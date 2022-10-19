The review of John Irving’s last chairlift – an extravagant family epic | Fiction

Jhis novel is not for those who lack the reader’s stamina. At 912 pages, you’re going to have to deeply love John Irving, or have a passion for reading novels through thick and thin. If it’s the former, it’s hard to see the release of The Last Chairlift as anything other than good news, as there’s now a lot more Irving to read. But what about those of us in the latter camp who are, say, just curious about Irving?

The first thing to note is that this is Irving’s 15th novel – and he’s now 80 years old. By all accounts he was a bestselling writer and touched millions of hearts: The Cider House Rules and A Prayer for Owen Meany were huge global hits. This book retreads familiar Irving territory: questionable authorship issues; long passages on the struggle; unconventional people in a conventional small town in New England; physically small characters; characters who are writers; a mute character; a lot of discussions about cinema; a lot of sex and sexual politics.

It is the story of the life and family of Adam Brewster from the 1940s to almost the present day. Her mother, Little Ray, a ski instructor, won’t tell her who her father is, but is happy in a lifelong relationship with Molly. Later, in a marriage of convenience (but also love and respect), Little Ray officially marries Mr. Barlow, who transitions from male to female over the course of the novel. We also meet Adam’s grandparents, aunts, uncles, and several of his variously banjaxed girlfriends.

The best of the novel comes from Irving’s unusual scene writing, and this remains its great imaginative force. It consistently avoids setup and tuning cliches and deftly draws you in as a witness to the weird. Adam is in bed with Jasmine, one of his unhappy girlfriends, for example, and the ghost of his grandfather appears, naked except for his diaper. Then the grandfather “crouched down, grumbling. Could ghosts shit? Have they? …Not to be outdone…Jasmine – still standing on the bed – let go of her innards…” Enter Dottie, an elderly and “restorative” caregiver, looking like the “angel of death”, covered in cream for pale-faced and wearing a contraption like a lampshade around his head. “Looks like your girlfriend should have worn the diaper.”

On the other hand, there is a very moving and – again – strangely original scene when Adam goes to collect the corpses of a couple who have decided to end their days together at the top of the ski slopes following a diagnosis of cancer, and go down by chairlift between the two frozen bodies. “I sat next to me… hugging them tight… I admired the life they had made together and how they chose to end it.”

Initially, I savored the assemblage of characters – the different sexualities involved, the transgressive mother, Mr Barlow. But part of me couldn’t help but think that after 900 pages, I had learned very little about another human being’s experience of gender transition, for example. Or what really prompted Em, the mute character, to speak? And sure enough, I was interested in the mother kissing her son, but disappointed that she was just laughing and behaving elliptically, so it was getting harder and harder to take the oedipal notes seriously Of the history. It would be an overstatement to say that Irving is only gestural in this book, but it’s as if he brilliantly imagines scenes and characters, then fails to give them any interesting or plausible interiority – like writing a screenplay. and rely on a director or actors to provide depth.

I also didn’t get along with Irving’s popular, awkward humor. He uses the tongue-in-cheek wording “sleeping arrangements,” for example, over and over again; supposedly to poke fun at those who might object, and conversely to assert that the novel has no problem with who has sex with whom. But the repetition gives the impression that the text protests too much, and that the book secretly participates in exactly the same lust that it claims to decry.

Irving has been compared to Dickens, but on the evidence of this novel that is far-fetched. He has little of Dickens’s sophisticated and versatile mastery of register, and only a fraction of his psychological dexterity. His vocabulary lacks invention and his word selection is decidedly banal. I’m afraid the book is also very poorly edited – if at all. There are a lot of tedious repetitions, while at one point Irving wrote over 150 pages of script in the middle of the text. In it is a line of dialogue that reads, “Unrevised real life is just a mess.” Unrevised manuscripts – the same.