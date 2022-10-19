LES, Indonesia — After diving into the warm sea off the coast of northern Bali, Indonesia, Made Partiana hovers above a coral bed, holding her breath and searching for flashes of movement. Hours later, exhausted, he returns to a rocky beach, towing plastic bags filled with his exquisite prey: tropical fish of all shades and shapes.
Week 10 preview: Wilmington (5-4) at Clinton-Massie (4-5)
It’s a bit of a role reversal for Clinton-Massie and Wilmington in this regular season finale of the 2022 football season.
Wilmington is in the playoffs and Clinton-Massie likely needs a win to advance.
“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to enter the playoffs with nothing to lose and just have fun,” said CM coach Dan McSurley. “We need a win first this week.”
Hurricane visits Frank Irelan Field to meet the Falcons. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Last week’s loss to Western Brown left Wilmington playing for second in the league. The Broncos have Batavia winless this week, so a win is almost a certainty. The winner of the Massie-WHS match will be second in the US Division.
“Western Brown are a good football team,” said WHS head coach Ryan Evans. “We played them hard. Proud of my team and my players.
Evans said the Falcons “are terrific” in all three phases of the game, offensive, defensive and special teams.
The Falcons haven’t missed the playoffs since 2001. They’ve won three state championships in that run.
And while Massie could play in a Week 11 win or loss on Friday, the Falcons could pack up some gear Saturday morning and wait out the 2023 season.
“This week is a huge game for playoff chances, win and we’re in,” McSurley said.
The two schools met six times from 1971 to 1976. They split the first two with Wilmington winning 24-6 in 1971 and Massie returning with a 21-6 win in 1972.’The next four games went to the Hurricane, the last three by a combined 121-0.
The teams did not meet again, however, until 2014 when both were members of the South Central Ohio League. In those three years, Massie has come out on top in all of them, but the last two have been thrillers – 29-28 in 2015 and 23-21 in 2016.
From there, however, the schools went to the SBAAC American Division and the Falcons dominated with wins of 48, 49, 39, 35 and 35 points.
Clinton-Massie is coming off a 42-21 victory over New Richmond while Wilmington was beaten 32-14 last week by league leader Western Brown.
McSurley said his team made a few mistakes that helped the Lions stick around. It was 21-21 heading into the final quarter when Massie exploded for the 21-point victory. Wilmington also played near New Richmond before retiring at the end of Week 8.
The Hurricane trailed the Broncos 12-7 last week before Western Brown scored two consecutive touchdowns to take control of the game. Massie also played against the Broncos in the first half but lost it in the second half in Week 7.
Both teams are eerily similar in terms of attacking numbers. WHS 299 rushing yards per game. CM 285 rushing yards per game. WHS 284 passing yards for the season. CM 212 passing yards for the season.
If both teams stick to their previous game plans, this game could end at 8:15 p.m.
“Wilmington is a heavy team that spreads you out and uses tough running backs to bend the secondary,” McSurley said. “Their defensive front is playing strong, so it’s going to be won in the trenches.”
In last year’s game at Alumni Field, Massie’s Logan Chesser (18) runs with the ball while Wilmington’s Tayshon Cordy (61) chases after him.
Contact Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports
Zach LaVine to miss the Chicago Bulls season opener tonight against the Miami Heat
Zach LaVine will not play in the Chicago Bulls season opener Wednesday against the Miami Heat, sparking concerns about his availability for the season as he continues to recover from left knee surgery.
LaVine told reporters after shootaround Wednesday that he isn’t experiencing specific pain or soreness in the knee and described his absence as injury “management.”
Although LaVine said he isn’t experiencing a “flare-up” of pain in the knee, he was vague in his description of what specific symptom led to the determination to sit out the opener.
“I just want to make sure I’m safe with bringing myself back in and managing it the way it is,” LaVine said. “Just going forward, I want to make sure I’m 100% at the end of the season.”
LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery in his left knee in May to address a lingering injury that limited his availability throughout the latter half of last season.
The surgery impeded his ability to train over the summer and kept him from competing in five-on-five scrimmages — a critical step in returning to game shape — until training camp in September. LaVine played in three of the Bulls’ four preseason games, averaging 21.8 minutes before sitting out the finale.
The injury didn’t dispel confidence in LaVine from the Bulls front office, which signed the guard to a five-year, $215 million maximum contract in the offseason.
The Bulls have not decided whether LaVine will play in Friday’s road game against the Washington Wizards or in Saturday’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LaVine said those decisions will be made on a day-to-day basis and added the Bulls have not set a timeline or goal date for him to be available for every game.
“I wish I had a crystal ball to look into the future. I really do,” LaVine said. “It’d be great if I could figure that out. I’d look up some lottery ticket numbers if I could do that.”
Nestlé recalls Toll House Ready-to-Bake Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : NPR
Nestlé is recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge topping products after some consumers found pieces of white plastic in it.
The voluntary recall affects Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products produced between June and September 2022 and distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported and no other products have been recalled, according to Nestlé, the world’s largest food company.
This is the second recall of one of the company’s refrigerated ready-to-bake cookie dough products in three years. Nestlé recalled more than 20 of its ready-to-cook products in 2019 due to the potential presence of pieces of rubber.
Nestlé is advising consumers who have purchased Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Products with Fudge Topping to return the product for a replacement or refund.
Nestlé said in a press release that it was working with the US Food & Drug Administration on the recall “and will cooperate fully with them. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We apologize. sincerely for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and our retail customers.”
NPR News
Jaylen Waddle’s status in question; Dolphins have cornerback injury concerns ahead of Sunday vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins have had quarterback, offensive tackle and cornerback injury concerns in recent weeks.
Add No. 2 wide receiver, who is top five in the NFL in receiving yards, to that list.
Jaylen Waddle’s status is in question this week ahead of the Dolphins’ Sunday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he had an apparent shoulder injury late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.
“I’m optimistic. I don’t expect to see much from him [Wednesday],” coach Mike McDaniel said ahead of the day’s drills. “He’s a tough competitor, a very tough kid. I’m very confident that, if he is able to [play], he will.
“He’s going to be working diligently. It’s important to him to play with his teammates.”
McDaniel noted Waddle’s competitiveness in how he tries to push through injuries to play.
“You really have to be in front of everything with him and be his own voice of reason because he likes to push stuff,” McDaniel said, “and we like guys like that, because our medical staff can do their jobs and keep them out of harm’s way.”
With cornerback Byron Jones still not returning to practice this week while on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Nik Needham done for the season with his Achilles injury suffered against the Vkings, Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee) have injuries to monitor ahead of the Steelers game.
“They both really want to play,” McDaniel said. “They both definitely have a chance to, only because they’re really trying to will themselves.”
Aside from All-Pro Xavien Howard, who has come back from groin injuries, third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene also had to play significant snaps against the Vikings. Special teamer Justin Bethel even played his first defensive snaps in the secondary.
“I’m always confident in the group we have just because they prove it to me every day,” McDaniel said.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson, who exited the Vikings’ loss with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, was not placed on injured reserve.
“That would be a good sign,” McDaniel said. “It was more positive than negative overall. It’s definitely not the worst case. … “He’ll definitely get back into action sooner than later.”
This story will be updated.
Sparkling Fish, Obscure Methods: The Global Aquarium Trade
Millions of saltwater fish like these are caught every year in Indonesia and other countries to fill aquariums in living rooms, waiting rooms and restaurants around the world with vivid, unearthly life.
“It’s so much fun just watching the antics between different varieties of fish,” said Rhode Island fish enthusiast Jack Siravo.
But the journey from places like Bali to Rhode Island is perilous for the fish and the reefs they come from. Some are caught using cyanide jets to stun them. Many die along the way.
Even when caught with care, by people like Partiana, experts say the global demand for these fish is contributing to the degradation of delicate coral ecosystems.
Efforts have been made to reduce destructive practices, such as cyanide fishing. But the trade is difficult to regulate and track as it spreads from small-scale fishers in villages to middlemen, export warehouses, international trading centers and finally pet shops in the United States, China, Europe and elsewhere.
“There is no enforcement, no management, no data collection,” said Gayatri Reksodihardjo-Lilley, founder of LINI, a Bali-based nonprofit for resource conservation and management. coastal marines.
This leaves some enthusiasts in the dark.
“Consumers often don’t know where their fish come from and they don’t know how they’re collected,” said Andrew Rhyne, professor of marine biology at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.
Most saltwater ornamental fish species are wild-caught because breeding them in captivity can be expensive, difficult, and often impossible.
Nearly 3 million households in the United States keep saltwater fish as pets, according to a 2021-2022 survey by the American Pet Products Association. Approximately 7.6 million saltwater fish are imported into the United States each year. (Freshwater aquariums are much more common because freshwater fish are generally cheaper and easier to raise and maintain.)
For decades, a common fishing technique has involved cyanide, with disastrous consequences for fish and marine ecosystems. The fishermen crush the pellets in a bottle filled with water. Diluted cyanide forms a toxic mixture that fishermen inject onto coral reefs, where fish usually hide. Fish become temporarily stunned, allowing them to be picked from coral.
Many die in transit, weakened by cyanide – meaning even more fish must be caught to meet demand. The chemicals damage living coral and make it difficult for new corals to grow.
Cyanide fishing has been banned in countries like Indonesia and the Philippines, but enforcement remains difficult and experts say the practice continues.
Part of the problem is geography, says Reksodihardjo-Lilley. In the vast Indonesian archipelago, there are around 34,000 miles (54,720 kilometers) of coastline on some 17,500 islands. This makes it difficult to monitor the first stage of the supply chain.
Another obstacle to monitoring and regulating trade is the rapid rate at which fish can move from place to place, making it difficult to trace their origins.
At a fish export warehouse in Denpasar, Bali, thousands of fish a day can be delivered in white polystyrene coolers filled with plastic bags of fish from across the archipelago. The fish are quickly unpacked, sorted into tanks or new plastic bags and fed with fresh seawater.
Some fish will sit in small rectangular tanks in the warehouse for weeks, while others ship quickly, fulfilling orders from the United States, Europe and beyond. Once the fish have flown from Indonesia to the United States, they are screened by the Fish and Wildlife Service, which cross-checks the shipment against customs declaration forms.
But this is designed to ensure that no protected fish are imported. The process cannot determine if the fish was caught legally.
Any fish caught using cyanide in a country where it is banned would be illegal to import or sell in the United States, thanks to a law called the Lacey Act. But no test exists to provide accurate results indicating whether a fish has been caught with cyanide, said Rhyne, Roger Williams’ marine biology expert.
“The reality is that the Lacey Act isn’t used often because there’s usually no real record keeping or way to enforce it,” Rhyne said.
In the absence of national enforcement, conservation groups and local fishermen have long worked to reduce cyanide fishing in places like Les, a saltwater aquarium fishing town in northern Bali.
Partiana started fishing – using cyanide – shortly after primary school, when her parents could no longer afford her education. Each catch would help provide a few dollars of income for his family.
But over the years, Partiana began to notice that the reef was changing. “You could see there were less fish,” he said.
He became part of a group of local fishermen who were taught by a local conservation organization how to use nets, take care of the reef and patrol the area to guard against the use of cyanide.
According to Reksodihardjo-Lilley, this type of local education and training should be expanded to reduce harmful fishing. “People can see that they directly benefit from healthy reefs.”
Associated Press video reporter Kathy Young reported from New York. Marshall Ritzel contributed to this report from Rhode Island.
Follow Victoria Milko on Twitter: @thevmilko
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Yankees have their work cut out for them in Astros’ sixth-straight ALCS
There was really no other way for this to play out.
After being run ragged by the Cleveland Guardians in a five-game series that took two days longer than anyone would have liked, the Yankees finally get another swing at Goliath. It’s not often that the hegemonic franchise in the Bronx plays the role of David, but that’s exactly who the Yankees are in this ALCS matchup with Houston, the third of the Aaron Judge era.
The Astros know they are better than the Yankees. They won 106 games to the Yankees’ 99, beat the Yankees in five of the seven regular season matchups and have a much better top-to-bottom roster. The first four hitters in the Yankees’ lineup are very formidable, and Harrison Bader seemed to be saving all his power for October, but nobody else really strikes fear in a pitcher’s heart.
They won’t come right out and say it, but knowing they have the talent edge plus the added rest that came from sweeping the Mariners, the Astros are in tremendous shape to reach their third World Series in four years. Manager Dusty Baker will blend that earned confidence with respectful admiration for the opponent to get his boys ready.
“Never underestimate anybody that you’re playing when you get to this point,” Baker cautioned. “As you see in the playoffs, anybody can beat you, anything can happen.”
If the Yankees are going to pull the “anything can happen” upset, it will be through pitching, but the Astros’ pitchers just held Seattle to two runs over their last 20 innings. The only consistent offense Seattle generated was also during a rare hiccup by Justin Verlander, who will be collecting his third Cy Young after the season and should not be expected to repeat that disastrous performance. With enough time to swallow, digest and feel the effects of that ten-hit, six-run pill from Game 1 of their ALDS, Verlander is ready to unleash his old man strength on the Yankees.
“I am excited, yes,” Verlander said at the Astros’ workout day in Houston on Tuesday. “I’ve been working hard to get my mechanics where I want them and kind of fix a few bad habits that have crept in. So, yeah, I’m excited to get back out there. I feel good.”
Baker tried to put himself inside the Yankees’ mind, knowing that they had to tamp down their postgame celebration after beating the Guardians and immediately shift their focus to baseball’s best team.
“You party, you let it go, and then you look forward to the next round, and you try to feed off the energy and the positive thought processes for the next series,” he said. “Then you look forward to hopefully partying in the next series, and then you scale it down, and then you go to the next series.”
The 73-year-old Baker is an even 8-8 as a manager in postseason series. Yankee skipper Aaron Boone also has an even ledger, sitting at 4-4 in postseason series — if you count one-off Wild Card games as a series — after the Cleveland win. Giancarlo Stanton has been there with Boone for every step of the way, with each of their playoff losses coming to their three most heated rivals in the Astros (2019), Red Sox (2018 and 2021) and Rays (2020). With a sprinkle of the Southern California dialect that he shares with Boone, Stanton gave his thoughts on the upcoming challenge that awaits them at Minute Maid Park.
“We’ve got to go through them. We’ve got to beat them to get where we want to be,” Stanton said from the champagne-soaked Yankee Stadium clubhouse. “Revenge is whatever for me, it’s just what’s right now. They’re in the way of where we need to go so we’ve got to take care of them.”
Gerrit Cole, who in 2019 was one win away from getting a World Series ring with the Astros, will now get a chance to slay them. This will be Cole’s first postseason look at his old team, and he said he tried not to get too far ahead of himself when envisioning the Yankees’ path to the Fall Classic.
“The postseason is crazy,” he said over the Yankees’ bombastic victory playlist. “If I was in the National League I probably would have said to get to the World Series you have to go through the Dodgers. You don’t look too far ahead. When it’s done, it’s done.”
Many of Cole’s teammates from the Houston days have moved on. George Springer, Carlos Correa, Zack Greinke, Charlie Morton and Dallas Keuchel bolted in free agency. Brian McCann, Josh Reddick and Evan Gattis retired. Michael Brantley, the 35-year-old who had his season cut short by shoulder surgery, will probably join them soon. Marwin Gonzalez plays with Cole on the Yankees now. The three constants — dating all the way back to the banging scheme in 2017, when Cole was still a Pirate — are Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel.
“I saw a stat the other day,” Cole remembered. “I think there are two trios of players — both of them Yankees, some kind of combination of Bernie, Jeter, Tino and Jorge — and they have the most playoff games played together as a trio. In third place is Jose [Altuve], Bregg [Alex Bregman] and Yuli [Gurriel].”
As various alcoholic beverages sprayed all around him, Cole then offered both a laughably simple scouting report of the Astros and probably the best one anybody could possibly give.
“So it’s like, they’re just really good.”
Beating the Astros will require much more of a group effort than taking down the Guardians did. The Yankees’ bullpen did its job, but relievers have a tendency to go from A to Z in short periods of time. Game 1 starter Jameson Taillon is also a bit of a question, as he has not started a game since the regular season, and we saw how well that worked for Aaron Civale on Tuesday. It would be nice to get some offensive production from the shortstop and catcher positions, and the Yankees still won’t have DJ LeMahieu or Andrew Benintendi to bulk up the lineup. Houston, meanwhile, is basically at full strength and has been licking their chops waiting to play their AL-record sixth straight Championship Series.
“They find ways to win even if they’re not performing at their best,” Cole said knowingly. “I don’t know how many hits Jose got in that series but all of a sudden he showed up with the glove making nasty defensive plays. Bregman seems to be stroking the ball really well right now. Yuli is just like, always there. It’s funny because when they’re all clicking they’re great, and when they’re not all clicking they’re great. That’s why they keep going to the ALCS.”
Tesla earnings: Electric vehicle maker set to report third-quarter results as growth issues emerge
Electric carmaker expected to post near-record profit, but production hiccups and economic uncertainty cloud outlook
