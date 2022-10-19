Twins likely heading into third straight offseason in search of a shortstop

It’s one of the most interesting questions facing the Twins this offseason: Will they make a run at re-signing Carlos Correa? And if not, what will they do at shortstop?

Correa has indicated that he will decline the player option he has on his three-year, $105.3 million contract, opting out of the final two seasons of the deal. He also has spoken multiple times about how much he enjoyed his time in Minnesota and how he would like to stay — on a long-term deal.

But if the Twins are to sign Correa to the type of deal he’s looking for, which seems unlikely, it would require a trip to a store with whom they are not the typical customer.

“When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs, and I buy it,” Correa said last month. “If you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here. If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it.”

2022 RECAP

After signing Andrelton Simmons to a one-year deal in 2021, the Twins went into 2022 seeking a shortstop for the second straight offseason. They got their guy in March shortly after the lockout ended when they traded catcher Mitch Garver to Texas for Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

But just hours after Kiner-Falefa got to Fort Myers, Fla., to join the Twins for spring training, they had news for him: He was going to New York, along with third baseman Josh Donaldson, a move which helped the Twins shed enough money to make a major splash.

A day after filling their shortstop need, the Twins had a need at the position once more.

While initial attention was on the Twins potentially coming to an agreement with Trevor Story, the team shocked the baseball world by agreeing to a deal with Correa to make him the highest-paid infielder by average annual value in Major League Baseball history.

Correa quickly became a leader in the Twins’ clubhouse, taking young players, especially rookie Jose Miranda, under his wing. On the field, he hit .291 with a .834 OPS. His 140 OPS+ was the second highest of his career, and his 5.4 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference) led the Twins.

Correa played in 136 games, spending time on the injured list after being hit by a pitch on the hand and later when he contracted COVID-19.

During his first absence, the Twins got their first look at Royce Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft. Lewis, who did not play last season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, lived up to the billing as the Twins’ shortstop of the future in his short time in the majors.

When Correa returned, Lewis went back to Triple-A briefly, where he moved around the field. Upon his second call-up, Lewis reinjured his ACL crashing into the center-field wall, requiring a second surgery that will keep him out past the beginning of next season.

2023 OUTLOOK

With Lewis sidelined, the Twins enter their third straight offseason on the hunt for a shortstop.

Correa has said he is open to a long-term deal in Minnesota and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said earlier this month they plan to engage Correa and his agent, Scott Boras, in conversations and see where it takes them, pledging to try to “be creative.”

“We know Carlos is a really good player, and we know he’s going to have options,” Falvey said earlier this month. “Ultimately, we’re going to hopefully be in the middle of that conversation. Where it takes us, I can’t say today.”

The deal Correa is looking for will be between $200-300 million — possibly more — far exceeding anything the Twins have ever doled out. If he winds up elsewhere, as expected, with Lewis not ready, the Twins will need to pivot.

The organization is excited about Brooks Lee, the No. 8 overall pick in last year’s draft, who reached Double-A before season’s end. But he’s still has some developing to do. While the Twins have some infielders with shortstop experience, they don’t have particularly good options within the organization to hold down the position until Lewis returns.

If the Twins don’t plan on going shopping at the top of the market — Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson will be free agents, while Xander Bogaerts, like Correa, is expected to opt out of his contract and all will command significant deals — the answer could be a one-year deal with someone who can bridge the gap at the position until Lewis gets healthy.