News
“We will work together, we will have to fight the fascist forces”: Mallikarjun Kharge
New Delhi:
Mallikarjun Kharge, the first non-Gandhi president of Congress in more than 20 years, said the organizational elections had “strengthened the party” and that it would “live up to your expectations”.
“Today, when democracy is in peril, the constitution is under attack, at this time, the Congress, by organizing organizational elections at the national level, has worked to strengthen democracy,” he said, in a short speech to journalists after the proclamation of the results.
Mr Kharge also said he would work with Shashi Tharoor, who was his opponent in the party’s internal elections held on Monday. “I thank Tharoor…I wish him well. He fought against me and met me and we discussed how to move the party forward and how to work together,” he said.
The 80-year-old Gandhi family loyalist won the contest against Mr Tharoor, polling 84% of the vote as Congress opted for familiarity and the status quo. Mr Tharoor, who pleaded for change, won 16% of the vote.
Mr Kharge expressed his gratitude to Sonia Gandhi – the party’s acting leader – and Rahul Gandhi, who currently heads the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.
“Rahul called me and wished me luck and said he was a party soldier and would work for the party…I thank Sonia Gandhi – for her personal sacrifice…Under her leadership , we twice formed the government of the Center. We were strong in also declares. His role will be remembered,” he said.
The Gandhis had stayed away from the election. But as the trends became clear, Sonia Gandhi – in a departure from the norm – visited Mr Kharge, who was originally due to visit her at her residence at 10 Janpath Road.
Rahul Gandhi also called the new leader, saying he would report to him.
ndtv
News
Sameer Bhide: My experience as an immigrant and stroke survivor reveals the abiding good of a diverse America
The topics of critical race theory and diversity have exploded in the public arena, causing further divide in our society between conservatives and liberals. I am not here to justify either point of view. As an immigrant, I just want to share my experience of our rich diversity. We are indeed a divided country, but as a people, I am amazed at the ability of so many Americans to find ways of coming together. The diversity of America is what has always made it a “promised land” for so many. I want to share a positive reminder of the best this great nation can be.
Originally from India, I lived in the United States for more than 32 years. What I have always found fascinating is that most people could care less about another person’s background, race or religion. The beauty of this country is that everyone is judged as an individual who has something of value to contribute to society.
My health journey bears out this truth. Five and a half years ago, I had a massive stroke that changed my life. As I reflect on my life since that day, I am struck by joy in remembering the diversity of friends, caregivers and colleagues who aided in my recovery and saved my life. They were of different races, ethnicities and religions, and many were immigrants. And each of them tirelessly helped me keep going and recover. Coming together for the greater good, this is the real America. This is the country I am proud to call home.
- How is this for a microcosm of America?
- My neurosurgeon was an Indian American.
- My intensive care unit doctor was from Slovenia.
- My rehab doctor and psychologist were white and born here.
- My internist was from Thailand.
- My neurologists included an Indian, an African American and an Iranian.
- My physiatrist was a Latina.
Racism and discrimination continue to be problems in America, but it is not too far gone. This country was built on people standing up for what they believe in and righting wrongs that may date back hundreds of years. No matter what the current challenges are, as an immigrant and a minority, I can say for the most part that America has lived up to its ideals of liberty, equality, justice and fairness for all.
Yes, America is not perfect, but it has come a long way. Americans will continue to make progress, no matter how slow or frustrating it may be. In an age in which stories of racism and bigotry grab headlines, there also will always be stories of humanity that go beyond ethnicities, politics and nations. The protests in 2020 were an incredible demonstration of people standing together to combat racial injustice. In many places, those peaceful protests have already had an impact on laws. I am not sure we recognize how rare it is to have such freedom. We still have a long way to go, but from the perspective of someone who has spent many years of his life in other countries, trust me when I say the United States still represents a beacon of hope to the rest of the world.
In these times of extreme political and social divide, Americans should remember that the true strength of this nation does not rest on military might or economic prowess. It comes from the people. I am blessed to have experienced the absolute best of this country, and I know I am not alone.
America is mostly full of honest, generous and kind people, and that can and should always be this nation’s legacy. Humanity wins, no matter the challenges.
This is the real America; this is us.
Sameer Bhide wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
News
See Kaley Cuoco’s tearful reaction to Selma Blair’s DWTS exit
You weren’t the only one reaching for the tissues afterwards Selma Blairthe emotional output of Dancing with the stars.
After the actress pulled out of competition due to health issues, Kaley Cuoco shared her tearful reaction on Instagram.
During the October 17 episode, Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, told her dance partner Sasha Farber that she had received MRI results from her doctors which showed her body was “definitely taking a hit” from competition – with her citing “extensive bone trauma”, inflammation and tears – and that she could not not continue in the ballroom.
Yet the cruel intentions wanted to have “one last nice dance” with Farber, and they performed a waltz to “What the World Needs Now”, receiving a standing ovation and 10s from the judges.
After seeing their scores, Cuoco started crying. So much so that her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey asked what was going on.
“Baby, you’re literally crying,” he said in the Oct. 18 video. Cuoco then explained that she was emotional at the moment.
“Because I can’t take it,” she continued in tears. “I love it.”
Along with the video, The Big Bang Theory alum wrote, “Pregnant and @dancingwiththestars I can’t. I [heart] you @selmablair!!!”
Entertainment
News
‘Often imitated but never duplicated,’ Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 team to be honored Sunday night
Every Super Bowl champion gets celebrated and remembered for its achievement.
But the 1972 Miami Dolphins are immortalized because they’re the only team to have a perfect season — undefeated and untied for a full NFL regular season and postseason.
“We’ve been often imitated but never duplicated,” said guard Larry Little, one of four Hall of Famers who spoke to reporters via web conference on Tuesday ahead of the 1972 team being honored for its 50th anniversary during Sunday night’s prime-time game between the current Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Fifty years later, those 1972 Dolphins still stand alone. Some came close — like the 1985 Chicago Bears that only lost a Monday night game to the Dolphins or the 2007 New England Patriots, which were undefeated entering the Super Bowl but lost to the New York Giants — but no other team since has been able to accomplish that same feat.
“I felt some other teams would come along and at least tie us — not that no team will ever surpass us,” Little continued.
Those ‘72 Dolphins will be recognized through pregame and halftime ceremonies at the “Sunday Night Football” game against the Steelers. Little, fullback Larry Csonka, quarterback Bob Briese and wide receiver Paul Warfield will participate in a ceremonial coin toss pregame. At halftime, living members of the 1972 team will gather with the families of deceased members for an on-field presentation. The Dolphins will also wear throwback jerseys with a commemorative patch honoring the 1972 team as they take on Pittsburgh.
“There’s a unity that goes on with the ‘72 team that goes on every year that it’s the most alive team that I’ve ever been affiliated with — I think anyone has ever been affiliated with — because it’s still competing,” Csonka said.
That’s because, every year, those that participated in that perfection actively root for the last remaining unbeaten NFL team to fall. Each season, when it happens, it preserves them as the lone ones to achieve the feat.
“We’re dusty old guys,” Csonka said. “We’ve been retired 50 years, it’s almost about — obviously, 50 years since we went undefeated — but each year, we come back to life. It’s like the dust blows off and we’re up and we’re talking, ‘it’s us against them,’ kind of thing. But it’s not really us against them. It’s our reputation against them.
“It makes you feel alive. It makes you feel like you’re part of it again.”
This year, it’s the Philadelphia Eagles that are the only remaining undefeated team. The messages and phone calls among the 1972 Dolphins have been circulating with a focus on those 6-0 Eagles, who will remain undefeated through the weekend as they’re on their bye week.
“Once a team is getting close to going undefeated, they bring us all back from the dead, they start talking about us again,” Little said. “Because, other than that, they forget about us. I’m happy that we’re still being recognized because that is a tremendous accomplishment that we had.”
Over the years, members of the 1972 Dolphins feel there’s a greater outside respect that has come with how the achievement is perceived.
“I think back then, ‘So what? So you go undefeated, win the Super Bowl. Somebody is going to do it in five years,’ ” Griese said. “Nobody did it. ‘In 10 years, they’ll do it soon.’ Fifteen years, nobody has done it. Twenty years? No, nobody. Thirty, then the good teams come by, the [Tom] Brady year, the New York Giants with Eli Manning beating the Patriots in that Super Bowl game. And everybody says, ‘Geez, that must be pretty hard to do, go undefeated.’
“As time has gone by, I think more people realize that that was something special. We didn’t realize it was something special.”
The key to going undefeated? For the ‘72 Dolphins, it was just not necessarily trying to go undefeated.
“I did not think that that was an objective or that was what we were attempting to do for the most part,” Warfield said. “I think that we were attempting to show the football world that we were a better team than the team that was defeated previously the year before by an outstanding Dallas Cowboys football team in Super Bowl 6.”
What makes this celebration different from past big-number reunions for the perfect team is the players no longer have their coach, Don Shula, with them. Shula, the NFL’s winningest coach, died at 90 on May 4, 2020.
“You don’t realize how fast you’re getting old until your teammates, your friends, acquaintances, family start to disappear,” Csonka said. “And I don’t think anything brought it more drastically to mind than when coach Shula passed. He was such a strong and prominent figure in so many of our lives, that you just assume that he’s always going to be there, and then suddenly, to be talking about him in the past tense, was a really bitter pill.”
“He is South Florida,” Little said of Shula. “His legacy will always be around South Florida, no matter how many years to come. People want to know who Don Shula was and what he meant to — not only Miami — South Florida.”
Practice squad move
The Dolphins, on Tuesday, signed former New York Jets and Florida Gators running back La’Mical Perine to their practice squad. The move comes a day after releasing ZaQuandre White from the practice squad.
Perine, in 14 career games with the Jets, has 72 carries for 263 yards (a 3.7 average) and two touchdowns. He also has made11 receptions for 63 yards and returned two kickoffs for 22 yards. Perine, a fourth-round pick of New York in the 2020 draft, spent part of the 2022 season on Philadelphia’s practice squad.
()
News
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and gave additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.
Putin did not immediately specify what steps would be taken under martial law, but said his order was effective from Thursday. His executive order gives law enforcement three days to submit specific proposals.
The upper house of the Russian parliament was expected to quickly seal Putin’s decision to impose martial law in the four regions. The bill says it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, stricter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement.
Putin also did not provide details on additional powers to be granted to heads of Russian regions under his decree.
“In the current situation, I consider it necessary to give additional powers to the heads of all Russian regions,” he said.
The Russian leader also ordered the creation of a coordination committee to increase interaction between the various government agencies in managing the fighting in Ukraine which he continued to call a “special military operation”.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
5 games that have defined the Yankees-Astros playoff rivalry as teams meet in another ALCS
For the third time in six years, the Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. For the Astros, it will be their sixth consecutive trip to the ALCS.
Previous postseason matchups have shaped the intensity between the Bombers and the ‘Stros. Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman has even attributed his club’s World Series drought — have not appeared in the Fall Classic since 2009 — in part to the Astros cheating scandal.
Here are five key games that have defined this rivalry:
2015 AL WILD CARD GAME
Some would call this game a little foreshadowing for the drama to come between these two teams. The Yankees — prior to the ‘Baby Bombers’ era — welcomed a young and hungry Astros team to the Bronx for a do-or-die single-elimination game. The two teams had never met in the postseason before, however, Dallas Keuchel set the tone for an intense postseason rivalry.
The southpaw went six shutout innings recording seven strikeouts, shutting down a Yankee lineup that featured Alex Rodriguez and Carlos Beltran with Masahiro Tanaka opposing him.
The Astros came out on top 3-0 at Yankee Stadium and would advance to the ALCS eventually falling to the Kansas City Royals who won the World Series by beating the Mets.
2017 ALCS GAME 2
Welcome to your official nightmare, said Justin Verlander. Not literally, however, but Verlander became an instant key part of this rivalry.
The big story for the Yanks was they passed on Verlander at the waiver trade deadline because Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner wanted to stay under the luxury tax threshold. Instead, they landed Sonny Gray from Oakland and Verlander went to Houston. The rest is history.
Verlander welcomed the Bombers with open arms throwing a complete game allowing just one run and racking up 13 strikeouts. This sent the series back to the Bronx with Houston owning a commanding 2-0 lead.
2017 ALCS GAME 4
The Empire strikes back. After a blowout victory in Game 3, the Yanks found themselves in a less-than-ideal situation in Game 4.
The Bombers trailed 4-0 in the bottom of the 7th inning. Their chances of making this a series looked poor as Keuchel — who threw seven shutout innings in Game 1 — was lined up to take the ball in Game 5
Aaron Judge opened up with a solo blast to center and the Yanks tacked on another on a Gary Sanchez sac fly to make it 4-2. The Yanks then added four runs in the bottom of the eighth, including Sanchez’s go-ahead opposite-field double that nearly brought Yankee Stadium to the ground.
The Bombers fought back and won the game 6-4, evening up the series at two games each. They would go on to win Game 5, but lose Games 6 and 7. The Astros ended up winning the World Series — the first in franchise history — and would have to apologize for doing so years later after their cheating scandal was uncovered.
2019 ALCS GAME 3
The Yanks met the ‘Stros again in the ALCS two years later. This time, the Bombers were able to steal a game in Houston and headed back to the Bronx with the series tied 1-1.
However, there was a big problem standing in their way: Gerrit Cole.
The right-hander was having a career year in his contract season and walked into Yankee Stadium determined to prove his worth.
Cole dominated through seven shutout innings recording seven strikeouts and likely helped earn himself the $324 million payday from the Yankees months later.
The Astros would win the Game 4-1 and take a 2-1 series lead.
2019 ALCS GAME 6
Nothing would be the same after this game. The Yankees were trailing in the series 3-2 and found themselves down two runs in the top of the ninth inning.
With two outs in stepped DJ LeMahieu who was an absolute revelation for the Bombers that season. LeMahieu popped a two-run game-tying home run while the Yanks were down to their final out. There was just one problem.
They didn’t have the lead.
Jose Altuve smashed a walk-off home run off of Aroldis Chapman to send the Astros back to the World Series. As he was rounded third, Altuve was seen telling teammates not to rip off his shirt. Ken Rosenthal asked him after the game why he didn’t want his shirt ripped off and Altuve simply said he was shy.
Allegations about Altuve wearing a buzzer to relay what pitch was coming from Chapman came about and eventually the entire 2017 garbage can cheating scandal was uncovered thanks in large part to the suspicion of that home run.
()
News
Brazilian police rescue dog causes internet sensation
A rescue dog turned police mascot has become one of Brazil’s most beloved furry internet sensations.
Nicknamed “Corporal Oliveira”, the dog was taken in by Rio policeman Cristiano Oliveira, who found him in 2019 near his abandoned police station, injured and starving.
The dog – dressed in a police uniform with a toy gun attached and sunglasses – became the official mascot of the 17th Military Police Battalion in Rio de Janeiro, patrolling alongside his officer and running alongside the motorcycles.
“I took a coat, a police shirt and put this on him as a joke. I took a picture and sent it to the list groups at our station and posted them there”, Oliveira said “And then the joke started going viral.”
Now the furry corporal has his own Instagram account with over 117,000 followers.
“If I don’t post a photo for three days, people are already asking ‘Where is Oliveira?’ ‘Where did Oliveira go?’ the officer said with a laugh.
Cnn
“We will work together, we will have to fight the fascist forces”: Mallikarjun Kharge
Sameer Bhide: My experience as an immigrant and stroke survivor reveals the abiding good of a diverse America
See Kaley Cuoco’s tearful reaction to Selma Blair’s DWTS exit
‘Often imitated but never duplicated,’ Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 team to be honored Sunday night
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
5 games that have defined the Yankees-Astros playoff rivalry as teams meet in another ALCS
Brazilian police rescue dog causes internet sensation
Félix Bautista used to dream of being a closer. Now that he’s here, the Orioles right-hander isn’t settling.
Laura Shin Asks Terra’s Do Kwon The Though Questions. What Did We Learn?
North fires more shells at inter-Korean maritime buffer zone
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing