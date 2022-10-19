You are reading an excerpt from Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest for freeincluding news from around the world and interesting ideas and opinions to know, delivered to your inbox every day of the week.
Troops speak out against vaccine mandate
The military attorney who ended the Pentagon’s mandate on the anthrax vaccine in 2004 is now fighting, nearly 20 years later, to end the Pentagon’s mandate on the coronavirus vaccine.
Former Navy Captain Dale Saran now represents more than a thousand service members in two separate cases that he hopes will end the current term, if he is successful again.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Saran said the Pentagon’s mandate is illegal because it involves ordering service members to take a vaccine approved for emergency use authorization (EUA) and not the FDA-cleared vaccine, known as Comirnaty.
By law, under 10 USC 1107a, the Pentagon cannot legally mandate an EUA vaccine. To do so, the Secretary of Defense must request and receive a presidential waiver in order to mandate an EUA vaccine, and the Pentagon declined to clarify whether it has ever requested or received that waiver. Instead, the Pentagon argued that the EUA vaccine and the FDA-approved Comirnaty are “interchangeable,” as Breitbart News previously reported. Saran said:
There is no licensed vaccine. On the day the FDA cleared Comirnaty on August 23, 2021, the same day it pulled it from the market. So if you look at Comirnaty’s start date and end date, you will find that it cannot be sold in the US because it was pulled from the US market the same day it was actually licensed.
He said that despite the unavailability of the FDA-licensed Comirnaty vaccine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin the following day, August 24, 2021, ordered that all troops be fully vaccinated.
Although at the time Austin claimed he would only mandate an FDA-licensed vaccine, the Pentagon simply said the two vaccines would be considered “interchangeable.” Saran called it “fraud”. He said:
The Undersecretary of Defense for Health Affairs, a woman named Terry Adirim, issued a memo claiming that the unlicensed product, BNT162b2 – Pfizer’s unlicensed EUA product – could be replaced in that it was interchangeable with the licensed product. And that’s been… it’s the fraud that’s at the heart of our business.
Saran is pursuing two different cases, one against the Pentagon on behalf of service members and one against the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of Coast Guard members, who technically belong to DHS but are also subject to the warrant.
“I made a commitment not to leave anyone behind. I’ve been down this road before and my clients have been court-martialed for the first time and sent to jail, some of them have been deported and it left a bit of a bad taste in my mouth,” said said Saran, adding:
And so when that happened, I kind of meditated on it, prayed on it, and it was clear that we had to get involved again, to protect my people, who I can serve [as] a veteran myself,” he said. “We’re not going to stop until we get the right result, which is to say it has to stop because it’s illegal.
This is basically what we harangued people for at the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial – exactly the same charges in fact. There was an experimental smallpox vaccine during Dr. Karl Brandt’s trial. And it was considered a crime punishable by death at the time to force someone to take an experimental medical product or procedure. And we seem to have just dropped that notion by just sticking the “vaccine” label on something.
Saran said he believed the mandate was not about military readiness or force protection.
“It’s all a cover story. It’s done just to break. And so whether it’s intentional or not…it does divide the military into two groups, those who bend the knee and those who don’t, and it’s really hard to get up once you’ve taken it,” he said.
Air Force First Lt. John Bowes, a prominent Air Force Academy graduate and student F-16 pilot, said he had been grounded for a year after submitting a request for religious accommodation. During that time, he co-authored reports to Congress on how the mandate hurts military readiness and hurts the military.
“Expelling more than 80,000 Department of Defense personnel who are still unvaccinated against a vaccine that does not work is a dangerous threat to national security, at a time when our recruitment is already the worst since the Vietnam War” , he said at the press conference, adding:
And if that’s not enough, vaccines just aren’t safe. In the report I helped generate for Congress, we quantified this in terms of the no-joke actual injuries that service members encountered – pilots suffering from pericarditis, a service member having four strokes after receiving the vaccine, heart attacks, so many things these are just absolutely tragic and horrific stories that are heartbreaking to hear.
Navy Commander. Olivia Degenkolb, an active duty naval officer who served for 20 years and was scheduled to serve as a naval attaché in China, but after completing training and a few days into her flight, was placed on ‘operational standby’ because ‘She hadn’t been vaccinated — even though at the time the vaccine wasn’t even compulsory.
“I personally had significant concerns about the carcinogenicity of fertility,” she said at the press conference. “These are valid concerns that Pfizer points out in its product information to the American people.”
“Under Titles 21 and 10, the government cannot legally compel you to take these products – you always have the right to accept or refuse the products,” she said, adding:
I raised these concerns with the military leaders…and since then it has resulted in the loss of my posting in China. The military has cut training opportunities. They refused leave. All my stuff was kept for almost a year. My family had to live with four bags – the four bags we had planned to travel to China with for an entire year.
Army Capt. Grant Smith, a physical therapist, said he hoped his speaking out would not affect his impending promotion to major, but that his concerns he had raised had “fallen into the dark.” deaf ear”. He said:
My convictions are nourished by my scientific training and my conscience. I can lie about what I believe, but then what use is the organization to me, especially as a holistic health and fitness agent? So I think this vaccine is safe and effective for active duty military, generally for our healthy young population. I think it was a disaster for the preparation. And I’ve personally had, you know, just incalculable difficulty trying to communicate that using scientific and moral justification.
Degenkolb said she joined the military to support and defend the Constitution to keep the American people safe.
“It is my job as a naval officer to report violations of the law to military leaders. That’s what I did. That’s what you know, almost 80,000 service members like me have done it and we really hope it gets resolved as soon as possible,” she said.
Bowes said service members were “heartbroken.”
“I personally am and I know thousands of others are too, and we’re not doing this because we want to stick to the man or because we’re a fringe group of rebels or we’re radicals. clerics or right-wing radicals or something like that,” he said.
“We were given and instilled values about upholding and defending the Constitution, values about integrity and excellence, and values about asking questions when something seems wrong and talking about it . … But the bottom line is that service members need superior coverage from the American people and our congressional leaders, and I’m here to ask for it.
There’s a national Adderall shortage and some parents are worried – NBC Chicago
A nationwide shortage of Adderall is making it harder for some parents to help their children manage symptoms of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Kandi and Lion Fludd had no reason to believe they would have any trouble filling their 8-year-old son’s Adderall prescription when they were out shopping in their hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada two weeks ago. “We had no notice,” Kandi, 44, told TODAY Parents. “When we went to the pharmacy, they told us it was nationwide, they didn’t know when they would get (another shipment) and we had to call our doctor’s office.”
Kandi says it was difficult to contact her son’s doctor, largely due to an influx of calls from other parents who could no longer fill their children’s prescriptions.
“I spoke to a nurse and she told me that she had had three other calls before me with parents who were crying because there was no Adderall at the pharmacy and they did not know not what to do,” Kandi added.
The couple’s son went seven days without his medication before a pharmacist could fill his prescription.
“I called the pharmacy every day. After four days, his teacher walked up to my vehicle as I was picking him up from school and said, ‘I can’t take it anymore, you gotta do something,’” Lion, 45, explained.
“She said he was rolling on the floor, unfocused and getting in the faces of other kids,” Kandi added. “When he’s not on medication… there are no boundaries.”
“Not having access to this medicine for our son affects our lives tremendously,” Lion said.
What is causing the national Adderall shortage?
Dr. Max Wiznitzer, a pediatric neurologist and co-chair of the Professional Advisory Board of CHADD, an ADHD advocacy organization, says Adderall shortages are not uncommon.
“Raw materials for stimulant drugs are regulated and supervised by the government,” Wiznitzer told TODAY Parents. “Pharmaceutical companies have to request certain amounts of raw materials every year and that has to be approved by the DEA. We’ve had other years in the past where as we approach that time of year – late October, November, December — the companies no longer have the raw material and cannot supply the product.”
On Wednesday, October 12, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed a nationwide shortage of the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant drug that can help people manage symptoms of ADHD, including anger, anxiety , forgetfulness and difficulty concentrating.
The FDA cites “continued intermittent manufacturing delays” and a lack of “sufficient supply to continue to meet US market demand through these producers” as the cause of this year’s shortage.
In August, Teva Pharmaceuticals – the nation’s largest maker of Adderall – reported order delays, citing labor shortages. On August 5, nearly 64% of 360 independent pharmacies had problems acquiring Adderall, according to a survey conducted by the National Community Pharmacists Association.
The Adderall shortage could last until January 2023, according to the FDA’s website.
Wiznitzer says a better understanding of ADHD means more Adderall prescriptions, which can also lead to supply shortages.
“We now recognize that ADHD doesn’t stop when you’re 16,” Wiznitzer said. “We are better able to recognize the presence of ADHD in adults and therefore treatment is instituted, and stimulant medications are still one of the main treatments.”
ADHD diagnoses in children and adults have also increased during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey of 2,365 adults by ADDitude, a quarterly consumer ADHD publication.
“More children were having trouble maintaining their attention and focus, especially during remote school,” Dr. Brittany Webber, a child and adolescent psychologist practicing in New York City, said today. “It becomes a heightened presentation that we see – a fair combination of anxiety and ADHD and often the two are linked.”
As ADHD diagnoses and Adderall prescriptions have increased, the DEA has decreased the allowable quota for raw materials used to make the drug, citing cases of recreational use and abuse.
Over the past two decades, ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions to treat them have increased, particularly among college-aged students, contributing to higher rates of prescription stimulant abuse on college campuses. . NBC spoke with three psychologists who specialize in ADHD to learn more about the causes of the rise in diagnoses and why students are abusing the drugs.
What parents need to know
Wiznitzer pointed out that supply issues are nothing new for doctors, pharmacists or clinicians.
“This is more of a setback than a ‘sky is falling’ scenario,” he said. “My big advice is to work with the prescribing healthcare professional to make sure you can access a treatment that works best for you or your child’s ADHD.”
Wiznitzer added that while some prescription strengths may not be available, others are in stock and, in consultation with a doctor, parents could obtain a different strength of the same medication to circumvent the issue.
Webber agreed, adding that there are many other medication options, prescription dosages and alternative treatments parents can explore. She noted that not all alternatives will be appropriate or successful.
“Not all drugs are right for all children,” Webber said. “Sometimes parents have to try different things until they find something that works and has minimal side effects for the child. So yes, there are other drugs, but are they exactly compatible with Adderall? No.”
Parents could also run into health insurance issues even if they are able to switch manufacturers or drugs.
“If it’s a brand name drug, you have to play ‘pre-authorization games’ with the insurance company,” Wiznitzer explained.
For the Kandi and Leo parents, insurance issues were a problem.
“It took us a long time to even get references from insurance,” Kandi explained. “Insurance can only go to certain places and those places need so many documents and forms and they can only see certain patients with certain insurance and it costs out of pocket…a lot of parents are lost and don’t know where to even go for help.”
The Role of ADHD Medication Shame and Stigma
In response to the shortage, some people on social media have criticized parents for giving their children Adderall.
A 2008 study found that “stigmatizing views about stimulants” can “negatively affect” patients seeking pharmaceutical options, and parents are “less likely to turn to close relatives, friends, hospitals community and psychiatrists than to teachers, doctors and mental health professionals” when their child is diagnosed with ADHD.
“We would never say the same to someone with diabetes who needs insulin because their body can’t produce it on its own,” Webber said. “It’s similar – their child’s body isn’t producing the necessary neurotransmitters for him to be able to maintain control of his body.”
Webber added that parents are “damned if they do and damned if they don’t.”
“They either face the stigma of having a child that another person sees as out of control, or the stigma of giving their child something that could be used as a tool to learn self-regulation,” she said.
Kandi and Lion said that amid judgment from some people, they remain focused on their son and his well-being. Fearing further supply problems in the future, the child’s doctor offered to prescribe another drug. The couple have yet to come to terms with the change, as they worry about the physical and emotional impact it will have on their son.
“Adderall is an absolute necessity right now,” Lion said. “We joke that we would sell our house before we leave without giving him medicine. Without it, he says his brain is shaking.”
To protect their child from shame, the parents taught that ADHD is their son’s “super power.”
“We don’t want him to be ashamed,” Lion explained. “It’s not his fault. It’s just what it is and we have to learn to work with it and shine with it.”
Oakland Police will continue to record license plate information
Oakland police may continue to rely on cameras that record vehicle license plate information to investigate crimes, but not without additional oversight and restrictions.
After a contentious hearing, the City Council unanimously approved new policies on Tuesday that will cut the length of time police store data from two years to six months and require the department to submit quarterly reports detailing when information have been consulted.
The new rules were a compromise – crafted by councilman Sheng Thao – between the police department and the city-formed privacy advisory board, which had initially sought to halt use of the technology altogether.
“We have an agreement to improve public safety and protect public privacy,” Thao said. “We need to keep our residents safe, period.”
These types of cameras are not new; Oakland police have been using them since the early 2010s. Earlier this year, several other East Bay towns began installing their own gadgets around the city to quell stolen cars and violent crime suspects.
But the scrutiny of how police use technology led the city’s privacy expert at Tuesday’s meeting to battle police officials over policy details and accuse council members to distort the situation to the public.
The stakes were only raised due to alarming levels of gun violence and homicides last month in Oakland. This includes four homicides in a single 18-hour period in September, as well as a school shooting earlier this month that left six people injured with the suspects still at large.
But privacy advocates have criticized law enforcement for not looking more carefully at whether the devices actually reduce crime. And they pushed Oakland police to be more transparent about their license plate reading practices.
Brian Hofer, who chairs the city’s privacy advisory board, went so far as to file a lawsuit against the city and the police department last year to release more documents about how cameras are used.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Hofer displayed some of those records. They reveal that officers typically request license plate data within days or weeks of the crimes being investigated. This is proof, Hofer said, that the department is unnecessarily clinging to the records much longer than necessary.
“I believe the Oaklanders deserve better and we deserve honesty,” Hofer said. “You can’t have it both ways pretending that crime is out of control in Oakland and that (license plate readers) will immediately reduce and deter future crime. And I say that because the technology is already in place.
On the other hand, police say the cameras allow officers to focus more on violent crimes and, with footage in hand, make fewer overall stops of suspicious drivers.
“We don’t want to violate anyone’s rights in any way,” Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at the meeting. “We just want to work collaboratively…to help fight crime in the city of Oakland.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, the leader has found support from Mayor Libby Schaaf, as well as council members Loren Taylor and Treva Reid, who, along with Councilwoman Thao, are running to succeed Schaaf in office in next month’s election. .
Earlier this month, Taylor and Reid were widely featured in a city press release describing the new policies as efforts to “address the city’s growing public safety crisis.” This was a clear example, Hofer said, of mayoral candidates trying to win votes by promoting the city’s license plate-reading cameras as new technology.
Councilor Carrol Fife took aim at the same Schaaf, saying the incumbent mayor had tried to frenzy his supporters by spreading “political propaganda” that the program would be cut.
Later in the meeting, Taylor credited himself and Reid with forcing the new policies on the board, instead of “allowing them to continue to be removed at the committee level”. Reid, meanwhile, said she wouldn’t take on “political foolishness.”
Oklahoma lawyer faces illegal marijuana trade charges
Another Oklahoma attorney is facing charges after allegedly helping set up an illegal marijuana business. The state said that was just the tip of the iceberg in its investigation. The document details the illegal activity, saying attorney Matthew Stacy has registered with more than 300 LLCs to obtain medical marijuana and manufacturing licenses. the jury indicted Stacy, a local attorney, for allegedly illegally obtaining licenses for marijuana farms. “These lawyers, these consultants, will recruit people to come to Oklahoma, and they will tell these people that I will get you a 75% owner,” Woodward said. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said Oklahoma residents were recruited to become ghost landlords, signing paperwork to own the farms but having no day-to-day operations. Instead, out-of-state customers will operate the farms, which OBN says contributes to the black market. “Meanwhile, the criminal organization brings in their work crew of 25% workers and the owner 75% often don’t know anything about the farm,” Woodward said, sometimes with tens to hundreds of pounds of marijuana fully processed and/or packaged on the premises.” “Knowing that these criminal organizations shouldn’t even have been here if not for a law firm that had stepped up and submitted paperwork so they could get a license for these criminal groups are moving in here and causing all this destruction and now we have to clean it all up,” Woodward said.
Another Oklahoma attorney is facing charges after allegedly helping set up an illegal marijuana business.
The state said that was just the tip of the iceberg in its investigation. The document details the illegal activity, saying attorney Matthew Stacy has registered with more than 300 LLCs to obtain medical marijuana and manufacturing licenses.
“We’re only scratching the surface,” said Mark Woodward of the Oklahoma Narcotics Bureau.
A multi-county grand jury indicted Stacy, a local attorney, for allegedly illegally obtaining licenses for marijuana farms.
“These lawyers, these consultants, will recruit people to come to Oklahoma, and they will tell these people that I will get you a 75% owner,” Woodward said.
The Oklahoma Narcotics Bureau said Oklahoma residents were recruited to become ghost owners, signing paperwork to own the farms but having no day-to-day operations. Instead, out-of-state customers will operate the farms, which OBN says contributes to the black market.
“Meanwhile, the criminal organization brings in their 25% of employees. They are the ones who move the factories, the money and the workers and the 75% owner often doesn’t know anything about the farm,” Woodward said. .
The affidavit said, “on numerous occasions,” Stacy told officials, the crops didn’t work, but officials found “thousands of actively growing marijuana plants with sometimes tens to hundreds of pounds of marijuana. fully processed and/or packaged located on the premises.”
“Knowing that these criminal organizations shouldn’t even have been here if there hadn’t been a law firm that had stepped up and submitted fraudulent documents so they could get a license for these criminal groups to are moving here and causing all this destruction and now we have to clean it up,” Woodward said.
CNN broadcasts Donald Trump throwing an F-bomb in the Woodward tapes
CNN aired audio of former President Donald Trump swearing and discussing weapons systems with reporter Bob Woodward on “Anderson Cooper 360” on Tuesday.
Trump said, “I’ve built a weapon system that no one has had in this country before. We have things you haven’t even seen or heard of. We have things that Putin and Xi have never heard of before.
Trump continued, “Getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing, okay? Mainly because they have 1,332 fucking nuclear warheads.
He added: “It’s funny that the relationships I have, the tougher and meaner they are, the better I get along with them. You know, explain that to me one day, OK, but maybe this isn’t a bad thing. The easiest ones are the ones I may not like as much or get along with less well.
Discussing the impeachment, Trump said, “There’s nobody tougher than me. No one is tougher than me. You asked me about impeachment. I’m under impeachment and you said, you know, you act like you just won a fucking race. Nixon was in a corner with his thumb in his mouth. Bill Clinton took it very, very badly. I just do things, okay? »
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate DefExpo2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today
Ahmedabad:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate DefExpo22 in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar on Wednesday. The event aims to showcase India’s defense manufacturing capabilities.
The Prime Minister will also launch the Mission Schools of Excellence in Adalaj and lay the foundation stones for various development projects in Junagadh.
It will also inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave-2022 and will dedicate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects in Rajkot.
It will dedicate more than 1,100 homes built under the Light House project, a government statement said.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate an exhibition of innovative construction practices in Rajkot.
The need to discuss diplomacy with Russia
The reaction has been scathing – with Ukrainian and Western political pundits and officials scoffing at the logic of nuclear blackmail imposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and echoed by Musk. “There can be no compromise based on him not trigger a nuclear weapon if we deliver Ukraine,” Fiona Hill, a Russian scholar and former Trump administration official, told Politico. “Putin is behaving like a rogue state because, well, he’s a rogue state at this point. … We have to make sure he doesn’t have the effect he wants with this nuclear strategy.
How to do this is, of course, the giant conundrum surrounding the war in Ukraine.
The United States and its European partners continue to provide military aid and weapons to Kyiv in the hope that Ukraine can build on its current advantage, reclaim territories seized by Russia over the past eight months, and at any the least, winning a stronger hand whenever the warring parties attempt meaningful negotiations. The Kremlin, meanwhile, has responded to its recent setbacks with a violent escalation, launching indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine while also targeting the country’s energy infrastructure.
This latest tactic is part of Russia’s broader strategy to weaponize the impending winter in its favor, leaving Ukrainians cold and dark while driving up energy costs — and domestic anger — to across Europe. “Putin seems to believe he can coerce his enemies out before he suffers a major defeat, while the United States acts as if it can deter Putin from stepping up long enough for Ukraine to win,” wrote Hal Brands for Bloomberg Opinion. “The result of all of this is a violent and unstable balance, which cannot last forever as committed participants pursue irreconcilable goals.”
#RussiaFM Lavrov said it made no sense for Moscow to maintain a diplomatic presence in Western countries at previous levels.
The Kremlin finally realizes that there is no going back to “business as usual”.
— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) October 18, 2022
The scale of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, visualized
The specter of a nuclear conflict still hovers Western observers think Putin should be called on his bluff. Others more sensitive to the Kremlin’s position disagree. “NATO leaders appear convinced that Putin, whom President Biden recently described as a ‘rational actor,’ would not dare seize the nuclear arsenal,” wrote Dimitri Simes of the Center for the National Interest. , a Washington think tank. “Some leaders even seem to believe that Moscow is now paralyzed by concern over Western retaliation. But the time when Moscow is ready to use all available options except strategic nuclear weapons may be much closer than Western leaders and experts don’t seem to think so.
US officials have warned that all options for retaliation in the event of a Russian tactical nuclear attack are on the table, but it is an untested threat – for decades Western strategists have seen the option of military action as a deterrent. What happens when deterrence fails?
Biden himself compared the peril of the moment to that of the Cuban Missile Crisis. It’s a grim analogy, given that some analysts argue that 60 years ago, Cold War communication channels between Washington and Moscow were more robust than they are now. “The current crisis is far worse than the Cuban Missile Crisis, in part because during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the two [President John F.] Kennedy and [Soviet leader Nikita] Khrushchev was open to discussing a way to reverse the confrontation,” Cynthia Hooper, a Russia specialist at the College of the Holy Cross, told Insider. “There is no such option on the table here.”
Several European officials visiting Washington have told Today’s WorldView in recent months that their visibility into Kremlin thinking is more limited than it has ever been. Although the United States has privately conveyed warnings to Russia about the consequences of using a nuclear weapon, contacts are limited in scope and access. Putin may be bunkered and warmongering in isolation, but the sense of uncertainty and danger surrounding war is only deepening.
Attempts by some Western European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, to locate an exit ramp for Putin have only drawn contempt and anger from the most hawkish towards Russia. “For some of Ukraine’s most ardent supporters, even talk of diplomacy equates to appeasement,” Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman wrote. “Their argument is that the only acceptable and realistic way to end the war is for Putin to be defeated. It’s fine as a statement of principle, but not very useful in practice.
The President of the United Arab Emirates is the only world leader who can talk to President Putin to stop the drift towards nuclear confrontation. He does it for peace, for Europe and for all of us. That’s why he’s in Moscow tomorrow. It is in line with the UAE’s role as a regional and global peacemaker pic.twitter.com/GP26DvvWWC
—Abdulkhaleq Abdulla (@Abdulkhaleq_UAE) October 10, 2022
On the road to war: the United States struggled to convince its allies and Zelensky of the risk of invasion
Diplomacy should not be the alternative to continuing the war effort, Rachman argued, but take place simultaneously. Although it is difficult to see where the impetus for such a dialogue can come from. “In private, US officials say that neither Russia nor Ukraine are capable of winning the war, but they have ruled out pushing or even pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table,” my colleagues reported. colleagues last week. “They say they don’t know what the end of the war looks like or how it might end or when, insisting it depends on Kyiv.”
The engagement of non-Western actors could move the needle. A previous round of talks between Russia and Ukraine came to nothing, but we have seen the success of a Turkish-led effort that has helped release Ukraine’s stranded grain stocks to a world hungry. Other regional leaders, including the president of the United Arab Emirates and the emir of Qatar, have also multiplied calls for a cessation of hostilities and proposed mediation between Moscow and Kyiv.
“Turkey has made no secret that it wants to help mediate a broader ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia, with Ankara hoping that the experience of the grain deal – as well as a more recent prisoner exchange it brokered with Saudi Arabia – can be leveraged to achieve this goal,” wrote Eugene Chausovsky, senior analyst at the New Lines Institute. “Successful mediation that produces Tangible results, even on relatively minor issues, can lay the groundwork for future de-escalation.”
Western officials doubt the success of these contacts and place little hope in the conversations Putin might have with, for example, concerned Chinese and Indian interlocutors. But there may be a way there to lower the temperature, at least on the nuclear front.
“Two years ago, Putin offered to withdraw Russia’s new ground-based intermediate-range nuclear missile from Europe under verifiable conditions, thereby supporting a moratorium on such missiles in Europe,” wrote Rose Gottemoeller, former Deputy Secretary General of NATO. “When Putin and Xi Jinping met in Beijing before the February invasion, they talked about extending such a moratorium to Asia. on a technical level, to explore what the two men had in mind.
