Troops speak out against vaccine mandate

The military attorney who ended the Pentagon’s mandate on the anthrax vaccine in 2004 is now fighting, nearly 20 years later, to end the Pentagon’s mandate on the coronavirus vaccine.

Former Navy Captain Dale Saran now represents more than a thousand service members in two separate cases that he hopes will end the current term, if he is successful again.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Saran said the Pentagon’s mandate is illegal because it involves ordering service members to take a vaccine approved for emergency use authorization (EUA) and not the FDA-cleared vaccine, known as Comirnaty.

By law, under 10 USC 1107a, the Pentagon cannot legally mandate an EUA vaccine. To do so, the Secretary of Defense must request and receive a presidential waiver in order to mandate an EUA vaccine, and the Pentagon declined to clarify whether it has ever requested or received that waiver. Instead, the Pentagon argued that the EUA vaccine and the FDA-approved Comirnaty are “interchangeable,” as Breitbart News previously reported. Saran said:

There is no licensed vaccine. On the day the FDA cleared Comirnaty on August 23, 2021, the same day it pulled it from the market. So if you look at Comirnaty’s start date and end date, you will find that it cannot be sold in the US because it was pulled from the US market the same day it was actually licensed.

He said that despite the unavailability of the FDA-licensed Comirnaty vaccine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin the following day, August 24, 2021, ordered that all troops be fully vaccinated.

Although at the time Austin claimed he would only mandate an FDA-licensed vaccine, the Pentagon simply said the two vaccines would be considered “interchangeable.” Saran called it “fraud”. He said:

The Undersecretary of Defense for Health Affairs, a woman named Terry Adirim, issued a memo claiming that the unlicensed product, BNT162b2 – Pfizer’s unlicensed EUA product – could be replaced in that it was interchangeable with the licensed product. And that’s been… it’s the fraud that’s at the heart of our business.

Saran is pursuing two different cases, one against the Pentagon on behalf of service members and one against the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of Coast Guard members, who technically belong to DHS but are also subject to the warrant.

“I made a commitment not to leave anyone behind. I’ve been down this road before and my clients have been court-martialed for the first time and sent to jail, some of them have been deported and it left a bit of a bad taste in my mouth,” said said Saran, adding:

And so when that happened, I kind of meditated on it, prayed on it, and it was clear that we had to get involved again, to protect my people, who I can serve [as] a veteran myself,” he said. “We’re not going to stop until we get the right result, which is to say it has to stop because it’s illegal. This is basically what we harangued people for at the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial – exactly the same charges in fact. There was an experimental smallpox vaccine during Dr. Karl Brandt’s trial. And it was considered a crime punishable by death at the time to force someone to take an experimental medical product or procedure. And we seem to have just dropped that notion by just sticking the “vaccine” label on something.

Saran said he believed the mandate was not about military readiness or force protection.

“It’s all a cover story. It’s done just to break. And so whether it’s intentional or not…it does divide the military into two groups, those who bend the knee and those who don’t, and it’s really hard to get up once you’ve taken it,” he said.

Air Force First Lt. John Bowes, a prominent Air Force Academy graduate and student F-16 pilot, said he had been grounded for a year after submitting a request for religious accommodation. During that time, he co-authored reports to Congress on how the mandate hurts military readiness and hurts the military.

“Expelling more than 80,000 Department of Defense personnel who are still unvaccinated against a vaccine that does not work is a dangerous threat to national security, at a time when our recruitment is already the worst since the Vietnam War” , he said at the press conference, adding:

And if that’s not enough, vaccines just aren’t safe. In the report I helped generate for Congress, we quantified this in terms of the no-joke actual injuries that service members encountered – pilots suffering from pericarditis, a service member having four strokes after receiving the vaccine, heart attacks, so many things these are just absolutely tragic and horrific stories that are heartbreaking to hear.

Navy Commander. Olivia Degenkolb, an active duty naval officer who served for 20 years and was scheduled to serve as a naval attaché in China, but after completing training and a few days into her flight, was placed on ‘operational standby’ because ‘She hadn’t been vaccinated — even though at the time the vaccine wasn’t even compulsory.

“I personally had significant concerns about the carcinogenicity of fertility,” she said at the press conference. “These are valid concerns that Pfizer points out in its product information to the American people.”

“Under Titles 21 and 10, the government cannot legally compel you to take these products – you always have the right to accept or refuse the products,” she said, adding:

I raised these concerns with the military leaders…and since then it has resulted in the loss of my posting in China. The military has cut training opportunities. They refused leave. All my stuff was kept for almost a year. My family had to live with four bags – the four bags we had planned to travel to China with for an entire year.

Army Capt. Grant Smith, a physical therapist, said he hoped his speaking out would not affect his impending promotion to major, but that his concerns he had raised had “fallen into the dark.” deaf ear”. He said:

My convictions are nourished by my scientific training and my conscience. I can lie about what I believe, but then what use is the organization to me, especially as a holistic health and fitness agent? So I think this vaccine is safe and effective for active duty military, generally for our healthy young population. I think it was a disaster for the preparation. And I’ve personally had, you know, just incalculable difficulty trying to communicate that using scientific and moral justification.

Degenkolb said she joined the military to support and defend the Constitution to keep the American people safe.

“It is my job as a naval officer to report violations of the law to military leaders. That’s what I did. That’s what you know, almost 80,000 service members like me have done it and we really hope it gets resolved as soon as possible,” she said.

Bowes said service members were “heartbroken.”

“I personally am and I know thousands of others are too, and we’re not doing this because we want to stick to the man or because we’re a fringe group of rebels or we’re radicals. clerics or right-wing radicals or something like that,” he said.

“We were given and instilled values ​​about upholding and defending the Constitution, values ​​about integrity and excellence, and values ​​about asking questions when something seems wrong and talking about it . … But the bottom line is that service members need superior coverage from the American people and our congressional leaders, and I’m here to ask for it.

