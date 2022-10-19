News
Twins likely heading into third straight offseason in search of a shortstop
It’s one of the most interesting questions facing the Twins this offseason: Will they make a run at re-signing Carlos Correa? And if not, what will they do at shortstop?
Correa has indicated that he will decline the player option he has on his three-year, $105.3 million contract, opting out of the final two seasons of the deal. He also has spoken multiple times about how much he enjoyed his time in Minnesota and how he would like to stay — on a long-term deal.
But if the Twins are to sign Correa to the type of deal he’s looking for, which seems unlikely, it would require a trip to a store with whom they are not the typical customer.
“When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs, and I buy it,” Correa said last month. “If you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here. If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it.”
After signing Andrelton Simmons to a one-year deal in 2021, the Twins went into 2022 seeking a shortstop for the second straight offseason. They got their guy in March shortly after the lockout ended when they traded catcher Mitch Garver to Texas for Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
But just hours after Kiner-Falefa got to Fort Myers, Fla., to join the Twins for spring training, they had news for him: He was going to New York, along with third baseman Josh Donaldson, a move which helped the Twins shed enough money to make a major splash.
A day after filling their shortstop need, the Twins had a need at the position once more.
While initial attention was on the Twins potentially coming to an agreement with Trevor Story, the team shocked the baseball world by agreeing to a deal with Correa to make him the highest-paid infielder by average annual value in Major League Baseball history.
Correa quickly became a leader in the Twins’ clubhouse, taking young players, especially rookie Jose Miranda, under his wing. On the field, he hit .291 with a .834 OPS. His 140 OPS+ was the second highest of his career, and his 5.4 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference) led the Twins.
Correa played in 136 games, spending time on the injured list after being hit by a pitch on the hand and later when he contracted COVID-19.
During his first absence, the Twins got their first look at Royce Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft. Lewis, who did not play last season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, lived up to the billing as the Twins’ shortstop of the future in his short time in the majors.
When Correa returned, Lewis went back to Triple-A briefly, where he moved around the field. Upon his second call-up, Lewis reinjured his ACL crashing into the center-field wall, requiring a second surgery that will keep him out past the beginning of next season.
With Lewis sidelined, the Twins enter their third straight offseason on the hunt for a shortstop.
Correa has said he is open to a long-term deal in Minnesota and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said earlier this month they plan to engage Correa and his agent, Scott Boras, in conversations and see where it takes them, pledging to try to “be creative.”
“We know Carlos is a really good player, and we know he’s going to have options,” Falvey said earlier this month. “Ultimately, we’re going to hopefully be in the middle of that conversation. Where it takes us, I can’t say today.”
The deal Correa is looking for will be between $200-300 million — possibly more — far exceeding anything the Twins have ever doled out. If he winds up elsewhere, as expected, with Lewis not ready, the Twins will need to pivot.
The organization is excited about Brooks Lee, the No. 8 overall pick in last year’s draft, who reached Double-A before season’s end. But he’s still has some developing to do. While the Twins have some infielders with shortstop experience, they don’t have particularly good options within the organization to hold down the position until Lewis returns.
If the Twins don’t plan on going shopping at the top of the market — Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson will be free agents, while Xander Bogaerts, like Correa, is expected to opt out of his contract and all will command significant deals — the answer could be a one-year deal with someone who can bridge the gap at the position until Lewis gets healthy.
78 million voter contacts, 1 million volunteers
The Republican National Committee (RNC), which first shared the information with Breitbart News, took two important steps over the weekend, three weeks before the midterm elections.
Over the past weekend, the RNC achieved two record milestones: more than 78 million voter contacts made since the start of the cycle and more than one million volunteers engaged.
During the 2018 midterm election cycle, the committee was only able to make 78 million voter contacts throughout the cycle. However, since then, the RNC have successfully made multi-million dollar investments in their data-driven ground game, which has helped them push past the 2018 mark with three weeks to go before the election.
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Breitbart News she is “proud of the work we have done at the RNC to provide the resources and investment needed to lead our candidates across the finish line in just three short weeks”.
The RNC noted that it has invested several million dollars in its permanent, data-driven ground game operation this election cycle to “fire on all cylinders”.
In addition to millions of strategic data and digital investments, the RNC has more than 1,000 field staff, with more than one million grassroots volunteers and 38 physical community centers in 17 battleground states across the country. to promote the party’s electoral integrity program.
“The entire ecosystem is running at full steam, and our volunteer, data-driven ground game, coupled with our great candidates and winning message, will ensure Republicans win the ballot to retake the House and Senate. “, added McDaniel.
With all of that, the RNC says they are “totally on board” with regaining a majority in the House and Senate, which would include removing Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her presidency by winning at least five House seats and ousting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) from his control of the Senate by securing at least one upper house seat.
Additionally, the RNC has “stepped up” its “strategic initiatives effort” by pledging millions of dollars to continue our organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific American, Black, Hispanic, Jewish communities. , Indian and Native American – opening several community centers to help drive engagement in previously untouched states across the country.
The RNC told Breitbart News that part of the minority outreach the party is working towards includes more than 30 ad buys placed in Spanish-language media, including the digital cycle, television, radio and print. written to date; several “black media” ad buys that include national television and local print media in battleground states; and dozens of ad buys in more than five different Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) languages, in digital, radio and print.
Also, on Monday, it was announced that McDaniel, in addition to National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (FL) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman, Rep. Tom Emmer ( MN) would participate in a “Take Back Our Country Tour” to “crisscross the country to catapult Republican candidates to victory” in the final push before Election Day.
The three Republican leaders will travel across the country to help House and Senate candidates in more than 15 states with less than a month to go until Election Day.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Chicago Cubs to lower season ticket prices by an average of 5% for the 2023 season
Coming off back-to-back losing seasons, the Chicago Cubs are reducing ticket prices for full-season packages.
Season tickets at Wrigley Field for 2023 have been cut by an average of 5%, said Cale Vennum, senior vice president of Marquee 360, which oversees the team’s ticketing. All 22 season ticket sections, including the bleachers, are receiving a price reduction, ranging from 2.7% to 6.7%.
The Cubs’ annual analysis of trends and review of ticket prices — in conjunction with feedback from current season ticket holders after a disappointing season — factored into the decision.
“We definitely do hear that it’s a more competitive environment,” Vennum said. “People have a lot of choice in their opportunities and the things they want to go out and do in their lives. And a lot of them are choosing to come to Wrigley Field, but we saw that there was an opportunity that we could decrease prices heading into next year.
“Fans have a lot of choice and they’re making a big commitment to us when they decide to have season tickets, and we wanted to be responsive to the competitive environment and economic environment that they’re seeing today.”
The paid attendance this year at Wrigley of 2,616,780 (32,306 per game) was the Cubs’ lowest home total since 1997, excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons. The figure ranked ninth in Major League Baseball, and only five home games exceeded 40,000 paid fans. The Cubs did not hit Wrigley’s 41,374 capacity for any sellouts.
It’s unclear how much the Cubs season ticket base has declined since 2019. The team has not provided a specific number or range of its current season ticket base; Vennum said the 2021 total “ended up really strong.”
Some Cubs fans expressed mixed feelings to the Tribune earlier this year about whether season tickets are still worth the investment. While a few cited fulfilling a lifelong dream and enjoying the opportunity to attend games at Wrigley, others were frustrated by poor resale return on the secondary market and uncertainty about when the Cubs would again field a winning team.
The Cubs are keeping their half-season ticket package option they introduced last year in limited sections for first-time season ticket holders, allowing them to select from a red or blue 41-game plan, though those packages do not guarantee postseason tickets. The team also is keeping in place an option for full season ticket holders to swap a select number of games for added flexibility.
As part of being a season ticket holder, the Cubs want to reincorporate more experience-focused perks, which dwindled during the pandemic amid ballpark restrictions. Vennum said they hope to “double down” on that aspect in 2023.
“All of those things really play into and impact the show rate and how many people are coming,” Vennum said. “And then returning some value and lowering the price of the tickets, it does make them more affordable if you’re trying to have a friend or a neighbor come or if you need to put them on the secondary market because you’re not able to attend the game. So I think all of those things taken together will really help improve the in-park attendance next year.”
Winning is the ultimate attendance booster, and big offseason moves could bolster those figures heading into next season. Many Cubs fans will need to make decisions on 2023 season tickets before player acquisitions are made. Season ticket renewals begin Thursday with a 20% first payment due Nov. 16, followed by the final payment in mid-January. New season ticket buyers will start processing early next year as spring training approaches.
“At the end of the day, season tickets are not really a year-to-year purchase, although we go through this invoicing process,” Vennum said. “It’s about a relationship and being on a journey with this team, and it’s part of that journey as we’ve seen before.”
Record-breaking heat heads for the Bay Area on Wednesday
An atypical high pressure system could see record heat in the Bay Area on Wednesday ahead of a potentially rainy weekend, according to a National Weather Service forecast.
NWS Bay Area meteorologist Braydon Murdock said Wednesday morning that the sudden pocket of heat could be attributed to a ridge of high pressure centered in the east. Since it’s not completely over the Bay Area, skies should remain clear for now, he said.
Wednesday’s highs in the South Bay are expected to reach 89 degrees in San Jose and Santa Clara, 87 in Milpitas and up to 91 and 92 in Campbell and Los Gatos. The same will be true in the East Bay, where temperatures are expected to remain lower along the coastline. The predicted high for Oakland was 82, while inland cities like Walnut Creek, Dublin and Livermore could hit the 90s, according to the NWS.
Temperatures are expected to remain below the 90s on the peninsula, where forecasts were for 88 in Redwood City, 87 in Palo Alto and 86 in San Mateo. San Francisco’s maximum forecast was 84.
Yesterday was hot for you? Even warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon with upper 70s to low 80s on the coast and widespread lower 90s across the interior. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks away from the heat if you have outside work/projects. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/4yWzQahciQ
— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 19, 2022
The high-pressure system is enough, Murdock said, to potentially challenge some heat records for the day. Places like Oakland, downtown San Francisco and San Jose could see decades-old records broken if temperatures rise slightly above forecasts.
Warming above normal for mid-October, heat peak mid-week. Summits scheduled for October 19 / records:
Sainte-Rose 90° / 95° 1921
Napa 85° / 94° 1933
SF downtown 76° / 90° 1913
Oakland 81° / 84° 1991
Livermore 89° / 95° 1903
San Jose 85° / 91° 1913
Gilroy 90° / 97° 2003
King City 84° / 98° 1933
— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 18, 2022
Although Wednesday may see high temperatures, they will not last. The NWS forecast indicates that temperatures could drop to the mid-60s as early as Saturday, with rain potentially entering the mix. San Jose is forecast for a high of 64 on Saturday, with a slight 20% chance of rain ahead.
“I wouldn’t expect buckets upon buckets [of rain] on this one,” Murdock said. “To us, that still seems quite modest.”
This week’s unusual weather pairings have a simple explanation, according to Murdock. Right now, the Bay Area is just caught between seasons.
“We’re kind of in a transition period right now,” Murdock said. “We’re still seeing some of these patterns where it feels more like summer, or late summer like in our case, but we’re also starting to see the tilt of the Earth moving in a certain way where we’re starting to get more of those models that our friends in Seattle are more used to. We’re sort of between the (seasons) right now, so that’s why we’re seeing a bump in those extremes.
Dolphins-Steelers predictions: Will Miami end three-game skid in prime-time matchup?
Dolphins (3-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4), Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 7 points; over/under is 42.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 3-3): Dolphins 27, Pittsburgh 17
Pittsburgh hasn’t scored more than 20 points all year and has a starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who was in concussion protocol this week. The Dolphins start Tua Tagovailoa for the first time since concussion problems and faces the 28th-ranked defense with a beat-up secondary. Enough said? This starts five games the Dolphins will be favored in — and can go a long way in their playoff chase.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 2-4): Dolphins 24, Steelers 20
Getting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back on the field should be a boost to the entire team, not just the offense. And if the Dolphins can get a couple of other injured players back, that will also be a huge boost. But keep an eye on things such as turnover margin (-5), special teams and penalties. They’ve been a major issue the past few weeks.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 4-2): Dolphins 24, Steelers 20
Tua Tagovailoa’s return gives the Dolphins a much-needed boost. Playing in prime time at home makes Hard Rock Stadium electric. While Brian Flores may have some tricks up his sleeves to fluster Tagovailoa, the quarterback gets the satisfaction of sticking it to his former coach — as does owner Steve Ross. The 1972 team is being honored, and the current Dolphins do it in ultimate ‘72 fashion with an impressive win.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 4-2): Dolphins 30, Steelers 20
Don’t think this will be as simple as: Tua Tagovailoa is back, so the Dolphins will start winning again. First, the Steelers are feeling some confidence after beating Tom Brady and the Bucs last week. Second, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, now the Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, is not stupid. He was never sold on Tua, and no doubt he has been thinking about this game and the ways to exploit what he perceives as Tua’s weaknesses for weeks and weeks. Of course, Tagovailoa is awfully motivated, too, but this team is seriously banged up. Luckily, this game is at home, and that helps give the Dolphins an edge.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 3-3): Dolphins 23, Steelers 17
Tua Tagovailoa will make his eagerly awaited return from a concussion in hopes of ending the Dolphins’ three-game losing streak in Sunday’s prime-time matchup against Pittsburgh. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to start over backup Mitch Trubisky if he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol. The Steelers ended a four-game losing streak with a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay Sunday, but will be hard-pressed to win at Miami against a more talented Dolphins team.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 3-3): Dolphins 20, Steelers 18
The Steelers, despite having a couple nice pieces at wide receiver and running back, are one of the NFL’s bottom-of-the-barrel teams after the loss of All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt. Their equalizer is coach Mike Tomlin, who the Dolphins passed on to hire Cam Cameron in 2007 and has never had a losing season in his 15 seasons in Pittsburgh. That said, the Dolphins must have this game. A loss in Tua Tagovailoa’s latest return from injury, which would make Mike McDaniel’s team the second in Dolphins history to fall to 3-4 after a 3-0 start, would send the season into a tailspin. The Dolphins must improve their putrid run game at home (179 yards in three games).
Why China and Xi Jinping might get bolder — and what it means for the US: NPR
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Xi Jinping is expected to break longstanding tradition in the coming days and secure a third term as China’s president, setting the country on a new path that could heighten tensions with the United States.
No other leader has had a third term since Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic of China. This break with historical norms would represent China entering a new era, according to Yun Sun, senior fellow and co-director of the East Asia Program and director of the China Program at the Stimson Center.
Sun told NPR there are three main factors that could play into Xi’s assertiveness in the coming years.
1. Xi will no longer focus on domestic politics
Over the past five years, Sun said Xi had largely focused on securing his third term, and part of that involved convincing his party to scrap the term limit and break with tradition. Now, his political agenda is likely to shift from primarily domestic to global.
“He is able to focus even more on implementing his foreign strategy and operationalizing his vision of rejuvenating the Chinese nation,” Sun said. “It will inevitably lead to even more, I would say, a competition for influence and a competition for leadership, a competition for superiority with the United States.”
2. More of Xi’s political allies will be appointed to government posts
Sun said she expects Xi’s “political confidants” and “political loyalists” to be appointed to key positions involving national security and foreign policy to help realize his vision.
“That’s actually one of the areas — in relation to, for example, domestic reform and domestic economic policy — that’s an area where Xi Jinping is going to prevail,” Sun said. “These people will operationalize his vision and strategy with even more momentum and more precision.”
3. Dissenting voices will be suppressed
There are people in government who don’t believe China’s policies toward the U.S. are the best, Sun said, but she predicts those voices will be “eliminated within the bureaucracy,” leaving the China without checks and balances.
Sun believes these three factors will “deepen Xi Jinping’s boldness” – and that this boldness will impact US-China relations.
What this could mean for the United States
According to Chris Li, director of research at the Asia-Pacific Initiative at Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, two key issues on which China and the United States are likely to clash in the coming years to come are Taiwan and technology.
China’s strategy toward Taiwan has not fundamentally changed, Li said, but “there is a perception that Beijing is increasingly focusing not just on deterring independence…but rather on forcing reunification.” .
But that perception — and resulting actions by the United States, such as high-level congressional visits from figures like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — have led to something of a no-win situation, Li said.
“You get this tit for tat retaliation where there’s not a lot of trust…and kind of a back and forth where the US sees its actions as a response to China’s actions, [and] China sees its actions as a response to the actions of the United States,” Li said.
Meanwhile, the tech industry has become a higher priority for China, especially as the country moves towards the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by the centenary of the People’s Republic of China in 2049. , in which Xi aims to make China a modern socialist country. country.
As this became a priority, China worked to build its national research and innovation capacity, Li said, and this then led Americans to talk about decoupling from China in this about technology and the supply chains that support it.
With this response from Washington and China’s desire to increase self-reliance, it’s likely that “this kind of strategic competition between technological capabilities, between supply chains, is going to accelerate,” Li said.
While these are two specific issues, there is a bigger one that plays into the overall relationship: the asymmetrical views the two countries have of the relationship. The United States tries to tackle things issue by issue, Li said, while China often sees everything as connected, with action needed on some issues before talking about others.
This led to what Li said was essentially a dead end. But that doesn’t mean progress can’t happen, only that achieving it will test both countries for years to come.
Trick-no-treat? Health and inclusion concerns lead to alternatives for Halloween
If you’re planning to take your kids on a trick-or-treating game, you might be surprised to find several candy alternatives this Halloween.
Concerns about health, safety and inclusion are driving new trends in the annual ghoul and goblin frolic. They include teal pumpkins full of stickers and crayons for candy-allergic treat lovers.
They also include warnings about rainbow-colored opioids that look like candy and precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, some elementary schools have canceled Halloween celebrations for cultural inclusiveness and safety concerns.
“In our society today, the holidays are not only increasingly secularized, they are also sterilized and bland,” said Gregory T. Angelo, chairman of the conservative New Tolerance campaign. “Over time, it becomes increasingly clear that the most accurate definition of ‘progressivism’ is ‘the fear that somewhere someone is having fun’.”
But fun and safety can share the same space, parents say. Victoria Bako, a homeschooled mother of five children under 11, says her Christian family participates in the Teal Pumpkin Project. The national trend encourages parents to set aside a labeled pumpkin with unsweetened treats for those with allergies.
“We might skip the trick or treat this year because my son with allergies is getting older, and it’s just not much fun when you can’t eat two-thirds of the candy,” said Ms Bako, 34. years old, from Fort Worth, Texas.
And authorities are alerting parents to brightly colored fentanyl pills that look like candy or sidewalk chalk and could end up in their children’s Halloween stashes. The Sacramento County, Calif., prosecutor recently told CBS News that drug dealers often target children with this colorful and sometimes deadly opioid.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising parents to get the latest COVID vaccine boosters for children ages 5 and older. The agency called it “the best way to protect yourself and others from serious illness from COVID-19 on Halloween.”
Other “CDC tips for staying safe from COVID this Halloween” include outside tricks or treats, staying home when sick, and wearing masks at indoor parties.
“Consider making the mask part of the costume — like a doctor, nurse, ninja, or cowboy,” the CDC said.
For several years, public schools have canceled Halloween celebrations, saying they alienate some families for cultural or religious reasons. While school shootings have become prominent, security concerns are influencing some of this year’s cancellations.
In Pennsylvania, the Lower Merion School District recently canceled its Halloween parade for six elementary schools. The decision follows the shooting death of a 14-year-old football player outside Roxborough High School a few weeks ago.
“The very thought of having an entire school population of young children in a field surrounded by adults that we couldn’t screen was disturbing,” Amy Buckman, Lower Merion’s director of school and community relations, told the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Ms. Buckman added that the inclusion-focused school district “has many students who, for religious or cultural reasons, do not celebrate Halloween.” These students would have either missed school or been in the library on the day of the parade.
Robert Weissberg, a retired political science professor at the University of Illinois, says worries are becoming more of a trap than a treat for many Americans.
“The left can kill everything,” Mr. Weissberg said. “No doubt some cities will appoint a Halloween commission to ensure that all future Halloweens are carbon neutral, inclusive, non-racist and non-sexist to rule out dangerous stereotypes.”
