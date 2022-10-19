News
The only nice thing Scott Jensen has to say about Tim Walz: His smile.
It’s that moment when the sparring politicians are invited to let their guard down a bit and, well, say something nice about each other.
In Minnesota’s televised debate between Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, the moment came nearly halfway into the hourlong debate inside a Rochester TV studio, when Caitlin Alexander, an anchor at KTTC, asked the following:
“Other than thanking them for being willing to serve in office, what is one nice thing you can say about your opponent?”
The question first went to Jensen, who paused for 5 seconds, then said, “I’ve thought about this question.”
Then he paused another 2 seconds, drew a breath, and said:
“I think Tim Walz is an affable individual who … (2-second pause) … has a wonderful smile.”
The answer hung in the air for 4 seconds before moderator Dan Wolfe cautiously redirected the question to Walz.
Walz responded in his characteristically word-dense delivery — but also kept his response terse:
“I think Scott has shown a great affinity as he talks about his family, talks about how important that is to him. That’s always a pretty good indicator for (where) someone’s heart’s at. I myself always appreciate that, when someone puts their family first.”
Neither man used close to his allotted 30 seconds to answer.
Sean Miller coaches Xavier as former assistant seeks second chance
While Sean Miller was introduced Tuesday at Madison Square Garden as one of the Big East’s newest men’s basketball coaches, Emanuel “Book” Richardson was overseeing a practice session about 8 miles north at Gaucho Gym in the South Bronx.
Xavier, who is bringing Miller back as head coach, was prepared to shrug off the scandal in Arizona during Miller’s tenure as Wildcats head coach from 2009-21 because he thinks he can help the Musketeers to win big again. Arizona was caught up in the 2017 federal investigation into college basketball corruption.
Richardson, who worked alongside Miller for 10 years and served three months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to bribe, expressed no animosity toward Miller. to get back into the game so quickly after being fired at Arizona in April 2021. That could mean there’s a chance Richardson could return to college play one day for a second chance, too.
“It gives me hope to coach in college,” Richardson told the Post. “It’s been five years. Whether I’m angry, whether I’m sad, whether I’m upset, it doesn’t help me. I’m trying to show someone that I still have a lot of talent, that I still have a lot of time left.
“I hope someone will just understand that I can help them win basketball games on and off the court, that I can cultivate talent and that I can coach.”
Richardson, 49, was one of four assistant coaches arrested in connection with the FBI investigation. He was accused of accepting $20,000 to send Arizona players to sports agent Christian Dawkins. During Dawkins’ trial, the prosecution released a wiretap call in which Richardson told Dawkins that Miller was paying $10,000 a month to have former player Deandre Ayton play for the Wildcats. Miller denied paying players. Arizona was charged with five Level 1 violations last March and Miller faces a Level 1 charge for failing to demonstrate “that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored his personnel.”
After Xavier missed the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season in 2021-22, he turned his attention to Miller, who sat out just a year after being fired at Arizona. He went 120-47 and reached four NCAA tournaments in five years from 2004 to 2009 as the Musketeers coach, with Richardson serving as one of his assistants.
“It means the world to me. Xavier really believed in me at two different times,” Miller, 53, said. “Number one, gave me my first head coaching opportunity when my record was zero and zero. You always need that first person to believe in you. And then secondly, I’ve now had the opportunity for them to believe in who I am at a critical time for Xavier. … Glad to be back, grateful to be back.
When asked if he should explain to Xavier decision makers what happened in Arizona, Miller replied, “They know who I am.”
Athletic director Greg Christopher said the school looked into the matter and came out comfortable with hiring Miller. It helped that he had the support of CEOs and Catholic Church leaders in the community, as well as notable alumni.
“It was probably the longest interview I’ve ever been in, because we went through everything,” Christopher said.
A Big East assistant coach said the hiring of Miller shows that everything is a win-win situation, while another said: “Not everyone in our office understands why this guy deserves a job after what happened. past.”
Big East commissioner Val Ackerman noted that each school has the freedom to hire coaches they deem appropriate, but the league did not object to that decision.
“We trust Xavier’s judgment on this, and we’re going to be looking forward, not backward,” Ackerman said.
Richardson, meanwhile, is currently director of men’s basketball for the Bronx-based Gauchos AAU program. He is expected to be the head coach of a new New York academy team called The Program starting in the 2023-24 season, but it is still in the process of being launched. Richardson, a New York native, does not believe Miller threw him under the bus, although the two have not spoken since Richardson’s arrest.
Miller and Richardson are still in limbo as the Arizona case remains unresolved. A decision is expected soon, with a possible suspension for Miller and disciplinary action for Richardson after the conclusion of the independent liability resolution process following a summer hearing.
It remains uncertain if any school will be willing to take a chance on Richardson. He was close to landing a job at LIU Brooklyn on new coach Rod Strickland’s staff, but the president refused to sign off on the move.
It’s worth noting that these days players can take advantage of their name, image and likeness (NIL), and if these rules had been in place years ago, perhaps Richardson wouldn’t have landed behind. the bars or wouldn’t have quit college basketball at all. The same could be said for the other three assistant coaches who were arrested as part of the FBI investigation five years ago.
“That’s the irony,” Richardson said. “I see it like this: in every dark cloud there is a silver lining. … I’m not saying [NIL] wouldn’t have happened anyway, but this thing that happened to the four black helpers, it sped it up.
New York Post
Terry Francona’s questionable decision-making cost Guardians a chance to play in ALCS
Terry Francona managed a very poor game in his team’s loss in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.
The Guardians’ manager, a respected veteran skipper, mismanaged a few crucial parts of the game, denying his team’s magic carpet ride an entrance into Houston.
After the game, Francona clarified a few of the puzzling moments, leaving a few things still to be desired.
NOT CHALLENGING
In the fourth inning, Cleveland second baseman Andres Gimenez rolled over a ball and sent it up the first base line. With two outs and the Guardians already trailing 4-1, any base runner would have been a valuable resource for a team desperately trying to mount a comeback.
Gimenez hustled up the line and beat pitcher Nestor Cortes to first, forcing Yankee first baseman Anthony Rizzo to go for the out by himself. The result was a bang-bang play with both players sliding — Rizzo glove first, Gimenez feet first — to try and reach the bag. Gimenez was called out, but instant replays on the TBS broadcast clearly showed that Rizzo’s glove got stuck in the dirt before reaching the base, and Gimenez’s cleat had beaten him.
Still, the Guardians did not challenge the play. Afterward, Francona was asked why he and his replay crew chose not to challenge the play.
“We ran out of time,” he answered succinctly.
That is not a good enough answer in the regular season, let alone a do-or-die postseason game. The Guardians had questionable replay strategies all series, especially in Game 4 when they used their two challenges on plays that had no shot of being overturned. Perhaps that made them gun shy in Game 5, but the Gimenez play was a true example of the “nothing to lose” challenge, as a runner on first could have been monumental (especially with Cortes nearing the end of his rope) and they still would have had another challenge in their pocket for the late innings.
After the game, the Daily News asked Rizzo if he was surprised Francona didn’t review the play. All he said was that he “didn’t see” the play in question. Next, he was asked if he thought Gimenez was out.
“Yeah, but I guess he was safe,” he smirked.
STARTING AARON CIVALE
All messaging from the Cleveland camp made it clear that Shane Bieber was a very unlikely option in Game 5. Bieber would have been on three day’s rest — just like Cortes, who wound up pitching a phenomenal game — but no two pitchers are built the same.
We can’t dispute that Francona knows his pitcher better than anybody else. We also don’t know how Bieber’s body — mainly his pitching shoulder, which sent him to the injured list for over two months last season — would have responded.
What we can debate was Francona’s decision to start Aaron Civale. Not only had Civale been mediocre in the regular season, he also had not pitched at all in the postseason. The question is why they threw Civale to the wolves rather than using an opener and having him face the bottom of the Yankees’ order.
Trevor Stephan, who appeared in three games, including Game 5, did not allow a hit all series. Coming into Tuesday, he had gone 2.1 innings, striking out five and walking zero. Hindsight being 20/20, Stephan would have been a great candidate to open the game and get at least four outs. The drop off in the Yankees’ lineup after Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge, Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton is so steep that it can cause motion sickness.
We’ll never know how this series could have turned if Francona let Stephan face those four before turning things over to Civale for some length, but it may haunt Guardians’ fans all winter. Civale was tagged for a walk, two hits and three runs while only getting a single out. Stanton’s three-run opposite field home run off him put the Guardians’ behind the eight ball right away and Civale was given a Bronx serenade as he sulked off the mound.
“I felt terrible taking him out that quickly, but I just didn’t think we could give up any more,” Francona said.
Francona also reiterated after the game that even though Civale lasted just a third of an inning, there was no consideration to using Bieber.
“He had a little bit of command issues,” said Josh Donaldson, who ended Civale’s day with a single. “We really weren’t that surprised [that they didn’t use Bieber].
OTHER CURIOSITIES
Any longtime baseball observer understands the utility of scoring first. That’s why Cleveland shortstop Amed Rosario’s bunt attempt in the top of the first was so bizarre. Steven Kwan had reached on a single, setting the Guardians up for a potentially big inning.
That was quelled when Rosario popped the bunt up for the first out and Jose Ramirez and Oscar Gonzalez couldn’t do anything behind him, extinguishing the first kindling Cleveland had going. Francona told reporters after the game that his dugout never tells guys when to bunt for a base hit, presumably what Rosario was going for, putting the onus on the player there.
If we’re nit picking, the other odd move by Francona was going to reliever James Karinchak before Emmanuel Clase. According to FanGraphs’ Wins Above Replacement, Clase was the best reliever in the American League this season, ahead of the field by half a win.
But Franconca opted for Karinchak to relieve Stephan in the fifth inning and face Rizzo with Torres already standing on second base. Karinchak did put Rizzo in a quick 0-2 hole, but after a foul ball, the Bombers’ first baseman sent a ball back up the middle for an RBI single. That knocked in a run, putting the Yankees ahead by the 5-1 score that would eventually become final, making Clase’s appearance in the seventh and eighth inning pretty much inconsequential.
“That was a big ask and they did a terrific job,” Francona said, speaking about the entire bullpen. “They have done a terrific job all year.”
It’s a shame for all of northeastern Ohio that they won’t get to see that bullpen against the Astros.
()
LA County Libraries may soon provide Narcan for overdoses
Los Angeles County Libraries could provide the overdose reversal drug naloxone and teach librarians how to administer the life-saving drug under a proposal unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
In addition to providing and administering doses of naloxone, often sold as a nasal spray under the Narcan brand, the motion also directs county health officials to explore the possibility of creating distribution sites at libraries. where residents can pick up doses of medicine to keep on hand.
“Opioid deaths and fentanyl poisonings are on the rise, and we should make sure Narcan is in our county libraries where so many young people hang out after school,” said supervisor Janice Hahn, who presented the motion, in a press release. “Parents are scared and want to know where they can keep Narcan in case of an emergency, so I want to explore the possibility of making our libraries distribution sites for Narcan kits.”
The board also approved a separate motion, introduced by Supervisor Hilda Solis, that directs county health and education agencies to develop outreach toolkits using “traditional and social media, as well as s ‘engaging with ethnic and local media for culturally and linguistically appropriate outreach’, to better educate students, parents and others about the dangers of overdoses and where to find naloxone.
The moves follow a series of overdoses in recent months in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Since September, at least nine teenagers have overdosed on pills potentially containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl, including Melanie Ramos, a 15-year-old Bernstein High School student, who died.
On September 22, the superintendent of schools in Los Angeles. Alberto Carvalho announced that the district would provide naloxone to all 1,400 public schools as part of LA Unified’s anti-drug strategy.
California Daily Newspapers
Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez undergoes ankle surgery
Francisco Alvarez, the Mets’ top prospect and one of the top-ranked in baseball, had surgery on his ankle Tuesday.
The 20-year-old catcher missed time in late August with a loose body his right ankle. The Mets shut him down and he was able to avoid surgery. He returned to Triple-A Syracuse and played well enough to warrant a call-up for the final week of the regular season.
But following the season, he underwent imaging and he had surgery to address cartilage damage resulting from the preexisting loose body. The club expects him to be ready for spring training.
The surgery appears to have gone well as Alvarez posted some post-op selfies to his Instagram stories, including one with his foot wrapped in a bandage captioned, “Thank you my God. Everything went super well” in Spanish.
A power-hitting catcher from Venezuela, Alvarez started the season in Double-A Binghamton and put up monster numbers. He was promoted to Triple-A after 67 games but he struggled at the onset. He hit just .167 over his first 15 games. However, the concerns disappeared when he returned, as hit .362 with three home runs and a 1.079 OPS.
Alvarez was called up to the Major Leagues on Sept. 30, making his debut that night as the DH against the Atlanta Braves. In his brief big league stint, he didn’t do a ton of damage but he did display the power with a long home run against the Washington Nationals.
()
Far-left NPR acknowledges bidenflation is ‘blowing budgets and killing joy’
Far-left NPR almost engaged in real reporting on Joe Biden’s inflation crisis…
Almost:
Inflation is starting to look like the horror movie monster that won’t die. The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows prices in September hit a new 40-year high.
What’s striking about the data is that much of the worst inflation is hitting us at home: rent is up 7.2%, electricity prices are up 15.5%, groceries increased by 13%..
NPR’s wellness queens even pointed out that natural gas is up 33%.
More importantly, NPR’s acknowledgment of how Biden’s deliberate mismanagement of the economy and energy policy is killing what were once the simple pleasures in life.
Pleasures like a good steak and a weekend motorcycle trip are now too expensive for a man interviewed by NPR. And we all know how demoralizing it is to go shopping and fill up on gas. A trip to the grocery store that cost $45 under President Trump now costs something closer to $70 under his Joe Biden fraud. This shocking reality blows your mind, especially with no end in sight. Yeah, no end in sight despite all the lies from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Biden and the White House.
Inflation is hitting Americans hard at home — with skyrocketing prices for electricity, groceries, rent and even breakfast.
A carton of eggs costs 30.5% more than last year.
—NPR (@NPR) October 18, 2022
Not to mention all that NPR type spitting propaganda:
But lately [Omair] sheriff [of Inflation Insights] announced good news. He thinks inflation will start falling as early as next month. He says the costs of rent, health insurance and clothing are showing signs of falling and he thinks this time could be the darkness before dawn.
“I feel better about the prospects than I have in quite a while. Hopefully we will see a lot of relief coming,” Sharif told the welfare queens.
Oh okay…
How long have this White House and its allies in fake news outlets like NPR been telling us that prosperity is just around the corner?
Look around you financial geniuses…
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but gas prices are rising again. And guess what? Gas prices affect the price of everything else. You need fossil fuels to ship, store, manufacture, and advertise almost any product. Believe me; inflation won’t get better until this country comes to its senses and kicks out leftist crazies like Biden, who deliberately destroyed our economy by shutting down domestic oil and gas exploration.
Democrats honestly believe they are saving the planet by destroying the middle class. Democrats also seem to believe that burning oil produced by our enemies does less harm to the planet than burning our own oil.
The Democrats blew up inflation, destroyed all of our great cities, perverted art with Woke Nazism, and opened the borders to millions. This invasion depresses wages, exacerbates housing shortages, increases scarcity and, by extension, prices. Democrats are now openly targeting young children, seeking to groom them through sexualization and maiming them with this trans madness through puberty blockers and irreversible surgeries.
At this point, only idiots and groomers vote Democrat.
Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook page here.
Breitbart News
MN/Wis. Girl Scouts receive $4.2M of record $84.5M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches, the 110-year-old organization said Tuesday, calling it a vote of confidence. More than $4 million was directed to the organization in the Twin Cities.
“Her support of our organization means honestly just as much as the donation,” Sofia Chang, CEO of GSUSA, said in an interview.
It’s the largest donation the Girl Scouts have received from an individual since their founding in 1912, she said. The funds will help the organization recover from the impact of the pandemic, which drove down membership. The Girl Scouts plan to support volunteers and staff, make camp properties more resistant to the impacts of climate change, improve science and technology education for youth members and develop diversity and inclusion programming to make their troops more accessible.
In the Twin Cities, Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys said that it had received a $4.2 million unrestricted gift from Scott. It is the largest gift in the River Valleys’ history. The council serves 19,000 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and one county in Iowa.
“The board and staff are honored to accept this extraordinary gift and want to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to MacKenzie Scott and her team for recognizing Girl Scouts River Valleys’ relevance and impact in our communities,” Tish Bolger, Girl Scouts River Valleys CEO, said in a statement. “Over the next decade, this gift has the potential to increase our ability to serve the complex needs of girls and their families and continue to build our capacity to become an anti-racist organization.”
Added Jane Canney, the chair of the council’s board of directors: “Girl Scouts River Valleys has a long history of producing positive outcomes for girls who have experienced a variety of challenges in their lives. This gift validates the tremendous work of our volunteers, staff, and leadership and is an opportunity for us to have an even greater impact throughout our region.”
The Girl Scout council in Southern Arizona decided to use the $1.4 million it received from Scott to elevate the work they are already doing rather than to start a new program or initiative, said its CEO Kristen Garcia-Hernandez.
“We are a small council and we’re certainly not in a major metropolitan hub. So for us, gifts of this magnitude don’t come around very often,” Garcia-Hernandez said.
The gift accelerates their plan to hire more staff to reach most places in the seven counties they serve in under an hour and provide programming year-round. The council will also outfit a van as a mobile science and technology classroom, a project they have tried to fund for a year and a half. Many local funders seem to think that the Girl Scout’s cookie sales cover their expenses, she said.
“While the cookie program sustains us certainly and it’s wonderful and the girls are part of that process, which makes it even more beautiful, we certainly need more from the community,” Garcia-Hernandez said.
Philanthropic giving to organizations that specifically serve women and girls represents less than 2% of all donations, according to a research project of the Women’s Philanthropy Institute at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. The institute found that proportion has not changed significantly between 2012 and 2019, the years the study has tracked.
Tessa Skidmore, research associate at the institute, said major gifts from women like philanthropists Melinda French Gates, Sheryl Sandberg and Scott could inspire other donors.
“Those are the types of things that have the potential to change that number,” she said.
The institute partnered with Pivotal Ventures, the investment firm founded by French Gates, and others to promote giving to women and girls on the International Day of the Girl, marked on Oct. 11 each year. It also shares its giving data in the hopes that donors or researchers will use it as one way to evaluate gender equity in donations.
Scott communicates infrequently about her giving, which has totaled around $12 billion since 2019. She has donated large, unrestricted grants to many different kinds of organizations, though her gifts have had a special focus on racial equity. Scott also made a blockbuster $275 million gift to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliates this year.
In September, Scott filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, whose profile was also removed from website of The Giving Pledge, a group that asks billionaires to give more than half their wealth away in their lifetimes. The former couple had jointly written on the site last year about their intention to give away Scott’s fortune, which largely comes from her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Youth membership of the Girl Scouts fell dramatically during the pandemic, dropping nearly 30% from about 1.4 million in 2019- 2020 to just over 1 million in 2021-2022. Chang acknowledged the drop but made the case that the organization’s programs consistently help girls build confidence and tackle problems in their community.
“Our traditional way of supporting girls was really upended during the pandemic as troops couldn’t really meet in person,” Chang said. “So to build back stronger than we ever had before, we’re really listening to our Girl Scouts, listening to their families and to our volunteers to really ensure that what comes next for us is truly impactful in this moment.”
