. His vocabulary lacks invention and his word selection is decidedly banal. I’m afraid the book is also very poorly edited – if at all. There are a lot of tedious repetitions, while at one point Irving wrote over 150 pages of script in the middle of the text. In it is a line of dialogue that reads, “Unrevised real life is just a mess.” Unrevised manuscripts – the same.
Live Updates | Russia–Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — The Russian military continues its strategy to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving people without power in dozens of towns and villages as the war nears its eight-month milestone.
PM Modi at Defense Expo
Gandhinagar:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a new air base in northern Gujarat, near the Indo-Pakistan border, and said it would become an effective center for the country’s security.
Speaking after the inauguration of the Defense Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi also said that the defense forces will release a list of 101 additional items which cannot be imported.
With this 411, defense-related goods can only be purchased locally, he said.
“It will give a major boost to the Indian defense industry,” he said.
The Prime Minister said it was an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian companies were taking part for the first time.
He said the upcoming air base at Deesa in Banaskantha in North Gujarat “will become an effective center for the security of the country.
He also said that Indian defense product exports had increased eightfold over the past few years.
The country has come a long way because “before we were releasing pigeons and now we are releasing cheetahs,” he added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Lockheed to increase production of HIMARS – Politico – RT World News
US-based company reportedly making more rocket launchers to send to kyiv
Lockheed Martin to ramp up production of M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers as the United States pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia, Politico reported Tuesday, citing the call of the CEO Jim Taiclet to investors.
According to the report, Taiclet said the company plans to increase production from 60 a year to 96. The move comes after Ukraine, Poland and Estonia ordered dozens of launchers, Politico said.
Taiclet added that Lockheed Martin is also considering expanding its plant in Camden, Arkansas.
“We train our skilled workforce across a bunch of product lines” as demand grows for HIMARS or the M270 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), he said.
HIMARS is one of the most advanced weapons the United States has supplied to Ukraine to date. The system allows for high-precision strikes on targets such as bridges and ammunition depots behind enemy lines.
READ MORE:
Ukraine attacked Donetsk with American missiles – mayor
Washington has so far delivered 20 to kyiv, Politico noted. The United States said this month that four new HIMARS were part of the latest $625 million military aid package.
Mikhail Podoliak, the head of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said in August that a shipment of 50 HIMARS “would completely change the course of this war.
Russia has repeatedly argued that the delivery of HIMARS and other Western weapons to Ukraine only leads to an escalation of the conflict.
Jana Kramer says her ex-husband cheated on more than 13 women
Jana Kramer said this week that her ex-husband Mike Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women during their nearly six-year marriage.
“It must be really painful,” said “Red Table Talk” co-host Jada Pinkett Smith in an excerpt from Wednesday’s Facebook Watch show.
“I know we’re both in better places,” the country star tearfully told the co-hosts, “But I’m thinking about this year, my kids won’t be waking up at my house on Christmas Day. This one- this is going to hurt.”
The couple, who share Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, divorced last year after getting married in 2015.
JANA KRAMER HAS FIRST CHILDLESS THANKSGIVING AFTER DIVORCE: ‘MY HEART HURT ME’
She continued, “That’s when I’m like, ‘This isn’t fair. You also took away my dream of what I wanted for my family. This isn’t fair.’”
JANA KRAMER OPENS UP ON EMOTIONAL AND PHYSICAL ABUSE IN PAST RELATIONSHIPS MONTHS AFTER DIVORCE
Last Thanksgiving, she wrote on Instagram, “My heart aches not to be with [her children] today and I have a feeling whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th, there will always be a heartache.”
A year after their marriage, she and Caussin, a former NFL player, separated for a year over infidelity issues and the tight ex sought treatment for sex addiction.
“For me, I realized a lot of things throughout my life that sex and having sex was my addictive behavior, and that’s where I was going to hide my feelings, run away from reality and it was my drug,” Caussin said in 2019.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
The couple renewed their vows in 2017 and they co-authored the book “The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully” in 2020.
In April 2021, Kramer wrote on Instagram: “‘It’s about time’. As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe possible again, these words have now come true. fought. I loved a lot. I forgave. I put in the work. I gave everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. ‘It’s time.’ “
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
She added, “Please know that I still wholeheartedly believe in marriage, love and rebuilding. I can’t fight anymore. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love , the heart and the support that you have in many ways fought during this journey by my side, and for that I am grateful to him.”
Fox
